Industry Insider: Andy Pruitt Retires, Vernon Felton to Canyon, & More

Jan 31, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Annika Langvad had Neff in her sight few times while also managing the battles going on behind her.
INDUSTRY INSIDER
January 2020


Alongside the many team rumours of the past month, there have been a couple of shifts to the landscape of the bike industry. Here's a roundup of the most significant hires and retires from the past month.





Canyon USA Adds 4 Marketing Staff
Canyon takes big steps towards promoting the brand in the US market

Canyon has hired four new staff this month. Vernon Felton takes the role of Bike Product Director and Global MTB Marketing Manager, reporting to Blair Clark, President of Canyon USA, while working simultaneously with Canyon GmbH's Marketing Director Simon Summerscales in Koblenz, Germany. Also joining Canyon USA are Scott Hart who becomes the U.S. Brand Manager, Jaclyn Mayer who is the new Marketing Events Manager and Tony Smith who joins as Service Course/Demo Program Head Mechanic.

"We are blessed to attract the talents of Tony, as well as Vernon, Scott and Jaclyn. They will help us continue our momentum to reinvent the cycling customer journey by putting the customer first, being responsive, transparent and authentic to our cycling roots," said Blair Clark, President of Canyon USA.




Andy Pruitt Retires from Specialized
The Body Geometry Fit guru retires after 20 years.

Andy Pruitt has been an independent consultant contractor with Specialized for 20 years. He was instrumental to the brand's Body Geometry Fit program and is considered one of the leading experts on the biomechanics of cycling. Pruitt played a huge role in helping Specialized develop their shoes, saddles, and extensive bike fitting program, working with riders and professional bike fitters from around the world.

His most recent project was the Specialized Mimic saddle.



Magura USA President retires
Julia Michels to replace Jeff Enlow

After 20 years as President of Magura USA, Jeff Enlow retired this month. During Enlow's time with Magura he guided the German brand's U.S. operations to grow OEM and aftermarket business in both the bike and motorcycle categories. Enlow will continue to support the Magura USA team on overall strategies as an independent consultant while Julia Michels has assumed the role of President & CEO of Magura USA from Enlow. Jeff Enlow said of Michels, "Julia has all the leadership qualities needed to be successful in her new role. I feel most confident passing the torch to Julia!"

Michels originally joined the Magura USA team in 2006 as an accountant but grew to fulfill numerous roles within the company including human resources, inventory control & purchasing, supply chain management, logistics, and information technology. In 2018 she was promoted to the Magura USA management team as CFO/Treasurer and now she becomes CEO/President as Enlow retires.





Posted In:
Industry News Canyon Magura Specialized


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
56565 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
50140 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
46366 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
45797 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
45278 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
40120 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
39872 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
38765 views

29 Comments

  • 17 2
 Vern is the man. I love his no bullshit style of reviews
  • 17 2
 Yes, I miss his contributions at PB
  • 2 1
 @cky78: same here
  • 9 1
 No-bullshit LOL."Shit bro at first I was sooo skeptical of Boost, but I gotta admit it's actually pretty damn legit" is every hard-hitting piece Vernon Felton ever wrote.
  • 4 1
 @Phillyenduro: Totally, the guy was as corporate as it comes. Look at where it’s landed him. Smart.
  • 1 0
 And this seemed wacky.

forums.mtbr.com/general-discussion/vernon-felton-pinkbike-1093274.html
  • 1 0
 It just occurred to me Vernon has been missing from PB. What on earth happened? I loved reading his stuff.
  • 11 1
 Vernon please retire from marketing and come back to MTB journalism, we miss you brother.
  • 9 0
 Marketing pays, journalism, not so much. I don't blame him one bit.
  • 7 0
 @TheR: is this Mike Levy’s burner account?
  • 1 0
 @TheR: I get that, actually I bet he could work a deal where he is able to write the occasional piece that is not product specific and still keep the industry marketing gig. Like his stuff on trail access. I know, only so many hours in a week, but I can still ask Smile
  • 2 1
 No, we DON'T.
  • 1 0
 @markkarlstrand: Unfortunately, there's a lot of potential conflict of interest there that both industries would like to avoid. Say he's writes something unpopular or controversial about trail access -- people not only come after him, but also Canyon. "Hey your guy wrote this! Why does your company believe this?" In the public eye, there is no difference between his personal belief and that of Canyon's. From the journalism side, they're like, "Well, you're just afraid to write something unpopular because it might negatively affect Canyon."
  • 5 0
 I feel like Andy Pruitt is responsible for the whole "ergonomic study" movement in our industry. Saddles from the 90's were terribly uncomfortable, but now nearly every brand offers cuts outs, flexible saddle wings, varying sizes. Thanks for saving our collective asses, Andy!
  • 4 0
 there may be some pearls of wisdom coming from Vernon to influence Canyons mrktg game...and that seems likely, cause Vernon is like a sage, and Canyon knows it!
  • 8 4
 First Jared Graves, and now Vernon escaped Spesh. Good for them!
  • 7 0
 Yeah it’s just Bruni winning everything in DH, what looks like the most talented road cyclist ever, Tom Pidcock etc and all the new bikes getting rave reviews but otherwise they’re a sinking ship LOL!
  • 3 0
 I'm reassured to know Canyon is continuing their momentum to reinvent my journey as a cycling customer *gag*
  • 2 0
 Thought Vernon was happy at spesh
  • 11 4
 No one is happy at Spesh...
  • 2 0
 @dtroyan123: Andy Pruitt was there for 20 years. That's a long time to be unhappy.
  • 4 1
 @TheR: The boss aint paying people to be happy. I'm sure he stayed b/c he was compensated and like you and I, just wants to pay his bills and see his family at the end of the day.Just b/c good people work for bad people, doesnt mean its a good organization.
  • 2 0
 @dtroyan123: Speshially Vern
  • 2 0
 Vernon did what he could at the big S and they are very happy with the results. He rewrote fucking everything on their website and helped give everyone the last two years of killer marketing videos for the new stumpy and what not. He's the LeBron of the bike industry. Bringing championships to all the bike brands haha
  • 1 0
 @dtroyan123: Really? The place is full of lifers. Maybe they realized Vernon doesn’t really know what he’s talking about?
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: you must be new
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: That is false. He did not do with the stumpjumper marketing video.
  • 1 0
 @speed10: You've made a lot of assumptions, the first being he wasn't happy, the second that he works for bad people or a bad organization.

Another assumption everyone here seems to have made is that just because Vernon left Specialized, he must have been unhappy, when it could be a matter of just finding a better opportunity with another company.

Also, I don't get the wage slave mentality. I'm not saying every moment at work has to be filled with joy, but if you're genuinely treated poorly and find yourself miserable, you don't have to stick around. You can find somewhere else to work, and if you're good at your job, you will find a better place.
  • 1 0
 @ischiller: absolutley nothing eh?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013248
Mobile Version of Website