Industry Digest: Takeaways from Kona's Reacquisition, DT Swiss Moves Suspension Assembly to Poland & More

For Haro, this year’s Sea Otter was a coming-out affair as it showcased for consumers its new line of mountain, gravel, and road bikes, adding a different dimension to its traditional role as a key player in the BMX market.



“We are going in a new and different direction, and we worried that there’d be naysayers telling us to ‘stay in your lane.’ But we saw a ton of people excited about our new lineup. A lot of them had been connected to Haro from BMX, so for us it was overwhelmingly positive,” Ayres said.



As for Sea Otter overall, Frank Yohannan, the event's co-founder, said he was pleased with consumer traffic, the continued strength of its race program, and the record turnout for on-site camping. And as for the number of vendors, always a key metric, Sea Otter enjoyed a 7% increase in exhibitors over last year.



Booth count went from 525 to 560 this year, he said, noting that those vendors incorporated about 1,000 brands. “We like to measure corporate brands. For example, SRAM may have 10 different brands, but we count them as one exhibitor,” he said.

