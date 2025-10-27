Industry Digest: Steel & Aluminum Tariff Calculations for Bikes, KHS Distribution Could Close Without Buyer & More

Nearly two thousand VAAST A/1 bicycles and frames are being recalled because of a hairline fracture that can develop near a weld and cause the tubes to separate.



About 1,860 frames are affected in the U.S., plus about four were sold in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has had 22 reports of frame fractures. Three incidents of minor injuries from falls were reported.



The frames were made in Taiwan of welded magnesium and sold by Allite, which was later renamed Super Wheels, according to the CPSC. VAAST and Allite/Super Wheels are brands owned by United Wheels, which also owns the Huffy, Niner and Batch bike brands.



The recall involves 35 bike models and 15 frames. The bikes were sold in berry red, sea blue, matte black, and black forest green. The frames have the "VAAST" logo on both sides of the upper section of the downtube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The "Model A/1" logo is also on the frame.

