Industry Digest: Reaction to U.S. Tariffs, Canyon Reduces U.S. Workforce & More

But for its latest gravel bike being introduced Tuesday, along with its BC40 cross-country mountain bike update earlier this year, the company is having the frames' main parts laid up in Asia. It completes quality control, painting and bike assembly in its Arkansas facility. The company continues to make other frame models, mountain bike handlebars and stems at its own facilities and its bike feature U.S made components from Industry Nine, Wolf Tooth and other U.S. brands.



Allied CEO Drew Medlock said the "really hard" decision to go to Asia for the frames' carbon layup was driven by multiple factors. The primary one was the company's mission.



"We kind of hit this crux where we said, 'what do we want to do? Do we want to focus on product and the customer, or do we want to focus on being a manufacturer?' Because trying to do both at the same time is really tough."

