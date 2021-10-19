Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More

Industry Digest

Patent Watch: Trek, Canyon and others patent bike boxes for the Direct to Consumer market

A box designed for consumers is precisely what Trek has targeted in a recent patent application, Bicycle Packaging System. The Detailed Description section of the patent filing is surprisingly clear (unlike the broad language common in patent descriptions) about this: “Described herein are methods and systems for packaging bicycles that are to be directly delivered to end users. The proposed packaging systems are designed to be user friendly, and do not require the user to lift the bicycle frame or other bicycle components out the top of the box.”



Vittoria to double tire production with new carbon-neutral facility





Vittoria's tire production capacity will double at the Lion Tyres Thailand factory in the Bang Pu industrial district, which will employ 400 additional workers. The Lion Tyres Thailand factory premises also will grow to 560,000 square feet and be near the current headquarters. The facility is designed with sustainability in mind with solar panels, intelligent climate control, and increased use of biodegradable and recycled materials.



(

The Vittoria Group will invest $20 million into building the world's first carbon-neutral bicycle tire facility that will open at the end of next year.Vittoria's tire production capacity will double at the Lion Tyres Thailand factory in the Bang Pu industrial district, which will employ 400 additional workers. The Lion Tyres Thailand factory premises also will grow to 560,000 square feet and be near the current headquarters. The facility is designed with sustainability in mind with solar panels, intelligent climate control, and increased use of biodegradable and recycled materials. Read more .)

Canyon CEO will step down at the end of the month





Landgraf cited personal reasons for his resignation. He will remain a Canyon consultant until the end of the year.



(

Armin Landgraf will step down as Canyon Bicycles CEO at the end of the month, and Chief Financial Officer Winfried Rapp will assume the role on an interim basis.Landgraf cited personal reasons for his resignation. He will remain a Canyon consultant until the end of the year. Read more .)

Sea Otter Classic: How things have changed





We had a simple question: What's changed for you and the industry since the last time you were here?



(

On Thursday, BRAIN spoke with industry members on the opening day of the first in-person Sea Otter Classic held since April 2019.We had a simple question: What's changed for you and the industry since the last time you were here? Read more .)

Labor of Love: Why salaries (and profits) are so darned low





(Part One, Part Two)

Industry vets on the other hand seem resigned to the trade-off of doing fulfilling work, changing peoples' lives for the better, being immersed in the sport and the gear they love, while making less money than their high school friends and college roommates. To better understand the compensation dynamics at work, and maybe even find some solutions going forward, Jay will address the history below, Rick will explore the supply side in Part 2 on Thursday, and I will finish up with a look at retail in November.

Congressman: Reduced e-bike tax credit 'frustrating' but a start



Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) attended the Sea Otter Classic on Friday to count down the start of the e-bike race, but he also took time to recount the progress of the E-BIKE Act to establish a more affordable transportation option.



(

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) attended the Sea Otter Classic on Friday to count down the start of the e-bike race, but he also took time to recount the progress of the E-BIKE Act to establish a more affordable transportation option. Read more .)

The industry bids goodbye to Friedrichshafen





In 2022, the 30th edition of Eurobike will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17 in Frankfurt.



(

On Saturday, Eurobike wrapped up its final show here at the Messe Friedrichshafen, counting a total of 18,770 trade visitors and 13,424 consumers. While the visitor count was down significantly from the most recent in-person Eurobike, held in 2019, show officials declared it “a big success.”In 2022, the 30th edition of Eurobike will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17 in Frankfurt. Read more .)