Industry Digest: Patent Infringements, More Peloton Layoffs & More

CEO and President Barry McCarthy said he misspoke in a Wall Street Journal article that suggested he planned to sell the company if it did not turn around in the next 6 months.



McCarthy said, "I joined Peloton for the comeback story, not to sell the business. And today the business is fundamentally more sound than ever and on the right path, so to be clear, there is no time clock nipping at our heels. If my comments to the WSJ suggested otherwise, then I misspoke, as that is simply not true.

