Powered by Outside

Industry Digest: Trek's Goal for Low-Impact Alloy Bikes, Brand Acquisitions, Financial Reports & More

Jan 13, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.


Low-impact aluminum and tire-recycling highlight Trek's sustainability report
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Trek Bicycle says sourcing aluminum from manufacturers who use less fossil fuel has lowered the carbon impact of its alloy bikes. The company also says using recycled rubber in its tires — and collecting used tires for recycling at its stores — is also making a difference in the company's overall carbon footprint.

The company said its goal was to cut emissions for each bike it makes by half by 2032. Now it thinks it on track to meet that goal by 2027.

The company's latest Sustainability Report covers various programs, including the use of recycled EPS and plastics in its helmets, making water bottles from plant-based materials, using recycled materials in other accessories, and the use of organic materials in frame graphics, among others.
photo

(Read more.)



Wemfg recalls some kids helmets for lacking federal compliance
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

About 6,500 Wemfg children's multi-purpose bike helmets are being recalled because they don't comply with positional stability, impact labeling, and federal certification requirements.

No incidents nor injuries have been reported. The helmets were sold exclusively on Amazon in size small and in the following colors: blue/pink, green/blue, green/blue/purple, pink/blue/green, pink/purple/pink, pink/yellow/green, purple/pink/blue, and purple/pink/yellow.

They have black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back for fit adjustment. The model "MD-710-S" is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet. They were sold on Amazon.com from April 2024 through July 2024 for between $26 and $32.
photo

(Read more.)



At CES, Segway accepting pre-orders, releases more details on its e-bike models
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Segway is accepting pre-orders for its two new e-bikes and offering more details about each at the CES consumer electronics trade show, running this week in Las Vegas.

Segway first showed its e-bike models at CES last year. Last month, it released more details and announced it was focusing on sales through specialty retailers. It hired IBD industry veteran Nick Howe to head up its e-bike program.

Segway is offering test rides at the show on- and off-site for the Xyber and Xafari models. Pre-orders are available at independent dealers nationwide and online with February delivery. Online orders will ship to a local dealer of the customer's choice.
photo

(Read more.)



Brompton sales down 5%, profits down sharply in a 'challenging year'
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Folding bike brand Brompton Bicycle Limited recorded a 5.3% decline in revenues in the 12-month period that ended March 31, 2024, according to filings made in the U.K. recently.

The 9-month-old figures are the most recent available through the U.K.'s Companies House.

The company said "it was a challenging year," and explained that the miss in budgeted sales contributed to a decrease in profits. A delay in reducing costs — because of "the committed and fixed nature of a number of" the costs — also contributed to the poor profit result. Brompton said the sales slump was driven by global economic uncertainty and challenges in the industry.

The company had sales in the period of 122.6 million pounds ($153.4 million), down from 129.4 million pounds in the preceding period.

(Read more.)



REI cutting Experiences division, resulting in the loss of 428 jobs
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

REI Co-op announced it will close its Experiences division that includes adventure travel, day tours, and classes. The decision was announced in an email to employees Wednesday from President and CEO Eric Artz and will mean the elimination of 428 full- and part-time jobs in that division.

Customers who booked trips and day programs will receive full refunds and REI will work to address any associated non-refundable expenses.

"We know this decision will also significantly impact many of the travel partners that we work with across the U.S.," Artz wrote. "We will begin informing partners this week and will work with them to terminate our existing contracts."

The Experiences division served 40,000 customers last year, Artz wrote, which was fewer than 0.4% of all co-op customers, and Artz said in the email that even in its best year in 2019 did not generate a profit.

(Read more.)



Jenson USA adds bike shipping service
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Retailer Jenson USA is expanding into bike shipping by collaborating with UPS to provide shipping labels that offer as much as a 50% discount.

Jenson Bike Shipping also includes bike components and accessories. Customers can obtain discounted labels from the Jenson Bike Shipping platform through home label printing and benefit from multiple UPS drop-off locations to simplify the shipping process.

"We're thrilled to extend this unique service to the hundreds of thousands of customers who entrust us with their bike and gear purchases annually," said Jenson USA CEO Mike Cachat. "We aim to cater to every possible requirement you may have as a rider. We are committed to making your riding experience not just better but also more affordable and convenient."
photo

(Read more.)



