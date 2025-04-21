Powered by Outside

Industry Digest: Reaction to U.S. Tariffs, Canyon Reduces U.S. Workforce & More

Apr 21, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.


Trek tells retailers of immediate price increases
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Trek and Electra retailers were informed Thursday by email that bike prices for most models will rise immediately because of the 10% tariff surcharge announced April 2, increasing costs "to a level that needs to be addressed."

According to the email, Trek Bicycle has "strategically worked to minimize the impact on key entry-level models." Similar to past Trek price increases, the email said, the changes will include all backorders.
photo

(Read more.)



Specialized announces pricing strategy to account for increased tariffs
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Specialized Bicycles informed retailers that it will list a 10% additional tariff surcharge on a separate line item on B2B invoices for the new Turbo Levo 4 e-MTBs ordered after May 1. Orders shipped before that date will not include the surcharge.

The email to retailers sent by North America Regional Leader Jesse Porter on April 9 said Specialized will increase the cost and retail pricing across all other bike and equipment products starting May 1.
photo

(Read more.)



Canyon reduces US workforce, but not because of recent tariff increases
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Canyon Bicycles has laid off an undisclosed number of employees in the U.S., part of an "an ongoing process" and not tied to changing tariff policy, a brand spokesperson wrote to BRAIN in an email Monday.

"In the USA, this will require the business to implement targeted organizational changes, including the centralization of functions, investment in new roles and implementation of new regional strategies," the spokesperson said.

(Read more.)



Terry Precision Cycling among 5 business suing Trump administration over increased tariffs
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Terry Precision Cycling is one of five owner-operated businesses suing the Trump administration, saying it lacks authority to issue increased tariffs.

Filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, the lawsuit filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of Terry and the others on Monday, argues that "the President of the United States claims the authority to unilaterally levy tariffs on goods imported from any and every country in the world, at any rate, calculated via any methodology — or mere caprice — immediately, with no notice, or public comment, or phase-in, or delay in implementation, despite massive economic impacts that are likely to do severe damage to the global economy."

Among other requests for relief, the suit asks for damages in the amount of any tariffs collected by the administration; payment of plaintiff attorneys' fees; and any other damages and relief the court deems appropriate.

(Read more.)



A2 Bikes freezing prices despite rising tariffs in China
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

A2 Bikes founder AJ Alley heard the concerns from triathletes over rising bike prices last weekend at the Ironman 70.3 in Oceanside, California, after tariff increases were announced a few days before.

"I believe consumers value stability and certainty from their bike company, especially during uncertain times," Alley told BRAIN in an email.

A2 Bikes — which offers direct-to-consumer complete triathlon and all-road models assembled in Oregon with carbon fiber frames manufactured in China — announced this week it will not raise prices for the rest of the year. In preparation for the potential of increased tariffs, Alley said he began building up frame inventory in October.
photo

(Read more.)



Brompton celebrates 50th with new models and stores
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Brompton Bicycle is 50 years old this year, and as it looks to expand sales outside a handful of major cities, the most British of bike brands is getting … a bit cheeky?

New models. New colors. New stores. New — bigger! — wheels.

It all started last fall when the brand introduced its G Line all terrain bikes, featuring 20-inch wheels with 2.125-inch-wide tubeless-ready tires, instead of Brompton’s trademark 16-inch wheels.

The G Line was designed with American riders in mind, with capabilities to get off pavement, said Brompton’s North America president, Juliet Scott-Croxford.
photo

(Read more.)



Despite uncertainty, Mexico's Mercurio factory still eyes US sales
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Mercurio Sports Group, a bike manufacturer and distributor in Mexico, opened a $25 million, 1.4 million square-foot factory here in 2019, with plans to assemble bikes for the U.S. and the domestic market, and to eventually add frame manufacturing.

Initially, the company hoped that U.S. tariffs imposed by the first Trump administration on Chinese bikes would cause the U.S. industry to look to Mexico as an alternative supplier. Six years later, after the ups and downs of the COVID bike boom, the factory has primarily served the Mexican market, although it also assembled bikes for Yuba for the U.S. market, using frames made in another Mexican factory.

Most bikes assembled in the factory use frames and components from Asia, including China. Mercurio plans to add frame manufacturing this year. But recent threats of a 25% tariff on Mexican goods make Javier Noyola, Mercurio's president, unsure about U.S. sales.

(Read more.)



Why Allied frameworks went to Asia for its new gravel frame layup
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Allied Cycle Works' parent company, HIA Velo, was founded in 2016 as a domestic carbon fiber manufacturer, originally re-purposing equipment acquired from Montreal's bankrupt manufacturer Guru Cycles. The brand, now backed by a Walton family investment group, has received considerable media attention for its U.S. production over the years.

But for its latest gravel bike being introduced Tuesday, along with its BC40 cross-country mountain bike update earlier this year, the company is having the frames' main parts laid up in Asia. It completes quality control, painting and bike assembly in its Arkansas facility. The company continues to make other frame models, mountain bike handlebars and stems at its own facilities and its bike feature U.S made components from Industry Nine, Wolf Tooth and other U.S. brands.

Allied CEO Drew Medlock said the "really hard" decision to go to Asia for the frames' carbon layup was driven by multiple factors. The primary one was the company's mission.

"We kind of hit this crux where we said, 'what do we want to do? Do we want to focus on product and the customer, or do we want to focus on being a manufacturer?' Because trying to do both at the same time is really tough."
photo

(Read more.)



Sidi gets a refresh with new ownership, new distribution
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Like many Italian cycling brands, Sidi, founded in 1960, struggled with a succession plan in recent years, with its founder entering his 90s and his children in their 60s.

The solution came in the form of an even older Italian family company, Italmobiliare, which was founded in the 1850s as a construction supplier and is now managed by the fifth generation of the Pasenti family.

In 2022, at the height of the pandemic sales boom, Italmobiliare bought Sidi for 88 million euros, giving the shoe maker an enterprise value of 66 million euros with Sidi holding 20 million euros in cash. Sidi had revenues of about 38 million euros that year.

Italmobiliare’s investment group, which has existed since 1946, is Italy’s largest such group. It has a portfolio of holdings across many industries; among them is Tecnica Group, the parent of the Tecnica, Nordica, Moon Boot, LOWA, Blizzard and Rollerblade brands.
photo

(Read more.)



Interactive Strength Inc. to acquire Wattbike
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Interactive Strength Inc. has agreed to acquire Wattbike, an indoor stationary bike training platform, in an all-stock transaction.

The Wattbike shareholders are locked up until at least June 2026, according to a Wattbike news release, and the acquisition does not have a financing contingency. Interactive Strength — listed on Nasdaq as TRNR — sells fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands.

The acquisition is expected to be completed as early as the second quarter and Wattbike's revenues will immediately be added to TRNR's results.

(Read more.)



Stinner quietly becomes one of largest U.S. framemakers
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

With the closure of Wisconsin’s Waterford Precision Cycles in 2023 and steady growth over the years, Stinner Frameworks has quietly become one of the highest-volume framemaker in the U.S., putting out just under 2,000 frames for its own brand and others last year.

And the 15-year-old company says it’s ready for more, with current capacity to make at least 3,000 frames a year in steel, aluminum or titanium, and room to grow. The company’s founder says Stinner can handle projects from design to bike assembly, including wheel assembly on a robotic Holland machine. Unlike some other small framemakers, Stinner is not just about welding hardtails and road bikes: It has the ability to design and manufacture full suspension bikes and other complicated projects.

CEO Aaron Stinner started as a high-end custom frame maker, but his company has grown to add a stock frame and complete bike program last year and has been steadily increasing its OEM (original equipment manufacturing) work in recent years. The company now makes bikes and other products for clients including Zink Bikes, Sklar Bikes, Rogue Fitness, Old Man Mountain Racks and others.
photo

(Read more.)



Norco and HLC end sales agreement in the US
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Two years after announcing that distributor HLC would handle its sales in the U.S., Norco Bicycles said it is resuming direct sales in July.

Norco said the decision was by mutual agreement. Norco already is handling customer service, warehousing, credit and warranty support for its brand in the U.S. market.

"We would like to thank HLC for their partnership over the last two years," Norco said in an announcement. "As an IBD-focused brand for over 60 years, supporting retailers is Norco's number one priority. This sales strategy will allow us to have closer communications with our dealer network and focus more closely on retailer and consumer needs," the company added.

(Read more.)




