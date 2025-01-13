Industry Digest: Trek's Goal for Low-Impact Alloy Bikes, Brand Acquisitions, Financial Reports & More

What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.
Low-impact aluminum and tire-recycling highlight Trek's sustainability reportBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek Bicycle says sourcing aluminum from manufacturers who use less fossil fuel has lowered the carbon impact of its alloy bikes. The company also says using recycled rubber in its tires — and collecting used tires for recycling at its stores — is also making a difference in the company's overall carbon footprint.
The company said its goal was to cut emissions for each bike it makes by half by 2032. Now it thinks it on track to meet that goal by 2027.
The company's latest Sustainability Report covers various programs, including the use of recycled EPS and plastics in its helmets, making water bottles from plant-based materials, using recycled materials in other accessories, and the use of organic materials in frame graphics, among others.
Wemfg recalls some kids helmets for lacking federal complianceBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
About 6,500 Wemfg children's multi-purpose bike helmets are being recalled because they don't comply with positional stability, impact labeling, and federal certification requirements.
No incidents nor injuries have been reported. The helmets were sold exclusively on Amazon in size small and in the following colors: blue/pink, green/blue, green/blue/purple, pink/blue/green, pink/purple/pink, pink/yellow/green, purple/pink/blue, and purple/pink/yellow.
They have black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back for fit adjustment. The model "MD-710-S" is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet. They were sold on Amazon.com from April 2024 through July 2024 for between $26 and $32.
At CES, Segway accepting pre-orders, releases more details on its e-bike modelsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Segway is accepting pre-orders for its two new e-bikes and offering more details about each at the CES consumer electronics trade show, running this week in Las Vegas.
Segway first showed its e-bike models at CES last year. Last month, it released more details and announced it was focusing on sales through specialty retailers. It hired IBD industry veteran Nick Howe to head up its e-bike program.
Segway is offering test rides at the show on- and off-site for the Xyber and Xafari models. Pre-orders are available at independent dealers nationwide and online with February delivery. Online orders will ship to a local dealer of the customer's choice.
Brompton sales down 5%, profits down sharply in a 'challenging year'By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Folding bike brand Brompton Bicycle Limited recorded a 5.3% decline in revenues in the 12-month period that ended March 31, 2024, according to filings made in the U.K. recently.
The 9-month-old figures are the most recent available through the U.K.'s Companies House.
The company said "it was a challenging year," and explained that the miss in budgeted sales contributed to a decrease in profits. A delay in reducing costs — because of "the committed and fixed nature of a number of" the costs — also contributed to the poor profit result. Brompton said the sales slump was driven by global economic uncertainty and challenges in the industry.
The company had sales in the period of 122.6 million pounds ($153.4 million), down from 129.4 million pounds in the preceding period.
REI cutting Experiences division, resulting in the loss of 428 jobsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
REI Co-op announced it will close its Experiences division that includes adventure travel, day tours, and classes. The decision was announced in an email to employees Wednesday from President and CEO Eric Artz and will mean the elimination of 428 full- and part-time jobs in that division.
Customers who booked trips and day programs will receive full refunds and REI will work to address any associated non-refundable expenses.
"We know this decision will also significantly impact many of the travel partners that we work with across the U.S.," Artz wrote. "We will begin informing partners this week and will work with them to terminate our existing contracts."
The Experiences division served 40,000 customers last year, Artz wrote, which was fewer than 0.4% of all co-op customers, and Artz said in the email that even in its best year in 2019 did not generate a profit.
Jenson USA adds bike shipping serviceBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Retailer Jenson USA is expanding into bike shipping by collaborating with UPS to provide shipping labels that offer as much as a 50% discount.
Jenson Bike Shipping also includes bike components and accessories. Customers can obtain discounted labels from the Jenson Bike Shipping platform through home label printing and benefit from multiple UPS drop-off locations to simplify the shipping process.
"We're thrilled to extend this unique service to the hundreds of thousands of customers who entrust us with their bike and gear purchases annually," said Jenson USA CEO Mike Cachat. "We aim to cater to every possible requirement you may have as a rider. We are committed to making your riding experience not just better but also more affordable and convenient."
SVP completes purchase of RevelystBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Revelyst, the former Vista Outdoor business unit that includes its bicycle-related brands, has been sold to Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of $1.125 billion.
Revelyst stockholders will receive $20.12 in cash for each share of Revelyst common stock they hold. With the conclusion of the acquisition, Revelyst common stock has ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We are pleased to complete the transaction with SVP, which provides us with expanded resources to accelerate our GEAR Up transformation, advance our innovation efforts and grow our iconic brands," said Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman. "We look forward to working with SVP and continue delivering top-tier products to customers while further building our market-leading position in the outdoor recreation industry."
Accell Group says its recovery on track following 390 million euro lossBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Following a recapitalization agreement in October and a 390 million euro loss in 2023, Accell Group's CEO said the company's recovery is on the way.
"2024 was a challenging year for both the bike industry and Accell," said CEO Tjeerd Jegen in a business update. "However, our recovery is well on track across the business. We've normalized stock levels, made significant progress with our recapitalization and are proud to see one of the key Accell brands, Lapierre, return to the UCI World Tour. Also, the Babboe recall is nearing completion, with the launch of new models expected by mid-2025. As we look ahead, we are well positioned to benefit from the favorable macro trends and continue building on this momentum in the new year."
Phoebe Liu promoted to Giant Group CEO as Bonnie Tu retiresBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Giant Group announced its current chairperson, Bonnie Tu, will retire from her position, with current CEO Young Liu appointed as the new chairman, and current Chief Branding Officer Phoebe Liu promoted to CEO. These changes will take effect January 1.
