Industry Nine Release Limited Edition Bronze Color

Oct 24, 2023
by Industry Nine  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

The fall colors are peaking in our Western North Carolina home, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the spectacle of the changing leaves than an all-new Limited Edition anodized color.

photo

For a short time Bronze will be joining our anodized color palette. Riders will have access to this Limited Edition color offering now through November 14th!

Bronze dresses up any bike and accompanies both bright, standout colors and darker builds alike. 

Mix and match Bronze into wheelset builds - MTB, Gravel or Road - using the wheel designer on IndustryNine.com. Hydra MTB and Torch Road hubsets, Irix headsets, headset spacers and A-Series mountain stems will feature Bronze as a drop-down color option on their respective product pages.

photo
photo
photo
photo

The ordering window will open on October 24th, and close on November 14th. Be sure to take advantage of this Limited Edition color before Bronze disappears like the falling leaves.

To check out Bronze head to Industry Nine on the web or select Industry Nine dealers.

107 Comments
  • 122 2
 Anodizing shop: Hey, we messed up the mix and voltage, we have a batch of off-orange hubs...

I9 marketing team: Limited edition bronze hubs you say?
  • 14 70
flag robw515 (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 That's not how you anodize/color aluminum
  • 49 2
 @robw515: @robw515: yeah well....you mix something and pump current into something.... the bones were there.
  • 12 52
flag robw515 (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @maestroman21: The bones were there for sure lol... damn I'm getting a lot of hate, this has turned from a place of satire to a book burning. I get that sarcasm/puns/jokes are good, but lately the pinkbike comment section seems to be about harshly down voting any semblance of knowledge.
  • 37 6
 @robw515: cool story bro. People don't care about knowledge when it's being pedantic and unnecessary. It was a joke. Get over it.
  • 12 40
flag robw515 (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inked-up-metalhead: Could have predicted that, you're one of those routine pinkbike trolls... and the knowledge was niether pedantic or unnecessary, a lot of people are unaware titanium and aluminum are anodized/colored in different ways. But carry on, continue the suppression of information for your own selfish ego boost.
  • 14 4
 @robw515: just to clarify, where was the information.i suppressed? You said something was wrong, but didn't supply anything right.

And yeah I'm pretty sure if they cared they'd actually go research it, were all mostly adults with access to the internet.

And a routine troll? Making occasional jokes in comment sections makes me a routine troll now? Ok...
  • 7 25
flag robw515 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inked-up-metalhead: cool story bro. People don't care about your personal opinion about what belongs in this comment section. Yeah, I called you a troll, it was a joke. Get over it.
  • 10 3
 @robw515: where's my personal opinion? You're the one saying jokes should be factually correct But didn't supply correct facts. I think you may be the troll here buddy.
  • 5 23
flag robw515 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inked-up-metalhead: Here's two of your unsupported opinions: "People don't care about knowledge when it's being pedantic and unnecessary" "And yeah I'm pretty sure if they cared they'd actually go research it". Now quote the part where I said "jokes should be factually correct", you can't because I never said or implied that, that's just another of your unsupported opinions. And what makes you a troll is that you clearly value your own opinion much more that anyone else's, which is why you down-vote people and your whole argument is clearly hypocritical. Your comments suggest that you're a childish narcissist because being that way makes you feel good about yourself.
  • 7 5
 @robw515: they're not unsupported, I know people and they don't care about facts in jokes, and I also know people who want to know things but don't use pinkbike comment sections for that knowledge.

stating 'thats not how you anodise aluminium' is calling out the factual correctness.

