Industry Digest: Reaction to U.S. Tariffs, Canyon Reduces U.S. Workforce & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Trek tells retailers of immediate price increasesBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek and Electra retailers were informed Thursday by email that bike prices for most models will rise immediately because of the 10% tariff surcharge announced April 2, increasing costs "to a level that needs to be addressed."
According to the email, Trek Bicycle has "strategically worked to minimize the impact on key entry-level models." Similar to past Trek price increases, the email said, the changes will include all backorders.
Specialized announces pricing strategy to account for increased tariffsBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Specialized Bicycles informed retailers that it will list a 10% additional tariff surcharge on a separate line item on B2B invoices for the new Turbo Levo 4 e-MTBs ordered after May 1. Orders shipped before that date will not include the surcharge.
The email to retailers sent by North America Regional Leader Jesse Porter on April 9 said Specialized will increase the cost and retail pricing across all other bike and equipment products starting May 1.
Canyon reduces US workforce, but not because of recent tariff increasesBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Canyon Bicycles has laid off an undisclosed number of employees in the U.S., part of an "an ongoing process" and not tied to changing tariff policy, a brand spokesperson wrote to BRAIN in an email Monday.
"In the USA, this will require the business to implement targeted organizational changes, including the centralization of functions, investment in new roles and implementation of new regional strategies," the spokesperson said.
Terry Precision Cycling among 5 business suing Trump administration over increased tariffsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Terry Precision Cycling is one of five owner-operated businesses suing the Trump administration, saying it lacks authority to issue increased tariffs.
Filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, the lawsuit filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of Terry and the others on Monday, argues that "the President of the United States claims the authority to unilaterally levy tariffs on goods imported from any and every country in the world, at any rate, calculated via any methodology — or mere caprice — immediately, with no notice, or public comment, or phase-in, or delay in implementation, despite massive economic impacts that are likely to do severe damage to the global economy."
Among other requests for relief, the suit asks for damages in the amount of any tariffs collected by the administration; payment of plaintiff attorneys' fees; and any other damages and relief the court deems appropriate.
A2 Bikes freezing prices despite rising tariffs in ChinaBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A2 Bikes founder AJ Alley heard the concerns from triathletes over rising bike prices last weekend at the Ironman 70.3 in Oceanside, California, after tariff increases were announced a few days before.
"I believe consumers value stability and certainty from their bike company, especially during uncertain times," Alley told BRAIN in an email.
A2 Bikes — which offers direct-to-consumer complete triathlon and all-road models assembled in Oregon with carbon fiber frames manufactured in China — announced this week it will not raise prices for the rest of the year. In preparation for the potential of increased tariffs, Alley said he began building up frame inventory in October.
Brompton celebrates 50th with new models and storesBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Brompton Bicycle is 50 years old this year, and as it looks to expand sales outside a handful of major cities, the most British of bike brands is getting … a bit cheeky?
New models. New colors. New stores. New — bigger! — wheels.
It all started last fall when the brand introduced its G Line all terrain bikes, featuring 20-inch wheels with 2.125-inch-wide tubeless-ready tires, instead of Brompton’s trademark 16-inch wheels.
The G Line was designed with American riders in mind, with capabilities to get off pavement, said Brompton’s North America president, Juliet Scott-Croxford.
Despite uncertainty, Mexico's Mercurio factory still eyes US salesBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Mercurio Sports Group, a bike manufacturer and distributor in Mexico, opened a $25 million, 1.4 million square-foot factory here in 2019, with plans to assemble bikes for the U.S. and the domestic market, and to eventually add frame manufacturing.
Initially, the company hoped that U.S. tariffs imposed by the first Trump administration on Chinese bikes would cause the U.S. industry to look to Mexico as an alternative supplier. Six years later, after the ups and downs of the COVID bike boom, the factory has primarily served the Mexican market, although it also assembled bikes for Yuba for the U.S. market, using frames made in another Mexican factory.
