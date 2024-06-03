Industry Digest: Takeaways from Kona's Reacquisition, DT Swiss Moves Suspension Assembly to Poland & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. You might find patents, mergers, financial reports, and industry gossip in each instalment.Curious about the inner workings of the bike industry? Bicycle Retailer and Industry News publishes two weekly newsletters, one on the industry in general and one devoted to e-bike news. You can subscribe free at https://www.bicycleretailer.com/newsletter
Kona retailers excited to see the old guard resume controlBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
JC Lakey didn’t hesitate when asked his reaction Monday morning to Kona Bicycles’ founders reacquiring the brand from private equity-backed Kent Outdoors.
“I’ve already been spreading the news,” said Lakey, Headquarters Bike and Outdoor shop manager in Banner Elk. “I'm really excited. I was disappointed they imploded. I saw the article this morning in Bicycle Retailer and texted it to (Headquarters owner Sean Pepin) and a couple other people. ‘Dude, check this out!’ That was some good positive news for the day.”
Lakey’s reaction was typical of the Kona retailers BRAIN reached in the past two days following the news that Jake Heilbron and Dan Gerhard, who sold Kona to Kent Outdoors in 2021, would return and pledged to bring the brand back to its roots.
Six — no, seven — takeaways from Kona Bicycles' reacquisitionBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Although we've been chatting with Jake Heilbron and Dan Gerhard at Kona virtually since BRAIN was launched in the early 1990s, my recent conversation with Jake began last year when he emailed to ask why he wasn't receiving a print copy of Bicycle Retailer. That started an extended email thread that continued through the announcement Monday that the partners had re-acquired the company. Turns out there are a lot of details to work out when acquiring and relaunching a global bike brand. Here are some takeaways.
The transaction: A new corporation.
Co-founder Jake Heilbron and Dan Gerhard have acquired Kona’s assets and taken on some of its liabilities (such as the inventory currently held by its factories) and have formed a new corporation (KONA BICYCLE COMPANY, INC. was registered in Delaware on May 7). They declined to release details of the acquisition. After the 2022 sale, Heilbron remained with the company in distributor sales while Gerhard was no longer employed by the company. In the new company, Gerhard is president and Heilbron is COB – Chief Operating Bicyclist. Jimbo Holmstrom, who was a partner in Kona when the brand was sold to Kent, retired last year and is not officially involved in the new company.
New York lawmakers send lithium-ion safety package to governorBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The New York State Senate passed a legislative package aimed at strengthening lithium-ion battery safety standards, including one that will recognize the European testing standard EN 15194 along with UL 2849.
The legislative package, which was passed by the New York State Assembly early this month, now will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for approval. If Hochul signs off on the legislation, it will become law 90 days after signing.
Manufactured and Sale Standards of Lithium-Ion Batteries (Bill S154F), sponsored by Sen. Liz Krueger, would allow manufacturers to use ISO 17025, ISO 17065, or an OSHA-approved nationally recognized testing lab. PeopleForBikes supported an amendment to recognize all EN and UL standards for e-bikes and drive systems.
DT moves suspension assembly from Taiwan to PolandBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
DT Swiss is now assembling all its forks, shocks, dropper posts and remote levers at its DT Swiss Polska Sp. facility in Poland. Previously the assembly was done at the company's facility in Taichung, Taiwan.
The company said the move is strategic, allowing it to reduce transportation costs and produce products as close to market as possible. The company also does production in its headquarters in Biel, Switzerland and at its U.S. subsidiary in Colorado.
Chinese sales a bright spot as Giant revenues slumpBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Giant Manufacturing says bike sales in China continue to be a bright spot, but inventory reductions in Europe and North America continue to dampen overall sales.
The Taiwanese bike maker on Monday announced first-quarter earnings of NT$16.06 billion ($495,396,396), 20.2% below its sales in the same period last year. Giant's net profit after tax was NT$520 million, 37.8% down from last year. Earnings per share were NT$1.33.
The company said it saw increased sales in China and reduced inventory in the U.S. and Europe markets. It also noted that its new TCR road bike and other new products were well received at the recent China Bicycle Show in Shanghai.
Mongoose bikes now sold at Dick's Sporting GoodsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Dick's Sporting Goods will begin carrying Mongoose bikes this month, supplanting GT Bicycles, which ended its agreement with the box-store giant at the end of 2023.
The full line of Mongoose models — mountain bike, BMX, gravel, fat tire, and kids bikes — will be available at Dick's Sports Goods' more than 650 storefronts nationwide as well as online.
"Teaming up with Dick's Sporting Goods opens endless possibilities to reach new riders across the country, so we're taking the opportunity to reintroduce our brand along with the most diverse, progressive range of bikes Mongoose has offered in recent years," said Justin Karnes, Mongoose and Pacific Cycle president. "Millions of Americans have joined the cycling community since the pandemic — the largest portion in the off-road segment — and the new Mongoose range at Dick's supports future growth in ridership."
