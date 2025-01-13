Industry Digest: Trek's Goal for Low-Impact Alloy Bikes, Brand Acquisitions, Financial Reports & More

Tu, who will continue as a board member, has been with the company for more than three decades. As CFO, she led Giant's IPO in 1994. In 2008, she founded Liv, the group's female-specific cycling brand. She was named Chairperson in 2017 and led the effort to establish factories in Hungary and Vietnam.



"As a publicly listed company, the rejuvenation, sustainable development, and succession planning of Giant Group have always been my top priorities," said Tu. "While working on my personal memoirs this year, I formulated the plan to retire. It is my sincere hope that the new management team will bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the company. I have complete confidence in the newly appointed leadership team to steer Giant Group towards a prosperous future!"

