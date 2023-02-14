Industry Digest: Specialized Closes Machines For Freedom Brand, Falling Sales & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Waning bike product demand leads to Thule Q4 net sales declining 11%By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Thule Group's fourth-quarter net sales declined 10.6% year-over-year with CEO Magnus Welander blaming reduced bike product demand from retailers who lowered inventory after large preseason orders.
Net sales for the quarter were SEK 1,651 million ($157.9 million), compared with SEK 1,846 million at the same time last year. For 2022, net sales decreased 2.4%, from SEK 10,138, compared with SEK 10,386 million in 2021. Bike products made up 41% of all sales during the year.
In the Region Americas, year-over-year sales dropped 33.7% after currency adjustment in the quarter.
Parlee Cycles files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protectionBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Custom carbon frame maker Parlee Cycles Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday and will continue operations during the process. A balance sheet in its filing showed Parlee's liabilities totaled $4.4 million and total assets totaled $2.6 million at the end of January.
"This is a reorganization and a restructure of the company," Parlee Chief Operating Officer Jamie Bradley told BRAIN on Thursday afternoon. "We're in a position where this allows us to continue to operate as part of a normal course of business. And so it's freezing some of the challenges that we have on the debt side, and it allows us to continue operating. So we are building bikes. I'm looking out on the production floor right now. We're still building bikes. We're still shipping bikes."
Decline in bike helmet demand leads to MIPS' net sales decreasing 46% in Q4By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A 50% drop in bike helmet sales in the fourth quarter led to MIPS' net sales decreasing 46% year-over-year. For the year, the helmet technology company experienced a 7% drop in net sales.
Net sales for the fourth quarter were SEK 107 million ($10.3 million) compared with SEK 198 million at the same time last year. For 2022, net sales were SEK 563 million, down from SEK 608 million in 2021.
"The fourth quarter closes a different, challenging but also successful year," said CEO Max Strandwitz. "A drastic slowdown in the bike sector in the second half of the year had a substantial negative impact on sales in Sport, our largest category. While we had to deal with the short-term challenging market for our largest category, we have taken big steps for the future through several initiatives and successes within other categories. We have also continued to strengthen our brand position, product portfolio and organization.
SRAM to open new facility in TaiwanBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
SRAM will open a new 100,000-square-meter facility next year, continuing more than three decades of manufacturing here.
The facility will be designed to optimize productivity, maximizing efficiency, and ensuring quality, according to SRAM. It's 30% larger than all of the existing four facilities SRAM has currently.
Outride research shows cycling’s benefits are more than physicalBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
In addition to giving more kids access to bikes and places to ride, the nonprofit Outride organization also studies cycling’s cognitive and physical benefits.
“At the end of the day, what would be a dream for us would be for the information and evidence to get out there for people and parents to go, ‘This is very real,’” said Mike Sinyard, Specialized Bicycles founder and co-founder of Outride.
A decade after Sinyard helped start the program that would research how cycling could benefit kids with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, that day might be here, and it might lead to more kids turning pedals instead of only taking pills.
Eurobike expands expo hall to accommodate more exhibitorsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Eurobike expo area has been expanded to accommodate an increased number of exhibitors for the second edition of the global trade show here on June 21-25.
Four months before the 31st Eurobike begins, the show is booked with exhibition space needing to be increased by 1,614 square feet. More than 400 new exhibitors will be there, and the total number will exceed the 1,500 who attended last year, the first here after moving from Friedrichshafen, Germany.
The exhibitor increase required more space at the hall constellation in the western complex of the Frankfurt exhibition grounds.
REI, union agree to hold election after Cleveland employees walk outBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
After REI Co-op’s Beachwood suburb store employees walked off the job minutes before their shifts Friday morning, the store agreed to terms with the union to hold an election.
According to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), employees returned to work at 1:30 p.m. The agreement came after employees walked out at 9:45 a.m., demanding the right to vote in a free and fair National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election and for the company to stop what the RWDSU called "unlawful surveillance" of workers.
The election will include all NLRB-eligible workers at the Ohio store, a reversal from REI’s position last week. It will take place on March 3 from noon-6 p.m. EST at the Beachwood store.
GoPro revenue down 18% in Q4, 6% for yearBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
GoPro reported fourth-quarter revenue decreased 18% year-over-year and for the year it dropped 6%.
For the quarter ending Dec. 31, GoPro's revenue was $321 million, compared with $391 million at the same time last year. For the year, revenue was $1.09 billion, compared with $1.16 billion in 2021.
"GoPro ended the year with solid balance sheet metrics and $367 million in cash after repaying debt of $125 million and repurchasing $40 million in stock," said Brian McGee, GoPro's chief financial officer.
Dealer association launches opt-in database of certified and insured e-bikesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The National Bicycle Dealers Association is now maintaining an e-bike database that includes supplier-provided information on certifications and insurance policies for bikes available in the U.S. The database will be accessible by members of the NBDA, which is encouraging all e-bike suppliers and manufacturers to add their contact information and credentials to the list.
"My hope is that this comprehensive list will allow retailers to quickly determine which products they wish to bring into their stores and offer for sale to their community. We saw a need for the industry to have a quick resource to navigate the multiple brands on the market, with the formation we now hope that brands support the effort by contributing their data thus allowing for their partners to have easy access to this important information," NBDA President Heather Mason said in a press release Thursday.
REI cuts 8% of its headquarters' workforceBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
REI Co-op laid off about 8% of its headquarters' workforce at the end of January, impacting 167 leaders and employees as it faces increasing economic uncertainty.
