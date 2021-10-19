Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Patent Watch: Trek, Canyon and others patent bike boxes for the Direct to Consumer marketBy: Alan Coté / B.R.A.I.N
A box designed for consumers is precisely what Trek has targeted in a recent patent application, Bicycle Packaging System. The Detailed Description section of the patent filing is surprisingly clear (unlike the broad language common in patent descriptions) about this: “Described herein are methods and systems for packaging bicycles that are to be directly delivered to end users. The proposed packaging systems are designed to be user friendly, and do not require the user to lift the bicycle frame or other bicycle components out the top of the box.”
On Oct. 11, the consumer site WheelBased.com published an article about Trek's patent application. Trek Bicycle responded to that article on WheelBased's Instagram account, saying, "Here's some background information that might be helpful. This is a bike box that we have been shipping in China for around three years. We use this box in China so we’re able to provide access to Trek products across a huge region with a smaller retail presence for a market with 1.4 billion people. It’s helped us get our products to remote areas where in some places there is little to no bicycle retail. We’re not currently planning on expanding its use beyond China."A version of this article ran in the Oct. 1 issue of Bicycle Retailer and Industry News.
(Read more
.)
Vittoria to double tire production with new carbon-neutral facilityBy: Press Release
The Vittoria Group will invest $20 million into building the world's first carbon-neutral bicycle tire facility that will open at the end of next year.
Vittoria's tire production capacity will double at the Lion Tyres Thailand factory in the Bang Pu industrial district, which will employ 400 additional workers. The Lion Tyres Thailand factory premises also will grow to 560,000 square feet and be near the current headquarters. The facility is designed with sustainability in mind with solar panels, intelligent climate control, and increased use of biodegradable and recycled materials.
(Read more
.)
Canyon CEO will step down at the end of the monthBy: Press Release
Armin Landgraf will step down as Canyon Bicycles CEO at the end of the month, and Chief Financial Officer Winfried Rapp will assume the role on an interim basis.
Landgraf cited personal reasons for his resignation. He will remain a Canyon consultant until the end of the year.
(Read more
.)
Sea Otter Classic: How things have changedBy: BRAIN Staff
On Thursday, BRAIN spoke with industry members on the opening day of the first in-person Sea Otter Classic held since April 2019.
We had a simple question: What's changed for you and the industry since the last time you were here?
(Read more
.)
Labor of Love: Why salaries (and profits) are so darned lowBy: Jay Townley // Ray Keener // Rick Vosper
I proposed partnering on a three-part series to Jay Townley and Rick Vosper after reading that the Bicycle Industry Employers Association guarantees a $32,000 a year job to mechanics who complete their training. Outside-the-industry folks were livid. "That's not even a living wage in most urban markets!"
Industry vets on the other hand seem resigned to the trade-off of doing fulfilling work, changing peoples' lives for the better, being immersed in the sport and the gear they love, while making less money than their high school friends and college roommates. To better understand the compensation dynamics at work, and maybe even find some solutions going forward, Jay will address the history below, Rick will explore the supply side in Part 2 on Thursday, and I will finish up with a look at retail in November.
(Part One
, Part Two
)
Congressman: Reduced e-bike tax credit 'frustrating' but a startBy: Dean Yobbi
Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) attended the Sea Otter Classic on Friday to count down the start of the e-bike race, but he also took time to recount the progress of the E-BIKE Act to establish a more affordable transportation option.
(Read more
.)
The industry bids goodbye to FriedrichshafenBy: BRAIN Staff
On Saturday, Eurobike wrapped up its final show here at the Messe Friedrichshafen, counting a total of 18,770 trade visitors and 13,424 consumers. While the visitor count was down significantly from the most recent in-person Eurobike, held in 2019, show officials declared it “a big success.”
In 2022, the 30th edition of Eurobike will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17 in Frankfurt.
(Read more
.)
13 Comments
I’m in the UK and mechanic wages here are not good- I think it was bikebiz who did the survey with most ‘senior mechanics’ taking less than £25k - not sure how that compares to US salary.
How a mechanic in London survives on a £25-£35k salary is beyond me unless house sharing etc.
Post a Comment