Industry Nine Announce Hydra Grade 300 V2 Wheelset

May 23, 2024
Industry Nine  
Industry Nine

Industry Nine is proud to announce the Hydra Grade 300 v2 wheelset, designed to deliver on the biggest hits, deepest sends, and eMTB rips. The standout feature of this wheelset is the all-new Grade 300 alloy rim, incorporating hollow bead wall technology—a triple cavity design that reduces pinch flats and enhances impact resistance.


Increasing the bead wall width 78% helps eliminate concentrated tire pinch points found in conventional hook-shaped rims that can lead to pinch flats. Additionally, the triple cavity rim section enhances the structure’s strength and support, significantly reducing the severity of impact deformations.

In-house testing revealed that the new Grade 300 v2 impressively outperformed the previous generation rim. Regarding bead shelf deformation, the Grade 300 v2 exhibited a 79% improvement under moderate impact and a 65% improvement under severe impact. In terms of bead wall deformation under the same impacts, the Grade 300 v2 showed a 72% improvement under moderate impact and a 66% improvement under severe impact. Furthermore, the associated spoke tension drop at the impact site was also reduced, with a 62% improvement under moderate impact and a 71% improvement under severe impact. Industry Nine confidently asserts that the Grade 300 v2 is the strongest alloy rim they have ever offered.

Built on the Hydra 32h system hub and spoke chassis, the Grade 300 v2 wheelsets feature the iconic .52° engagement freehub system combined with direct-thread hubshells utilizing a one-piece machined alloy spoke, creating a ride quality and customizable aesthetics unlike anything on the market.

The Hydra Grade 300 v2 is the most robust alloy-rimmed wheelset in the Hydra custom alloy line. It is specifically designed for downhill bikes, bike park builds, and eMTB use.

Details
• Intended Use: DH, Big Hits, eMTB
• Sizes: 29'' | MX | 27.5''
• Hole Count: 32
• Inner Width: 30mm
• Recommended Tire Size: 2.3'' - 2.6''
• Weight: 27.5” 1990g | 29” 2090g | MX 2040g
• MSRP: $1430 (Starting)
• Learn More: Industry Nine

A note on Hydra axles:
Industry Nine prioritizes rider feedback, making continuous improvements in our products a focus. When a small percentage of riders reported durability issues with our one-piece axle, we initiated a revision and testing process. The revised axle integrates a washer to mitigate the stress riser on the driveside axle shoulder on Boost and Superboost hubs. After confirming the revised design's reliability and observing no repeat issues during testing, we integrated the improved two-piece axle into our full-scale Hydra production. From June 2023 to current builds, every Hydra Boost and Superboost wheelset and hubset has utilized the revised two-piece axle.

Industry Nine


