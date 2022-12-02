Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More

Dec 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.


Drivetrain maker Classified Cycling raises $23 million
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Classified Cycling has raised 22 million euros ($22.9 million) from an investment led by London-based Active Partners. Active Partners is a past investor in Rapha and retailer Evans Cycles.

Classified makes performance two-speed internal hubs designed to be used with standard single-chainring drivetrains with multi-speed cassettes. The hubs are shifted wirelessly. Other investors in the company include retired racers Tom Boonen, Anna Van der Breggen, Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel.

Existing investor Bridford Investments Limited also participated in the new round.

(Read more.)



Nukeproof comes (back) to the US with dealer/online program
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Nukeproof mountain bikes, components and accessories are available directly in the U.S. market again via a dedicated U.S. website and warehouse and a growing list of brick-and-mortar dealers.

The brand was launched in Michigan in the 1990s and was later purchased by Wiggle, the U.K. e-commerce retailer. After Wiggle and ChainReactionCycles were purchased by Signa Sports United, the company announced plans to return to the U.S. market with a hybrid distribution plan.

The brand now has a warehouse in Utah and its online dealer locator shows about a dozen U.S. stores.

“We’re super stoked to be able to serve U.S. customers locally,” Inga Kaufmann, Nukeproof’s director of marketing operations and U.S. brand manager, said in a press release.

(Read more.)



Sea Otter exhibitor space 90% sold out
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Sea Otter Classic exhibitor space is 90% sold out with nearly 1,000 brands set to display at the 33rd annual event.

The four-day expo, presented by Life Time, is on track to exceed all sales records, according to event organizers. Several European, Australian, Chinese, and South African companies will exhibit. Nearly 40 e-bike companies also will be there. More than 1,000 demo bikes are expected to be available, according to organizers.

"Key venue changes, coupled with market shifts and pent-up demand have fueled substantial expo growth this year," said Sarah Timleck, expo sales director. "Facility improvements by Monterey County allowed us to significantly increase our expo footprint."

Timleck said brands are well aware Sea Otter draws consumers not only for cycling but outdoor recreation, too.

(Read more.)



Operation Vicious Cycle defendant accepts plea agreement
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

A defendant in the investigation into a series of shop burglaries accepted a plea agreement, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

The Boulder County deputy district attorney handled Tuesday's hearing in which Jason Quijada, 23, agreed to a three-year deferred sentence on the felony motor vehicle theft count and three years' probation for misdemeanor criminal mischief count. The Colorado Attorney General's Office partnered with the Boulder District Attorney on the case.

Considering Quijad's absence of adult criminal history, prosecutors said the sentence was in line with other lower level organization members, the attorney general's office said.

(Read more.)



Rapha CEO steps down after less than one year at post
By: Andrew Hood // VeloNews

Rapha's CEO William Kim will step down, with Francois Convercey and Daniel Blumire taking over as joint managing directors, the company announced.

Kim said personal reasons were behind his decision, and he would relocate to Korea to be with his family.

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult decision for me to make,” Kim said in a note to Rapha staff. “Over the last year, I’ve grown to love the Rapha brand. Rapha is an amazing business, made of great people and a unique culture, a tight-knit community. You are each contributing to building a very special brand here at Rapha. It has been a privilege to experience how magical cycling is and I know you will continue to thrive and lead the industry.”

(Read more.)



Kitsbow joins with Wefunder to begin community round of financing
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Kitsbow Cycling Apparel has emphasized community since relocating three years ago from California to the tiny textile town east of here in Old Fort. From helping with a mural project celebrating efforts to desegregate schools in the South to creating living wage jobs, Kitsbow quickly became a neighborhood business leader.

Now it’s further weaving itself into the community by announcing in September it’s gauging interest in a regulation crowdfunding round of financing through Wefunder, an online platform that connects start-ups and early-stage companies to investors.

“One of the benefits for a company like Kitsbow, as well as enabling them to raise from their own customers and community, we can put them in front of Wefunder’s investor base, and they’ve got some investments from our investment base as well,” said Jonny Price, vice president of fundraising for Wefunder. “Typically, a company might pull in two-thirds of the capital from people they bring to the round and one-third from the existing Wefunder investor base.”