Tu, who will continue as a board member, has been with the company for more than three decades. As CFO, she led Giant's IPO in 1994. In 2008, she founded Liv, the group's female-specific cycling brand. She was named Chairperson in 2017 and led the effort to establish factories in Hungary and Vietnam.
"As a publicly listed company, the rejuvenation, sustainable development, and succession planning of Giant Group have always been my top priorities," said Tu. "While working on my personal memoirs this year, I formulated the plan to retire. It is my sincere hope that the new management team will bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the company. I have complete confidence in the newly appointed leadership team to steer Giant Group towards a prosperous future!"
Senate passes EXPLORE Act, set to become lawBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The Senate unanimously passed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act that has long been supported by bike and outdoor groups to create more trails, fund parks and green spaces, and other initiatives.
The EXPLORE Act passed the U.S. House in April and now goes to the president's desk for signature after a 10-year advocacy campaign to improve outdoor recreation policy.
"The EXPLORE Act will significantly enhance outdoor recreation on our public lands, which is especially vital as participation continues to grow each year," said Adam Cramer, CEO of Outdoor Alliance, one of the organizations that advocated for the EXPLORE Act.
PeopleForBikes said the rare bipartisan achievement is an investment in outdoor recreation and bicycling.
Selle Italia buys Vittoria Cycling ShoesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Selle Italia has acquired a fellow Italian cycling brand with a long history: Vittoria Cycling Shoes.
Vittoria — which is unrelated to the Vittoria tire brand — dates to the 1976, when it was founded by former pro racer Celestino Vercelli. The brand has supplied many major professional road racers and teams over the years, including Stephen Roche and Marco Pantani. Vercelli died in 2020.
Giuseppe Bigolin, the president of Selle Italia, compared the purchase to his company's acquisition of Selle San Marco in 2016.
"Batteries. Trek said it collected nearly 10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of used batteries"
Solution go back to bikes without batteries.....problem solved.
Over here the were a Stone Age family. I am intrigued by the French Amish Flintstones though.
All the hand wringing about “what about all the old batteries?!?!?!” is overblown. Recycling systems are scaling up and the auto industry is already a poster child for recycling end of life products and the bike industry will follow suit.
This is an MTB website, nobody needs an electrified bicycle for pure off-road recreational purposes.
While what you posted was totally correct and everyone probably agrees, it's a different topic altogether.
But I was only answering why that comment got downvoted, and the obvious answer seems it's because cars and commuting are maybe a different topic, (or website).
MTB is the topic, and regardless of level of enthusiasm, technically nobody *needs* an electrified bicycle for pure off-road recreational purposes.
An electric mountain bike is replacing a pedal powered mountain bike, nothing else. The battery is purely an addition where previously there was nothing.
Anyway as I said, all I know about electric vehicles is what the brands tell on their websites and my opinion and ideas are based on just that. I have no personal experience.
Don't answer that.
For the benefit of anybody else who got whooshed, "toodle-oo".
Canadian comment, eh? More likely, 'tu' is the French 'you'...EDIT: Esque tu va a la plage?
Dafuq are you droning on about?!?!?
Hopefully they don't use it as a way to push ebikes into even more places they shouldn't be.
They're not simply an "industry advocacy" group like you put it and they deserve more apppreciation than that.
This podcast episode is worth the listen if you want to know more about them: blisterreview.com/podcasts/peopleforbikes-ceo-jenn-dice-on-assessing-advocating-for-amp-building-better-bike-infrastructure-ep-249
I don't think people buy ebikes because there are more trails. The trails that exist end up supporting the number of bike (e-bike and meatbike) users. If there are more ebike users, the trails get more crowded. More trails? Less crowding plus more variety. Additionally, giving ebike users less gnarly trails to learn on leaves the gnarlier and more technical trails in better condition.
They could have made a much larger impact by sharing that technology with other brands but at the end of the day, they REALLY don't give a $h!t.
I just ran a comparison of those, and Jenson's service for a complete MTB-sized box going from Idaho to California.
Jenson was the cheapest of the 3 - at $256. Bikflights was a bit more ($279), Shipbikes made me split it into two boxes and I was too lazy to figure that out, and PirateShip was $339. BTW - UPS "Standard" rate for the same package came in at an insane $682.
Seems like if you're shipping a bike, it at least makes sense to check out Jenson's option.
I've never had an issue with PirateShip but would love to know if there is a better alternative.
Our kids will look back and wonder what the hell we were doing spreading microplastic in the air and in the water supply just to look fashionable when being sporty.
I always used cotton jogging pants and put padding directly on the seat if needed. I am sure I look like a bum, but it is very comfortable.
Another negative aspect is that synthetic clothing a like a sponge for oily body excretions and will smell bad if not washed religiously. Cotton breaths better and is only a sponge for water on rainy days.
I would like to see more natural fiber alternatives for cycling. What about linnen?
I am for skipping clothing and not staying home. El naturel!
Not my quote but I don’t disagree.
I did tear up a jacket and a pair of pants when landing on my belly after locking up the front wheel on a water covered pot hole. Who knew hip bones can ruin a jacket.
In China their economic model is different from in the west, and the companies and the state is more connected and they do things on large scale - like really large scale. If they decide to move a city they build lots of appartments in advance and quickly relocate 100 million people. The Shein factory is visible from space.
The only application I see would be to grind them in order to mix them with concrete for construction, or into asphalt to make roads etc... It is something that is already done with cars and trucks tyres... even if it's a bit like hiding the dust under the carpet
Kudos to Trek for moving in the right direction
Can it be used to facilitate one-way bike trips and avoid the hassle of flying with a bike?
Eg ride from location A to location B than get Jenson/UPS to pick up bike and return it home while you travel independently??
