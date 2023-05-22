Industry Digest: Giant Ends Stages Investment Plan, Wahoo Lawsuits, Peloton Seatpost Recall & More

Industry Digest

Wahoo eliminates all debt with recapitalization

Hawkins said, "The successful recapitalization of the business provides the flexibility we were seeking as a management team to allow for investment in innovation and growth from the company's substantial base and category leadership position, by diversifying the breadth of its offerings to better support athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Wahoo's management team is energized by a renewed focus on delighting its customers and continuing Wahoo's mission of building a better athlete in all of us."



Giant and Stages end investment negotiations

Giant had filed a notice in January saying its board had agreed to invest a total of about $20 million in Stages, which has manufactured stationary bikes for Stages in the past. The January statement said the board approved the purchase of 32.5% of Stages Cycling Inc. common stock for $6.5 million and Stages Cycling's convertible corporate bonds for $13.5 million. Giant made the investment through its subsidiary Gaiwin US I Investment Inc.



CPSC recalling 2 million Peloton bikes because of faulty seatpost

Consumers of the Peloton Model PL01 should stop using it and contact Peloton for a free repair. The company is offering a free seatpost that can be installed.



Peloton has received 35 reports of the post breaking and detaching from the bike. Thirteen injuries have been reported, including a fractured wrist, lacerations, and bruises due to falling from the bike.



Wahoo reaches closure in one patent suit; Zwift suit continues

Meanwhile, Wahoo’s patent infringement suit against Zwift continues, with Wahoo this week filing an amended, redacted complaint. Wahoo also is proposing that the court redact sections of an order that references trade information and information about the company's financial condition.



Sea Otter attendance up from 2022

For the first time, this year's event included an "Industry Day," Wednesday, April 20, which offered dealers and associated companies some incentives to attend, including free festival access for four days for retailers.



About 400 people took advantage of that offer and exhibiting companies remarked on the better-than-usual foot traffic at the expo on Wednesday.



The event reported that about 5,700 athletes registered, down from about 6,400 last year. Registered media was about even with last year at 335 while the number of brands represented at the expo was 1,050, up from 750 last year.



Industry veteran Spinhirne-Martin buys Capo Cycling Apparel

Rad Power working with Redwood Materials for e-bike battery recycling

NY Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand advocate for lithium-ion battery federal legislation

Saris wants to be humble as it rebuilds with new owners

Stefan Guelpen, the brand’s new B2B sales director, said 2023 will be a year of “consolidation” as the new owners and the industry get to know one another.



“We need to make sure the general public knows what we are doing .. we are cleaning up some issues internally, reestablishing confidence in us as a supplier,” he told BRAIN at the Monterey event on Friday.



Revel Bikes making headlines for growth, expansion, innovation

"It was really enlightening," Miller said. "There were a lot of industry people there this year. It was cool how positive people were: 'Wow, Revel is making these great moves, and it's great to see you growing, even though things are so challenging.'"



Among difficult times and negative headlines in the industry — layoffs, bankruptcies and dismal earnings reports among them — Revel Bikes has been an exception.



Decathlon offering its road and mountain bike lines to US dealers

Decathlon made a move to establish its large-format sporting goods stores in the U.S. in 2018. Last year, it closed its two U.S. stores and began sales of its products through its own e-commerce site and third-party sites including Walmart and Target.



Now its bike products are being offered wholesale to speciality retailers in the U.S., as well. "We're here to show our upper-tier bikes to other retailers," said Amy Vanderlin, Decathlon's B2B account manager. She said it was Decathlon's first appearance at Sea Otter. Vanderlin said Decathlon currently has one inside sales rep focused on bike sales to specialty dealers.



Boyd Cycling opens aluminum rim manufacturing facility in South Carolina

Olive Manufacturing Group, located about 15 minutes away from Boyd's headquarters, will produce all alloy rims — including in-house anodization and oven curing for decals — along with potentially helping other companies manufacture domestically as well.



"This will benefit the entire cycling industry by offering quicker turnaround without the supply chain issues of shipping products around the world," said Boyd Cycling and Olive Manufacturing Group co-founder Nicole Johnson.

