INDUSTRY INSIDER

Industry Insider: The US Government Shutdown is Impacting Trail Building and Maintenance

Jan 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Contrary to the sign, trailwork is not in progress on US Federal lands due to the government shutdown.

The United States government has currently been partially shutdown for just over a month. At 32 days and counting, all non-essential government personnel are essentially placed on leave, and those who are essential are working without being paid.

The shutdown occurred when an agreement couldn't be reached over President Trump's proposed 5.7 billion dollar wall on the border of the US and Mexico. Political beliefs and arguments aside, the shutdown is now the longest in United States history and is directly causing hardships for thousands of people.

What's in it for the trails?

What does this mean for us, as mountain bikers? At first, it just seems that on Federal lands, some campgrounds and roads may be closed and there won't be quite as many rangers around, but there's more to it than that. For professional trail builders and volunteers alike things are on hold until an agreement is reached in Washington.

I reached out to Mike Thomas, owner of Terra Tek Trails, a trail building, consulting, and design company based in Boone, NC, to see how the shutdown was impacting him and other trailbuilders. Thomas not only builds mountain bike trails but hiking and multi-use trails. He has over a decade of experience in working with the US Forest Service on various projects.

Mike said, "The shutdown is impacting me a lot. I haven't been able to get work that I have done for the USFS inspected, and design jobs I have lined up are now on hold with the Forest Service until the shutdown ends. Some invoices are still being processed, and I'm getting paid for now on work I've completed, so that's good, and I'm staying busy otherwise."

I asked how much work this was leaving on the table for trailbuilders in the area. Thomas replied, "It's hard to say... If the shutdown wasn’t happening, we would have more jobs to bid on and everything is just backing up now. We’ve been waiting on another round of bids to come out from the Forest Service for a while now."

bigquotesThis shutdown is going to have some long lasting impacts for trail systems and trail users on Federal lands, especially mountain bikers.Mike Thomas, Owner of Terra Tek Trails

Terra Tek Trails photo
Terra Tek Trails photo
While some trail problems are easily solved, larger scale trail troubles such as washouts and major storm downfall take major volunteer efforts or professional trail crews.

"It's also holding up future trail work because we have multiple trail flaglines on the ground waiting for NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) studies to be completed, and those trails can’t come out to bid until that has been done. I personally have one major project that's been years in the making in this situation in Western North Carolina. For NEPA, the proposed flag lines must be checked off by all of the "ologists" - biologists, archeologists, etc. and none of that happens with the government shutdown."

"With the work getting further and further behind, the impacts are compounding. It's going to have some long lasting impacts for trail systems and trail users on Federal lands, especially mountain bikers, just in adding to what was already a huge backlog of work that needed to be done to keep trails open and rideable."

No Volunteers Allowed

Additionally, while it may be no big deal that new trails aren't being built to some, volunteer groups aren't able to work in any official capacity either. Organized work days on USFS and other government property are on hold. The government is unable to process any potential workers compensation claims during the shutdown. Volunteer groups cannot continue any work effort as agreed upon in their Sponsored Volunteer Agreement with the Federal land agency, according to an unnamed source.

What does all of that mean for us as riders? Well, trails don't build and maintain themselves, and if the government shutdown continues, trail shutdowns on Federal lands could follow suit. Historically, the government's quickest way to fix a damaged trail when there's no money to be had or it's beyond reasonable repair is to simply shut it down, sending it back to nature.

15 Comments

  • + 5
 When a crybaby with an inflated ego can hold the government hostage over something that is both impossible to build and unnecessary, this is what we get. SAD.
  • - 5
flag johnbalz (11 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 When crybabies won't vote on the exact same thing they did a few years ago because they are still butt-hurt their ideology was soundly rejected in 2016 this is what we get. The man in office is simply trying to do what we put him in office to do.
  • + 4
 @johnbalz: "soundly rejected" isn't an accurate statement. He lost by 3 million votes, winning the electoral college is very different. This country really needs to start paying attention to truths again, or were going to continue to devolve.
  • + 2
 @johnbalz: So you voted for him because he was going to build the wall, and Mexico was going to pay for it right? That's what he said about a billion times. Now we're expected to pay for it? Laughable.
  • + 2
 @johnbalz: he's not doing what he was so called "elected" to make the Mexicans pay for now is he, he's trying to make you pay for it. Total failure by a moron.
  • + 2
 Less federal government involvement and regulations might actual lead to more trail building. Since when have mountain bikers needed the government to pave a path in the woods for them? Be proactive and volunteer time to help build and maintain trails (or whatever else you are passionate about) and stop relying on the government.
  • + 5
 Like at Joshua Tree, where kooks are cutting new jeep trails through virgin desert right now?
  • + 4
 @endlessblockades: there's a proper balance, but some dumb mother f*ckers make a system with reasonable freedom very hard
  • + 1
 Kinda hard when the land in question is federally owned.
  • + 0
 Are we not capable of handling our own issues ourselves?

Why do we NEED a government this freaking large?

This is NOT a politically biased idea.

We're nannied and babied every day.

This is a sad place to be.
  • + 0
 Why do we even want non-essential government people. Cut the fat. I bet they make crap trials for dentists to stop and hangout on anyways.
  • + 1
 And this is what happens when people only listen to themselves, and sometimes not even themselves
  • + 3
 Here comes the TDS
  • + 1
 Tour de shit?
  • + 1
 Total dissolved solvents?

Post a Comment



