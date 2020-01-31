Industry Insider: Andy Pruitt Retires, Vernon Felton to Canyon, & More

Alongside the many team rumours of the past month, there have been a couple of shifts to the landscape of the bike industry. Here's a roundup of the most significant hires and retires from the past month.
Canyon USA Adds 4 Marketing StaffCanyon takes big steps towards promoting the brand in the US market
Canyon has hired four new staff this month. Vernon Felton takes the role of Bike Product Director and Global MTB Marketing Manager, reporting to Blair Clark, President of Canyon USA, while working simultaneously with Canyon GmbH's Marketing Director Simon Summerscales in Koblenz, Germany. Also joining Canyon USA are Scott Hart who becomes the U.S. Brand Manager, Jaclyn Mayer who is the new Marketing Events Manager and Tony Smith who joins as Service Course/Demo Program Head Mechanic.
"We are blessed to attract the talents of Tony, as well as Vernon, Scott and Jaclyn. They will help us continue our momentum to reinvent the cycling customer journey by putting the customer first, being responsive, transparent and authentic to our cycling roots," said Blair Clark, President of Canyon USA.
Andy Pruitt Retires from SpecializedThe Body Geometry Fit guru retires after 20 years.
Andy Pruitt has been an independent consultant contractor with Specialized for 20 years. He was instrumental to the brand's Body Geometry Fit program and is considered one of the leading experts on the biomechanics of cycling. Pruitt played a huge role in helping Specialized develop their shoes, saddles, and extensive bike fitting program, working with riders and professional bike fitters from around the world.
His most recent project was the Specialized Mimic saddle
.
Magura USA President retiresJulia Michels to replace Jeff Enlow
After 20 years as President of Magura USA, Jeff Enlow retired this month. During Enlow's time with Magura he guided the German brand's U.S. operations to grow OEM and aftermarket business in both the bike and motorcycle categories. Enlow will continue to support the Magura USA team on overall strategies as an independent consultant while Julia Michels has assumed the role of President & CEO of Magura USA from Enlow. Jeff Enlow said of Michels, "Julia has all the leadership qualities needed to be successful in her new role. I feel most confident passing the torch to Julia!"
Michels originally joined the Magura USA team in 2006 as an accountant but grew to fulfill numerous roles within the company including human resources, inventory control & purchasing, supply chain management, logistics, and information technology. In 2018 she was promoted to the Magura USA management team as CFO/Treasurer and now she becomes CEO/President as Enlow retires.
29 Comments
forums.mtbr.com/general-discussion/vernon-felton-pinkbike-1093274.html
Another assumption everyone here seems to have made is that just because Vernon left Specialized, he must have been unhappy, when it could be a matter of just finding a better opportunity with another company.
Also, I don't get the wage slave mentality. I'm not saying every moment at work has to be filled with joy, but if you're genuinely treated poorly and find yourself miserable, you don't have to stick around. You can find somewhere else to work, and if you're good at your job, you will find a better place.
Post a Comment