SVP completes purchase of Revelyst
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Revelyst, the former Vista Outdoor business unit that includes its bicycle-related brands, has been sold to Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of $1.125 billion.

Revelyst stockholders will receive $20.12 in cash for each share of Revelyst common stock they hold. With the conclusion of the acquisition, Revelyst common stock has ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are pleased to complete the transaction with SVP, which provides us with expanded resources to accelerate our GEAR Up transformation, advance our innovation efforts and grow our iconic brands," said Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman. "We look forward to working with SVP and continue delivering top-tier products to customers while further building our market-leading position in the outdoor recreation industry."
photo

(Read more.)



Accell Group says its recovery on track following 390 million euro loss
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Following a recapitalization agreement in October and a 390 million euro loss in 2023, Accell Group's CEO said the company's recovery is on the way.

"2024 was a challenging year for both the bike industry and Accell," said CEO Tjeerd Jegen in a business update. "However, our recovery is well on track across the business. We've normalized stock levels, made significant progress with our recapitalization and are proud to see one of the key Accell brands, Lapierre, return to the UCI World Tour. Also, the Babboe recall is nearing completion, with the launch of new models expected by mid-2025. As we look ahead, we are well positioned to benefit from the favorable macro trends and continue building on this momentum in the new year."
photo

(Read more.)



Phoebe Liu promoted to Giant Group CEO as Bonnie Tu retires
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Giant Group announced its current chairperson, Bonnie Tu, will retire from her position, with current CEO Young Liu appointed as the new chairman, and current Chief Branding Officer Phoebe Liu promoted to CEO. These changes will take effect January 1.

Tu, who will continue as a board member, has been with the company for more than three decades. As CFO, she led Giant's IPO in 1994. In 2008, she founded Liv, the group's female-specific cycling brand. She was named Chairperson in 2017 and led the effort to establish factories in Hungary and Vietnam.

"As a publicly listed company, the rejuvenation, sustainable development, and succession planning of Giant Group have always been my top priorities," said Tu. "While working on my personal memoirs this year, I formulated the plan to retire. It is my sincere hope that the new management team will bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the company. I have complete confidence in the newly appointed leadership team to steer Giant Group towards a prosperous future!"
photo

(Read more.)



Senate passes EXPLORE Act, set to become law
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

The Senate unanimously passed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act that has long been supported by bike and outdoor groups to create more trails, fund parks and green spaces, and other initiatives.

The EXPLORE Act passed the U.S. House in April and now goes to the president's desk for signature after a 10-year advocacy campaign to improve outdoor recreation policy.

"The EXPLORE Act will significantly enhance outdoor recreation on our public lands, which is especially vital as participation continues to grow each year," said Adam Cramer, CEO of Outdoor Alliance, one of the organizations that advocated for the EXPLORE Act.

PeopleForBikes said the rare bipartisan achievement is an investment in outdoor recreation and bicycling.

(Read more.)



Selle Italia buys Vittoria Cycling Shoes
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Selle Italia has acquired a fellow Italian cycling brand with a long history: Vittoria Cycling Shoes.

Vittoria — which is unrelated to the Vittoria tire brand — dates to the 1976, when it was founded by former pro racer Celestino Vercelli. The brand has supplied many major professional road racers and teams over the years, including Stephen Roche and Marco Pantani. Vercelli died in 2020.

Giuseppe Bigolin, the president of Selle Italia, compared the purchase to his company's acquisition of Selle San Marco in 2016.
photo

(Read more.)




Posted In:
Industry News Industry Digest


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
177622 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46021 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39345 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36812 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
30243 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28864 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28276 views
Tech Ramblings With Lal Bikes: Why They Designed Their Frame Around a Proprietary Drivetrain
25475 views

114 Comments
  • 20515
 Problem

"Batteries. Trek said it collected nearly 10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of used batteries"

Solution go back to bikes without batteries.....problem solved.
  • 8363
 You mean like in The Flintstones?
  • 2434
flag smegman (Jan 13, 2025 at 6:04) (Below Threshold)
 @joni0001984: What do you mean exactly? That normal bikes are for Amish people?
  • 356
 @danstonQ: In The Flintstones they use their legs.