  • 40054
 Thanks to MAGA all prices went down. So much winning! So much money left! Tariffs saved the economy, bikes have never been so cheap!
  • 12311
 He did say we'd be tired of winning, he just never said what the game would be exactly. I'm tired boss...
  • 56254
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 8:23) (Below Threshold)
 Curious. Do you live in America?
  • 68247
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 8:36) (Below Threshold)
 LoL for the downvotes for asking a completely unbiased question. The TDS is just as bad as the MAGA disciples
  • 22028
 @ATXZJ: Don't have to live here to affected and understand what a complete mess Trump has made.
  • 769
 @ATXZJ: the question was probably seen to raise an irrelevant point. So what if he doesn't lol
  • 12114
 @ATXZJ: I think you are getting downvoted because you don't know what the blue, white, and red bands beside his name stand for.
  • 184
 Someone needs to explain how tariffs work to me like I got jabbed for a donut....
  • 846
 All worth it because I was getting beat at every amateur XC race by trans athletes. So worth torching it all just so I can get my disc brake rotor medallion. /s
  • 31
 Regulatory capture has entered the economY
  • 6419
 The mango moron spends so much time golfing, he likely thinks lowest number is best applies to all aspects of life.... your bank account balances, your credit rating, the IQ's of your cabinet secretaries
  • 398
 @nnowak: if ever there was a time to get drunk, that time is now. Looking at you Hegseth
  • 7216
 A@artistformlyknowasdan: the only people with trump derangement syndrome are his supporters. The rest of us figured out he's a worthless a*shole who only cares about billionaires and the robber barron class.
  • 17162
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 12:55) (Below Threshold)
 @mariomtblt: Its far from irrelevant. I couldn't care less about France or what's going on within its government. I don't live there, it's not my business. Therefore I don't comment.
  • 1035
 @ATXZJ: Well, even if you don't live in France you really should care about what happens there. This world is incredibly interconnected and what happens in one country effects others, pretty dramatically. Especially other 1st world Western countries.
  • 38127
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 12:58) (Below Threshold)
 @matjtom90: News flash, they are ALL SCUMBAGS! Yours, mine, theirs and everyone elses. There are no "good guys" in power. Nobody is coming to save you. Nobody in power cares if you live or die. As soon as we get that through our skulls, we might move forward.
  • 16117
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 12:59) (Below Threshold)
 @BornOnTwo: I know exactly what the flag means. I was willing to give a benefit of a doubt as they might reside in the USA for work or school. Waiting.
  • 23180
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 13:04) (Below Threshold)
 @rockandride6: I dont. I care about Americans. That's it. Once we get our backyard cleaned up, then I'll worry about my neighbors to the north and south. The rest of the world should follow suit and be self sufficient.
  • 12417
 @ATXZJ: The US should try just caring about other humans, regardless of where they were born. As others mentioned, everything is very interconnected globally, as we all share the same planet. Being self-sufficient is great if you are a caveman just trying to stay alive, but we are a bit past that. Working together brought humanity forward at all times in history, and is what will continue to bring us forward.

Think about if you were stranded alone on an island that had enough resources (food that must be hunted/ gathered, and anything you can find in the natural landscape) to sustain exponentially more life than is on it. Your ability to make things, learn things, and accomplish tasks would be extremely hindered. Imagine the TV show "Alone", but without ANY of the 10 items they are allowed to bring. You have to make everything yourself. You may be able to survive, you may not.

Now imagine being on that same island with 20 people. Suddenly, you have extra physical help, which means you can build a better shelter/ infrastructure etc. It means you can expand your foraging. Everyone can focus on a different aspect of survival, which means you have a broader knowledge of the reality around you. You are more likely to thrive in this scenario.

Now, imagine this island is broken up and the land is dispersed on a giant water ball, except this time there are 8 billion people instead of 20. No country has everything it needs, but the planet as a whole does. If everyone helps everyone, we all do better as a species. Humans individually are not very powerful, but collectively, we are the top of the food chain on earth. We would be living like cavemen if humans only cared about themselves up until this point.
  • 36138
flag periphyseon (Apr 21, 2025 at 13:45) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: @ATXZJ: I got you, bro. Don't feel bad. Political commenting on PB is akin to /leftypol/ and r/politics. Outside of mountain biking, there is no intelligent reasoning to be had here. Just a bunch of propagandized leafs, europoors, and self-loathing Americans.

To all the haters: the industry was screwed because of bad decisions made during COVID, not because of orangemanbad. Interational trade has been severely f@#$^! for two decades and now the corrective force has come to town. Calm TF down, let this run its course, and the industry will self-correct.

Focus on enjoying all of the sales, the used market, and new trails opening up because that is the more important topic.
  • 1875
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 13:48) (Below Threshold)
 @leon-forfar: "Imagine". The human race survived and propagated for how long before the introduction of globalism? As far as caring, I don't know how to break it to you, but we are monkeys killing monkeys. Working in and around the worst of society has peeled my eyes wide open to that fact. We can't manage our own cities much less whats going on across the globe. Haven't won a war in 80 yrs. However, as a non-interventionalist I 100% agree with you that we should care about other countries by not meddling in their affairs or destabilizing their governments because our corporate overlords want those resources. I'd first start by closing 70% of the 900+ colonies, er I mean military bases we have across the globe.
  • 969
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 13:51) (Below Threshold)
 @periphyseon: Thanks. Nobody here complaining was just about to buy their dream home 90 days ago. The COL has been FKD since the rona.
  • 1560
flag TwoNGlenn (Apr 21, 2025 at 14:42) (Below Threshold)
 The French guy jailing the opposition thinks he’s got something relevant to say about America.
  • 3812
 @periphyseon:
Lol. 'Corrective force'. What exactly are the tariffs correcting and how?
Hope you enjoy going down with your ship.
  • 660
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 14:43) (Below Threshold)
 @notthatslow: God help you if we do.
  • 339
 @ATXZJ:
Oh, we'll be just fine.
  • 1370
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 14:49) (Below Threshold)
 @notthatslow: If the USA descends into collapse, you won't be fine. You can't even defend yourselves against your own citizens
  • 857
 @TwoNGlenn: Le Pen embezzled EU funds. It's pretty simple. Corrupt, criminal politicians face justice in France. Regularly. How about yours? They run for Presidential office to stay out of jail and the electorate enable it and take pride from it!
  • 1361
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:00) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: LoL. Macron is just as bad as our scumbags. Just another WEF banker running their citizens into the ground
  • 449
 @ATXZJ: no, he's nowhere near as bad. That's a ridiculous statement. And mentioning the WEF conspiracy BS is a massive red flag when raised in any conversation. It's just an economic forum. Not a bank. Countries have to talk, or is international cooperation all about an illuminati takeover?
  • 1660
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:19) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: Your boi was a banker for the rothchilds. He is a member of the WEF. You know the one that says "You'll own nothing and be happy". Hard pass on that dystopia.
  • 647
 @ATXZJ: Uninstall the internet, man.
  • 957
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:22) (Below Threshold)
 @shlotch: Where am I wrong? "man"
  • 563
 @ATXZJ: My friend, if you care about Americans then you need to care about other countries. Many, many of your countrymen rely on other countries for their livelihood. If you care about Americans who work in mining, the oil industry, heavy equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, beauty, aeronautics, farming, fishing, or any number of other industries who supplied some of the $43 billion in goods that France imported from us in 2023 then France should matter. I understand your sentiment, but the way our society is structured you can't simply can't operate in a vacuum.
  • 285
 @ATXZJ: what's wrong with the Rothschilds, in particular? The WEF's members are multinational companies, not individual politicians. I'm thinking your sources may be a little suspect. I thought you didn't like people talking about shit they know nothing about.
  • 736
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:36) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: So wait, are you defending the benevolence of multinational companies???
  • 284
 @BenPea: he lost the thread long ago. Unfortunately you will not be able to reasonable debate with him since he decided to abandon reason. At this point all he has is are insults for others when posed a differing opinion.
  • 656
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:40) (Below Threshold)
 @rockandride6: Time to restructure. It will happen whether we like it or not.
  • 1454
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:40) (Below Threshold)
 @artistformlyknowasdan:Where's the insults? The thread is a bunch of p*ssing and moaning by people who are largely unaffected by the tariffs. Particularly ones from other countries. B*tching about the cheeto has become the new press fit BB or no water bottle mounts pity party on PB. Good god so much group think virtue-signaling
  • 3314
 @ATXZJ: please seek therapy, for your own good, if not for the people around
  • 947
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:49) (Below Threshold)
 @artistformlyknowasdan: You didn't answer my question of who I insulted. Just added a condescending comment about my mental health. How progressive and open minded of you.
  • 254
 @ATXZJ: no, I'm just giving you info about the WEF. There's a LOT more of that on the web. Lots of detail. And it's very boring. They don't wear cloaks or funny hats or anything.
  • 837
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 16:01) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: I know enough about the WEF, thanks. Never underestimate the banality of evil.
  • 261
 @ATXZJ: or the evilness of banality for that matter
  • 397
 @ATXZJ: I'll answer this in good faith... though I'm bound to regret it.

Understand that when a person starts going off on something like the nebulous "WEF", it's akin to having a chat about climate where someone begins ranting about "chemtrails". It's a bit of a red flag and serves as an indication that a person might be a little too online. It's a sign that any expectations of useful conversation should be lowered. The internet giveth and the internet taketh away.

I'd recommend "Let Them Eat Tweets" by Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson as an enjoyable read on the subject of misinformation and how the true vectors of our harm in our society are obfuscated by those with the incentive to do so. Hell, even right wing politicians found the WEF to be a useful tool up until the point that the greater political incentive became to turn on institutions to a larger degree in the name of scapegoating - as a relevant example, of course.