Most bikes assembled in the factory use frames and components from Asia, including China. Mercurio plans to add frame manufacturing this year. But recent threats of a 25% tariff on Mexican goods make Javier Noyola, Mercurio's president, unsure about U.S. sales.
Why Allied frameworks went to Asia for its new gravel frame layupBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Allied Cycle Works' parent company, HIA Velo, was founded in 2016 as a domestic carbon fiber manufacturer, originally re-purposing equipment acquired from Montreal's bankrupt manufacturer Guru Cycles. The brand, now backed by a Walton family investment group, has received considerable media attention for its U.S. production over the years.
But for its latest gravel bike being introduced Tuesday, along with its BC40 cross-country mountain bike update earlier this year, the company is having the frames' main parts laid up in Asia. It completes quality control, painting and bike assembly in its Arkansas facility. The company continues to make other frame models, mountain bike handlebars and stems at its own facilities and its bike feature U.S made components from Industry Nine, Wolf Tooth and other U.S. brands.
Allied CEO Drew Medlock said the "really hard" decision to go to Asia for the frames' carbon layup was driven by multiple factors. The primary one was the company's mission.
"We kind of hit this crux where we said, 'what do we want to do? Do we want to focus on product and the customer, or do we want to focus on being a manufacturer?' Because trying to do both at the same time is really tough."
Sidi gets a refresh with new ownership, new distributionBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Like many Italian cycling brands, Sidi, founded in 1960, struggled with a succession plan in recent years, with its founder entering his 90s and his children in their 60s.
The solution came in the form of an even older Italian family company, Italmobiliare, which was founded in the 1850s as a construction supplier and is now managed by the fifth generation of the Pasenti family.
In 2022, at the height of the pandemic sales boom, Italmobiliare bought Sidi for 88 million euros, giving the shoe maker an enterprise value of 66 million euros with Sidi holding 20 million euros in cash. Sidi had revenues of about 38 million euros that year.
Italmobiliare’s investment group, which has existed since 1946, is Italy’s largest such group. It has a portfolio of holdings across many industries; among them is Tecnica Group, the parent of the Tecnica, Nordica, Moon Boot, LOWA, Blizzard and Rollerblade brands.
Interactive Strength Inc. to acquire WattbikeBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Interactive Strength Inc. has agreed to acquire Wattbike, an indoor stationary bike training platform, in an all-stock transaction.
The Wattbike shareholders are locked up until at least June 2026, according to a Wattbike news release, and the acquisition does not have a financing contingency. Interactive Strength — listed on Nasdaq as TRNR — sells fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands.
The acquisition is expected to be completed as early as the second quarter and Wattbike's revenues will immediately be added to TRNR's results.
Stinner quietly becomes one of largest U.S. framemakersBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
With the closure of Wisconsin’s Waterford Precision Cycles in 2023 and steady growth over the years, Stinner Frameworks has quietly become one of the highest-volume framemaker in the U.S., putting out just under 2,000 frames for its own brand and others last year.
And the 15-year-old company says it’s ready for more, with current capacity to make at least 3,000 frames a year in steel, aluminum or titanium, and room to grow. The company’s founder says Stinner can handle projects from design to bike assembly, including wheel assembly on a robotic Holland machine. Unlike some other small framemakers, Stinner is not just about welding hardtails and road bikes: It has the ability to design and manufacture full suspension bikes and other complicated projects.
CEO Aaron Stinner started as a high-end custom frame maker, but his company has grown to add a stock frame and complete bike program last year and has been steadily increasing its OEM (original equipment manufacturing) work in recent years. The company now makes bikes and other products for clients including Zink Bikes, Sklar Bikes, Rogue Fitness, Old Man Mountain Racks and others.
Norco and HLC end sales agreement in the USBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Two years after announcing that distributor HLC would handle its sales in the U.S., Norco Bicycles said it is resuming direct sales in July.
Norco said the decision was by mutual agreement. Norco already is handling customer service, warehousing, credit and warranty support for its brand in the U.S. market.
