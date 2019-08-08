Industry Nine Announces New A318 Stem

Aug 8, 2019
by Industry Nine  
A318 stem


PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

In response to the popularity of the A35, we're expanding on the all-mountain stem collection to include the A318, aptly titled to fit 31.8mm diameter handlebar clamps. Taking name and shape from the A-axis in our five-axis machining center, the A318 is designed for all-mountain applications. A318 will be offered in lengths of 30mm, 40mm, and 50mm.

A318 stem

Both of our A-Series stems are crafted from domestically sourced 7075 aluminum billet into an impeccable design of equal form and function. Leaning on practices gleaned from over a decade of CNC manufacturing, the A318 represents another uncompromising Industry Nine component. The A318 Stem will be machined, anodized and assembled entirely in our Asheville, NC facility and available in all 11 anodized color options. Offering unparalleled customization, riders will have a plethora of stylistic options thanks to the ability to mix and match different colored stem body and faceplates.

A318 stem
A318 stem

To match the rigors and demands of every riding style, A318 was tested extensively on our in-house stem and handlebar testing unit to meet and exceed the ISO standard resulting in a reliable component that meets at the confluence of both form and function.

Lengths: 30, 40, 50mm
MSRP One Color: $145
MSRP Color Combo: $160

More info: www.industrynine.com

MENTIONS: @IndustryNineOfficial


Industry News Press Releases Stems Industry Nine


15 Comments

  • + 7
 What? How much? You can get Hope ones starting at £56. Brands need to get off their pretentious high horse somewhat. A stem is a stem. Well not quite but you know what I mean
  • + 8
 nope
  • + 1
 Hard nope.
  • + 4
 Completely ridiculous. Cant believe people pay this much for a stem!... Wait it that Fuschia?
  • + 4
 Thank you i9 for keeping and supporting the local economy and skilled craftspeople that you employ. Nicely done on the stem!
  • + 3
 Hell no way $145 for a stem, even if its Indust ... wait is that apple green with sour lime?
  • + 3
 Raceface aeffect stem for $45usd works just fine
  • + 2
 This is indistinguishable from a RF Turbine R. Every angle is the same. I guess it clamps!
  • - 1
 I was so impressed when Truvative was the first to do a two color stem over 10 years ago, a slick looking black forged Holzfeller stem with a pewter faceplate. Unbreakable. I still am using it, I've recently upgraded the stem bolts with black titanium m6 titanium bolts and the faceplate gets chrome plated m6 ti bolts. 31.8 for life, that's one thing all mountain bikers should be able to agree on despite your wheel size. Positive props please, I will never upgrade.
  • + 2
 For $160, you can also buy:
  • + 1
 Not much..
  • + 2
 @Ron-C: An 8 ball?
  • + 2
 exactly what MTB needs... more stems
  • + 0
 Any new stem that still relies on the old 4-cross method of tightening up the face plate to the body is just... meh.
  • + 1
 Oh look, another stem! How exciting!!! -said no-one, ever. Yawn.

