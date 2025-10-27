Industry Digest: Steel & Aluminum Tariff Calculations for Bikes, KHS Distribution Could Close Without Buyer & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each instalment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
How are steel and aluminum tariffs calculated on bikes?By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
There are as many ways to calculate Section 232 tariffs on imported steel and aluminum as there are companies importing products containing those common materials. But most bike importers tell BRAIN that if bikes and e-bikes become subject to the tariffs, it will add hundreds of dollars to the cost of bikes at wholesale, and even more at retail.
Some bike products, including e-bikes, chains, exercise bikes/trainers and some hand tools are already subject to Section 232 tariffs. The chains and tools were added in March; e-bikes and trainers were added in August.
Now, Guardian Bikes and an aluminum extruder trade group have requested that all bikes, bike frames and some e-bikes be added to the derivative lists for both Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. If added, these new tariffs would apply to imports from all countries.
PeopleForBikes said such a move would be “crushing” to the industry and is urging industry members to leave comments in opposition on a Department of Commerce website.
(Read more
.)
KHS distribution to close (unless buyer found)By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The KHS U.S. distribution business will close in early 2026 as its founders, Wen and Susah Hsieh, retire after a half-century running the business.
The KHS and Free Agent bike brands will continue to be sold in other markets, and the brands' Taiwan factory, United Engineering Corporation, founded by Wen Hsieh’s brother Jack, is a separate business that also will continue.
Wayne D. Gray, vice president of the U.S. business, said the U.S. business is talking to several entities interested in buying the distribution business, the U.S. distribution rights to the bike brands, or both.
(Read more
.)
Giant, Merida and Ideal see sales declines in SeptemberBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Taiwan's three publicly traded bike factories are reporting their sales were down in September, year-over-year, although Ideal Bike, the smallest of the three, recorded sales closer to flat.
Giant Group’s operating revenue in the month was NT$5.2 billion ($169 million), down 13.45% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Giant’s sales totaled NT$47.96 billion, down 17.86%.
Merida Industries’ operating revenue in the month was NT$2.3 billion, down 11.22% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Merida’s sales totaled NT$21.8 billion, down 8.66%.
Ideal Bike’s operating revenue in the month was NT$143.7 million, down 0.64% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Ideal’s sales totaled NT$1.9 billion, up 0.33%.
(Read more
.)
Strava drops suit against GarminBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Strava has dropped the patent infringement lawsuit it filed against Garmin 20 days ago.
Strava filed a "notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice" with the U.S. District Court in Colorado on Tuesday.
Strava's suit said that Garmin was violating terms of a 2015 patent licensing agreement that let Garmin use Strava Live Segments on its bike computers, watches and software. Strava said Garmin's own-branded segments and leaderboards on its devices and software were not allowed by the licensing agreement.
(Read more
.)
Doug Fattic builds Ukraine Bicycle Project one frame and bike at a timeBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Ukraine Bicycle Project was founded 25 years ago and eventually provided locally manufactured and sourced city bikes for transportation here. When Russia invaded in 2022, priorities changed somewhat but the project's determination to continue manufacturing and providing bikes never wavered.
Founder Doug Fattic — who attended the Philly Bike Expo in March to spread the word about the project, his framebuilding classes, and his design fixture that's laser cut in Ukraine — said in September that the group is back providing bikes to residents, service workers, educators, ministry leaders, and the military. Public transportation has been unable to meet the demands of displaced residents.
"The fastest and quietest way a medic can get to the wounded on the front line is by bicycle," Fattic said.
(Read more
.)
PeopleForBikes urges industry action as Guardian calls for ‘crushing’ new tariffsBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trade group PeopleForBikes is calling on its members to respond — quickly — to public requests from the domestic manufacturer Guardian Bikes and an aluminum trade group for steeper tariffs on imported bikes and e-bikes.
Guardian, which builds juvenile bikes at an Indiana factory and sells direct to consumers, has filed a public comment with the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce, requesting that the aluminum and steel content of all bicycles, frames and e-bikes imported into the U.S., from any country, be added to a list of items subject to a 50% tariff.