As to my "uninstall the internet" comment, Max Fisher's "The Chaos Machine" is a very nice read chronicling how the internet has broken our collective brains. Both of these will serve as ample reason to unplug and enjoy the evening vs. mass posting on Pinkbike. But who am I kidding. No one reads anymore.
  • 1245
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 16:15) (Below Threshold)
 @shlotch: I never mentioned chemtrails. I don't like the right wing either. Our parties are two wings from the same rotten bird. I directly quoted the WEF's statement of "You will own nothing and be happy". Macron is a member of that organization. Sorry. They also perceive segments of society as the "useless class". This being done by a Eurocentric group of bureaucrats and bankers is very concerning to me. Knowing human history, it should concern you too.
  • 1043
flag TwoNGlenn (Apr 21, 2025 at 16:35) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: @BenPea: there’s a bit of a pattern in the West of the Left trying to deplatform or jail their political opponents to “save democracy.” Convenient.
  • 164
 @leon-forfar: hey! Don’t forget that not everyone in the US is represented by the Orange man. I generally couldnt care less about political affiliation, left/right, but since it’s effecting prices including Mtbs and pears I will say, Putin’s Hoe better slow down!
  • 110
flag Maximilien-Connor (Apr 21, 2025 at 20:09) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: ce qui ne va pas avec les Rothschild's, t'es sérieux ? Je viens pas sur pinkbike pour y lire le catéchisme de 'France télévision'. Tu es pro israélite et matrixé grand bien te fasse mais viens pas me vendre l'esclavagisme et ton gauchisme infantil sur un site de VTT.
Ferme là donc
  • 20
 @ATXZJ:
  • 527
flag mtblol (Apr 21, 2025 at 21:29) (Below Threshold)
 Sorry your carbon bicycles and the rest of your consumer landfill economy has to take a back seat for once. There is an entire generation who can’t afford to start families or own homes. Globalism failed
  • 42
 @Maximilien-Connor: "matrixé", "pro-israelite", vas y, développe tes propos avec des faits, mec, pas de la bave de complotiste. J'y comprends rien pour l'instant.
  • 82
 @mtblol: Isn't life getting more expensive these days? Who would've thought this would be the result of an economic war?
Thank D. J. T.
  • 527
flag RevedOut (Apr 22, 2025 at 3:06) (Below Threshold)
 Stupid liberal. You can’t even look beyond the price of your bike.
  • 194
 @RevedOut: Says the man who literally fails to look beyond the borders of his own country
  • 21
 I don't know whether the 5 companies suing Trump are really hoping to be awarded ALL the money taken in by the tariffs or whether they just mean in relation to their own losses... It reads as all of the gained money from all of the tariffs affecting all of the world... to go to 5 little companies with a grudge. Just saying, if that's not what they mean, it could be written better.
  • 51
 @ATXZJ: Do any of us live in the United States anymore?
  • 41
 @BornOnTwo : these little flags do not mean you live here. There's many people on here that display the flag of their home country but live in America. I also understand there's a few people who just choose whatever country they want just to be trolls. It's pretty clear there's quite a bit of Canadian's with a Canadian flag that live in the US based on comment's alone. Actually a relevant question regardless if it's a bit inflammatory in nature.
  • 30
 @MikeGruhler: I'm seeing plenty of users who used to have the stars and stripes next to their name now showing flags from other countries.
  • 512
flag ATXZJ (Apr 22, 2025 at 9:21) (Below Threshold)
 @MikeGruhler: " Actually a relevant question regardless if it's a bit inflammatory in nature."

Thanks for recognizing this. Every orange man bad post is inflammatory in nature. If anyone pushes back on the group think that has taken over PB people cant handle it. The fragility is off the charts
  • 83
 @ATXZJ: This is so disingenuous and disheartening. If you want to understand the term inflammatory, maybe google January 6th Capitol insurrection. You claimed not to like Trump, but it seems that you do and were ashamed to admit it. So many questions, but as ever the cultists are arguing in bad faith and there's no point in pursuing this. Enjoy your handmaiden's utopia, I'm out.
  • 21
 Don't Trek increase in price by 15% every year anyway??....I'm lost
  • 30
 @commental: if you set your region to Bangkok it's actually spelled here bangcock I shit you not
  • 115
flag ATXZJ (Apr 22, 2025 at 13:46) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: coward
  • 41
 you guys are all playing to what the elite want, infighting, target the ultra-rich and inequality. No one person needs to own like 50 houses while hard working families can't afford groceries.
  • 42
 @ATXZJ: based
  • 52
 So much winning they must be so exhausted. Poor MAGA! Now they can afford all of the top tier bikes x 3!!!

So much savings SO MANY WINS /s
  • 26
flag mtblol (Apr 22, 2025 at 21:12) (Below Threshold)
 @LiquidSpin: are you a child? How about being able to afford a house and childcare? Sorry hyper consumer your plastic bicycles and funkopop trash from china is going to cost more
  • 101
 @mtblol: America is the richest, post prosperous it has been in it's history. Globalism isnt the issue, billionaires stacking the deck in their favor and rigging our system is. As long as our populace is effectively distracted from this fact, the easier it is for the billionaires to continue funneling resources to the top.
  • 11
 @mtblol: It's called SARCASM
  • 91
 @Pmars88: I'm tired of this administration dismantling so many institutions with a bulldozer under the guise of ridding waste and fraud. DOGE IS FRAUD.

The whole agenda is to find money to pass the biggest tax cuts for the top 1%
  • 21
 @leon-forfar: wow….i never realized that, amazing summary, did you use that for a grade 2 class on geopolitics?
  • 10
 @morevertical: Hey dude, that's a good one. Clap clap. I find you have to explain these things at a grade 2 level to get the point across sometimes. There is a (un)surprising amount of dumb people out there (like the guy I was clearly replying to).
  • 21351
 F*CK Donald Trump
  • 12620
 Fuck fascism, bigotry, xenophobia, and misogyny while we're at it
  • 885
 @mkul7r4: f*ck oligarchy, authoritarianism, racism and theocracy too!
  • 6318
 And f*ck the surprising number of people that neg-propped this comment. WTF is wrong with people?
  • 538
 @notthatslow: not sure, but DT's intention to dismantle public education probably ties into the answer.
  • 32
 this reminds me of an old time classic www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukznXQ3MgN0
  • 134
 @BenPea: you're not getting it. He is solving the school shooting problem. No more education, no more schools, no problem Smile

It also frees cheap child labour to work in all these new iPhone factories that should open in US. PROBLEM SOLVING !
  • 11
 @BenPea: ah you better get more knowledge on how education works in the US otherwise you are sounding very uneducated
  • 17226
 This is "The Art of the Deal": How to ineptly make everything cost more.
A really brilliant (6 bankruptcies) economist, your Nr. 47!
  • 9534
 well actually, it was brilliant, for him. Him and his buddies made billions, at the expense of the American people. What's crazy is that the people who are most affected by the tariffs are the ones who are voting for him, I'm well off enough where a 25% price increase means jack shit, whereas I know some conservative friends from HS who couldn't take a 10% price increase.
  • 34222
flag TwoNGlenn (Apr 21, 2025 at 8:31) (Below Threshold)
 @joebiden: thanks for all that inflation, Joe! I know your Bolshevik buddies here in the comment section will smugly ignore that because MAGA bad and stuff. Btw, I bet it was fun hiding your own Easter eggs this year.
  • 1347
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 13:24) (Below Threshold)
 @irafd: Agree. They oversaw the largest upward transfer of wealth in human history. Bernie cosplayed that he cared and got the citizens the scraps that fell off the table. It really started in 2008, and we've been using "quantitative easing" to mask the reality that we've been in a recession for nearly 20 yrs. Our glorious leaders printing $6t for a $2t increase in GDP then celebrating how smart they are. However, for most recent offenders, yes, blame COVID for the current issues. Yay us.
  • 564
 Naw man. Bike prices are up because frames are woke and trans. Bikes are Hamas. I read all about it in a Signal group chat I was mistakenly added to.
  • 72
 @shlotch: welcome to the meritocracy!
  • 21
 @joebiden: name checks out
  • 60
 The tarrifs on France were implemented to price your cutting-edge guillotine tech to be too expensive for everday Americans.
  • 903
 I found this round-up insightful. Thanks!
  • 850
 That is way too calm and reasonable. You need to learn to up your ire.
  • 60
 @TheR: Yeah, we want more unruly rabbling!
  • 20
 @BobbyLite: It’s easy to find. Just not from this guy.
  • 813
 Anyone notice what was missing from these manufacturer statements? None said the tariffs would be a benefit for their business and none said they would be increasing US headcount. It almost looks like the tariffs are having the exact opposite effect of what the mango moron claimed they would do.
  • 343
 It's because even IF you believe that Americans should be willing to pay more for American-made things and that'd be a good thing for our economy in the long-term, this was the dumbest way possible to do it.

Let's imagine that a sane person was president and wanted to increase American manufacturing and use tariffs as a tool to get there.

You'd start by figuring out what a reasonable runway to ramp up American manufacturing, and then put in a place a targeted policy that reflects that.

