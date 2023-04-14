Industry Digest: Pon Bike's $2.6 Billion Annual Sales, Walmart's Ozark Trail MTBs, Gary Fisher's New Project & More

Even his family knows it's where he is supposed to be. "I got back from Taiwan and they could tell, they could just tell," Fisher told BRAIN this week. "I'm back doing what I do."



At Taipei Cycle, BRAIN sat down with Fisher and Dr. Kevin Hays, a battery scientist and co-founder of Morelle, an e-bike startup where Fisher is the head developer. Hays is director of product development at Ionblox, a battery technology company that makes batteries for aviation and other applications; Morelle and Ionblox have no formal connection. Ionblox has developed lithium-ion batteries it claims offer 50% higher energy density than traditional li-ion cells, five times more power, and the ability to fast charge much faster. The cells are produced in a "pouch" format, rather than the cylinder cells commonly seen.

