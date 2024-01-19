Industry Digest: Schwalbe Consolidates Production in Vietnam, Scott Sports' $176 million Loan & More

To get a sense of what happened on a nationwide basis, I reached out to Patrick Hogan, senior research manager for the PeopleForBikes Coalition.



"2023 (consumer bike) sales have been at an all-time low for 20 of the last 24 months," as measured through Circana (formerly NPD), Hogan told me. "We've seen a steady decline in unit sales for adult non-electric bikes. Units have historically ticked down, while dollars tick up as the price tags get higher every year. This is especially true as more and more e-bikes enter the product mix."