Let's imagine you talk to experts, and they tell you, "Ok, it's gonna take 12 months for companies to spin up domestic manufacturing of carbon bike frames, and if we want to compete fairly with lower-cost markets, those tariffs need to be at least 40%."

So, you'd announce that in 12-months, Tariffs on carbon bike frames will go up to 40%.

Then you behave in a way that gives businesses the confidence they need to invest in domestic manufacturing of carbon bike frames, trusting that you're not gonna change your mind, or suddenly drop or adjust the tariffs in a way that makes the $millions they'd need to invest to setup domestic production lines, and hire and train people, etc. etc., suddenly worthless.

Of course, this president hasn't done any of that, and the only conclusion is that he dumber than a bag of rocks, or actively trying to hurt America's economy and standing in the world.
  • 447
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 14:42) (Below Threshold)
 @atourgates: "or actively trying to hurt America's economy and standing in the world"

Do you think our standing the world or economy was good before the cheeto? If so, I have some Chihuahuan desert property to sell you.
  • 267
 @ATXZJ: hmmm, would you prefer to be considered an ass hole, or a deranged, irrational, unpredictable, brainless ass hole? Honest question.
  • 432
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:11) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: So wait! Are you, even to the detriment to your own argument, saying that the USA had a high standing in the world? Post 911? Just to call me names? Oh god how french of you
  • 125
 @ATXZJ: i wasn't calling you names, I was distilling the US administration down to human form, so as to try and illustrate your point about America's standing in the world and how it is perceived by others. I'm sure you're not an ass hole.
  • 1610
 @BenPea: We blew all credibility during the invasion of iraq. freedom fries anyone?
  • 41
 @ATXZJ: ha
  • 41
 @atourgates: over the long terms you would just be paying more and more either way. the only reasons prices are cheaper in china are 1) factory work is basically slavery, which people here seem to support ; 2) china still wants USD for now. when they do not anymore, which is inevitable, youll be able to pay 3x in their currency instead.

either way, we're in troubles if we cannot produce as well as china does (not just bikes these are a drop in the bucket)
  • 22
 @atourgates: there is more than one angle on this though - you could argue that an immediate Tariff goes a long way to 100% maximizing current MIA production. Doing what you suggest means some of those domestic suppliers are ramping up and carrying that ramp cost for 1 year before being able to produce in any meaningful quantity....since prior to that they'd still be undercut. Of course it gets complicated since other countries would / could game that and decrease margins in which case you now have all that added cost to ramp up and STILL are not selling. It's not nearly as simple as you make it out to be, is Trumps plan going to work, who knows.
What I do know is I have a couple buddies that designed a product, partially produced in Asia, msrp is $400. With tariffs that price needs to jump to $520....so what are they doing? They are going full MIA, price is now $450. These guys are in the trenches and were conflicted if this is the right call, but for them, it did result in a 100% MIA for a $50 premium, they thought it was a win.
I personally have no dog in this fight as a business, as a consumer I'm curious to how this pencils out in the long term, we know we need to up domestic production, but we need the economics (i.e. salaries) to support it.
  • 40
 @RadBartTaylor: I don't know what your buddies are making, but I would bet they are underestimating their future costs. Pretty much all raw materials are going to increase in cost. Whatever prices they used for inputs today will likely be wrong by quite a bit in a few months.
  • 13
 @nnowak: everything else is sourced domestically - so possibly yeah, but there are a lot less unknowns than relying on guessing where tariffs are going to be. For all we know the price could go down once domestic production ramps up and the economies of scale are there?
  • 61
 @RadBartTaylor: You could only make that argument if the tariffs were consistent, dependable or predictable. They are the opposite of that.

Since taking office, Trump has made at least 20 significant policy shifts or contradictions on tariff levels, exemptions, and timelines. With China alone, Trump's tariffs have gone from 10% to 20% to 34% to 125% to 145%, but at the moment exempt iPhones.

With Canada and Mexico, he announced 25% tariffs on January 20th, formalized them on February 1st and said they'd go into effect on the 4th, then announced a 30-day pause on February 3rd. They went into effect on March 4th, but had a bunch of exemptions added on March 5th, and another delay for a lot of products. On April 2nd, he announced that they'd drop to 12%.

Nevermind the rest of the world.

Pick a random country and product. What are the tariffs going to be tomorrow? Or in 6 months? Or 2-years? It takes time to reshore just about anything. It's not like Trek or Giant or really anyone can just flip a switch and start making things here. And when you have a president and administration that has proven itself to be incredibly fickle, you can't make a safe bet on the future.

If you make a bet that it's worth investing the money to reshore something, and pay higher labor costs to make it in America based on the assumption that by the time you're up and running and making that thing here Trump's tariffs would still be in place, you could absolutely be f*cked when he changes his mind for the 21st time tomorrow, or next week, or in 6-months.

The other piece of this that we're not talking about is reciprocal tariffs which hurt American manufacturers ability to sell into other countries. I do some work for an industrial manufacturer that's been making agricultural processing equipment in the United States since the 1870s, but right now, they're shifting all their production for overseas sales to Europe and Asia because everyone outside of the United States is scared to order stuff manufactured in the United States right now, because they don't know how much they'll have to pay in tariffs when their orders are ready to ship. Much better to have it made in a country with predictible, stable leadership who aren't likely to spring surprise tariffs on their trading partners with no warning.
  • 13
 @atourgates: it's not my argument, it's a different perspective is all, it holds as much weight as yours. We have no way to know what our trading partners will do, only what they have done, to be able to use your ramp approach. I wasn't suggesting you were wrong, just offering a different perspective, it's complex. Maybe we should do away with Tariffs completely, across the world, as an ideal state.....who do you think that would benefit the most?
  • 630
 Allied: we want to do what’s best for the customer and produce our frames at the lowest price possible in Taiwan.

Also Allied: that will be $4500 for a gravel frameset
  • 262
 In the full article they don’t say lower price, just that American carbon manufacturing is inferior quality to Asian manufacturing. They compare the Asian made Tarmac SL8 to their US made road bike and admit the SL8 is just better.
  • 191
 @xciscool: honestly good on them for just outright admitting they dont have the expertise that another market has and that they couldn't make up the gap. They could have easily continued making it in the US and implying that meant quality
  • 264
 @xciscool: bUt aMeRiCaN ExCepTiOnaLism!!!11
  • 50
 @xciscool: the able will obviously be heavier than an SL8, so not a fair comparison. However, it’s 100g heavier than a standard Crux frame set and $1,500 more expensive.
  • 81
 And the originally tried to do it as quietly as possible. Fuck Allied
  • 111
 SARCASM ALERT! I'm sure the folks at Allied are making money hand over fist selling their framesets at $4500. That seems like a lot of money to me for a frameset, and I have no idea about the logistics or details of bicycle design, manufacturing, market research, distribution, advertising, warehousing, sales, or other forms of business overhead in this industry, so I assume they get to keep most of that money as pure profit. What a great gig! I should go work in the bike industry so I can also make a bunch of money selling to rich, easy to please, faithful customers.
  • 30
 @mtmc99: Completely agree. I mean, I'd love if the bike industry could employ more Americans, but the reality is that we simply don't have the experience, infrastructure, or regulations needed to manufacture carbon fiber at any sort of scale.
  • 40
 @TEAM-ROBOT: business expenses, how complex. SARCASM ALERT.

I have an Allied BC40 and an S-Works Crux. The cost of the Allied Able simply makes no sense.
  • 42
 @Mntneer: I'm sure you know a lot about business expenses, but I suspect you may not know as much about bike industry business expenses. I'd be willing to bet if you looked at Allied's balance sheet (or any bike company's balance sheet) you would be horrified at how bad their margins are. From a business standpoint, I'd rather be selling toilet paper than high-end bike frames.
  • 20
 @TEAM-ROBOT: But when their competitors can make at least as good a frame and sell it much cheaper, something is off with Allied's business model or their profit margin. I don't know which it is. At least now that it is made in Taiwan, they can't hide behind the "pay more for American made/ jobs!"
  • 41
 The Allied article is interesting in light of the new tariff structure and global trade, especially with Asia. Allied states it cannot focus on the customer and manufacturing at the same time, at least for the latest model gravel bike and BC40. Other commenters state Allied's U.S. manufacturing quality cannot compete with Taiwan's.
If there was ever a company that could invest in getting better, it would be a Walton Family company. This obviously is not an investment that the Waltons want to make. The up-front investment is too huge and/or the payback period is too long and/or others can do this in their sleep, so why should we bother. Only time will tell whether the market cares.
On the import side, if there is anyone who can import with the best of them, it would be the Walton Family. The current tariff structure is rolling out to, in part, bring back U.S. manufacturing. We have one of the richest families pulling back on U.S. manufacturing because it is cheaper to have Taiwan make the product rather than bringing U.S. manufacturing up to Taiwanese levels. This decision is being made by a family that, at one point, was accounting for almost 30% of the U.S.'s trade deficit with China.
My comments are not for or against Allied and the Walton Family. They are more to address the complexity in global trade. I wish the market would give Allied more confidence to keep improving the learing curve. Should Taiwan be absorbed back into the mainland, what would happen to all our frames?
  • 44
 @dcaf: See if you can guess how many hundred$ of million$ of difference$ there are between $pecialized and Allied Bike Co. Almost a billion difference$ between the two companie$. That $ort of $ize and $cale help$ ab$orb overhead and keep price$ low.

