Industry Digest: Tektro Electronic Shifting, Battery Recycling, Stem Lawsuits & More

Paulina Greaves said she read assembly instructions and watched an instructional video before riding her new RadMini Electric Fat Bike. She said the instructions did not tell her to check the tightness of the stem. But she said on her first ride, on April 25, 2020, she tried to turn right when the stem slipped on the steerer tube, causing the crash.



About a month late she received an email from Rad Power notifying her that she may have purchased a bike with a loose stem and telling her to take the bike to a shop to have it tightened at Rad Power's expense. Greaves said the crash cost her about $30,000 in medical expenses and $100,000 in lost wages, with future medical expenses expected to be nearly $40,000.