"We would like to thank HLC for their partnership over the last two years," Norco said in an announcement. "As an IBD-focused brand for over 60 years, supporting retailers is Norco's number one priority. This sales strategy will allow us to have closer communications with our dealer network and focus more closely on retailer and consumer needs," the company added.
Let's imagine that a sane person was president and wanted to increase American manufacturing and use tariffs as a tool to get there.
You'd start by figuring out what a reasonable runway to ramp up American manufacturing, and then put in a place a targeted policy that reflects that.
Let's imagine you talk to experts, and they tell you, "Ok, it's gonna take 12 months for companies to spin up domestic manufacturing of carbon bike frames, and if we want to compete fairly with lower-cost markets, those tariffs need to be at least 40%."
So, you'd announce that in 12-months, Tariffs on carbon bike frames will go up to 40%.
Then you behave in a way that gives businesses the confidence they need to invest in domestic manufacturing of carbon bike frames, trusting that you're not gonna change your mind, or suddenly drop or adjust the tariffs in a way that makes the $millions they'd need to invest to setup domestic production lines, and hire and train people, etc. etc., suddenly worthless.
Of course, this president hasn't done any of that, and the only conclusion is that he dumber than a bag of rocks, or actively trying to hurt America's economy and standing in the world.
Do you think our standing the world or economy was good before the cheeto? If so, I have some Chihuahuan desert property to sell you.
either way, we're in troubles if we cannot produce as well as china does (not just bikes these are a drop in the bucket)
What I do know is I have a couple buddies that designed a product, partially produced in Asia, msrp is $400. With tariffs that price needs to jump to $520....so what are they doing? They are going full MIA, price is now $450. These guys are in the trenches and were conflicted if this is the right call, but for them, it did result in a 100% MIA for a $50 premium, they thought it was a win.
I personally have no dog in this fight as a business, as a consumer I'm curious to how this pencils out in the long term, we know we need to up domestic production, but we need the economics (i.e. salaries) to support it.
Since taking office, Trump has made at least 20 significant policy shifts or contradictions on tariff levels, exemptions, and timelines. With China alone, Trump's tariffs have gone from 10% to 20% to 34% to 125% to 145%, but at the moment exempt iPhones.
With Canada and Mexico, he announced 25% tariffs on January 20th, formalized them on February 1st and said they'd go into effect on the 4th, then announced a 30-day pause on February 3rd. They went into effect on March 4th, but had a bunch of exemptions added on March 5th, and another delay for a lot of products. On April 2nd, he announced that they'd drop to 12%.
Nevermind the rest of the world.
Pick a random country and product. What are the tariffs going to be tomorrow? Or in 6 months? Or 2-years? It takes time to reshore just about anything. It's not like Trek or Giant or really anyone can just flip a switch and start making things here. And when you have a president and administration that has proven itself to be incredibly fickle, you can't make a safe bet on the future.
If you make a bet that it's worth investing the money to reshore something, and pay higher labor costs to make it in America based on the assumption that by the time you're up and running and making that thing here Trump's tariffs would still be in place, you could absolutely be f*cked when he changes his mind for the 21st time tomorrow, or next week, or in 6-months.
The other piece of this that we're not talking about is reciprocal tariffs which hurt American manufacturers ability to sell into other countries. I do some work for an industrial manufacturer that's been making agricultural processing equipment in the United States since the 1870s, but right now, they're shifting all their production for overseas sales to Europe and Asia because everyone outside of the United States is scared to order stuff manufactured in the United States right now, because they don't know how much they'll have to pay in tariffs when their orders are ready to ship. Much better to have it made in a country with predictible, stable leadership who aren't likely to spring surprise tariffs on their trading partners with no warning.
Also Allied: that will be $4500 for a gravel frameset
I have an Allied BC40 and an S-Works Crux. The cost of the Allied Able simply makes no sense.
If there was ever a company that could invest in getting better, it would be a Walton Family company. This obviously is not an investment that the Waltons want to make. The up-front investment is too huge and/or the payback period is too long and/or others can do this in their sleep, so why should we bother. Only time will tell whether the market cares.