That's a big part of why companies like Revel are going out of business right now and Trek/Specialized/Giant aren't. Big boats weather big storms. Without ever seeing Allied's books, I promise you they are not raking in money hand over fist. In fact, knowing that they're a Walton-supported company, I would be surprised if they're turning a profit at all right now. The Waltons tend to run their bike companies like a charity.
  • 20
 @TEAM-ROBOT: Margin is generally found on an Income Statement/Statement of Profit and Loss. Not a Balance Sheet.

Or are you referring to ROI/ROE calcs - income to equity/investment (a P&L to BS stat)?
  • 10
 @TEAM-ROBOT: There are plenty of smaller companies selling high quality carbon frames for $1000 less than Allied, so I'm not buying the economies of scale argument. Allied chose the boutique brand pricing to gain 'instant credibility' in the bike market, which is fine, but I can't see how they aren't a bad value proposition compared to the competition, and not just from huge companies like Specialized.
  • 10
 @TEAM-ROBOT: if a company has to increase their prices by 10% then what does that say about their margins? I'd wager these companies either make way less than people assume or they are simply increasing prices to make more...kinda like groceries over the past few years.
  • 6215
 F yeah Terry! If you’re a US company and not taking the magats to court, what the heck are you doing?
  • 6827
 As you calculate how the cost is being passed along, a 25% increase in tariffs does not equate to a 25% increase in retail pricing, unless the retailer imposes that.

The 25% increase is on the value of the imported good, not the retail price. If a $100 item that cost $10 to produce is tariffed at 25%, the new import price is $12.50 and the cost passed along to the consumer should reset the retail price to $102.50, not $125. But don't be surpised if there is a commensurate increase in retail prices as vendors/retailers try to capitalize on the situation.
  • 8711
 Please don't involve math and logic into the conversation, we need emotional outrage please.
  • 386
 retail mark ups are levied as a percentage, not a dollar amount. So that 2.50 additional cost increases exponentially as it goes from M2B, B2B, and B2C
  • 687
 Margins are % based.

Let me explain it with Candy bars.

A retailer buys candy bars in boxes of 20 for 50 cents per unit. They retail (sell) for $1 each (doubling the cost price to get the sell price is very common in retail, this is 50% margin).

Initially that might seem very lucrative. That means the store is doubling it's money right? However that 20 bucks revenue from selling 20 bars $10 needs to be immediately reinvested to get a new box. The retailer also need to use the proceeds from this first box to pay rent, staff, light bill, insurance etc... You're lucky if you actually make $0.05-0.10 a bar in net profit.

The store buys these bars from a distributor who buys them for $0.25 each and sells for $0.5 because they want to make 50% margin as well to cover all of their distribution costs etc (running these staffed trucks around delivering candy bars ain't cheap, neither is the warehousing or the administration and they're only making a few cents a bar).

Mars makes the bars for $0.125 each and sells them to the distributor in your state/area for $0.25 delivered wholesale.

So now imagine putting a 20% tariff on Mars because the bars are made in Canada.

Mars is now paying $0.15 each (2.5 cents extra). They now need to sell for $0.30 to the distributor, the distributor sells to the store for $0.60 and the store now sells for $1.20 to make the same 50% margin they were making before.

Everybody in the chain needs to make their margin because they all have businesses to run with staff, rent, administration, vehicles etc. If your margin falls too low you can't afford to buy a new box when the old box is running low and you can't keep up with your staffing costs, rent, lights etc.

So that tariff amount in most situation gets passed onto the consumer. Businesses still need to make the same margin. A 20% tariff will 100% result in a price increase unless the margin in the product is so huge the manufacturer or brand just absorbs it - e.g. a computer component made for less than a dollar that sells for hundreds of dollars because that's what the market will pay. Cosmetics is another example of a industry with huge margins (bikes aren't like this, the margins in bikes suck).
  • 80
 @tom666: not to mention that a price increase of x% will have a corresponding demand decrease of y%. You can't just pass the dollar amount price increase along to the consumer - you have to pass along a multiple of the price increase to make the same amount as a business. If a 25% tariff makes a product cost $1 more to manufacture, it's generally going to increase the MSRP of that product by 25%, not $1.
  • 60
 @tom666: when I managed a furniture store over 20 years ago, margins were higher than that. Big ticket items were landed cost times 2.2 plus rounding to $x99 or $xy99 and all of the little stuff was 3-4x and then rounded up to a normal sounding price.

The most profit in percentage was the small stuff on hand at each store, the most profit in dollars was the big ticket stuff that was either special ordered or in stock. This was for 3 stores and we delivered to a fairly large area from a warehouse where the original store was based.

I would assume bike shops are similar. Selling bikes barely keeps the lights on, it’s the small stuff that makes the difference between a successful shop versus one that’s closed. Assuming your bike brands aren’t messing with you like Specialized did during Covid by not allocating any stock to sell because you have sold enough stock because they didn’t give much stock last time.
  • 60
 @somebody-else: Margin depends on loads of things. It varies a lot by industry, whether there is a distributor in the chain (or if the brand distributes it's own goods), how the landed costs are calculated (what costs are already baked into the landed price, different businesses do this differently) etc. You're completely right that higher price items often sell at less margin %.

Less than 30% margin is super low, suitable for wholesale/bulk sales only (or very high value individual purchases like a car or a boat or a Rolex or something) or maybe a business that has super low overhead like selling at a market stall or something.

30-40% margin is pretty low but normal for everyday items like groceries. 50-60% is good margin. 60+% is very high. 80%+ is for electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and a handful of other industries that can basically invent the price they want to charge for something. This is pretty rare actually because normally competition prevents businesses being able to make this much money - but if you invent something first and patent it, or nobody else can figure out how to make it, you can basically charge as much as the market will pay. This is rare apart from in those industries I mentioned and a handful of others.
  • 35
 @tom666: your right but nothing has changed except an invented arbitrary tariff so his point kinda stands up
  • 141
 @endagutantimring: His point is a $2.50 tariff only adds $2.50, but it doesn't, it probably adds $10 because of all the steps in the chain (% margin added at every stage).

As of right now pretty heavy tariffs are coming into effect in 90 days and companies are already preparing price increases, so it isn't that arbitrary.
  • 84
 Sorry, tom666 et al., but tdcworm is closer to correct than you guys. Certainly, it is incorrect to say that each step in the chain has to make the same margin to keep their profit the same. Think about a $1M tariff on the candy bar and that becomes obvious. Tariffs are applied at the border, and in a competitive market the costs to get the product from the border to the retail shelf don't change, so the cost to the consumer only goes up by a fraction of the tariff price. So, the effect of tariffs on the final price will vary by industry, because the cost from the border to the consumer's hands varies a lot by industry, but it will always be less than the full value of the tariff; 25% is a reasonable guess.

The above analysis neglects the effects of tariffs on production, which of course exist. If economies of scale or market competition are diminished, that would add more to the retail price.
  • 31
 the comment we needed!
  • 90
 @SJP: Disagree. Transportation doesn't directly cost more just because of the tariff but the increased unit cost of the goods has cash flow consequences and inventory value consequences for companies . If there's a 25% increase in the landed price it now requires more capital to hold the same stock level which strains working capital. This higher inventory value impacts insurance, ability to repurchase stock and more. Basically handling the stock requires more cash, so you can bet distributors and retailers will want to be compensated for this with increased margin because their costs have gone up - they may need a larger line of credit from their bank and this will cost them more in interest (or if they can come up with the cash themselves they will miss out on interest they could have made on the cash because the cash is now required for working capital. They won't be willing to take the hit on that. I can almost guarantee businesses will all want to make the same % margin. Every distributor and retailer I know works on % margin not cash margin.

Production of some goods may shift to the states longer term - but this won't happen overnight. In the short term the tariffs will increase prices because manufacturing facilities cannot be relocated immediately. In many cases it will likely be years until manufacturing is able to relocated and brands will need to pass on the cost of the tariff in the meantime. Some industries may not relocate because electricity for example is so much cheaper in Canada that even with a 25% tariff it may be cheaper to produce certain products in Canada - so now Americans just pay 25% more for the same item. With some other countries this is true due to labor costs - it's probably still cheaper to make certain things in Mexico even with a 25% tariff.

Also for an item like coffee, coffee beans don't grow in the United States, there is no option to make them in the US, so this just increases the price of coffee for US consumers.

The tariffs will put prices up significantly and the costs will be passed onto the consumer. I expect to see significant price increases on all kinds of items. Particularly in the short term but also in the long term, unless a lot of this is rolled back, which it probably will be because businesses and consumers won't stand for it.
  • 45
 Absolutely correct tdcworm,I think you hurt a lot of feelings with your explanation. A lot of people here just like to hate for what I am reading. Really sad.
  • 10
 @tom666: Sure, they work on % margin for day-to-day accounting, but in competitive markets % margin is determined by the competition, so the % margin will adjust rapidly in response to tariffs. There are market-driven reasons unrelated to transportation costs that % margins are very different for imported iPhones and imported groceries.

