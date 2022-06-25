Industry Digest: More Porsche Investments, Airbag Shorts & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Porsche Ventures invests in e-mobility insurance company LakaBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
E-mobility insurance company Laka has secured funding from Porsche Ventures, bringing its Series A investment to $13.5 million.
Laka said in a news release that it will use the new capital and network opportunities to help its European expansion in e-scooters, e-mopeds, and eventually electric cars to better serve European partnerships, including manufacturers, retailers, and leasing businesses.
The funding is led by Autotech Ventures and Pon Holdings' Ponooc Investment B.V., which focuses on sustainable energy and mobility solutions, and Dutch bank ABN AMRO. An angel investment in Laka also came from Zwift CEO and cofounder Eric Min in January.
(Read more
.)
Jessica Klodnicki named CEO of KT TapeBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Jessica Klodnicki is the new CEO of recovery product company KT Tape. She previously was chief marketing officer of Skullcandy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to KT Tape," said Mark Schwartz, director and CEO of Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, KT Tape's majority shareholder. "Her extensive industry expertise, leadership prowess, and collaborative energy make her the perfect choice to lead the company through its next chapter of continued growth and innovation."
(Read more
.)
Bridge Bike Works invests in North American carbon fiber bikes, manufacturingBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
When collaborating on a new brand, Michael Yakubowicz and Frank Gairdner didn't just want to build a bike. They wanted to create the entire manufacturing process from pencil to paint under one roof.
Bridge Bike Works is the result, a brand three years in the making and built to design and manufacture carbon fiber frames, forks, and parts in North America. Its 8,200-square-foot facility — 2,000 of which is set aside for showroom and office space — is in Toronto, with the first pre-production prototype completed this week for testing. Production bikes are expected by August, with 60 pre-orders filled.
Bridge also has ambitions to begin OEM carbon fiber production.
(Read more
.)
The e-bike conversion market quietly revs up in the wake of the e-bike boomBy: PAUL TOLMÉ // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shop owner Brad Davis’s career as an e-bike entrepreneur offers a peek inside an often overlooked but increasingly profitable corner of the electric bike market: e-bike conversions.
A decade or more ago, before the industry pivoted and began pumping out e-bikes in all shapes, sizes, and price points, many e-bikes on American streets were DIY retrofits. Early adopters had to figure out how to install a motor and battery system themselves or find a shop to do it.
“There wasn’t anything good on the market,” said Davis, who saw an opportunity. Thirteen years ago, he co-founded EcoSpeed, an early e-bike conversion kit that never really took off. “The batteries all kind of sucked.”
(Read more
.)
HLC invests $200,000 in its Quebec Wheel ShopBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
HLC is making a CA$250,000 ($193,000) investment in its Wheel Shop, which the distributor said will help better supply North American dealers during a period of supply-chain challenges.
HLC said issues with the Asian supply chain, which North American dealers largely depend on, are making it more difficult and expensive to obtain replacement parts, especially wheels. According to HLC, Quebec-made Wheel Shop wheels will help dealers, consumers, and the industry.
(Read more
.)
Shimano MTB shorts made of recycled airbag material win iF awardBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shimano's REVO shorts, which are made of upcycled airbag material, won an iF Design Award in the Sport/Bicycle product category. The shorts were entered by Shimano Europe in the Netherlands.
According to iF Design, the shorts's "airbag fabric is dyed in various colors, and due to its structure, the shorts have a very interesting look and feel.
(Read more
.)
Bryan Mason promoted to Pivot Cycles presidentBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Bryan Mason was promoted to Pivot Cycles president and will oversee "key departments and management team members" in addition to all of the company's Stuttgart, Germany, operations.
Mason joined Pivot Cycles in 2015 as national sales manager before ascending to global sales manager in 2019.
"Bryan understands the dynamics of our leadership team, which is made up of very dedicated individuals," said CEO Chris Cocalis. "His new role helps support Pivot's tremendous growth and enables me to continue focusing on product development, expanding our global production capabilities, and the long-term vision for the company. Bryan's growth mindset will support every department and is a phenomenal asset to Pivot's future."
(Read more
.)
Compass Diversified to buy PrimaLoft textile companyBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Compass Diversified, which owns BOA and Lizard Skins, has agreed to buy PrimaLoft, a Latham, N.Y.-based textile company. PrimaLoft makes synthetic insulation primarily used in sports apparel.
PrimaLoft was established in 1983 by Albany International Corporation in response to a U.S. Army request to develop a synthetic insulation for soldiers that replicated the warmth and weight characteristics of traditional goose down, but also remained warm when wet.
Today, PrimaLoft is used by more than 950 brands, including Patagonia, Pearl Izumi and Endura.
(Read more
.)
KKR consortium proceeds with Accell Group acquisition despite not reaching share thresholdBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A consortium planning to acquire Accell Group and take it private has said it will move forward with the offer despite not reaching a threshold of 80% of shares committed to the buyout.
Accell Group said the company and the consortium, which is led by the global investment firm KKR, have agreed to waive the threshold.
The company announced June 3 that 73.53% of its shares had been tendered or committed to accept a buyout at 58 euros ($61.02) per share. Since then, another 4.26% of the shares have been committed, bringing it to 77.8%.
(Read more
.)
1 Comment