On the import side, if there is anyone who can import with the best of them, it would be the Walton Family. The current tariff structure is rolling out to, in part, bring back U.S. manufacturing. We have one of the richest families pulling back on U.S. manufacturing because it is cheaper to have Taiwan make the product rather than bringing U.S. manufacturing up to Taiwanese levels. This decision is being made by a family that, at one point, was accounting for almost 30% of the U.S.'s trade deficit with China.
My comments are not for or against Allied and the Walton Family. They are more to address the complexity in global trade. I wish the market would give Allied more confidence to keep improving the learing curve. Should Taiwan be absorbed back into the mainland, what would happen to all our frames?
That's a big part of why companies like Revel are going out of business right now and Trek/Specialized/Giant aren't. Big boats weather big storms. Without ever seeing Allied's books, I promise you they are not raking in money hand over fist. In fact, knowing that they're a Walton-supported company, I would be surprised if they're turning a profit at all right now. The Waltons tend to run their bike companies like a charity.
Or are you referring to ROI/ROE calcs - income to equity/investment (a P&L to BS stat)?
The 25% increase is on the value of the imported good, not the retail price. If a $100 item that cost $10 to produce is tariffed at 25%, the new import price is $12.50 and the cost passed along to the consumer should reset the retail price to $102.50, not $125. But don't be surpised if there is a commensurate increase in retail prices as vendors/retailers try to capitalize on the situation.
Let me explain it with Candy bars.
A retailer buys candy bars in boxes of 20 for 50 cents per unit. They retail (sell) for $1 each (doubling the cost price to get the sell price is very common in retail, this is 50% margin).
Initially that might seem very lucrative. That means the store is doubling it's money right? However that 20 bucks revenue from selling 20 bars $10 needs to be immediately reinvested to get a new box. The retailer also need to use the proceeds from this first box to pay rent, staff, light bill, insurance etc... You're lucky if you actually make $0.05-0.10 a bar in net profit.
The store buys these bars from a distributor who buys them for $0.25 each and sells for $0.5 because they want to make 50% margin as well to cover all of their distribution costs etc (running these staffed trucks around delivering candy bars ain't cheap, neither is the warehousing or the administration and they're only making a few cents a bar).
Mars makes the bars for $0.125 each and sells them to the distributor in your state/area for $0.25 delivered wholesale.
So now imagine putting a 20% tariff on Mars because the bars are made in Canada.
Mars is now paying $0.15 each (2.5 cents extra). They now need to sell for $0.30 to the distributor, the distributor sells to the store for $0.60 and the store now sells for $1.20 to make the same 50% margin they were making before.
Everybody in the chain needs to make their margin because they all have businesses to run with staff, rent, administration, vehicles etc. If your margin falls too low you can't afford to buy a new box when the old box is running low and you can't keep up with your staffing costs, rent, lights etc.
So that tariff amount in most situation gets passed onto the consumer. Businesses still need to make the same margin. A 20% tariff will 100% result in a price increase unless the margin in the product is so huge the manufacturer or brand just absorbs it - e.g. a computer component made for less than a dollar that sells for hundreds of dollars because that's what the market will pay. Cosmetics is another example of a industry with huge margins (bikes aren't like this, the margins in bikes suck).
The most profit in percentage was the small stuff on hand at each store, the most profit in dollars was the big ticket stuff that was either special ordered or in stock. This was for 3 stores and we delivered to a fairly large area from a warehouse where the original store was based.
I would assume bike shops are similar. Selling bikes barely keeps the lights on, it’s the small stuff that makes the difference between a successful shop versus one that’s closed. Assuming your bike brands aren’t messing with you like Specialized did during Covid by not allocating any stock to sell because you have sold enough stock because they didn’t give much stock last time.
Less than 30% margin is super low, suitable for wholesale/bulk sales only (or very high value individual purchases like a car or a boat or a Rolex or something) or maybe a business that has super low overhead like selling at a market stall or something.