And how can you say that, when you're the one throwing a pity party about getting downvoted calling it a book burning because (surprise surprise) noone cares if a joke is factual. And the fact you've gone from claiming information is being suppressed, despite not giving any information whatsoever, to name calling means you probably should reconsider who the narcissist is.
  • 7 6
 @robw515: oh and I only get one downvote, the other 29 are other people, so don't blame me entirely for that.
  • 5 12
flag robw515 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inked-up-metalhead: Name calling? I wasn't name calling; that would be if I called you an a$$hole or a shithe@d to try to hurt your feelings. I was simply characterizing your personality based on your comments. Most people would say acting childish or narcissistic are not great personality traits, a few might think they're positive traits but that's probably because they're childish and narcissistic. Either way, that's how you act, at least on pinkbike; do what you will with it.
  • 12 4
 @robw515: staaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhp. Literally no-one respects armchair psychologists.... take your banter elsewhere.
  • 5 4
 @maestroman21: careful, that's an unsupported opinion, only children and narcissists have them...
  • 9 3
 @inked-up-metalhead:
hahaha, in my experience, those haphazardly waving the narcissist flag are usually the ones with the most narcissistic tendencies. In this case, complete lack of self reflection.
  • 4 4
 @maestroman21: thats another unsupported opinion. 100% narcissistic, childish, factually incorrect troll.
  • 4 3
 @robw515: for real I was downvoted heavily for saying I didn’t like internal frame storage on bikes !? I prefer a pack, get over it you weirdos
  • 5 3
 @devinkalt: so lots of people disagree with your opinion and voted on it. And that's ok.
  • 3 3
 @L0rdTom: nope, they're all narcissistic trolls. Can you not see that?
  • 3 9
flag robw515 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inked-up-metalhead: Do you not see the hypocrisy here? Man you really need to be heard all the time don't you? Are you that starved of attention?
  • 4 9
flag robw515 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @maestroman21: In this case, you completely undermined the efforts of a company based on your complete lack of knowledge of the product and the manufacturing process, and then took pride in your ignorance. Which makes your comment not only incorrect, but also makes it a bad joke because it's based on nothing.
  • 3 3
 @robw515: You're at an 11. We need you to bring it down a couple notches pal. Perhaps for your own mental state at this point.
  • 54 3
 Another piece for people to have totally mismatched bronze colored components trying to match kashima.
  • 10 0
 Kashima often doesn't match Kashima. I know my 36 and Float do not.
  • 56 35
 Someone please explain the love for I9. Their first hubs were absolute shit - bearings that fell apart in months. They used their customers to develop their products. AFAIK nothing has changed. Are we really that dumb that we fawn over glitzy anodized colors? I guess that same demographic thinks more POE is better.
  • 101 3
 i am dumb enough to fawn over glittzy anodized colours
  • 22 14
 I’m with you. Hydras were some of the worst hubs I’ve ever owned. The hubs on the Ibis in house alloy wheelset that came with my V1 ripmo were more reliable by a large margin.
  • 61 1
 hydra goes brrrrrrrrrr
  • 18 10
 I'm with you, I don't understand the draw for I9 hubs, esp the Hydras. There are a range of more durable, affordable, colorful alternatives out there. Get a set of Hopes and ride happy.
  • 38 7
 3 years already in use - no problems. the best hubs I had + 0.5 degree of eng. feels amazing. and wheelset with alloy spokes is so stiff and strong enough.
I prefer colourful wheels because 90% of rims now are black, spokes r black, even black is too much black.
if you don't like it - just don't buy it. easy)
  • 2 1
 I think it has to do with so many pro freeriders using them.
  • 3 0
 I have a few wheels with hydras. They have been good to me. I have seen people blow them apart though.
  • 24 0
 4k miles on my hydras and I9 wheels without any issues....in fact the wheels and hubs have outlasted two frames that have cracked.
  • 17 1
 Hmmm. Not my experience. I have sworn by CK for 25 years. Two years ago I bought a hydra rear. It's fantastic! I would buy again.
  • 16 1
 @SATN-XC: same here, hubs outlasted two frames and multiple rims. Just gotta keep them lubed up which is easy to do.
  • 8 1
 id like to know if theyve updated the axles yet, because 3 in less than a year has been pretty turd to be honest. i know theres a company making aftermarket ones but it shouldnt really be required at the price of the hubs to begin with.
  • 4 0
 In my case, they are just down the road and I like to support close to home manufacturing when I can. I'm fortunate to ride "light" and don't often have issues with parts, including any of the I9 1/1 or Hydra hubs i've used. Just pop 'em open and shoot some goo in there now and again.
  • 5 0
 @MartyMcfly2810: Yes, they have updated axles. I just replaced them as preventative maintenance.
  • 1 0
 @jessemeyers: good to know, thank you
  • 5 0
 I have been on the same I9 hubs for over 3 years and just sold the bike they were on, because super boost, and never had an issue. I think I greased them 2x and rode easily over 900miles a year. I am also not easy on bikes and they have been bomb proof, It sucks to have something fail but have been riding them for years without issue even before they were popular. Yes hipster response but I live in the same state so they have been around here for a LONG time. I guess YMMV but hopefully they fixed what was ailing them since I plan on getting a new set for the new rig.
  • 4 2
 IMO they get a pass from a lot of people for being pretty, unique, and US made. Otherwise the best part of them to me has been the high quality carbon rims- which of course is because WAO made them
  • 6 2
 Profile Elite hubs laced to WAO rims FTW.

