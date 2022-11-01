Industry Digest: Patent Infringements, More Peloton Layoffs & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
In latest round of layoffs, Peloton lets go another 500 global employeesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Peloton has eliminated another 500 employees globally, in what the company's CEO termed "the final phase of the company's transformation journey."
CEO and President Barry McCarthy said he misspoke in a Wall Street Journal article that suggested he planned to sell the company if it did not turn around in the next 6 months.
McCarthy said, "I joined Peloton for the comeback story, not to sell the business. And today the business is fundamentally more sound than ever and on the right path, so to be clear, there is no time clock nipping at our heels. If my comments to the WSJ suggested otherwise, then I misspoke, as that is simply not true.
Wahoo sues Zwift and JetBlack on patent infringement claimsBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Wahoo Fitness is suing Zwift and JetBlack for allegedly infringing on three Wahoo patents related to its stationary trainers.
JetBlack Cycling Pty Ltd, based in Australia, manufactures the Hub trainer that Zwift recently introduced. JetBlack also markets a nearly identical model, the Volt, under its own name for the same price. The Volt has been available for several years.
In separate complaints filed on Oct. 3 against each company in the U.S District Court in Delaware, Wahoo charges that the JetBlack Volt and Zwift Hub are “identical, in all material respects, to the KICKR CORE, one of Wahoo’s innovative bicycle trainers. By copying the KICKR CORE, JetBlack has infringed three of Wahoo’s patents.”
PeopleForBikes recommends Class 1 e-bikes for mountain bike trailsBy: Ray Keener // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
PeopleForBikes is urging land managers to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes — but no other e-bikes — on all non-motorized, natural surface trails (including singletrack mountain biking trails) where traditional bicycles are allowed. The recommendation, if adopted by land managers, would ban unclassified e-bikes, higher powered Class 3 and throttle-controlled Class 2 bikes from the trails.
In what was billed as a major policy statement, the organization released the new recommendation at its inaugural eMTB Summit, held Sept. 14-15 at Palisades Tahoe Resort.
While lines are blurring, the speciality retail channel and its suppliers tend to favor Class 1 bikes, while Class 2 and 3 are more prevalent in the consumer-direct channel. Both Class 1 and 2 cut off motor assistance at 20 mph, but Class 2 allows riders to use the motor while coasting.
Saris Cycling Group acquired by C+A Global at bankruptcy auctionBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
C+A Global acquired Saris Cycling Group at a bankruptcy auction and will rename the brand Saris Equipment.
Based in Edison, New Jersey, C+A Global is a worldwide manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics. Saris is a longtime manufacturer of bike racks, trainers, storage racks and public bike systems and infrastructure.
According to a news release, "by leveraging its impressive manufacturing and sales background, C+A Global plans to breathe new life into the Wisconsin-based brand, starting with updating product lines."
Thule makes 34 staff cuts in USBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
As Sweden-based Thule Group's executives are warning investors of a sharp decline in sales and earnings due to a softening bike sector, the company's Americas division is making organizational changes that include 34 staff cuts in management, product development, and manufacturing.
Last week the company made a second mid-quarter trading update about its third-quarter financials, which will be announced Oct. 27. Group CEO and president Magnus Welander said sales for the third quarter will be down 25% while operating income will decline about 72%. Welander said the hard times were due to excessive inventory in the bike retail sector that are hampering sales of Thule products into bike shops.
Hilary Hartley, the president of Thule Group's Region America division, said three separate organizational changes led to cutting 34 staff from the 450 employees in the region.
Led by declining bike helmet demand, MIPS' Q3 net sales down 39%By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
MIPS reported third-quarter net sales decreased 39% year-over-year, citing reduced demand for bike helmets in its Sport category.
Net sales for the quarter were SEK 113 million ($9.9 million), compared with SEK 185 million at the same time last year. MIPS president and CEO Max Strandwitz said he expects this to be a short-term trend but could continue for the rest of the year and into the first part of 2023.
"Bike retailers around the world have generally built up too high inventory levels of bikes and bike accessories and therefore helmet manufacturers pulled the hand brake in terms of helmet manufacturing ahead of next season," Strandwitz said.