media1.tenor.com/m/vYzcy6R9njwAAAAd/yabbadabbadoo-car.gif
  • 57
 My bikes are unassisted so I have no personal experience, but I read somewhere that when properly built and maintained, vehicle batteries last a whole lot longer than initially expected. 10Mg of batteries still sounds a good lot of waste for brand that makes bikes for hobby use, especially considering how recently they entered the market. Would those more sleek downtube integrated batteries make them obsolete earlier than back when they were primarily external? I can imagine bike parks would be able to rent out batteries (get them full, return them empty) if they were more universal and external. Seems like the prime candidate who would buy those and rent those to visitors. Much better than the effort that goes into recycling.
  • 81
 @joni0001984: I also use my legs
  • 540
 @DizzyNinja: I was trying to keep quiet about this, but I also use your legs.
  • 150
 @bigtim: As long as you make sure you put them back where you found them, I'm sure he doesn't mind.
  • 117
 @joni0001984: People who downvoted you are just haters with no sense of humor. That was funny — and I don’t ride an e-bike.
  • 614
flag hardtailhooner (Jan 13, 2025 at 7:50) (Below Threshold)
 Being from Afghanistan I think recycling batteries is the least of your concerns.
  • 80
 @danstonQ: I think the version of The Flintstones you got in France may differ from the version shown in NZ.

Over here the were a Stone Age family. I am intrigued by the French Amish Flintstones though.
  • 717
flag sfarnum (Jan 13, 2025 at 8:43) (Below Threshold)
 @vinay: We’ve driven (and charged) our electric car for about 60,000 miles over two and a half years. We store it outside in hot summers and cold winters. It shows almost no reduction in battery capacity so far.

All the hand wringing about “what about all the old batteries?!?!?!” is overblown. Recycling systems are scaling up and the auto industry is already a poster child for recycling end of life products and the bike industry will follow suit.
  • 30
 @sfarnum: I'm a little curious about the wording of "used" batteries. Does that mean lightly used and can't be sold again, warranty batteries that were used, or just used up and not at full capacity anymore?
  • 31
 @Spencermon: Yeah there’s “end of life” vs. “previously owned but still serviceable”. If it’s the latter, but there’s no market for it because standards have moved on etc. then it’s effectively the former.
  • 14
 This was downvoted because it’s not e-bike doomerism, I suppose.
  • 10
 @sfarnum: Good Point! I also wonder about whether or not the e-bike batteries that are all used by everyone are actually serviceable? I highly doubt that they are getting repaired and getting put back into use.
  • 22
 @sfarnum: It was down voted because you're talking about your car. A necessary commodity.

This is an MTB website, nobody needs an electrified bicycle for pure off-road recreational purposes.

While what you posted was totally correct and everyone probably agrees, it's a different topic altogether.
  • 22
 @dirkmcclerkin604: In the context of the durability of vehicle batteries, I think it wasn't too out of place. I tried to respond (as his response was directed at my post) yesterday but there was some weird error message which kept me from posting on the site. I think the main difference isn't so much whether the one is recreational and the other is not. Many assisted bicycles are being used for commuter or delivery purposes so equally "necessary" as a car to some. The question here (regardless of vehicle type) is why so many batteries need to be recycled in the first place and what type of recycling it is. Is the battery actually "dead" or is the actual bicycle broken or "dated" and the batteries got disposed of along with the bike? If the batteries are otherwise good, the primary goal for the designers should be to assemble the batteries such that they can easily be repaired. I don't have any electric vehicle at all but from my understanding they nearly all use the same cylindrical cells. For a while I was considering an electric motorcycle. I eventually didn't get one (and stuck with petrol) as the range was too limited for my purposes and the charging times (except for the most recent/expensive models) were too slow. But one new Czech motorcycle brand (Rezon) claims that their pack isn't welded so they can replace individual cells if need be. If this would be a requirement for all big battery packs brought to the market, reuse would become a whole lot easier and wouldn't be down to the manufacturer to perform.
  • 30
 @vinay: Totally agree. Cargo e-bikes, commuter e-bikes, are great because they are displacing what was there previously- internal combination cars, scooters etc.

But I was only answering why that comment got downvoted, and the obvious answer seems it's because cars and commuting are maybe a different topic, (or website).

MTB is the topic, and regardless of level of enthusiasm, technically nobody *needs* an electrified bicycle for pure off-road recreational purposes.

