Industry Nine Announces Expanded Carbon Wheelset Lineup

Jun 4, 2020
by Industry Nine  

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

We are excited to announce four new wheelsets that bring our reputation for feature-packed wheelsets delivering outstanding innovation and ride quality to even more riders. Focused on bringing legendary i9 performance to value-oriented carbon wheelsets, the introduction of the Hydra Enduro S Carbon, Hydra Trail S Carbon, 1/1 Enduro S Carbon and 1/1 Trail S Carbon present riders even more fantastic options for various riding preferences. Ride with confidence as the complete collection is backed by Industry Nine's lifetime warranty.

Hydra Enduro S Carbon and Hydra Trail S Carbon - One of our most requested products becomes a reality. The Enduro Carbon and Trail Carbon wheel models represent a long-standing call from riders seeking to combine the durable and lively Hydra S platform with a carbon rim boasting modern features such as hookless construction and widths that mesh perfectly with aggressive mountain bike rubber. The Enduro rim features a 30.5mm internal rim width, while the Trail wheelset is laced up to a 28mm rim. At the heart of the Hydra S Carbon family lies the insanely fast engaging Hydra freehub affording the rider 690 points of engagement, giving riders unparalleled control and confidence in the most demanding conditions.

Our straight-pull S-series hubs use 28 Sapim Race 2.0/1.8/2.0 steel spokes emphasizing a wide bracing angle translating into an agile yet solid foundation. The Hydra Trail S Wheels are available for 29" bikes, weighing in at 1615g, while the the Enduro option tips the scales at 1705g and 1765g for the 27.5" and 29" wheelsets, respectively. Whether looking for a bomber wheelset that stares unflinchingly at the most technical terrain, or a do-all wheelset that is at home as much on the climbs as it is in fast and rough, the Hydra S Carbon family awaits. MSRP: $1,825


1/1 Enduro Carbon and 1/1 Trail Carbon - Modern technology and features meet timeless design elements to bring riders a product line that performs well above its class. Wheelsets seldom achieve the intersection of value and performance the 1/1 Carbon range occupies. The wheels feature a responsive 4° engagement freehub mechanism - providing control during technical climbing, and instant acceleration. Relying on universally-serviceable and economical Sapim j-bend steel spokes laced to the classic flanged hub configuration, ease of ownership is a defining characteristic of the 1/1 Carbon family.

High tech continues to come into focus with the Trail Carbon and Enduro Carbon rims. Modern and hookless rim profiles keep impact strength high and repel pinch flats while the refined layup schedules place material where needed most, cutting unneeded mass. 1/1 Trail S Wheelsets are available for 29" bikes and weigh in at 1665g whereas the burlier Enduro option is available in both 27.5" and 29" at 1755g and 1815g, respectively. The end result is an emphasis on ride quality, all condition durability, and approachability that will elevate the rig and rider opting to mount a pair of 1/1 Carbon wheels. MSRP: $1,575



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Industry Nine


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 What is a value-oriented carbon wheelset? For only $1600US you can find out now!

