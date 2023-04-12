Industry Nine Announces New EN300 Aluminum Wheelset

Full custom color palette available via Industrynine.com

Industry Nine Enduro 300

• Premium Alloy, Hollow Bead Wall Rim• 32h i9 Alloy System Chassis• Hydra .52° Engagement Freehub• 29", 27.5" and MX options• Class 1 E-Bike Approved• 2.3-2.8" Optimal Tire Range• 29" - 1870g | 27.5" - 1800g• Made in Asheville, NC USA• MSRP: Starting at $1,430/pair• More Info: Industry Nine

Enduro 300 is approved for Class 1 E-Bike use.

From base-priced all black to full colors, riders can mix and match 11 anodized color options.