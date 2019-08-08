Industry Nine Announces New A318 Stem

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
In response to the popularity of the A35, we're expanding on the all-mountain stem collection to include the A318, aptly titled to fit 31.8mm diameter handlebar clamps. Taking name and shape from the A-axis in our five-axis machining center, the A318 is designed for all-mountain applications. A318 will be offered in lengths of 30mm, 40mm, and 50mm.
Both of our A-Series stems are crafted from domestically sourced 7075 aluminum billet into an impeccable design of equal form and function. Leaning on practices gleaned from over a decade of CNC manufacturing, the A318 represents another uncompromising Industry Nine component. The A318 Stem will be machined, anodized and assembled entirely in our Asheville, NC facility and available in all 11 anodized color options. Offering unparalleled customization, riders will have a plethora of stylistic options thanks to the ability to mix and match different colored stem body and faceplates.
To match the rigors and demands of every riding style, A318 was tested extensively on our in-house stem and handlebar testing unit to meet and exceed the ISO standard resulting in a reliable component that meets at the confluence of both form and function.
Lengths: 30, 40, 50mm
MSRP One Color: $145
MSRP Color Combo: $160
More info: www.industrynine.com