The Pro's Closet cuts workforce 15%, citing 'economic headwinds'By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Pro's Closet laid off 15% of its workforce last week, the certified used bike and component retailer confirmed to BRAIN on Monday.
"As reported in mainstream and industry press, the economy and cycling industry have faced macroeconomic headwinds, and as a result, TPC made the difficult decision to rightsize our workforce," said CEO John Levisay in a statement to BRAIN. "We continue to stay optimistic for the future and have seen year-over-year growth. These cuts, while extremely difficult, enable TPC to remain nimble and competitive while building a strong foundation for continued success."
PeopleForBikes completes sustainable packaging resourceBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
PeopleForBikes announced at the SHIFT '22 conference on Tuesday the completion of its first Sustainable Packaging Guidebook that will be available to the industry at the end of the year.
The Sustainability Working Group has been developing the online resource since the beginning of the year, and recent contributions pushed back the release date. An overview and preview will be at PeopleForBikes.org soon.
"It's really going to be awesome and a great resource for the industry," said Ashley Seaward, PeopleForBikes deputy director of state and local policy, in between sustainability workshop sessions on Wednesday. "We received additional contributions of content and additional examples of types of alternatives folks can use for packaging within the guidelines of commonly asked questions from packaging experts who are in this space."
Industry's e-bike battery recycling program now has nearly 1,500 collection sitesBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The industry's first U.S. e-bike battery recycling program nears a notable milestone seven months after it was established.
The program with nonprofit collection and recycling company Call2Recycle and endorsed by PeopleForBikes now has nearly 1,500 trained collection sites since beginning March 1. From the 1,490 sites, 2,379 individual e-bike batteries — 15,365 pounds — have been collected and recycled as of Wednesday.
Troy Jones, Specialized Bicycles' social and environmental responsibility manager, attended the SHIFT '22 three-day conference here that wrapped up Thursday and noted the program's accomplishments to Wednesday's participants.
Shimano says bike demand is above pre-pandemic levelsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shimano said “strong interest” by consumers in bicycles shows signs of cooling down, but demand is still higher than it was prior to COVID-19.
In its third fiscal quarter financial summary, the component giant said market inventories are low for high-end bikes, although demand for those bikes is high. It said demand for lower priced bikes has cooled, and didn’t remark on inventory levels for those bikes.
Shimano noted that in Europe there are shortages of some high-end bikes and e-bikes, but otherwise inventory levels were approaching appropriate levels.
David Zimberoff will leave SRAM to work on World Bicycle Relief projectBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Longtime SRAM marketing chief David Zimberoff will soon leave the company to focus on a transportation research project for World Bicycle Relief, a nonprofit launched by SRAM's co-founders in 2005 and supported by the company and others.
Zimberoff, currently SRAM's vice president of marketing, was an industrial designer at a Chicago-based firm where he first met the founders of SRAM in 1993, helping them to design the first ESP rear derailleur. After founding SRAM’s in-house industrial design department in March 1995, he moved to Germany when SRAM acquired Sachs to set up a mirror ID group at SRAM’s Schweinfurt facility.
He returned to the U.S. and took the helm of the marketing department in 1999.
Garmin Q3 revenue down 4% year-over-yearBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Garmin Ltd. revenue decreased 4% year-over-year, with the Fitness segment experiencing an 18% decline.
Revenue for the quarter ending Sept. 24 was $1.14 billion, compared with $1.19 billion at the same time last year. Fitness revenue — including GPS head units and accessories, power meter pedals, and Tacx stationary trainers — was $280 million, compared with $342 million in the third quarter last year.
Garmin said the Fitness decrease was driven by lower demand for indoor cycling and advanced wellness products.
Declining bike product demand leads to Thule Q3 net sales declineBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Thule Group net sales fell 23% year-over-year as global demand for bike products waned because of high inventory levels.
Net sales for the quarter were SEK 2.13 million ($196.3 million), in line with what CEO and President Magnus Welander predicted in his mid-quarter financial statement to investors. At the same time last year, net sales were SEK 2.77 million.
Factoring in currency adjustment, sales declined 29%. Operating profit, which Welander also predicted would drop, fell 71% year-over-year to SEK 193 million.
Thule's Americas division laid off 34 employees from management, product development, and manufacturing earlier this month