Guardian said reshoring bicycle and bicycle-frame manufacturing would eliminate over 200 million pounds of steel imports and 40 million pounds of aluminum imports.
(Read more
.)
Quad Lock acquisition continues to help Thule Group post positive sales growth in Q3By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Thule Group's net sales rose 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter aided by last year's Quad Lock acquisition. Organically, sales declined 4%.
Net sales for the quarter were SEK 2,528 million ($242 million), compared with SEK 2,344 million at the same time last year. In the North America region, Thule said it is addressing the impact of increased tariffs but also launching new bike carriers. In the fourth quarter, it plans to unveil the Xscape, which will transport skis, surfboards, rooftop tents and other equipment on pickup trucks.
Year-over-year Sport & Cargo Carrier sales were down 6% organically in the third quarter with sales of seasonal products being affected by retailers cautious about stock level replenishment at the end of the summer season, Thule said. Sport & Cargo Carriers accounted for 53% of total third-quarter sales.
(Read more
.)
eBliss will assemble in the US, but that’s just part of the storyBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
In a time of tariffs, July’s announcement that eBliss Global will open an e-bike factory in this upstate city garnered considerable mainstream media attention.
The startup’s founders — who include an array of U.S. specialty industry veterans — announced they will invest $4.1 million to begin assembling e-bikes, initially using imported frames and components.
eBliss Global has been selling imported e-bikes for several years under the Always Bikes brand through a variety of channels. The e-bikes that will be assembled in Utica will be sold exclusively at IBDs and bear the Ride label, a brand initially developed by former boutique bike maker Tony Ellsworth, who is a partner and chief design officer at eBliss.
In September, eBliss and state, county and local entities announced an “eMobility Technology Region” in upstate New York to support more manufacturing in the region.
The domestic assembly vibes are headline-worthy, and if it evolves to frame welding and the coveted “Made in USA” label, it will be a rare accomplishment.
(Read more
.)
VAAST recalls magnesium bikes and frames for faulty weldBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Nearly two thousand VAAST A/1 bicycles and frames are being recalled because of a hairline fracture that can develop near a weld and cause the tubes to separate.
About 1,860 frames are affected in the U.S., plus about four were sold in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has had 22 reports of frame fractures. Three incidents of minor injuries from falls were reported.
The frames were made in Taiwan of welded magnesium and sold by Allite, which was later renamed Super Wheels, according to the CPSC. VAAST and Allite/Super Wheels are brands owned by United Wheels, which also owns the Huffy, Niner and Batch bike brands.
The recall involves 35 bike models and 15 frames. The bikes were sold in berry red, sea blue, matte black, and black forest green. The frames have the "VAAST" logo on both sides of the upper section of the downtube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The "Model A/1" logo is also on the frame.
(Read more
.)
Brands rally to help CSS Composites customers with warranty claimsBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
When CSS Composites announced its closing and asset liquidation earlier this month, left unsaid was what would happen with customer service and warranty claims. CSS sold under its own brand Forge+Bond and was an OEM carbon rim supplier.
A few weeks after the Oct. 1 announcement, Revel Bikes and Reynolds Cycling each instituted a warranty claims process. Revel Bikes is collaborating with Industry Nine to honor the lifetime warranty on its Revel Wheels. Reynolds Cycling said it will offer crash replacement pricing on its wheelsets to Forge+Bond or CSS OEM brand customers.
Trek's Bontrager, an OEM customer, told BRAIN, only a small number of its wheels are affected by the closure, specifically Aeolus Pro 37V and 49V. It will provide warranty support through its Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program and has enough inventory for now to meet demand.
(Read more
.)
The dirty sanchez enduro is not a disease. Your an idiot for saying that
Sleepy Joe couldn't have pulled this one off.
