Industry Digest: Tektro Electronic Shifting, Battery Recycling, Stem Lawsuits & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Industry Patent Watch: Tektro pursues electronic shiftingBy: Alan Coté // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Recently published U.S. patent applications show that Tektro – a brand known mainly for its brakes – has been working on electronic derailleurs and shifters. The Taiwan-based company has submitted over 65 U.S. patent applications in the last 10 years, and at least two dozen of the most recent filings relate to derailleurs and shifting.
Legal documents describe what appears to be a complete array of electronic shifting technology, including front and rear derailleurs with integrated batteries, shift levers with wireless transmitters, as well as related electronic control systems. Tektro’s earliest patent application that concerns electronic shifting was filed back in March 2015 – meaning the company has been working on the technology for some time now.
(Read more
.)
Trek joins e-bike battery recycling programBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek Bicycle today announced it joined the industry's U.S. e-bike battery recycling program that officially began last month
.
The industry joined with nonprofit battery collection and recycling company Call2Recycle. Endorsed by PeopleForBikes, Call2Recycle administers training, recycling kits, battery transportation, safety materials, and rider education to retailers. Trek is part of several industry manufacturers and suppliers supporting and funding the safe collection and recycling of lithium-ion e-bike batteries to help reduce overall recycling costs. All directly owned Trek stores are collection sites, and other Trek retailers are signing up and training to be collection sites, a Trek spokesperson told BRAIN.
(Read more
.)
Utah cyclist sues Rad Power Bikes over loose stemBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A Utah woman is suing Rad Power Bikes because she said her bike arrived with a loose stem that caused a crash that injured her hands and wrist.
Paulina Greaves said she read assembly instructions and watched an instructional video before riding her new RadMini Electric Fat Bike. She said the instructions did not tell her to check the tightness of the stem. But she said on her first ride, on April 25, 2020, she tried to turn right when the stem slipped on the steerer tube, causing the crash.
About a month late she received an email from Rad Power notifying her that she may have purchased a bike with a loose stem and telling her to take the bike to a shop to have it tightened at Rad Power's expense. Greaves said the crash cost her about $30,000 in medical expenses and $100,000 in lost wages, with future medical expenses expected to be nearly $40,000.
(Read more
.)
Outdoor Retailer show moves back to Salt Lake City for 2023By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
After a contentious move from its long-time home in Utah to Denver five years ago, Emerald Expositions says its Outdoor Retailer trade show is going back to Utah next winter.
"Our community has become family, and for the past five years we’ve held our biannual gatherings in Denver. As our contract nears its natural end after 2022, we’ve been exploring our options and conferring with the industry to map our next steps," the show's organizers said.
"After much deliberation and input from all sides, we’ve decided the best move for Outdoor Retailer is to return to our basecamp. We’re heading back to Salt Lake City and County to the place we grew up and where our industry matured into the dynamic and powerful community it is today."
(Read more
.)
European cycling industry associations start campaign to reduce plastic in the industryBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Two European cycling industry associations started a campaign to reduce plastic and eliminate unnecessary packaging.
The Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI) and Cycling Industries Europe (CIE) created a shared commitment for industry, which they said also is endorsed by PeopleForBikes. The goal is to create a circular economy for packaging to eliminate waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.
The Cycling Industry Sustainable Packaging Pledge so far has 56 companies committed.
(Read more
.)
Pirelli starts bike tire production at updated Italy factoryBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Pirelli has begun making its high-end P Zero Race road and mountain bike tires at its factory in Bollate, Italy. The factory, first opened in 1962, was recently modernized to accommodate production of the brand's high-end models.
Production began this month; the tires from the factory feature a "Made in Italy" label.
The factory will have capacity to make about 1.5 million tires per year when it is fully operational. Currently it employs about 200 workers. The P Zero tires were previously made in France.
(Read more
.)
Rad Power re-focuses on its brick & mortar stores, lays off 100 in mobile businessBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Rad Power Bikes has laid off about 100 workers as it closes most of its mobile services business and shifts to expanding its stationary retail store locations.
"Our goal is to keep as many employees as possible in our Rad team, including transferring people to the five new retail locations we are opening this year, " a company spokesperson told BRAIN in a statement. "Wherever that’s not possible, we’re offering support to help them transition."
Rad Power said it will continue to work with Velofix and Beeline for mobile support in the U.S.
(Read more
.)
Outerbike postpones summer events due to demo bike shortageBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Western Spirit Cycling, the producer of Outerbike, is postponing three summer events due to a shortage of demo bikes. The company also announced an expanded expo format at its two remaining planned 2022 events, in Bentonville, Arkansas and Moab.
Outerbike will not hold planned events in Killington, Vermont; Duluth, Minnesota; and Crested Butte, Colorado, this year. Western Spirit's Mark Sevenoff said, "We absolutely love riding in Killington, Duluth, and Crested Butte and can't wait to share these great places with Outerbike riders. We have heard from cyclists in these regions and they are already looking forward to these events in 2023."
(Read more
.)
13 Comments
So much is manufactured in China and the technical support of their advanced engineering groups can be fantastic. (that is from my basic knowledge of mass manufacture in China for the last 10 years)
Greeeeed..
Post a Comment