An electric mountain bike is replacing a pedal powered mountain bike, nothing else. The battery is purely an addition where previously there was nothing.
  • 10
 @vinay: Replacing cells in a battery pack by anyone other than the manufacturer or specially trained technicians sounds like a pretty sketchy idea. First off, you're dealing with a lot of current in a battery pack, which is a huge shock hazard. The Li-ion batteries used in battery packs are prone to fires, so having an untrained consumer working on them would be a recipe for disaster. New cells would need to be matched to the old cells to insure consistent charging/discharging. It's not as simple as putting new batteries in typical consumer products.
  • 10
 @bnystrom: Yeah, I don't think they recommend doing that yourself or at the dealer. From what I understand they (Rezon motorcycles) will do it themselves at their plant in the Czech Republic. Not that I am aware that they have already done that for a customer as their bikes have only just hit the market, just more as a reassurance probably for customers who are worried that a small failure in a single cell would set them up for a very expensive repair, replacing the entire pack. It obviously depends on where you live and for North Americans it wouldn't make sense, but obviously the Czech Republic is quite central in Europe for the European market it would be doable.

Anyway as I said, all I know about electric vehicles is what the brands tell on their websites and my opinion and ideas are based on just that. I have no personal experience.
  • 21
 @TheR: @TheR: And I thought calling most of pinkbikers troglodytes would make me popular. Why won't won't they like me?!
Don't answer that.
  • 751
 Giant says, "Tu to Liu"
  • 71
 Top tier comment.
  • 32
 I guess I'm a little slow today, because I didn't get it the first time I read this.

For the benefit of anybody else who got whooshed, "toodle-oo".
  • 18
flag thomasjkenney1024 (Jan 13, 2025 at 12:34) (Below Threshold)
 @barp:

Canadian comment, eh? More likely, 'tu' is the French 'you'...EDIT: Esque tu va a la plage?
  • 41
 @thomasjkenney1024: What would any of that have to do with Canada, Quebecois french, or french in general? It's simply a well-done play on the surnames of the esteemed retiree and the heir apparent. Unless you're giving today's pun gold-medal to a Canadian PB commenter.
  • 15
flag thomasjkenney1024 (Jan 14, 2025 at 10:39) (Below Threshold)
 @iammarkstewart:


Dafuq are you droning on about?!?!?
  • 535
 Most important news..... being able to hear what Levy has to say on the Velo Podcast.
  • 30
 But those other guys are kinda painful... Huge fan of Levy and want to read/listen to what he has to say again, but I couldn't get through the video they recently put up.
  • 424
 PeopleForBikes is such a misleading name. Their not a bike consumer advocay group, they're an industry advocacy group. "The PeopleForBikes Coalition is made up of more than 325 bicycle industry organizations. Together, we represent the business voice of bicycling in the U.S."

Hopefully they don't use it as a way to push ebikes into even more places they shouldn't be.
  • 537
flag jokermtb FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 10:10) (Below Threshold)
 I hope they do, as do many more than you.
  • 61
 if they're commenting positively on it, I'm pretty sure it expands e-bike access, as that has been their primary lobbying target for almost a decade now.
  • 42
 The main goals of PeopleForBikes according to their website: "1. Accelerate the construction of fun, safe, and connected places to ride. 2. Advance pro-bike and pro-bike business policy at all levels of government. 3. Reduce barriers to access and welcome more people to the joys of bicycling." www.peopleforbikes.org/mission
They're not simply an "industry advocacy" group like you put it and they deserve more apppreciation than that.
This podcast episode is worth the listen if you want to know more about them: blisterreview.com/podcasts/peopleforbikes-ceo-jenn-dice-on-assessing-advocating-for-amp-building-better-bike-infrastructure-ep-249
  • 24
 If they get more, longer trails in a wider variety of areas, I don't give a shit who they are and if they have a secret plot to include ebikes on trails.

I don't think people buy ebikes because there are more trails. The trails that exist end up supporting the number of bike (e-bike and meatbike) users. If there are more ebike users, the trails get more crowded. More trails? Less crowding plus more variety. Additionally, giving ebike users less gnarly trails to learn on leaves the gnarlier and more technical trails in better condition.
  • 343
 Trek could Slash fossil Fuel use even more by building steel bikes.
  • 150
 we want the steel Top Fuel
  • 50
 @jto-sea: YEs Please
  • 90
 The people demand Trek build the Top [Fe]uel.
  • 31
 @jto-sea: @jto-sea: Or, can just call it "Top Steel"....maybe?
  • 30
 @sfarnum: that is brilliant
  • 30
 Trek EXecutives hoping to Rail their decision on this matter in their next board meeting Session.
  • 151
 Does trying to sell as many products as possible low impact? Low impact is just marketing tactic. Lol.
  • 143
 Treks efforts would be more impactful and believable if they hadn't patented their sustainable packaging design.

