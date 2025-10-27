Powered by Outside

Industry Digest: Steel & Aluminum Tariff Calculations for Bikes, KHS Distribution Could Close Without Buyer & More

Oct 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each instalment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.


How are steel and aluminum tariffs calculated on bikes?
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

There are as many ways to calculate Section 232 tariffs on imported steel and aluminum as there are companies importing products containing those common materials. But most bike importers tell BRAIN that if bikes and e-bikes become subject to the tariffs, it will add hundreds of dollars to the cost of bikes at wholesale, and even more at retail.

Some bike products, including e-bikes, chains, exercise bikes/trainers and some hand tools are already subject to Section 232 tariffs. The chains and tools were added in March; e-bikes and trainers were added in August.

Now, Guardian Bikes and an aluminum extruder trade group have requested that all bikes, bike frames and some e-bikes be added to the derivative lists for both Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. If added, these new tariffs would apply to imports from all countries.

PeopleForBikes said such a move would be “crushing” to the industry and is urging industry members to leave comments in opposition on a Department of Commerce website.
Hope Tech

(Read more.)



KHS distribution to close (unless buyer found)
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

The KHS U.S. distribution business will close in early 2026 as its founders, Wen and Susah Hsieh, retire after a half-century running the business.

The KHS and Free Agent bike brands will continue to be sold in other markets, and the brands' Taiwan factory, United Engineering Corporation, founded by Wen Hsieh’s brother Jack, is a separate business that also will continue.

Wayne D. Gray, vice president of the U.S. business, said the U.S. business is talking to several entities interested in buying the distribution business, the U.S. distribution rights to the bike brands, or both.
photo

(Read more.)



Giant, Merida and Ideal see sales declines in September
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Taiwan's three publicly traded bike factories are reporting their sales were down in September, year-over-year, although Ideal Bike, the smallest of the three, recorded sales closer to flat.

Giant Group’s operating revenue in the month was NT$5.2 billion ($169 million), down 13.45% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Giant’s sales totaled NT$47.96 billion, down 17.86%.

Merida Industries’ operating revenue in the month was NT$2.3 billion, down 11.22% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Merida’s sales totaled NT$21.8 billion, down 8.66%.

Ideal Bike’s operating revenue in the month was NT$143.7 million, down 0.64% from the same month last year. Year-to-date through September, Ideal’s sales totaled NT$1.9 billion, up 0.33%.

(Read more.)



Strava drops suit against Garmin
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Strava has dropped the patent infringement lawsuit it filed against Garmin 20 days ago.

Strava filed a "notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice" with the U.S. District Court in Colorado on Tuesday.

Strava's suit said that Garmin was violating terms of a 2015 patent licensing agreement that let Garmin use Strava Live Segments on its bike computers, watches and software. Strava said Garmin's own-branded segments and leaderboards on its devices and software were not allowed by the licensing agreement.
Strava v Garmin

(Read more.)



Doug Fattic builds Ukraine Bicycle Project one frame and bike at a time
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

The Ukraine Bicycle Project was founded 25 years ago and eventually provided locally manufactured and sourced city bikes for transportation here. When Russia invaded in 2022, priorities changed somewhat but the project's determination to continue manufacturing and providing bikes never wavered.

Founder Doug Fattic — who attended the Philly Bike Expo in March to spread the word about the project, his framebuilding classes, and his design fixture that's laser cut in Ukraine — said in September that the group is back providing bikes to residents, service workers, educators, ministry leaders, and the military. Public transportation has been unable to meet the demands of displaced residents.

"The fastest and quietest way a medic can get to the wounded on the front line is by bicycle," Fattic said.
photo

(Read more.)



PeopleForBikes urges industry action as Guardian calls for ‘crushing’ new tariffs
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Trade group PeopleForBikes is calling on its members to respond — quickly — to public requests from the domestic manufacturer Guardian Bikes and an aluminum trade group for steeper tariffs on imported bikes and e-bikes.

