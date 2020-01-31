Industry Insider: Andy Pruitt Retires, Vernon Felton to Canyon, & More

Magura USA President retires

After 20 years as President of Magura USA, Jeff Enlow retired this month. During Enlow's time with Magura he guided the German brand's U.S. operations to grow OEM and aftermarket business in both the bike and motorcycle categories. Enlow will continue to support the Magura USA team on overall strategies as an independent consultant while Julia Michels has assumed the role of President & CEO of Magura USA from Enlow. Jeff Enlow said of Michels, "Julia has all the leadership qualities needed to be successful in her new role. I feel most confident passing the torch to Julia!"Michels originally joined the Magura USA team in 2006 as an accountant but grew to fulfill numerous roles within the company including human resources, inventory control & purchasing, supply chain management, logistics, and information technology. In 2018 she was promoted to the Magura USA management team as CFO/Treasurer and now she becomes CEO/President as Enlow retires.