They could have made a much larger impact by sharing that technology with other brands but at the end of the day, they REALLY don't give a $h!t.
  • 120
 The Jenson Bike Shipping sounds pretty cool for people trying to buy/sell used bikes, wheels, and components
  • 40
 I used it, it is awesome, and saves you a lot of money vs going to UPS on your own or FedeX. Sold.
  • 30
 There are also a couple other services out there that do this, such as shipbike.com and others. Straight up paying UPS to ship a bike is just crazy! The fees are through the roof.
  • 30
 @TheR: Definitely! It's great to see more competition in this area to hopefully bring these shipping prices down some.
  • 40
 I've shipped a few bikes that I've bought or sold via the PB marketplace, and always ran comparisons between Bikeflights, Shipbikes and a standard "discounted" UPS rate at a shite like PirateShip.

I just ran a comparison of those, and Jenson's service for a complete MTB-sized box going from Idaho to California.

Jenson was the cheapest of the 3 - at $256. Bikflights was a bit more ($279), Shipbikes made me split it into two boxes and I was too lazy to figure that out, and PirateShip was $339. BTW - UPS "Standard" rate for the same package came in at an insane $682.

Seems like if you're shipping a bike, it at least makes sense to check out Jenson's option.
  • 10
 @atourgates: I use PirateShip all the time (just not for bikes, smaller packages and computer parts mostly), you typed shite, did you mean shit or site?

I've never had an issue with PirateShip but would love to know if there is a better alternative.
  • 10
 @wburnes: Lol - total mistype. PirateShip is excellent for saving money on normal shipments. I wish there was a similar site that included FedEx, but I haven't found it.
  • 2113
 Considering how microplastic leads to increased colon cancer and lung cancer among young people, even those who do not smoke or drink, maybe we should ban spandex and synthetic materials?
Our kids will look back and wonder what the hell we were doing spreading microplastic in the air and in the water supply just to look fashionable when being sporty.
I always used cotton jogging pants and put padding directly on the seat if needed. I am sure I look like a bum, but it is very comfortable.
Another negative aspect is that synthetic clothing a like a sponge for oily body excretions and will smell bad if not washed religiously. Cotton breaths better and is only a sponge for water on rainy days.
I would like to see more natural fiber alternatives for cycling. What about linnen?
  • 195
 perhaps you should research the impact of cotton growing worldwide....I suggest wool, or just skip clothing and stay home
  • 162
 @pwkblue: Tried wool, and the stuff I find is pretty itchy.
I am for skipping clothing and not staying home. El naturel!
  • 150
 @joni0001984: Merino wool, game changer. Or organic cotton. Or just buy way less clothing.
  • 20
 I really like merino stuff, the problem with non synthetic pants in my experience is that to be durable they need to be warm. Jeans are durable but for anything other than dirt jumps I wouldn’t wear them, and cotton joggers tear in almost any kind of small crash where as the nylon blend or whatever synthetic material is used on most MTB pants seems to hold up to crashes and riding overgrown trails very well.
  • 170
 @xciscool: jeans are proven performance wear for DH and the jort version makes a great accompaniment to photos of ultralight bikes.
  • 104
 Its now more or less over anyway with the Magatards in office and the directoin the rest of the world is headed.
  • 11
 @xciscool: joggers? Is that what the girl in the movie “Big” wore? Tom Hanks approved!
  • 31
 @jesse-effing-edwards: SWOBO
  • 13
 “Walking is for peasants and running is for criminals and only fans of Bruce Springsteen like to jog”

