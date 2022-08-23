Industry Digest: Porsche eBike Motors, Bombardier Buys Pinion, Rise in Revenues & More

The group's profit before tax was down 5.2% from last year. Giant said its gross margin was lowered by a higher mix of OE work, raw material cost increases and labor costs. A temporary halt at its Chinese factory also dampened margins. Profit after tax was up 2.1% to NT$3.62 billion, or earnings per share of NT$9.66.



In the second quarter, an increase in OE business and recovery of the China market drove sales performance. Consolidated quarter net sales came to NT$22.74billion, a

growth of 6.4% and company record for the quarter.



"With the unstable supply chain and suspension of China production facilities that affected the overall production utilization rate, Giant Group still managed to maintain reasonable gross margin at 24.6% but underperformed compared to the same quarter last year."