"It is vital that we get the co-op back to profitability as quickly as possible," CEO Eric Artz said in a message to employees on Tuesday. "I know we can get there, but it will require each of us to work very differently. In the year ahead, we will align around a few vital strategic priorities to ensure we are making the best use of the co-op's resources to serve members, customers, and support our long-term impact goals. This also means centering our work around the customer and member experience."
Vista Outdoor Q3 sales down $40 million as sales decline in most categoriesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Vista Outdoor Inc. said its sales were down $40 million, to $755 million, in its third quarter, compared to the same period last year. It said the decline was driven by a double-digit drop in organic sales across all of its categories with the exception of golf, partially offset by acquisitions.
The company said its Action Sports business unit, which includes most of its bicycle and snow sport-related brands (except CamelBak), sales were $132 million in the quarter, up 34%. At least some of that increase was likely due to the acquisition of Fox Racing last year. The company said Giro's snow-sport sales were up 30% YTD compared to the prior year but did not break out third-quarter sales numbers for the brand or any others.
Specialized ends women's cycling clothing brand Machines For FreedomBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Specialized Bicycle Components has shut down women's clothing brand Machines For Freedom, which it purchased from founder Jennifer Kriske five years ago.
The decision to end the brand comes at a time when the industry is becoming more aware of the need to make clothing to fit people of all sizes.
"By leading the progressive revolution of size, inclusivity, representation, and diversity within the cycling space, and focusing on the underrepresented women's category, Machines was a beacon of inspiration," founder Jennifer Kriske said in a statement to BRAIN, after announcing the closure on Instagram. "I am saddened but hopeful that the legacy will live on. I have been cycling through feelings of both grief and gratitude. For the past decade, Machines' influence in the cycling industry has been undeniable. Our industry-leading fit process changed the game for women of all shapes and sizes, and we challenged an industry to consider riders that have been overlooked for generations."
Pierer Mobility bike sales up 15% in 2022By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
PIERER Mobility AG reported record revenues in its fiscal 2022, with sales of 2.437 billion euros ($2.65 billion), 19% higher than the year before. By unit, Pierer's sales of bikes and e-bikes were up 15% last year to 118,000 while sales of motorcycles were up 13%, to 376,000.
Pierer sells e-bikes under the Husqvarna, GASGAS and Husqvarna, GASGAS and R Raymon brands, and bikes under the Felt and Liteville brands (Pierer acquired Syntace and Liteville in September and results from those brands appear to be not included in 2022 sales figures)
Pierer said its number of employees increased by 16% last year, to 6,088.
Giant Group buys minority share in Stages Cycling in $20 million dealBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Giant Group has made a $20 million investment in Stages Cycling, acquiring 32.5% of the company's common stock according to a filing with the Taiwan stock exchange.
Stages, based in Portland, Oregon, makes stationary smart bikes for the commercial gym and home markets, crankarm-based power meters, and GPS bike computers. Giant has manufactured some of Stages smart and commercial indoor bikes for several years, and Giant also distributes some Giant-branded Stages GPS computers to its dealers globally.
VanMoof needed cash bailout to continue operatingBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
E-bike brand VanMoof asked for and will receive a capital investment from its shareholders after it predicted its survival would be in jeopardy in the first quarter of 2023, the Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad reported.
A VanMoof spokesperson did not tell the paper how much the investors will pay. The company's annual report filed just after the new year stated it was speaking with investors and suppliers and asking for between 10 million and 40 million euros ($10.9 million-$43.6 million), the paper reported, adding it appears only incumbent investors have shown interest. These include London's Balderton and China's Hillhouse Investment, which since 2021 is owner of the Philips division that makes household appliances, according to Financieele Dagblad, which covers business and financial news.
Strava acquires 3D-mapping company Fatmap USABy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Strava has acquired Fatmap, a company whose 3D-map mobile app is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts including climbers and mountaineers. Strava said it will use the Fatmap technology to add 3D mapping to its cycling/running app. Premium members of Strava will gain access to Fatmap.
"In 2022, nearly 10 million routes were saved and recommended by active individuals around the world on Strava. Maps and tools are powerful unlocks to deliver daily value and motivate our active community," said Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava. "We have a shared vision with Fatmap to inspire more people to move by empowering them to discover and experience the joy of the outdoors. For us, the opportunity to reimagine the purpose of maps and how they inspire exploration is an outsized advantage for a differentiated outdoor experience."
The Pro's Closet has another round of layoffsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Pro's Closet has made its second round of layoffs in the past three months on Thursday, the result of continued economic headwinds facing the cycling industry.
The company that began in 2002 as an eBay store for pre-owned bikes and quickly expanded in size and workforce did not say how many employees were affected. In October, The Pro's Closet reduced its workforce by 15%.
"We're facing the same macroeconomic forces and industry inventory issues affecting many others in the cycling industry," CEO John Levisay said in a statement to BRAIN on Friday. "While cuts of this nature are extremely difficult, these measures will ensure our continued long-term success by positioning TPC to weather the current economic conditions."
Confirmed: Someone bought the German motor maker AmprioBy: Jo Beckendorff // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Although several news organizations have said that they have "confirmed" that SRAM has acquired the German startup motor company Amprio, neither SRAM nor Amprio's parent company will confirm it. That said, as one headline has it, "All signs point to SRAM" as the buyer. This week an executive at the company that owned Amprio, Rheinmetall AG, allowed that Amprio has been sold. He just declined to say who bought it.
"I can inform you that Rheinmetall sold the e-bike activities of Amprio GmbH at the end of 2022. It has been agreed that the buyer will not be named,” said Tobias Kasperlik, who is the CEO of MS Motorservice International GmbH, which belongs to Rheinmetall AG, a famous publicly traded military arms supplier based in Düsseldorf.