Not my quote but I don’t disagree.
  • 30
 @moogaoomgawa: I forgot about swobo. loved those shorts.
  • 30
 @joni0001984: Silk under wool used to be the outdoorsman clothing of choice. Keeps the itch away, still insulates when wet. I am sure its expensive AF these days. But so is everything else.
  • 73
 If you avoid sitting on your saddle entirely, your new cotton-padded liner shorts won't smell as much like taint as they otherwise would. Riding bottomless isn't a good solution because airborne microplastics could imbed themselves in your exposed skin. Also, don't touch your grips (but don't wear gloves) and avoid breathing to prevent front tire rubber from getting into your mouth and nose.
  • 20
 @xciscool: To be durable they need to be warm, are you meaning that thing weaves are too fragile? If so, I do agree. But, if you're concerned about plastic, you gotta make sacrifices!I still wear synthetic tops on anything close to summer / late spring riding, basically cause I'm cheap and hot. But for cooler weather riding and skiing it's merino all the way. merino socks all year for sport.
  • 20
 @moogaoomgawa: My Swobo Sanchez fixed gear's ears just perked up.
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: Yep. I love my merino wool.
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: yeah my point was durable cotton stuff is really warm, and cotton jogging pants the original comment was referring too are in my experience very fragile.
  • 10
 @xciscool: Yeah, unfortunately cotton is bad for sweat. It's hard to beat plastic clothes for almost everything, except the whole microfibers part, and the stink !
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: The fact that Merino wool clothes are just as easy to wash as other athletic gear is a bonus. I buy all my Merino wool stuff at a local Sierra store though, it's pricey at full retail.
  • 10
 @teo7z: I can get away with washing merino stuff less, because it doesn't smell, which makes it last longer. For just non-athletic daily stuff, I can wear merino socks for a few days and they legit don't smell. It's a magic material.
  • 11
 @MTBhops: I think you have inhaled too much brake pad dust.
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: The military swears to fishnet under wool, although you would look like a merman after sitting on it for a while.
  • 10
 @xciscool: Tell that to my daily commuter jogging pants cotton. Going on eight years.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: I'll just have to trust them, as I'm never trying that, haha
  • 10
 @joni0001984: commuting is one thing, but if you wash out and drag your hip across the ground will they survive? Or are you one of those pro riders on pinkbike who never crashes?
  • 10
 @xciscool: I anticipate my crashes and fall in slow motion, like when trying summer tires on ice, because I think April is too late for winter season.
I did tear up a jacket and a pair of pants when landing on my belly after locking up the front wheel on a water covered pot hole. Who knew hip bones can ruin a jacket.
  • 11
 @xciscool: Here is my commute through a reserve. I have to jump over a fallen tree every morning. www.pinkbike.com/photo/27672607
  • 10
 @joni0001984: I've been riding with one pear of sombrio shorts for 4.5 years, falls & all these things won't wear out!
  • 10
 @joni0001984: I'm just having some fun. Life is full of compromises, but banning synthetic materials for clothing or other uses would be an overreaction. I ride with a mix of merino wool, higher quality synthetic blends, and full synthetic materials. Aside from taking advantage of seasonal sales, I don't cheap out on clothing or gear. Educating ourselves on how and where things are made, and having options that suit our needs and preferences are key.
  • 10
 @pwkblue: good plan man I'm all for running around naked
  • 31
 @MTBhops: I don’t think it matters what you as an individual does. I am myself guilty of wearing a down jacket with polyester in it. I am referring to what happens when a whole population of humans decides that they want clothing made of plastic and the appalling amount of waste that the synthetic clothing industry is producing. In a recent Swedish article they discovered that Chinese Shein lies about reselling return items, and instead it is shipped from Europe to a dump site in Chile where it is lit on fire. The journalists returned items with air tags in them to track the returned items. They estimate Shein sends 65000 tonnes to Chile and then burn all this plastic in huge fires. The smoke is full of forever chemicals and is spread all over the world. Same thing happens to used clothes that supposedly was being recycled in Germany, but is instead dumped somewhere in Central Africa. It is like we consumers in the west are lulled into believe everything is fine while in other countries the lit dumpster fires from our trash that we thiught was recycled. Buy more!
In China their economic model is different from in the west, and the companies and the state is more connected and they do things on large scale - like really large scale. If they decide to move a city they build lots of appartments in advance and quickly relocate 100 million people. The Shein factory is visible from space.
  • 113
 Do Trek stores recycle only for paying customers or for the general public? I’m sure my local trek store could answer this but that would mean setting an actual foot in the door of a trek store.
  • 20
 I wonder what happened to my most recent Treks. I broke two frames. They treated me fine, giving me "frame replacements" per their warranty. They said they needed to take the broken frames for research... After breaking two aluminum frames, I went for the full-on environmentally disastrous carbon frame to fuel my fun, exercise and socialization. Hopefully it with-stands my relatively gentle riding and medium sized body.
  • 1610
 Kudos to Trek. I always feel so guilty having to replace tires every year and the impact on the environment.
  • 168
 bike industry is tiny compared to motor vehiecles.... don't feel so bad
  • 81
 @naptime: UK specific comment here I guess - went to my local tip, and they take car tyres for recycling, but not bike - they go straight to the incinerator. No idea why...
  • 90
 I'd like to see Pinkbike shine more of a light on this issue - seems a shame to demote this to a weekly news roundup. Are any other big players doing this so publicly?
  • 61
 @mountainsofsussex: Bicycle tyres are not recycled for 2 main reasons: car tyres are much simpler whereas most bicycle tyres are often more complex in term of layers, material... and the quantity of matter you extract from a bicycle tyre is neglectable compared to cars and trucks tyres. To make it short: it's not worth economically speaking.
The only application I see would be to grind them in order to mix them with concrete for construction, or into asphalt to make roads etc... It is something that is already done with cars and trucks tyres... even if it's a bit like hiding the dust under the carpet Smile
  • 30
 I thought Schwalbe does recycle tires. Obviously they also have their thermoplastic tube which can be recycled, but tubes aren't too popular anymore for mountainbiking and even they seem to be moving away from ProCore these days.
  • 30
 @mountainsofsussex: Because bicycle tires are tough and stringy. They get tangled in the grinding machines used to reduce car tires to dust.
  • 40
 @pedalmore: every day's a school day!
  • 46
 There's probably some don taking his jet 50 miles to another airport as we speak, I don't think anything we do matters.
  • 30
 @blackpudding: last dedicated article reporting on (someone else's journalism of) Trek's sustainability efforts is more than 2.5 yrs old: www.pinkbike.com/news/trek-features-in-times-list-of-the-most-influential-companies-in-2022.html
  • 21
 @mountainsofsussex: There is a scheme in the UK ran by Velorim. There are recycling points all over the UK
  • 10
 @vinay: I think Schwalbe’s program is only available in Europe at the moment.
  • 40
 Just because our individual/sports impact is small doesn’t mean reducing it ain’t worthwhile.