Opportunity cost of the value of the products is a 2nd order effect just like the effects of economies of scale are. They exist, but are small. The biggest effect is on the landed price, and at each step down the line the effect gets smaller.

Not that I like tariffs, BTW, they are usually stupid. The fact that they aren't 100% passed to the consumer isn't a point in their favor.
  • 361
 In other news, FOX laid off about 90% of their staff in their EU HQ in Germany: www.rheinpfalz.de/lokal/kreis-suedwestpfalz_artikel,-entlassungen-beim-fahrrad-fahrwerkspezialisten-fox-_arid,5763555.html (paywall)
  • 293
 So even the bikes on the sales floor that weren’t affected by tariffs will pass on tariff prices to us? Cool, I’m going to rush right out and buy one of those.
  • 90
 Usually they do. The retailer needs to buy more stock to replace the stock that was sold. Also, the overall available supply in the market is what it is, as is the overall demand. Those two things set the prices.
  • 4319
 Fafo maga
  • 248
 Terry is a Vermont company. Vermonters tend to be fiercely independent and not in favor of BS like this. The other companies in that article were from all over the place outside of bicycles.
  • 150
 I left a small MTB frame brand in 2010, so cal, iconic and they were around 5000 frames sold that year and all made in house...crazy to think a 3000 frame a year brand is now the largest in USA.
  • 31
 Care to say what brand that is (or was)?
  • 100
 @slimjimminnies: Per his bio "Worked for Iron Horse, Barracuda, Mongoose, Schwinn, GT, Intense"

I think maybe Intense out of that list?
  • 31
 Stinner is "one of the highest-volume framemaker in the U.S.", not the largest it seems by the way that's written.
  • 31
 @CobyCobie: super sleuth. But-did you listen to my daughters single tho?
  • 130
 Would bike directly going from Taiwan and china to Canada not have the tariffs? Right because the tarrifs are applied at the import landing.

Will have to watch and see if canadians are paying for tarrifs they shouldn’t.
  • 10
 US companies may try to offset the price increase for Americans by raising prices in other regions. Sony just did this with the PS5.
  • 110
 Trek and specialized have had bikes marked down all year and didn’t sell them bike industry is boned. Smart money waits for going out of business sales. Making less profit is better than just losses.
  • 10
 Looking at you red rock bicycle ST G HURRICANE CEDAR
  • 90
 The biggest fear of all elite in the world is class war.Poor vs rich .Thats why they give diffrente modes to fight - black vs white ,gender vs normal ,men vs woman.Pick a fight! it all good! but never pick to fight the Rich! thats why they destroy occupy wall street...Rich have all kinds of bonuses when they finance politicians and lobbys! All west civilization is made to be bend by the layers..if you have army of layers you always bend the rules.World cant be own by poor people!
  • 186
 Here come all the economic experts lol
  • 46
 Eating shit off a spoon is easier than a fork Prove it American consumer-OK
  • 191
 @jha: You've talked about eating shit off a spoon in 2 posts. Listen, if you want to discuss scat fetishes, I don't think pinkbike is the best place to do that.

Good luck!
  • 214
 As surprising as it may seem, and I never thought I'd say this, but you're more likely to find economic insights at PB, than within any part of the current US administration that has any actual influence on its policy...
  • 56
 @Mac1987: The dude above is talking about eating shit from a spoon. Surely your political partisanship can see your statement is not accurate.
  • 11
 @pistol2ne: where am I stating that every single PB commenter is an economic expert? This isn't the Financial Times news section. And I'm not an American (thankfully), so I don't give a rat's bottom which US party wins the election. However, as an outsider, it doesn't take much to see the current US administration consists of a bunch of ill-intentioned incompetent clowns, regardless of their affiliation.
Back to bike talk: they're the 50-year-old overweight golf dad that rode a MTB in the woods once, and is now persuading people to do 50 foot jumps on their rigid bikes and dump their empty soda cans on the trails.
  • 22
 @Mac1987: K, you did state this :"you're more likely to find economic insights at PB, than within any part of the current US administration" I said the guy above is talking about eating shit from a spoon. I don't think spoon fed feces is better economic advice than someone in the current (or past) Administration.

Congrats on not being an American! I remember when I was at college and had no idea how the world worked and stated similar things.
  • 20
 @pistol2ne: so let me summarize. I stated that you could find better economic insights at PB than within the current US administration, and your counter was that 1 person there said something stupid? If I say you could find useful information on Wikipedia about the Philips curve, would you counter with 'yeah, but this Wiki page about Taylor Swift says nothing useful about that economic principle' ?

Also, I wouldn't advise anyone to learn about economics at PB, just that economic knowledge seems to be even more rare within the current US administration, unfortunately. That says more about that administration than about PB.
  • 11
 @Mac1987: actually it says you're a partisan being ridiculous.
  • 21
 @pistol2ne: again, no American, don't like your two-party system, not a fan of either of your political parties.
  • 102
 Absolutley bonkers comments from Trek .. positives are your inventory is now worth more !! ya but it doesn't matter 1 bit if people wont buy them because they are now 10% more or they just don't have the money anymore because of the Giant Fat F Cheeto in charge of ruining the economy.
  • 112
 To summarize - A headline could read: "Breaking: Folding bikes are poised to lead the industry in the post covid era..."
  • 80
 Yeah good luck with those higher prices. People already weren't buying bikes before because prices were too high. Should work out great for them.
  • 3023
 Maybe it's time to cut back on buying consumer junk made by the worst polluting countries on earth. This will be good for the planet in the long run
  • 639
 Taiwan pollutes far less than the USA. The usa's per-capita emissions of C02 are also higher than China.
  • 304
 @DGWW: yeah but not in the way that you think. US consumers are the biggest polluters on the planet. Where the goods come from won't change that. A recession (or worse) and a corresponding pullback in US spending will definitely help the planet.