Anyway, with the tariffs being based on the mood of our fearless leader, it's getting hard for a manufacturer or importer to play the game of "what are todays tariff percentage"
But Coppertone Caligula does it and the 95% who aren't now dead silent are saying "hey, we are all just have to go through some pain to get through this...". The Golden Calf Cult is no joke. Its so far right it's Russian
That's not what the trump admin is doing. The haphazard and reckless tariff strategy they are doing is raising costs for domestic manufacturers and uncertainty for everyone, while passing through costs to consumers. Pair that with a favorable acquisition environment, and big capital is winning again.
Meanwhile, when a thug with a long criminal rap sheet is killed (or more likely, died of fentanyl overdose) in police custody hundreds of thousands of people riot causing billions in damage and dozens of lost lives.
Your worldview is impossible to substantiate with logic or reason but it does make your hatred of your political peers feel justified.
The tense political environment had a large impact on J6, which is why I brought up the public reaction to the deaths of two different individuals. It's an apples-to-apples comparison, which makes the differences in outcome much more informative.
I found where you found your number of 9 deaths on J6.
Deaths of affiliated persons on January 6:
1 rioter killed by gunshot (this is Babbitt, the only person who died directly as a result of the riots. She was unarmed and shot by capitol police.)
1 rioter died from drug overdose
2 rallygoers died from natural causes
Deaths of affiliated persons after January 6:
1 police officer died of a stroke
4 police officers died due to suicide (unusual isn’t it…)
Source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_6_United_States_Capitol_attack
There were 274 plain clothes federal agents present on J6, per the FBI themselves. Their presence is an absolute, verifiable fact. Their involvement however is a matter of speculation. Many media outlets have debunked Trump’s comments that they may have acted as agitators. (Just remember, our federal agents helped spread crack in our inner cities and initiate regime changes overseas, but a little riot agitation constitutes an ethical line they would NEVER cross.)
Source:
apnews.com/article/fact-check-trump-fbi-agents-january-6-20e336e101a9ba04c3a873e52207fa86
You are aware Biden was not in charge in Jan 6th and had not control over the fbi aren’t you?
Additionally using ka$h Patel as a source is hilarious.
Keep your fake news and orange propaganda outta pink bike. No matter how suckin u do your never gonna make trump ***.
*Whether he did it on purpose is moot - his severe ADHD means that he lives minute by minute).
“TRUMP: “As it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’”
THE FACTS: This is false. The alleged FBI documents to which Trump is referring state on page 46 that 274 agents from the FBI’s Washington Field Office “responded to” to the U.S. Capitol and other nearby locations on Jan. 6. They do not contain any credible evidence to suggest that federal agents were acting as agitators or insurrectionists.”
These publications concede that federal agents were present, what they are debunking is Trump’s claim that said agents acted as agitators since there is not evidence to support his claim at this time. This however is a bit of a tangent.
You made the extremely divisive claim that conservatives are overwhelmingly violent people and would burn the country down over tariffs if Biden instituted them instead of Trump. I respectfully responded with counter evidence and reasoning. Of course, weak ideas can only be defended with indignation and mockery.
Objectively what could possibly be more wildly extremist, far-reaching, reactionary, revolutionary (esp for the already-wealthy), unstable, entirely un-American / anti-democracy and less conservative than Coppertone Caligula literally attempting control every facet of life: what we say, what universities teach, the social media non-citizens post before or during visits - it's right out of the Russian & Chinese playbook. He's already written more Exec Orders than Bush II, Obama and Biden - combined since the GOP now views those as Kingship Decrees
The stupid MF is now wanting to set the price for beef & soybeans for markets HE effing destroyed - which is so far away from actual capitalism that to see Republians support it is like your mom saying she's now working the red light district - and all those beef and soybean growing cowboys & farmers are so deep in the Golden Calf Cult all they could say is "how far over do we bend and what soap do you prefer, Mr President?"
The recent studies cited widely by leftists were extremely biased, because they counted things like Nazi prison gangs as right wing political violence but BLM rioters were not considered left wing political violence. This is archetypical of the broader labeling of the right as violent.