Kudos to Trek for moving in the right direction
  • 10
 Just got back from my Trek store: We don't recycle tires anymore, it's too expensive.
  • 10
 @icanreachit: Well, they may have collected enough to generate the sustainability report.
  • 10
 This Jenson Bike Shipping service...is it restricted to US-only drop off and delivery points?
Can it be used to facilitate one-way bike trips and avoid the hassle of flying with a bike?
Eg ride from location A to location B than get Jenson/UPS to pick up bike and return it home while you travel independently??
  • 30
 Yes. The Jenson Bike Shipping service is only available within the US at this time and can be used to facilitate one-way bike trips as long as there is a local UPS store nearby to drop off your bike.
  • 10
 Their website states "...for shipping your bike and parts within the US" unfortunately.
  • 30
 I suspect Trek just started buying Quebecois aluminum, as it is all made with hydro power.
  • 10
 Will we see Giant now strengthen their Support for their own brand of bikes? currently in alot of markets they are extremely hard to deal with warranty wise and do not want 'repeat customers'
  • 10
 Trek is cutting corners where they can to help make way for the 32” er!!! Booyaaaahhhh!!!
  • 20
 If only they could get the carbon duc36 going?
  • 77
 Biden signed the Explore Act a few days ago.. ..... Don't get your hopes up, as Trump will likely kill it with an executive order.....
  • 20
 Trek cutting their carbon footprint but not prices??
  • 20
 Still no way to recycle carbon.
  • 10
 Wonder if Trek takes tires from other manufacturers too.

www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/free-bike-tire-recycling
  • 1110
 Trek's sustainability efforts fill me with warm fuzzies
  • 92
 After railing against industry pollution, think-tank sessions produced a super caliber recycling program which provides a remedy by slashing emissions and fueling sustainability
  • 10
 Alloy slash + coming anytime soon?
  • 11
 Pander harder







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032727
Mobile Version of Website