Exhibitor and attendance numbers trend up at Sea OtterBy: Marc Sani // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Let James Ayres, Haro Bike’s director of North American sales, put the spotlight on this season’s Sea Otter Classic: “It literally blew us away. It was borderline flabbergasting,” said Ayres in an interview.
For Haro, this year’s Sea Otter was a coming-out affair as it showcased for consumers its new line of mountain, gravel, and road bikes, adding a different dimension to its traditional role as a key player in the BMX market.
“We are going in a new and different direction, and we worried that there’d be naysayers telling us to ‘stay in your lane.’ But we saw a ton of people excited about our new lineup. A lot of them had been connected to Haro from BMX, so for us it was overwhelmingly positive,” Ayres said.
As for Sea Otter overall, Frank Yohannan, the event's co-founder, said he was pleased with consumer traffic, the continued strength of its race program, and the record turnout for on-site camping. And as for the number of vendors, always a key metric, Sea Otter enjoyed a 7% increase in exhibitors over last year.
Booth count went from 525 to 560 this year, he said, noting that those vendors incorporated about 1,000 brands. “We like to measure corporate brands. For example, SRAM may have 10 different brands, but we count them as one exhibitor,” he said.
Will Colorado's expanded Right to Repair bill extend to e-bikes?By: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Colorado General Assembly has passed an expanded Right to Repair bill that will include digital electronic equipment and require manufacturers to provide consumers with access to tools, parts, diagnostics, and software, but it's unclear if it will apply to e-bikes because motor vehicles are excluded.
The bill, which was sent to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature on Tuesday, covers household appliances, cellphones, and IT equipment. Exemptions include vessels, aviation, and medical devices other than powered wheelchairs.
Nathan Proctor, senior director of the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups Campaign for the Right to Repair, told BRAIN it will cover e-bikes. Matt Moore, PeopleForBikes' policy counsel, said it might not.
Cannondale reduces workforce as part of reorganizationBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Cannondale has reduced its workforce by "less than 1%" during a company reorganization from a multi-regional to unified global structure, a company spokesperson told BRAIN.
The Pon-owned brand is moving away from regional teams with global design and engineering experts working more closely together, said the spokesperson, who would give no further details.
In 2022, Cannondale announced a new global organizational structure that eliminated regional general managers and leveraged Pon.Bike to enhance operations and growth.
ENVE GM says brand is in good hands with new local ownerBy: Steve Frothingham // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
ENVE Composites is returning to its roots as a Utah-owned and managed brand after several years as part of a global sports empire, the company’s general manager says.
Since 2016, ENVE has been owned by Amer Sports, the parent of major brands like Wilson Sporting Goods, Arc’teryx, Salomon, Louisville Slugger (and, for a time, Mavic). Amer announced early Tuesday that it had agreed to sell the company to a Utah investment group for an undisclosed amount.
The sale followed Amer's hiring of Mike Stimola as general manager in early 2023.
Stimola's LinkedIn account describes him as a “Turnaround CEO.” He has a background in the restaurant and healthcare industries, but also came to ENVE with some relevant experience as a Cannondale board member from 1997-2003 and in the 1980s he was founder and CEO of a Connecticut-based carbon fiber supplier, Carbonite. He told BRAIN that Amer brought him in to “look at next steps for the brand.”
Ok so we can’t call them motorized vehicles on the trail because that would restrict them, and make them unsellable. However we can’t give any rights to the consumer either so we will be sure they are classified as motor vehicles when it suits the suits.
This was never about helping the disabled get on trail. This was always about selling toys to the rich people to play on the trails we fought 40 years to get access to.
Yeah I have been critical of this company in the past because when I was a young teen Kona was living the highlife with the stinky and and all that and I watched them shit the bed in the years after and just make boring whatever mediocre bikes all the way up to my mid 20s.... Then they hit us with the process lineup, turned their ship right side up for a while made rad ass fun bikes aaaand then I watched them just sink away again only to have the owners sell it off and walk away from. Brand I think lots of us grew up loving.... And what? Now just apparently want to "save it"
You tell me if that all seems a little weird...
Seems lame of a corporate conglomerate to buy a bike company which has been losing market share for decades, makes you wonder if Kona Co. was sold for a steal. The market disruption after the lockdown ended, that put stress on everyone in the business. Probably was enough to trigger the emergency 'bail-out' Kent Outdoors did when they agreed to this recent sale. I agree with you it is 'fascinating' and mysterious.
That's life though. How about the Santa Cruz founder moving to Specialized? Who needs tv when you have the news to entertain?
Still nothing new from that deal since.