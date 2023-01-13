Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More

The story, posted March 25, was about a lawsuit filed by an Arizona woman against San Diego's Phantom Bikes and Costco Wholesale for $6 million. Carol Penkert's suit claims her bike came set up so the right brake lever operated the front brake, which caused her to flip over the handlebar and sustain serious injuries. The Consumer Product Safety Commission mandates that bikes sold in the U.S. be set up so that the right brake lever activates the rear brake.



In May the case was remanded from a U.S. District Court back to the Superior Court of California in San Diego, where it was originally filed. In November Penkert's attorney filed a provisional notice of settlement of the entire case; the case is set to be dismissed on Jan. 4 if conditions are met. Terms of the settlement have not been released.

