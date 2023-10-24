Industry Nine Release Limited Edition Bronze Color

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
The fall colors are peaking in our Western North Carolina home, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the spectacle of the changing leaves than an all-new Limited Edition anodized color.
For a short time Bronze will be joining our anodized color palette. Riders will have access to this Limited Edition color offering now through November 14th!
Bronze dresses up any bike and accompanies both bright, standout colors and darker builds alike.
Mix and match Bronze into wheelset builds - MTB, Gravel or Road - using the wheel designer
on IndustryNine.com. Hydra MTB and Torch Road hubsets, Irix headsets, headset spacers and A-Series mountain stems will feature Bronze as a drop-down color option on their respective product pages.
The ordering window will open on October 24th, and close on November 14th. Be sure to take advantage of this Limited Edition color before Bronze disappears like the falling leaves.
To check out Bronze head to Industry Nine on the web
or select Industry Nine dealers.
I prefer colourful wheels because 90% of rims now are black, spokes r black, even black is too much black.
if you don't like it - just don't buy it. easy)
Lots of colours, 108 POE. LOUD AF. Reliable (so far). US made (if that's important to you).
i9.bike/p/HKMX01
I broke 2 of the old ones last season, haven't managed to break the updated one.
I haven't had any of the other problems mentioned (bearings). I have two sets of Hydras, I like that they are made in the US, easy to work on and the company provides good service and a good website (come on Hadley). Mine are plain black and I keep them quiet with grease FWIW, not buying them for attention.
I've literally put over 12,000 miles on I9 wheels since 2016. They haven't been perfect (I've gone through a number of bearings, rim, and spoke replacements), but I've been happy with the quality and serviceability. Easier to do a fully bearing replacement on the rear hub than on DT Swiss, IMO.
they go BRRRRRRRR, for a long f*cking time with very little drama!
This was all supported by a reputable shop, not just a crazy person yelling at the clouds.
I’m probably riding a normal colored set of DT hubs in the future.
If I'm not wrong - they had yellow before? (not a gold one)
