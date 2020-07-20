Industry Nine Adds 24 Spoke SuperBoost Hubs to Their System Wheel Range

Jul 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Photos: Industry Nine

Industry Nine has updated their range of 24 spoke System wheels with a new option of SuperBoost 157 spacing.

Industry Nine offering SuperBoost hubs is nothing new, as they have been previously offering this option for their 28 and 32 spoke wheels, but they have now added the option to use their 24 spoke wheelsets on frames with the wider spacing. With more bikes being launched with the wider spacing, Industry Nine decide it was time to add the SuperBoost option to their lower spoke wheelsets for riders looking for a lighter, more compliant ride.

bigquotesBig bikes just got a bit mo' better. ⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Now compatible with SuperBoost 157 spacing, and any bike frame really, our 2:1 / 24-spoke count system wheels not only hold their own when it comes to overall strength, weight, and compliance, but they offer increased traction in corners and over choppy terrain as well as cut down on body fatigue throughout your ride.

Available in both alloy and carbon rim offerings. Industry Nine


Currently, as these 24 spoke hubs are for Industry Nine's System wheelsets they are only available in complete builds. They are however available now and can be specced through their custom wheel build program. You can see their range of wheels here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Industry Nine


11 Comments

  • 9 0
 As a wheelbuilder, I'm offended. As a dentist, I'm pulling my credit card out. Nice to have two jobs.
  • 4 0
 Ping!!! That's the sound of so many things happening in that statement. Ping! Snapped a spoke. Ping! Snapped out my AMEX. Ping! Snapped a pic for the 'Gram! Ping! Notification. 247 Likes.
  • 6 0
 So, superboost for the optimal spoke bracing angle because I'm so rad regular wheels aren't strong enough for me? But only 24 spokes for " increased traction in corners and over choppy terrain" [aka flexy noodle action] because regular wheels would actually be fine for me? Got it.
  • 1 0
 This! Increase strength to decrease it.
  • 2 0
 neat
  • 2 1
 Can’t wait for ultraboost and microboost
  • 3 0
 Macroboost and Microboost
  • 2 0
 I can't wait to see all the arguments over Austrian vs Keynesian Macroboost
  • 1 0
 Megaboost and highboost at least optimusboost
  • 1 0
 Can't wait until gearboxes take us back to narrower hub widths.
  • 1 0
 neat

Post a Comment