I brought up Charlie Kirk’s death because hundreds of thousands of leftists around the world publicly celebrated his assassination because they believed the widespread narrative that he was a ‘fascist’. More leftists celebrated his public execution than celebrated the ceasefire in Gaza they begged for years for, just because Trump negotiated it. That was incredibly disheartening to witness as an American and human being.
I made no claims about whether Trump is good or bad, just provided concise argumentation and evidence against a libelous and divisive narrative about 50ish percent of the US population.
- what ceasefire? The ordinance is still falling out of the sky in Gaza.
- studies on terrorist plots/acts highlight much greater activity of this kind on the part of the far right, nothing to do with "nazi prison gangs", aka "fine people" if you ask Trump (remember his "...on both sides" comment?). I've seen one report on a US government site (so no possible pro-left bias) that points to the fact that far-right terrorists are not only more likely to commit terrorism but are more skilled at killing. So pro-life.
- some people might have misguidedly celebrated Kirk's assassination. Let's not pretend it's more than a minority of those who opposed him (i.e., anti-racists and anti-misogynists). You can say the guy spread a lot of horrendous and damaging bullshit without meaning you're glad he's dead.
- libelous and divisive? No idea what you mean.
- are the flaws in my arguments in the room with us now?
Can't wait to be told I shouldn't be commenting on another country's politics. Happens every time. So much free speech.
You have to slap a vast amount of tariff onto the $50 chinese bike shaped objects sold in walmart etc to make a USA made real bike competitive on price with them, If they do manage to make themselves the cheaper option all its going to do is remove the option of riding a bike from millions of kids.
Seriously, I agree that a tariff could be used as one part of a thoughtful strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing. But that isn't the way tariffs are being used here. There's too much emphasis on using massive and ever-changing tariffs to threaten, punish, and coerce other countries into submission. This is hardly strategic, and definitely self-destructive. Many domestic businesses will be badly affected or wiped out by the uncertainty and high costs, businesses that would otherwise serve society well, including U.S. bicycle manufacturers and shops.
Not to mention the damage to our country's reputation internationally, which could result in making our currency less valuable, and our opinions less believable. Oh, wait, it's already happening.
* a braking system that ties the front & back brakes together for those with trouble telling right from left
* a knock-off grip shift with the ride-on mower turtle/rabbit legend for public school attendees
* a free "added bundle" that includes among other things a seat clamp & grips
Their 20" bike comes in at about 21lbs when lots of the competition is close to 5 lbs less. That's a big difference for a little kid!
All that will happen if you slap massive tariffs on the other options all overseas options today is people who can't afford expensive bikes have to stop buying bikes completely so there is no market to build the economies of scale. Not to mention, the tariffs make everything more expensive, not just bikes so not only do the chinese companies making BSOs lose sales, so do the USA made medium to higher end brands as any parent that has to choose between buying food and a new bike is going to choose food 100% of the time.
Plus you have to pay manufacturing staff American wages to pay for the insanely expensive American cost of living. So another reason why bikes will be more not less expensive.
Unfortunately, every overly simple "solution" requires a debunking that is too complicated to be accepted (not to mention read and understood) by those who believe that it's a panacea. I just don't get why people think populist bluster is a substitute for thoughtful, rational policy. Why weren't these tariffs, which essentially started out as numbers plucked out of the sky, implemented previously if they're such a good idea. Because nobody has ever been as clever as Trump? Really? SMFH
Here’s a photo of my KHS Alite 4000 from that era www.pinkbike.com/photo/22405420
The US-based importer pays the tariff, not the foreign exporter.
If you build and sell a product that relies on stainless steel bolts and there's a tariff on stainless steel then:
a) the bolt factory pays more for steal, so they
b) charge the hardware supplier more the same bolts, who then
c) raise the retail price of the bolts, which then
d) either you absorb or pass on to your customers
When they do this the cost will be pittance. Like $5 for a rear shock and $20 for an alloy frame. But for now there's a big information vacuum.