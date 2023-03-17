Industry Digest: Record Sales, Pon.Bike's Lithuania Bike Factory, Rab's Cycling Apparel & More

Last month, workers at the store walked out for a few hours, forcing the store to close in a dispute over how many workers there would be eligible to join the union.



"Tonight, we can finally say that REI Cleveland is a union store," said Nick Heilgeist, a member of the REI Cleveland Organizing Committee and a Retail Sales Specialist at REI. "I love working at REI, and with a seat at the table, I know we can make it better for workers and customers alike. As new members of the RWDSU, we green vests are united in our desire to create more transparent and consistent policies and a workplace that will be sustainable for workers for years to come. As we enter contract negotiations alongside our union family in SoHo and Berkeley, we'd like to remind REI that we always 'start from a place of respect,' and we hope they will too."