Guardian, which builds juvenile bikes at an Indiana factory and sells direct to consumers, has filed a public comment with the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce, requesting that the aluminum and steel content of all bicycles, frames and e-bikes imported into the U.S., from any country, be added to a list of items subject to a 50% tariff.

Guardian said reshoring bicycle and bicycle-frame manufacturing would eliminate over 200 million pounds of steel imports and 40 million pounds of aluminum imports.

(Read more.)



Quad Lock acquisition continues to help Thule Group post positive sales growth in Q3
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Thule Group's net sales rose 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter aided by last year's Quad Lock acquisition. Organically, sales declined 4%.

Net sales for the quarter were SEK 2,528 million ($242 million), compared with SEK 2,344 million at the same time last year. In the North America region, Thule said it is addressing the impact of increased tariffs but also launching new bike carriers. In the fourth quarter, it plans to unveil the Xscape, which will transport skis, surfboards, rooftop tents and other equipment on pickup trucks.

Year-over-year Sport & Cargo Carrier sales were down 6% organically in the third quarter with sales of seasonal products being affected by retailers cautious about stock level replenishment at the end of the summer season, Thule said. Sport & Cargo Carriers accounted for 53% of total third-quarter sales.
Thule Velospace

(Read more.)



eBliss will assemble in the US, but that’s just part of the story
By: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

In a time of tariffs, July’s announcement that eBliss Global will open an e-bike factory in this upstate city garnered considerable mainstream media attention.

The startup’s founders — who include an array of U.S. specialty industry veterans — announced they will invest $4.1 million to begin assembling e-bikes, initially using imported frames and components.

eBliss Global has been selling imported e-bikes for several years under the Always Bikes brand through a variety of channels. The e-bikes that will be assembled in Utica will be sold exclusively at IBDs and bear the Ride label, a brand initially developed by former boutique bike maker Tony Ellsworth, who is a partner and chief design officer at eBliss.

In September, eBliss and state, county and local entities announced an “eMobility Technology Region” in upstate New York to support more manufacturing in the region.

The domestic assembly vibes are headline-worthy, and if it evolves to frame welding and the coveted “Made in USA” label, it will be a rare accomplishment.

(Read more.)



VAAST recalls magnesium bikes and frames for faulty weld
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Nearly two thousand VAAST A/1 bicycles and frames are being recalled because of a hairline fracture that can develop near a weld and cause the tubes to separate.

About 1,860 frames are affected in the U.S., plus about four were sold in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has had 22 reports of frame fractures. Three incidents of minor injuries from falls were reported.

The frames were made in Taiwan of welded magnesium and sold by Allite, which was later renamed Super Wheels, according to the CPSC. VAAST and Allite/Super Wheels are brands owned by United Wheels, which also owns the Huffy, Niner and Batch bike brands.

The recall involves 35 bike models and 15 frames. The bikes were sold in berry red, sea blue, matte black, and black forest green. The frames have the "VAAST" logo on both sides of the upper section of the downtube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The "Model A/1" logo is also on the frame.
photo

(Read more.)



Brands rally to help CSS Composites customers with warranty claims
By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

When CSS Composites announced its closing and asset liquidation earlier this month, left unsaid was what would happen with customer service and warranty claims. CSS sold under its own brand Forge+Bond and was an OEM carbon rim supplier.

A few weeks after the Oct. 1 announcement, Revel Bikes and Reynolds Cycling each instituted a warranty claims process. Revel Bikes is collaborating with Industry Nine to honor the lifetime warranty on its Revel Wheels. Reynolds Cycling said it will offer crash replacement pricing on its wheelsets to Forge+Bond or CSS OEM brand customers.

Trek's Bontrager, an OEM customer, told BRAIN, only a small number of its wheels are affected by the closure, specifically Aeolus Pro 37V and 49V. It will provide warranty support through its Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program and has enough inventory for now to meet demand.
photo

(Read more.)




Posted In:
Industry News Industry Digest


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
