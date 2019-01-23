Industry Insider: The US Government Shutdown is Impacting Trail Building and Maintenance

Contrary to the sign, trailwork is not in progress on US Federal lands due to the government shutdown. Contrary to the sign, trailwork is not in progress on US Federal lands due to the government shutdown.

What's in it for the trails?

This shutdown is going to have some long lasting impacts for trail systems and trail users on Federal lands, especially mountain bikers. — Mike Thomas, Owner of Terra Tek Trails

No Volunteers Allowed

The United States government has currently been partially shutdown for just over a month. At 32 days and counting, all non-essential government personnel are essentially placed on leave, and those who are essential are working without being paid.The shutdown occurred when an agreement couldn't be reached over President Trump's proposed 5.7 billion dollar wall on the border of the US and Mexico. Political beliefs and arguments aside, the shutdown is now the longest in United States history and is directly causing hardships for thousands of people.What does this mean for us, as mountain bikers? At first, it just seems that on Federal lands, some campgrounds and roads may be closed and there won't be quite as many rangers around, but there's more to it than that. For professional trail builders and volunteers alike things are on hold until an agreement is reached in Washington.I reached out to Mike Thomas, owner of Terra Tek Trails, a trail building, consulting, and design company based in Boone, NC, to see how the shutdown was impacting him and other trailbuilders. Thomas not only builds mountain bike trails but hiking and multi-use trails. He has over a decade of experience in working with the US Forest Service on various projects.Mike said, "The shutdown is impacting me a lot. I haven't been able to get work that I have done for the USFS inspected, and design jobs I have lined up are now on hold with the Forest Service until the shutdown ends. Some invoices are still being processed, and I'm getting paid for now on work I've completed, so that's good, and I'm staying busy otherwise."I asked how much work this was leaving on the table for trailbuilders in the area. Thomas replied, "It's hard to say... If the shutdown wasn’t happening, we would have more jobs to bid on and everything is just backing up now. We’ve been waiting on another round of bids to come out from the Forest Service for a while now.""It's also holding up future trail work because we have multiple trail flaglines on the ground waiting for NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) studies to be completed, and those trails can’t come out to bid until that has been done. I personally have one major project that's been years in the making in this situation in Western North Carolina. For NEPA, the proposed flag lines must be checked off by all of the "ologists" - biologists, archeologists, etc. and none of that happens with the government shutdown.""With the work getting further and further behind, the impacts are compounding. It's going to have some long lasting impacts for trail systems and trail users on Federal lands, especially mountain bikers, just in adding to what was already a huge backlog of work that needed to be done to keep trails open and rideable."Additionally, while it may be no big deal that new trails aren't being built to some, volunteer groups aren't able to work in any official capacity either. Organized work days on USFS and other government property are on hold. The government is unable to process any potential workers compensation claims during the shutdown. Volunteer groups cannot continue any work effort as agreed upon in their Sponsored Volunteer Agreement with the Federal land agency, according to an unnamed source.What does all of that mean for us as riders? Well, trails don't build and maintain themselves, and if the government shutdown continues, trail shutdowns on Federal lands could follow suit. Historically, the government's quickest way to fix a damaged trail when there's no money to be had or it's beyond reasonable repair is to simply shut it down, sending it back to nature.