30-40% margin is pretty low but normal for everyday items like groceries. 50-60% is good margin. 60+% is very high. 80%+ is for electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and a handful of other industries that can basically invent the price they want to charge for something. This is pretty rare actually because normally competition prevents businesses being able to make this much money - but if you invent something first and patent it, or nobody else can figure out how to make it, you can basically charge as much as the market will pay. This is rare apart from in those industries I mentioned and a handful of others.
As of right now pretty heavy tariffs are coming into effect in 90 days and companies are already preparing price increases, so it isn't that arbitrary.
The above analysis neglects the effects of tariffs on production, which of course exist. If economies of scale or market competition are diminished, that would add more to the retail price.
Production of some goods may shift to the states longer term - but this won't happen overnight. In the short term the tariffs will increase prices because manufacturing facilities cannot be relocated immediately. In many cases it will likely be years until manufacturing is able to relocated and brands will need to pass on the cost of the tariff in the meantime. Some industries may not relocate because electricity for example is so much cheaper in Canada that even with a 25% tariff it may be cheaper to produce certain products in Canada - so now Americans just pay 25% more for the same item. With some other countries this is true due to labor costs - it's probably still cheaper to make certain things in Mexico even with a 25% tariff.
Also for an item like coffee, coffee beans don't grow in the United States, there is no option to make them in the US, so this just increases the price of coffee for US consumers.
The tariffs will put prices up significantly and the costs will be passed onto the consumer. I expect to see significant price increases on all kinds of items. Particularly in the short term but also in the long term, unless a lot of this is rolled back, which it probably will be because businesses and consumers won't stand for it.
Opportunity cost of the value of the products is a 2nd order effect just like the effects of economies of scale are. They exist, but are small. The biggest effect is on the landed price, and at each step down the line the effect gets smaller.
Not that I like tariffs, BTW, they are usually stupid. The fact that they aren't 100% passed to the consumer isn't a point in their favor.
For example, if you sell screws at $1 for a dozen and suddenly the other guy goes to $1.10 per dozen due to tariffs, you will likely charge at least $1.05 and highlight MIA....and then a few folks will try and charge $1.15 per dozen with a big ole American Flag on the label.
The other immediate impact will be way way less inventory. Everything from dog food to toilet paper is going to be scarce in the next few months. In short the virus is back, but this time the lab leak is from the White-house itself.
Regarding market price, I mostly agree; market price is the price willing to be paid (nothing to do with value) + branding. However, the goal of any company large or small is to make a larger profit which very specifically means charge the maximum one is will to pay and address the largest market at that price. Walmart targets a very different audience or market than Whole Foods and the same product is sold at a different price between the two companies, i.e., the maximum that market will bear pricing. Again real life example and basic economics.
It sounds like you believe MIA prices will be lower in the future than now/pre tariff? I am not sure I follow and yes I will get back to you at the end of the year. US based car manfs all have said prices will rise by May and in the future as a simple example @ >$3k per car avg.
Supply chain disruption was something we experienced not long ago with a different virus, but those were different forces since most businesses tried their best to increase inventory at all costs. Inventory levels are going to fall since, 1. businesses cannot risk extra cash now, & 2. Who will take a risk now knowing that the tariff circus changes and buy any inventory that they might loose their shirt on tomorrow. Back to basic economic theory; business cannot take balance sheet risks unless they have huge piles of cash to burn.
And no drama here, just long term experience in capital equipment/design/building and factories + international supply chain.
My point is the MIA, using your example, doesn't automatically result in huge increases, business have their margins to hit if they can hit that margin at 1.05x then there is no need to push to 1.15x if the market won't bear it. And in general I do believe if (big if) we can get mauf. back in big enough quantities there are economies of scale that very likely would reduce in US based manuf. costs
Just because a company can manuf. cheaper overseas certainly doesn't mean that savings is passed on to the consumer, in some cases it can be used to undercut a competitor, in other cases traditionally MIA products are outsourced and that extra margin goes directly into the pockets of the CEO / increase margin.
My come back comment was related to dog food and toilet paper scarcity.