But it'll be painful. Just like nature did some partial healing during COVID when humans weren't buying as much shit or vacationing/driving as much because we were worried about the economy and getting laid off. Remember dolphins coming back to Venice and the temporary CO2 reduction? It wasn't because we were buying more stuff from our home country, haha.
  • 1420
flag tacklingdummy (Apr 21, 2025 at 10:24) (Below Threshold)
 @DGWW: Have you been to Taiwan and China? Taiwan has much more pollution than the US. China is extremely polluted. I have travel a lot to Asia.
  • 123
 @DGWW: It's not just about C02. Asia is an environmental disaster on a scale that westerners barely understand. We are all on the same planet. Consumerism needs to end
  • 64
 What consumer junk items are you going to cut back on for example?
  • 103
 @tom666: I don't know, how about bicycles since we are on pinkbike? I know people who buy a new bike every year and have bikes they never ride. So many people have packed garages full of junk they never use
  • 161
 @tom666: SRAM GX
  • 111
 @tacklingdummy: I travel alot to Asia for work (20+ trips) I disagree with you.
  • 67
 @mtblol: yes , I mention "pollution" as well as C02 emissions. Two separate thoughts. I wouldn't be so confident that the USA (or Canada for that matter) are such saints when it comes to polluting their lands (just look at what trump is trying to do with national forest lands ) I know very well Thay china flouts many emissions regulations to bring down their production costs , but there are also cases where the CCP has reduced emissions & pollution in a way that the us government can't dream of doing ( because they are an authoritarian regime ) it's worth looking into. They arell leaders in green energy for example.
  • 20
 @DGWW: In the interest of having a civilized discussion, regarding your timber comment, I think what trump wants to do is a lot more sim to the 'Crown' land in Canada, allow more of the timber to be harvested effectively and managed by the government. I'm not opposed to it in theory, better to harvest than allow it to completely burn to the ground and or rely on other countries. It's long overdue frankly - I think what many people (not assuming you are one of them) forget is even "old growth" forest have been touched by humans by not allowing fire and in many cases are artificially unhealthy. We need to manage by way of controlled burns and/or harvesting at this point...
  • 104
 @RadBartTaylor: In theory I agree we could do better timber management. No f*cking way trump is capable of doing it in a thoughtful and reasonable manner. He ham-fists everything.
  • 10
 @thevoiceofchaos: yes, the theory sounds great. Of course we would need to build hundreds of sawmills and the infrastructure that goes along with it first. Kinda of like drilling for more oil with no new gasoline refineries. At least we export crude to other countries that have the capacity.
  • 12
 @psullivan65: mobile sawmills are cheap ( or were before the tariffs), like 5-10k. I don't think that is the issue. We don't need to clear cut. They're going to want to clear cut because it's the most profitable.
  • 24
 @DGWW: What countries have you gone to and what cities/areas? I'm not sure you have ventured outside of the main cities and tourist areas and seen the real stuff. I'm Asian (Chinese/Japanese), have extended family in Taiwan/China and have traveled a lot to Asian countries (3rd world to 1st world countries), outside the major cities and tourist areas.
  • 11
 @thevoiceofchaos: I guess we wait and see what the plan is before jumping to conclusion on that one, what we are "doing" right now, which isn't much of anything, is not working.
  • 21
 @psullivan65: The unfortunate thing is many many sawmills closed, people were celebrating it as a big win. Now we need them, unintended consequences I guess. If the $ are there, they will come back. Here in the PNW there are still several but way less than there used to be.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: As I understand it, the USA doesn't have nearly the kind of forest area that Canada can draw from. And you have 10x the population to make use of this much smaller forest land.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: where I live in Colorado it's over 45 minutes just on the road to the nearest sawmill and it's not very big. Also only really used for fencing lumber not building materials. I'm not sure how economical it would be to build new ones. We have millions of acres of beetle kill trees that are a complete fire hazard.
  • 10
 @psullivan65: beetle kill is an issue and why those forest would of been better off being cut / harvested than going to waste.
  • 21
 @tacklingdummy: Taiwan , Hong Kong , Dongguan ,Guangxi , Shandong ,Thailand, Vietnam - (big cities and outlying manufacturing areas, as well as some rural areas in between via rail) I absolutely have seen large scale pollution & environmental mismanagement in Asia, BUT I have also seen comparable devastation in Canada & USA.
  • 10
 @DGWW: I have not traveled as extensively as you but I've never seen the level of pollution anyplace in the US, or anyplace in the EU/CAN, that I saw recently (Oct. 2024) in Northern Vietnam. That is what I saw on the outskirts of Hanoi, absolutely shocking, waterways, streets, neighborhoods, etc.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: I think it comes down to value. Beetle kill trees make very few 2x12,10, 8's. Where they have logged here they only take the bottom 1/2 and control burn the tops.
  • 10
 @psullivan65: I'm not an expert but my understanding is beetle kills is more prevalent in forests that are not healthy, aka haven't seen fire or have not been selectively harvested or are tightly grown 2nd growth. I guess my comment was aimed more at managing forest before they get that bad to begin with, I'd rather have some logging roads and machinery (where it makes sense) that mass deforestation due to beetle or mega fires. Here locally the logging crews are selectively harvesting back to "historic density", which means this forest was clearcut 100 years ago, grown back much to dense, by logging it a) makes the forest healthier and b) massively reduces fire damage. Not great to have the trails shut down for several months here and there, but better off long term. I overheard a group of 3 folks complaining about the "logging", but what they don't understand is logging may be required to keep the forest healthy. I wouldn't advocate for clearcutting old growth, necessarily, but selective harvesting of sick/old or managing forests I think is needed.
  • 21
 @RadBartTaylor: Don't get me wrong, i've seen some gnarly stuff over there - But there is some insanely gnarly stuff in north America too. Look up the Hanford Site , or any other CERCLA or "superfund" sites.
  • 10
 @DGWW: Surprising you think that. The US is not even comparable to China in pollution (air, sewage, garbage, toxic) and Taiwan as well. In China and Taiwan it is widespread and the US only has just some isolated cases. The management of sewage, water, and toxic chemicals is far better in the US. China and Taiwan are great countries, the people are great, and there is a lot of great things to see, but the pollution over there is horrible.
  • 21
 @tacklingdummy: What is it that you are assuming I think here ? I've acknowledged that I've seen some heinous environmental practices in Asia, but I've also seen heinous environmental practices in NA. For water, the Flint MI water crisis comes to mind. An anecdote which I've experienced re: China & pollution. One year we were working in Shenzhen , there were gas scooters everywhere, the smog was insane, the noise too. The following year ZERO gas scooters - it was a world of difference in only 1 year. I'm no fan of the CCP put their ability to implement change is impressive. Their green energy efforts really aren't comparable to anywhere else as well, and that has got to count for something.
  • 11
 @DGWW: I know about the superfund sites, heck I have one a few hours from my house up in Washington, but the rules then are not what they are now, we are moving the ball forward and based on what I've seen and what we hear, some countries continue to get worse with no to little regulation.
  • 20
 @DGWW: It seems that you think that the US is more polluted than Taiwan and China.

The US has potable water from any faucet. Yes, things can go wrong like Flint, when water goes from treatment plant to consumer. However, the US has extremely high standards for potable water. Potable water is rare around the world.

The reason why there was no scooters in Shenzhen was because scooters were banned in Shenzhen. They didn't ban scooters because of climate change or green environmental policy reasons. Scooters were banned for safety reasons, deaths from accidents and a lot of the crime (robberies) was done on scooters. The ban is temporary for 3 years until Dec 31, 2025.

www.eyeshenzhen.com/content/2022-12/29/content_25542331.htm
  • 50
 I know this comment will get lost - but I have a couple buddies in manuf, they manuf some of their stuff in Asia...to sell their product with added Tariffs the price will go up 25%, so what have they been forced to do, source domestically at the cost of 10-12%, so it is now 100% made in USA. Based on what he sells, and the pricepoint, I think the premium for an US made product is well worth it as did he....he's using local resources as well. Wont' work like this is every situation, but there are some small wins.
  • 30
 Most consumer goods cannot be on-shored back to the USA without significantly higher price increases. 10-12% is totally reasonable and I'd be down for that kind of tax to bring home production, but most products would be way more than that. For example, an iPhone would cost 90% MORE than current prices.
  • 21
 @DGWW: to a certain extent, but I think it's a bit more complex. In the case of my buds, only a portion was made overseas, weighted average across the entire product was $50, so the piece that is being made in the US now could of very well been 90%+. In cases where the entire thing is made overseas, you may be right in the short term, big %, but in theory that may get reduced as domestic production is increased. I do agree that it's generally going to drive up prices, but in some cases manuf. use overseas production to pad their margins and don't lower unit price to the consumer.
With ALL that said, maybe higher prices for things like iPhones that are not a necessity will help drive consumer consumption of crap we don't need down?
  • 30
 @RadBartTaylor: Thats a fair point, less consumption is good outcome, but I really don't see that being something that either US political party is really interested in - large tax revenue for the gov. IMO the price shock from this will be paralyzing for the US domestic economy , I don't think there will be a long term for this one - folks will freak out in the short to medium term (they were already freaking out before trump put salt in the wounds of the working class)

I just don't see the current admin going after American corporations for padding their margins, this is the GOP we're talking about here.
  • 31
 @DGWW: or is an iPhone 90% less than it should be? The problem is addiction to low priced goods that are not a necessary. Companies also don't need to release a new version of their product every year. If you made the same version of something for 3 years vs 1 year then they could increase their order for parts up front as well component manufacturers could more easily tool up new lines and factories without affecting the supply as much. This could be applied to any industry. But that's not how capitalism works, they don't make stuff to make stuff, they make it to make money.
  • 10
 @MikeGruhler: well said, and I agree.
  • 10
 I think most businesses that could source their product at only 10-12% more from the US than from Asia would already be doing so - you pay 10-12% more but the cash flow will be better due to shorter shipping times and you also get the (quite considerable) marketing benefit of being able to say "Made in the USA". It's also typically much easier/faster to communicate with people in your own country than it is to communicate across countries and cultures etc.

Normally it's significantly more expensive to buy domestically and that's why everything is made in Asia. On most products it's probably still cheaper to buy from Asia even with a 25-50% tariff.
  • 70
 Glanced at the the new Levo 4 SWorks at a shop the other day. 14k. Not sure that included the 10% or not....
  • 63
 Is anyone buying a Levo 4 Sworks for 14K? That's absurd, even for dentists like myself in the bay area.
  • 83
 Tariff or not, that’s absolutely absurd for a bicycle. For that same money, you could buy a Honda crf250 AND a cbr500 and still have money left over for helmets and a few years worth of gas.
  • 61
 @boopiejones: But then you wouldn't need to pedal your motorcycle.
  • 48
flag onemanarmy FL (Apr 21, 2025 at 11:58) (Below Threshold)
 @boopiejones: And I can buy a mid engine C8 corvette for $60... I mean why buy a Ferrari? Same thing right?
  • 17
flag jha (Apr 21, 2025 at 12:31) (Below Threshold)
 Anyone shopping for a Levi sl isn’t concerned about a price increase 12,14,16. It’s a cock show.
Hey American consumer,
It’s easier to eat shit off a spoon than a fork
I’ll need some proof of that
Ok here goes
  • 30
 Sounds like Specialized are imposing a 10% tariff surcharge from May 1st.
road.cc/content/news/specialized-set-increase-prices-due-tariffs-313589
  • 92
 The USA should keep their pants down and hands at their ankles and just take it! Reciprocal is for losers.
  • 80
 Go Stinner!
  • 40
 Awesome bikes, awesome people.
  • 41
 F&ck the orange toddler
He has not a clue
Solely in it to make the Trumps / Trump allies even richer
So much damage to the US is being done by this corrupt immoral dishonest con artist
Every day he creates a new issue as to distract from the previous days misinformation / lies
Eventually karma will catch up
So sad Frown
  • 74
 Well Walmart has bailed out Allied a few times now, and Bentonville is basically the walmart house brand of cycling. No surprises here. Build up a brand through marketing and bail!
  • 70
 Tariffic!
  • 31
 There are no small wins, prices will go up for all products regardless of origin of manf. In fact MIA (Made in America) will probably artificially go up even higher as a "premium" buy.
For example, if you sell screws at $1 for a dozen and suddenly the other guy goes to $1.10 per dozen due to tariffs, you will likely charge at least $1.05 and highlight MIA....and then a few folks will try and charge $1.15 per dozen with a big ole American Flag on the label.
The other immediate impact will be way way less inventory. Everything from dog food to toilet paper is going to be scarce in the next few months. In short the virus is back, but this time the lab leak is from the White-house itself.
  • 32
 I randomly found this comment - but you should reply directly to me next time, assuming you meant to? I don't like your example, the market will bear a certain $ figure, if people are being stretched thin then they will charge the baer minimum to continue to sell, it's basic economics. If they try selling for 1.15 but nobody buys it and they can still sell for 1.05 and people will buy it, then you charge 1.05. The example I gave is a real life example and the guys manuf. it said it was a benefit to these tariffs. Regarding your dog foot and toilet paper - silly, tell you what, at the end of the year come back to this comment and tell me you were just being a drama queen.
  • 20
 @RadBartTaylor: Sorry did not mean to reply directly..my bad.

