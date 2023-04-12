Industry Nine Announces New EN300 Aluminum Wheelset

Full custom color palette available via Industrynine.comPRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
Industry Nine's benchmark wheelset evolves again - introducing the Enduro 300
. Since its inception, the Enduro range of wheels has represented Industry Nine's cutting edge of mountain bike wheel technology. From the early days of tubeless, through the evolution of wheel sizes, to the more recent advent of wider, more capable rims - the Enduro series has kept pace and set trends as the sport progresses.
Once again, the i9 Enduro family continues to push performance boundaries with the Enduro 300 wheelset - featuring an aluminum triple-cavity rim with a Hollow Bead Wall extrusion designed to shrug off impacts and protect tires from pinch flats. The bead wall on the new Enduro 300 is 46% wider than our previous EN305v3 with a gradual radius at the outer wall to protect the tire. Additionally, the hollow structure allows Industry Nine to maintain competitive system weights.
Industry Nine Enduro 300
• Premium Alloy, Hollow Bead Wall Rim
• 32h i9 Alloy System Chassis
• Hydra .52° Engagement Freehub
• 29", 27.5" and MX options
• Class 1 E-Bike Approved
• 2.3-2.8" Optimal Tire Range
• 29" - 1870g | 27.5" - 1800g
• Made in Asheville, NC USA
• MSRP: Starting at $1,430/pair
• More Info: Industry Nine
The hollow, dual-wall construction promotes structural support and impact resistance. During in-house testing, Enduro 300 has shown significantly improved impact resistance vs. the previous-gen Enduro rim. In moderate impact simulations, the Enduro 300 exhibits a 41% reduction in bead shelf deformation and a 22% reduction in bead wall deformation. During more severe impact testing, there is a 28% reduction in bead shelf deformation and a 35% reduction in bead wall deformation.
Enduro 300 is approved for Class 1 E-Bike use.
From base-priced all black to full colors, riders can mix and match 11 anodized color options.
What does this mean for your ride? It encourages riders to charge terrain with maximum confidence and minimal worry. Industry Nine's 32 Spoke System Chassis, propelled by the Hydra hub's near instant .52° engagement, offers unrivaled control in the tech with an open invitation to put the power down at any moment.
Select 29" configurations are built and Ready to Ride
or riders can customize in the AnoLab.
8 Comments