Industry Digest: Schwalbe Consolidates Production in Vietnam, Scott Sports' $176 million Loan & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. You might find patents, mergers, financial reports, and industry gossip in each instalment.
Schwalbe, citing a 'tense situation' in industry, consolidates production in VietnamBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Schwalbe, which historically has split tire and tube production between its factories in Indonesia and Vietnam, says it is focusing on Vietnam exclusively at least for the time being.
"Schwalbe is strategically realigning its production and will manufacture all tires and tubes exclusively in Vietnam in the future. Thanks to bundled production, the state-of-the-art site there offers volume and logistics advantages for all Schwalbe customers," the company said this week.
Schwalbe will retain mold making, mixing operations, research & development and administration in Indonesia and said it retains the option to resume manufacturing there.
Scotts Sports owner Youngone loans company $176 millionBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
South Korean apparel brand Youngone Corp., which acquired a majority share in Scott Sports in 2015, has loaned its subsidiary 150 million Swiss francs ($176 million).
In a filing with South Korean financial regulators, Youngone said it made the investment in the form of a 4.6% loan at the end of 2023. "SCOTT SPORTS SA plans to use this money loan for the company's working capital, etc., and will appoint a person designated by the company as the Financial Controller to manage and supervise the process," the filing said.
MADE handmade bike show expands with Australia eventBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The MADE handmade bike show, which held its first show last year in Portland, will add a second this June in Australia. The Made Australia show will be June 28-29 at the Darebin International Sports Centre in Thornbury, Victoria, near Melbourne. The second MADE show in Portland will be held Aug. 23-25.
The MADE Australia show will be held in conjunction with the 17th annual Melburn Roobaix, a non-competitive ride around Melbourne. The show is being coordinated by Andy White of FYXO (an Australian cycling apparel brand) and Portland's ECHOS Communications.
Eminent Cycles auctions remaining inventory three years after Chapter 11By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Almost three years after the brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Eminent Cycles' remaining frames, bikes and parts are being auctioned this month.
Eminent's initial Chapter 11 filing showed debts of $1.4 million and assets of $139,000. At the time the company said it planned to continue operating and servicing customers during a reorganization.
Fischer Auction Co. Inc. is listing about 400 lots available in an online auction starting Jan. 17. The lots include individual bikes, frames and crates containing multiple Fox suspension parts.
Vosper: Compared to last year, 2024 doesn't look so bad after allBy: Rick Vosper // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
It's been a tough year for a lot of people, both suppliers and retailers. If you're one of the businesses that did well in 2023, congratulations and more power to you. As for the rest of us (you know who you are), there's some relief to be found in knowing 2023 is finally behind us.
To get a sense of what happened on a nationwide basis, I reached out to Patrick Hogan, senior research manager for the PeopleForBikes Coalition.
"2023 (consumer bike) sales have been at an all-time low for 20 of the last 24 months," as measured through Circana (formerly NPD), Hogan told me. "We've seen a steady decline in unit sales for adult non-electric bikes. Units have historically ticked down, while dollars tick up as the price tags get higher every year. This is especially true as more and more e-bikes enter the product mix."
Furgerson named Colnago America CEOBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Colnago named Brandt Furgerson CEO for Colnago America, which serves the United States, Canada, and parts of Latin America.
With an extensive background in the cycling industry, Furgerson brings passion, experience, and a track record for building brands, according to Colnago. Based in San Diego, Furgerson will run the Colnago America business with the existing team at the brand's Chicago office.
"We welcome Brandt Furgerson to the Colnago family as our new CEO for Colnago America with high hopes," said Nicola Rosin, Colnago global CEO.
Amer Sports officially files for US IPOBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Amer Sports, parent company of ENVE Composites and other outdoor brands, officially announced the filing of a U.S. initial public offering.
Amer Sports made a confidential filing for an IPO in the U.S. in September that would value the company as high as $10 billion, according to Bloomberg. Amer Sports also owns Wilson Sporting Goods, Arc'teryx, Atomic, Armada, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, Sports Tracker, and Luxilon, a racquet string maker.
Olive Manufacturing Group's domestic alloy rim production making strides entering 2024By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
After producing alloy rims about 15 minutes away from the Boyd Cycling facility since May, Boyd Johnson is convinced that U.S. domestic manufacturing is gaining momentum as 2024 begins.
"My mission is all about making stuff here," Johnson told BRAIN on Thursday about Olive Manufacturing Group that he co-founded with wife Nicole Johnson. "I feel like we can make a lot of stuff here. And for those companies thinking about moving here, especially with the rims, we want to be a partner for that. We want to make that step easier for them."
Industry Nine develops online store for European consumersBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Industry Nine created an online store designed to benefit European consumers and provide faster shipping and service turnaround.
The website offers flat-rate small-package shipping fees for EU consumers of 10 euros ($10.95) and 25 euros for wheelsets. For other countries, shipping rates are based on the consumer's location.
United Wheels consolidates Niner Bikes in OhioBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
United Wheels is moving its Niner Bikes business from Colorado to its company headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio.
United Wheels, which also owns Huffy, VAAST, Batch and Buzz Bicycles, bought Niner out of bankruptcy in 2018.
The company expects the integration to be complete by next fall.
“As we navigate the current economic landscape, we must make strategic decisions to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the United Wheels company and our brands,” said Bruno Maier, the president and COO of United Wheels.
