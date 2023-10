Industry Nine Release Limited Edition Bronze Color

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

The fall colors are peaking in our Western North Carolina home, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the spectacle of the changing leaves than an all-new Limited Edition anodized color.For a short time Bronze will be joining our anodized color palette. Riders will have access to this Limited Edition color offering now through November 14th!Bronze dresses up any bike and accompanies both bright, standout colors and darker builds alike.Mix and match Bronze into wheelset builds - MTB, Gravel or Road - using the wheel designer on IndustryNine.com. Hydra MTB and Torch Road hubsets, Irix headsets, headset spacers and A-Series mountain stems will feature Bronze as a drop-down color option on their respective product pages.The ordering window will open on October 24th, and close on November 14th. Be sure to take advantage of this Limited Edition color before Bronze disappears like the falling leaves.To check out Bronze head to Industry Nine on the web or select Industry Nine dealers.