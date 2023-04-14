Industry Digest: Pon Bike's $2.6 Billion Annual Sales, Walmart's Ozark Trail MTBs, Gary Fisher's New Project & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.Curious about the inner workings of the bike industry? Bicycle Retailer and Industry News publishes two weekly newsletters, one on the industry in general and one devoted to e-bike news. You can subscribe free at https://www.bicycleretailer.com/newsletter
Pon Bike annual sales hit $2.6 billion, company saysBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Pon Holdings revenue increased 23% year-over-year to reach $10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) for the first time in company history, while Pon.Bike revenue was 2.4 billion euros ($2.62 million).
According to a Pon Holdings spokesperson, the private company has shared some earnings data with two Dutch newspapers in the past but this is the first time it shared figures with some in the cycling media. Pon did not provide a precise overall revenue figure, nor did it provide Pon.Bike's 2021 revenue.
The growth was across all its categories, including Automotive, Equipment & Power Systems, and Agricultural Products & Services, according to Pon. E-bikes and electric automobiles continue to grow, according to Pon, but no revenue figures for those subcategories were provided.
Official Sea Otter Guide now available onlineBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Life Time Sea Otter Classic official Festival Guide is now available online for reading and download.
The 48-page Guide, which is prepared and published by Bicycle Retailer & Industry News staff, contains a calendar of events, a list of exhibitors, maps, previews and suggestions for things to do with families at the Festival and in Monterey. Editors from Outside titles Pinkbike, CyclingTips and VeloNews also contributed articles with tips for enjoying the event.
Vosper: Car and motorcycle brands are betting heavily on bike shop-quality e-bikesBy: Rick Vosper // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The biggest news at the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) in February this year wasn't motorcycles, according to attendees I spoke with. The really big news this year was — and is — e-bikes.
Intense brand e-bikes are being distributed to powersport dealers by Parts Unlimited. Tucker Distributing announced it will be distributing Cannondale's e-bikes to the powersports industry. In a BRAIN article last year written by my colleague Ray Keener, Aventon claimed that 30% of its dealer base was "power sports type shops," And more than a dozen e-bike brands — from familiar names like Felt and Bianchi USA to heavy motorcycle hitters like Yamaha, Triumph and Ducati showed e-bike models this year at AIME, hoping to snare some interest from powersports dealers.
Walmart introduces Ozark Trail brand of mountain bikesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Walmart is selling its own brand of mountain bikes starting at $198 in three aluminum frame sizes, mechanical disc brakes, and a short-travel suspension forks.
Walmart has used the Ozark Trail brand on outdoor gear for decades, but this is the first time it's been used on bikes. The line includes 24-, 27.5-, and 29-inch wheel size bikes available in-store and online through Walmart.com.
Vista Outdoor makes layoffs at Bell and Giro as Fox Racing integration continuesBy: teve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Sources at Bell and Giro tell BRAIN that the Vista Outdoor brands made significant staff layoffs this week, especially in the marketing, brand, and creative departments.
According to an SEC filing made Monday, Vista Outdoor is closing the Bell/Giro facility in Scotts Valley and consolidating the brands' staff at the Fox Racing headquarters in Irvine. The Scotts Valley facility will close effective Sept. 1.
Gary Fisher teams with battery expert on new e-bike projectBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Gary Fisher is back where he wants to be — in Taiwan, hanging out with longtime industry friends at the Taipei Cycle show, but also more generally, back in the game, designing bikes he believes will change the industry, and even the world.
Even his family knows it's where he is supposed to be. "I got back from Taiwan and they could tell, they could just tell," Fisher told BRAIN this week. "I'm back doing what I do."
At Taipei Cycle, BRAIN sat down with Fisher and Dr. Kevin Hays, a battery scientist and co-founder of Morelle, an e-bike startup where Fisher is the head developer. Hays is director of product development at Ionblox, a battery technology company that makes batteries for aviation and other applications; Morelle and Ionblox have no formal connection. Ionblox has developed lithium-ion batteries it claims offer 50% higher energy density than traditional li-ion cells, five times more power, and the ability to fast charge much faster. The cells are produced in a "pouch" format, rather than the cylinder cells commonly seen.
SRAM asks for new trial in Princeton patent caseBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
SRAM LLC has requested a new trial after a jury handed Princeton Carbon Works a win last month in a patent infringement suit.
SRAM had filed suit against Princeton in April 2021, alleging that the start-up carbon wheel company was infringing on its patents for a rim with a "wavelike" profile that is said to reduce drag and improve stability. Following a two-week trial, in February a jury sided with Princeton, saying the rims did not infringe on the patents.
Canyon begins prototype work with sustainable titanium manufacturerBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Canyon Bicycles has started working with a titanium manufacturer that specializes in a recycled and low-carbon process to develop a more sustainable way to produce future components, including frames.
IperionX develops titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its pilot facility in Utah with plans to scale production at a titanium demonstration facility in Virginia. Canyon and IperionX agreed on an initial project to prototype Canyon components that will end in June 2025. Afterward, Canyon and IperionX are expected to negotiate an agreement for larger scale production.
Leatt reports record 2022 revenue despite sluggish fourth quarterBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Leatt Corporation recorded record revenue for 2022 despite a fourth-quarter losses of 53%. The protective gear brand reported full-year revenue of $76.3 million, up 5% year-over-year.
In 2021, Leatt recorded revenue of $72.5 million. Fourth-quarter revenue in 2022 was $10.9 million compared with $23.2 million at the same time last year.
Sales of helmets, footwear and technical apparel all increased during 2022 by double digits over 2021.
"These products showcase our engineering and design teams ability to build exceptional products that appeal to large addressable global markets," said Leatt CEO Sean Macdonald.
Chris King to withdraw from the B Corp recertification processBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Chris King Precision Components announced it will withdraw from the B Corporation recertification process, a designation from B Lab that a company meets sustainability standards while balancing profit with purpose.
Chris King GM Kirby Bedsaul said the company couldn't agree with B Corp on establishing manufacturing standards.
"We were hoping to work with B Corp ... to move beyond the basics of transparency and domestic materials sourcing," Bedsaul said. "After a lot of back and forth with B Corp and the B Lab, it seems they don't have the bandwidth to establish manufacturing standards that reflect the depth of what we're doing at King."
Time Bicycles unveils plans for carbon frame factory in South CarolinaBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Time Bicycles announced plans Thursday for the nation's largest carbon fiber bicycle manufacturing facility after acquiring a 140,000 square-foot factory in nearby Landrum.
"This is a huge moment for the cycling industry," Time CEO Tony Karklins told BRAIN on Thursday morning. "This is what everybody needs to be doing right now. This is what people have been doing for the last three years in Europe. It makes complete sense to do it. And the moment's now. It's not getting easier to do business far away. So we're really happy to be one of the leaders in this on the U.S. side."