Regarding market price, I mostly agree; market price is the price willing to be paid (nothing to do with value) + branding. However, the goal of any company large or small is to make a larger profit which very specifically means charge the maximum one is will to pay and address the largest market at that price. Walmart targets a very different audience or market than Whole Foods and the same product is sold at a different price between the two companies, i.e., the maximum that market will bear pricing. Again real life example and basic economics.

It sounds like you believe MIA prices will be lower in the future than now/pre tariff? I am not sure I follow and yes I will get back to you at the end of the year. US based car manfs all have said prices will rise by May and in the future as a simple example @ >$3k per car avg.

Supply chain disruption was something we experienced not long ago with a different virus, but those were different forces since most businesses tried their best to increase inventory at all costs. Inventory levels are going to fall since, 1. businesses cannot risk extra cash now, & 2. Who will take a risk now knowing that the tariff circus changes and buy any inventory that they might loose their shirt on tomorrow. Back to basic economic theory; business cannot take balance sheet risks unless they have huge piles of cash to burn.

And no drama here, just long term experience in capital equipment/design/building and factories + international supply chain.
  • 10
 @tommybees: sounds like we have a similar experience, I work in global supply chain for a very large company.

My point is the MIA, using your example, doesn't automatically result in huge increases, business have their margins to hit if they can hit that margin at 1.05x then there is no need to push to 1.15x if the market won't bear it. And in general I do believe if (big if) we can get mauf. back in big enough quantities there are economies of scale that very likely would reduce in US based manuf. costs

Just because a company can manuf. cheaper overseas certainly doesn't mean that savings is passed on to the consumer, in some cases it can be used to undercut a competitor, in other cases traditionally MIA products are outsourced and that extra margin goes directly into the pockets of the CEO / increase margin.

My come back comment was related to dog food and toilet paper scarcity.
  • 84
 So bike MFG look for an excuse for a price hike? lol they already have them marked up 4-8x cost .
  • 10
 "With the closure of Wisconsin’s Waterford Precision Cycles in 2023 and steady growth over the years, Stinner Frameworks has quietly become one of the highest-volume framemaker in the U.S., putting out just under 2,000 frames for its own brand and others last year."

Confusing sentence. What was their relationship? Why would Waterford closing contribute to Stinner's growth?
  • 30
 Because Waterford/Gunnar made a ton of frames including many for other brands. They closed and the business went elsewhere, including to Stinner. I agree though, not well written.
  • 60
 waterford probably made more frames but since they closed Sinner is now #1
  • 10
 @bgoldstone: Seven was the biggest custom frame builder in the US for awhile, but they didn’t do “production-sized frames” only “custom”.
  • 10
 @bgoldstone: And I think Lynskey is up there too. They were making ti frames for many other brands for awhile but I think most of that has moved to Taiwan.
  • 10
 The biggest fear of all elite in the world is class war.Poor vs rich .Thats why they give diffrente modes to fight - black vs white ,gender vs normal ,men vs woman.Pick a fight! it all good! but never pick to fight the Rich! thats why they destroy occupy wall street...Rich have all kinds of bonuses when they finance politicians and lobbys! All west civilization is made to be bend by the layers..if you have army of layers you always bend the rules.!
  • 32
 I bought 5 bikes in the past 4 years. My wife was pissed, telling me I was wasting money but now I look like a financial genius. Thanks for letting me tell her I was just ahead of the curve. Life is sweet, winning an old argument and having my wife say she was wrong is worth sleeping on the couch. Trump Tariffs stink, but at least my bikes don't look like bad purchases now.
  • 21
 So Trek is telling their retailers the value of their current inventory has just increased, are they telling them they can put prices up on their pre tariff bikes already on the shop floor, that seems shady
  • 30
 Bought a couple of "5 year bikes" last year. They may turn into "10 year bikes".
  • 10
 Canyon needs to up their warranty department these bikes are brittle but it’s always the riders fault these are amazing bikes and can be doing well but YT takes good care of their customers here and also transition
  • 42
 I truly believe MAGA peeps are absolute morons. Even when presented facts they still choose to double, even triple down in their ideocracy.
  • 42
 We get charged 30% to import from the US Europe is going to get funked hahaahaha
  • 95
 Trump blows pygmies
  • 31
 Good read on business side of things..nice to get some insight
  • 53
 hosing the consumer is always the answer!
  • 55
 So usa: selecting a rapist con man maybe wasn’t such a good idea after all?
(But how could you have known, there was only about 11 million warning signs before)
  • 10
 When you buy a Chinese bike about 60% of the money you spent goes to China. When you buy American that money stays here.
  • 10
 Bike brands are like Apple Inc they pay 10$usd per phone then sell them for 1-3k usd
  • 21
 Canyon UK also laying off staff…..
  • 10
 BREAKING: Bike Market Folds as Folding Bike Market Grows
  • 10
 Procor
  • 1011
 Everyone complaining but no one has a solution for a $2.5T annual deficit, there is no fun way to correct this
  • 110
 Stop spending ~1 Trillion a year on military spending when the next closest country, China, spends 30% of that.
  • 61
 Sure there is. Stop spending it on military and take the rest out of every billionaire out there. Problem solved. But instead they're going to pretend to balance it on the backs.of the poor and working man while actually raising the deficit further.
  • 22
 @dungeonbeast: I think Trump mentioned pulling out of Nato since the US spends like 10x more than the country in 2nd place, maybe he is on to something? Obviously China doesn't incur that type of collaborative cost. I'd be leery of trusting any estimates on what China spends and no Google isn't a good data point.
  • 41
 The answer is actually quite simple, thought getting it done would be a challenge. Simply overhaul the tax codes so that the wealthy actually start paying their share. Billionaire Warren Buffet pays a lower tax rate than his secretary simply because profits from stocks are taxed at a lower rate than an hourly wage. While we're at it, we could easily shore up social security by eliminating the limit on SS tax collections. Anyone making $1 million pays no more into SS than someone making $176K
  • 32
 @nnowak: it's "complicated" to say the least. I'm not for rich getting richer, but taxing stock at a lower rate than wages incentives people of lower incomes to engage in the stock market. The side effect of that is that people that do really well in the stock market naturally get taxed less overall, but it's also why our markets are some of the most robust in the world, high participation and lots of incentive. The SS thing is the same concept - people get out what they pay in, why should somebody making a lot more pay in more, effectively subsidizing others, when they won't get what they put in out....it's a socialist type of taxation, which has pros AND cons.
I'm all for fixing loopholes and workarounds but it still needs to be "fair", I'm not sure that looking at tax % is the right call, using your example of Warren, he still pays a lot more total $, even if its a lower % of his total.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: So, instead of the wealthy paying more into SS, you would rather see benefits get cut for millions of low income individuals because "fair".

Warren Buffet would disagree with you. He specifically called out the tax rate disparity between himself and his secretary because he believes the tax code is unfair, and he should be taxed at a higher tax rate.
  • 22
 @nnowak: don't look at this as right or wrong, nobody's opinion is better. I think we need to get out of DEBT so what you pay into SS you get out, that is only fair, I didn't suggest cutting anything, not sure where you got that.

Your mixing his words a bit, he said people that earn over $1m should be taxed no LOWER than those beneath them....which is reasonable, to a certain extent. With Warren and several investors, who leverage long term capital gains as their primary income, it only gets taxed at ~15%, which is the same for everybody.

Like I said, several loopholes exist that need fixed - I am sure you agree there.
  • 11
 pink bike dosent give a chance to commend...epic fail
  • 21
 Fuck Donald Trump!
  • 24
 I'm not a road biker but I will definitely look more into A2 bikes! Wish they had a gravel bike!
  • 11
 Yeaa'a Stinner!
Below threshold threads are hidden