(Read more.)



FDNY agrees with NYC Council's lithium-ion bills
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

New York fire officials say they agree with five bills that the City Council is considering to address lithium-ion battery fires. The Council did not vote on the bills at a meeting Monday. A new citizens group calling for solutions to the charging fires held a news conference before the meeting.

One of the bills proposed by Councilwoman Gale A. Brewer would require the FDNY to develop an informational campaign to educate the public on fire risks posed by mobility devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Thomas Currao, FDNY's acting chief of fire prevention, said his department is already doing that and would continue.

Another bill proposed by Brewer would prohibit the sale and assembly of second-hand lithium-ion batteries that have been assembled or reconditioned using cells removed from used batteries. Violators would be subject to a civil penalty, ranging from $200 for a first violation to $1,000 for each subsequent violation within two years. It would also prohibit the assembly of such batteries.

(Read more.)



Cannondale announces new organizational structure
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Cannondale announced a new global unified organizational structure that will eliminate regional general managers and, the company said, leverage Pon.Bike to enhance operations and growth.

Marco Kind, Cannondale managing director, made the announcement Friday in a news release.

Eugene Fierkens, Cannondale Europe GM, will leave the brand but stay on to help with the transition. Cannondale sales teams will be led by Nick Hage and Frank van Dulmen.

(Read more.)



Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

COVID-19, massive consumer demand, and the war in Ukraine have upset the industry's supply chain in recent years. Rough seas also played a part.

Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.

The Maersk Essen 051, a 366-meter ship, lost more than 700 containers when it encountered heavy seas off Mexico on Jan. 16, 2021. The vessel was en route from Xiamen, China, to Los Angeles. Trek is among more than 30 companies suing Maersk, the ship's operator, and other related parties for lost or damaged cargo on the Essen.
Trek Fuel EX-e 9.9 XX1 AXS Photo Dave Smith

(Read more.)



Bell Sports settles product liability lawsuit involving 'universal' pedal
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Bell Sports has settled a product liability suit filed by an Indiana woman who said her Bell Universal pedal broke off while she was riding, causing a crash and injuries. The suit said the woman suffered damages totaling nearly $5 million.

Bell's Universal pedal fits both ½-inch and 9/16-inch cranks thanks to included adapters that thread into crank arms; the pedals' non-standard axles then thread onto the adapters.

A jury trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana in Indianapolis. But on Tuesday both sides told the court they had agreed to a settlement. The court gave them 30 days to file a joint motion to dismiss the case.

A spokesman for Bell, which is owned by Vista Outdoor, said the company would have no comment on the settlement. Terms were not released.

(Read more.)



Vittoria moving North American headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Vittoria Industries announced Tuesday it will move its North American headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas, in December. The new office space will be inside the Ledger, a new six-story downtown building with bike-friendly amenities. Specialized is opening an experience center in the same building.

Karim Pine, Vittoria North America managing director, said the sales and marketing team will make the transition while the brand's warehouse will remain in Oklahoma City. Vittoria also will add six employees.

"Bentonville is becoming the epicenter of cycling in the United States, and we look forward to being part of it," Pine said. "This marks an exciting new chapter for Vittoria and showcases the investment in the U.S. market by the Vittoria Group."
Vittoria Tire Factory

(Read more.)




