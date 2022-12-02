Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More

Industry Digest

Drivetrain maker Classified Cycling raises $23 million

Classified makes performance two-speed internal hubs designed to be used with standard single-chainring drivetrains with multi-speed cassettes. The hubs are shifted wirelessly. Other investors in the company include retired racers Tom Boonen, Anna Van der Breggen, Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel.



Existing investor Bridford Investments Limited also participated in the new round.



Nukeproof comes (back) to the US with dealer/online program

The brand was launched in Michigan in the 1990s and was later purchased by Wiggle, the U.K. e-commerce retailer. After Wiggle and ChainReactionCycles were purchased by Signa Sports United, the company announced plans to return to the U.S. market with a hybrid distribution plan.



The brand now has a warehouse in Utah and its online dealer locator shows about a dozen U.S. stores.



“We’re super stoked to be able to serve U.S. customers locally,” Inga Kaufmann, Nukeproof’s director of marketing operations and U.S. brand manager, said in a press release.



Sea Otter exhibitor space 90% sold out

The four-day expo, presented by Life Time, is on track to exceed all sales records, according to event organizers. Several European, Australian, Chinese, and South African companies will exhibit. Nearly 40 e-bike companies also will be there. More than 1,000 demo bikes are expected to be available, according to organizers.



"Key venue changes, coupled with market shifts and pent-up demand have fueled substantial expo growth this year," said Sarah Timleck, expo sales director. "Facility improvements by Monterey County allowed us to significantly increase our expo footprint."



Timleck said brands are well aware Sea Otter draws consumers not only for cycling but outdoor recreation, too.



Operation Vicious Cycle defendant accepts plea agreement

Rapha CEO steps down after less than one year at post

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult decision for me to make,” Kim said in a note to Rapha staff. “Over the last year, I’ve grown to love the Rapha brand. Rapha is an amazing business, made of great people and a unique culture, a tight-knit community. You are each contributing to building a very special brand here at Rapha. It has been a privilege to experience how magical cycling is and I know you will continue to thrive and lead the industry.”



Kitsbow joins with Wefunder to begin community round of financing

Now it’s further weaving itself into the community by announcing in September it’s gauging interest in a regulation crowdfunding round of financing through Wefunder, an online platform that connects start-ups and early-stage companies to investors.



“One of the benefits for a company like Kitsbow, as well as enabling them to raise from their own customers and community, we can put them in front of Wefunder’s investor base, and they’ve got some investments from our investment base as well,” said Jonny Price, vice president of fundraising for Wefunder. “Typically, a company might pull in two-thirds of the capital from people they bring to the round and one-third from the existing Wefunder investor base.”



FDNY agrees with NYC Council's lithium-ion bills

One of the bills proposed by Councilwoman Gale A. Brewer would require the FDNY to develop an informational campaign to educate the public on fire risks posed by mobility devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Thomas Currao, FDNY's acting chief of fire prevention, said his department is already doing that and would continue.



Another bill proposed by Brewer would prohibit the sale and assembly of second-hand lithium-ion batteries that have been assembled or reconditioned using cells removed from used batteries. Violators would be subject to a civil penalty, ranging from $200 for a first violation to $1,000 for each subsequent violation within two years. It would also prohibit the assembly of such batteries.



Cannondale announces new organizational structure

Marco Kind, Cannondale managing director, made the announcement Friday in a news release.



Eugene Fierkens, Cannondale Europe GM, will leave the brand but stay on to help with the transition. Cannondale sales teams will be led by Nick Hage and Frank van Dulmen.



Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea

Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.



The Maersk Essen 051, a 366-meter ship, lost more than 700 containers when it encountered heavy seas off Mexico on Jan. 16, 2021. The vessel was en route from Xiamen, China, to Los Angeles. Trek is among more than 30 companies suing Maersk, the ship's operator, and other related parties for lost or damaged cargo on the Essen.



Bell Sports settles product liability lawsuit involving 'universal' pedal

Bell's Universal pedal fits both ½-inch and 9/16-inch cranks thanks to included adapters that thread into crank arms; the pedals' non-standard axles then thread onto the adapters.



A jury trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana in Indianapolis. But on Tuesday both sides told the court they had agreed to a settlement. The court gave them 30 days to file a joint motion to dismiss the case.



A spokesman for Bell, which is owned by Vista Outdoor, said the company would have no comment on the settlement. Terms were not released.



Vittoria moving North American headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas

Karim Pine, Vittoria North America managing director, said the sales and marketing team will make the transition while the brand's warehouse will remain in Oklahoma City. Vittoria also will add six employees.



"Bentonville is becoming the epicenter of cycling in the United States, and we look forward to being part of it," Pine said. "This marks an exciting new chapter for Vittoria and showcases the investment in the U.S. market by the Vittoria Group."