33 Comments

  • 15 0
 I would love to see Taj Mihelich's interpretation of what happened to the containers and how the sea dwellers enjoy some trek bikes and discuss the frame wiring and ABP's impact on the braking.
  • 1 0
 I would buy that Taj Mihelich shirt.
  • 16 2
 700 containers! Are we sure that vessel didn’t park up in Mexico for an evening offload?
  • 3 0
 Fishy
  • 4 0
 The accident report is a weirdly interesting read. 689 containers lost at sea. 258 damaged. Out of 6,643 containers. Incredible how much cargo fits on a single cargo ship. dmaib.com/media/10337/maersk-essen-loss-of-cargo-on-16-january-2021.pdf
  • 3 0
 No, because this would cause Trek price drops which obviously did not happen Smile
Maybe those bikes will appear on the second hand market like German cars in Poland after a flood Smile
  • 11 0
 Imagine that we discover a tribe of people, not contacted by the outside world for centuries, only to find them swanning about on carbon slashes from containers washed up
  • 1 0
 I don't know what models were in those containers, but after being immersed in salt water for a while they are now of the EX variety.
  • 3 0
 They took the ocean fill statement too seriously. I feel bad for the environment about this one. A ship also lost a bunch of containers on the North Sea. For months all this junk that was supposed to end up in stores littered the beaches. By the time these bikes land on the Mexico shores, the geometry is already dated and no one can ride them anymore. Sure an accident is an accident but I also feel it is a calculated risk to put this many containers on these boats. Trek will get the money they want, Bell too. But who will clean up the mess? And will actually do a complete and proper job? They should do their risk calculations differently.
  • 2 0
 I guess this happens with some regularity. I remember years backs people were wheeling washed up BMW motorcycles off the beach in the UK.

news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/england/devon/7063295.stm
  • 1 0
 arent those containers insured , iI wonder if someone at trek has asked why they werent tied down? ,
  • 1 0
 @Superburner: isnt this one of the biggest causes of yachts going down at sea, bumping into containers?
  • 1 0
 @NickMT: Came here for bike industry news, stayed to learn about parametric roll resonance.
  • 13 1
 Bentonville, US cycling epicenter? That's hilarious.
  • 7 0
 Cannondale's decision to "eliminate regional general managers" is maybe going a bit far. I mean you could just make them redundant, or maybe make them do some real work instead.
  • 3 1
 I wonder how carbon frames would fare over time on the ocean floor. Kinda fun to think of people in a few hundred years finding well preserved mtb frames. I guess the silver lining for Trek is that they may have contributed to a cool little time capsule.
  • 2 0
 Salt water will fuck everything up in no time.
  • 1 0
 The carbon would probably be fine. The resin holding it together on the other hand...
  • 2 0
 Agree there needs to be some thought on lithium-ion and other types of battery fires, theres been a few house fires as a result of this, a number of recycling centres have also burned up through improper disposel
  • 2 0
 Pedant alert: I'm pretty sure the Nukeproof brand was purchased by Chain Reaction, who launched the original Mega about 10 years ago. CRC and it's associated brands were later acquired by Wiggle.
  • 3 0
 So you steal cars, rob the shops and walk away with up to 1.5M and get a deferred sentence. This will put the fear in bike thieves for sure.
  • 2 0
 Do you remember how proud they were when this went down? They even gave it a cool code name and then start handing out probation; they guy probably won't even end up with a record. Worst Law and Order episode ever.
  • 1 0
 Unbelievable. Chop his hands off and put him in a cargo container at the bottom of the sea.
  • 4 0
 I guess SpongeBob will be riding a TREK soon...
  • 2 0
 With his new square Bell helmet
  • 3 0
 He live's in a pinaple, under the sea
He rides a bicycle, a Session is thee?
  • 1 0
 Sea Otter needs a better demo where you can really ride the bikes rather than just in a corral like Sedona MTB Festival. Perhaps at Toro Park down the road since the entire Fort Ord Park is taken over with races.
  • 1 0
 The Classified hub looks interesting. Perhaps it could allow to drop to smaller cassette with less gears and/or lighter weight cassette. Shifting under load sounds good too.
  • 1 0
 Maybe that's why the Bell Full 10 has yet to be released despite being on the pro circuit for a year?
  • 1 0
 There is no reason the Ukraine dukiytfhiyg should cause any global supply chain issues.
  • 1 0
 the huge european fashion brand Zara now sells its own line of mountainbike clothing. We're now fully part of the mainstream
  • 1 0
 Its excellent. I use the male MTB shirt with rear pockets. Very surprised. It is a bit full with my 36C/D but works well.
  • 1 0
 Cannondale's new organisation will be more integrated.