Lots of colours, 108 POE. LOUD AF. Reliable (so far). US made (if that's important to you).
  • 5 0
 This hasn’t been my experience at all. I’ve had Hydra and Torch hubs, and they’ve been solid and reliable. I also like the responsiveness and snappiness. And their customer service is top notch. Had a pair of aluminum system wheels and a set laced to We Are One rims. Both great wheels.
  • 2 0
 I’ve had cheap hubs that Marin bikes come with and everything in between. I’m riding hydra hubs now. The only difference I can ever tell between the hubs I’ve owned is the engagement and sound. And the engagement has to be pretty bad for me to tell the difference. As long as it’s decent I’m happy.
  • 1 0
 @MartyMcfly2810: yes the updated axle is visible here.

i9.bike/p/HKMX01

I broke 2 of the old ones last season, haven't managed to break the updated one.

I haven't had any of the other problems mentioned (bearings). I have two sets of Hydras, I like that they are made in the US, easy to work on and the company provides good service and a good website (come on Hadley). Mine are plain black and I keep them quiet with grease FWIW, not buying them for attention.
  • 4 7
 I have beat the piss out of every I9 hub I’ve had and have never had any issues. I neglected my hydras horribly and after 3 years of abuse the bearings were still smooth. It’s one of the most commonly used hubs so you hear of a lot of issues just because of the number of them in use. They are also a local company for me and pump a lot of money into the local riding scene and employ locals. Not sure where the hate comes from with I9. DT Swiss, Chris king, and others have their share of issues as well.
  • 3 5
 My I9 are bullet proof zero maintenance while I power-wash my wheels
  • 3 1
 Has the quality gotten worse or something?

I've literally put over 12,000 miles on I9 wheels since 2016. They haven't been perfect (I've gone through a number of bearings, rim, and spoke replacements), but I've been happy with the quality and serviceability. Easier to do a fully bearing replacement on the rear hub than on DT Swiss, IMO.
  • 4 5
 Broke a rear axle on one of their hubs, sent in and returned with the old pounded out bearings reinstalled. . . . .OVERRATED!
  • 4 4
 bro.....one click into your profile and....A f*ckING TANDEM!?!?!?!


Your opinions are duly noted for the level of importance they hold.....good day sir!
  • 4 1
 @mariomtblt: I have 3600miles on a hydra and 1.4ish million feet of hard descending on a hydra.....1 broken axle and no other issues.

they go BRRRRRRRR, for a long f*cking time with very little drama!
  • 2 0
 I've got thousands of miles on Hydras, with no bearing or axle issues... But I cracked a drive ring on my first pair, and the drive ring started to slip in the shell on my second. I also had multiple cracks on a stem body, and cracked a stem face plate. I9 was great about warranty all four times... But I'm now spending my money on parts that don't need to get warrantied so often. I do love the colors, though.
  • 5 1
 So glad there’s another voice in the wilderness who is willing to speak out about i9 rubbish quality. The hydras chew bearings. Im on 3rd set and wanting to throw the hub out. My mate just broke his I9 axle. He’s over them as well. They just sound good and engagement is good but there are much better products out there.
  • 1 0
 @professed: what is happening to your bearings? Are they cracking? Rusting? The axle design has been updated, have your buddy contact i9 to get it replaced with the new axle.
  • 2 0
 Been running them since Jeff and the guys came out with them..beat the piss out of the hubs,few issues here and there mainly lack of maintenance and prolonged abuse.. took care of.me when I raced and ripped spokes with derailures breaking off and going through wheel.. Love this company, they have always been top notch, never gotten a bad response and have a lot of respect for them...I was there when they started and unless they do something completely crappy I will continue to support them.. There was a axle issue but corrected and I don't know one company without an issue, but they corrected it and moved forward to better the product .
  • 2 0
 I may be something of an outlier but I’ve owned a set legacy ltd copper ultralight system wheels laced to OG Stan’s flow rims for well over a decade and have had zero issues aside from regular maintenance totaling 2 sets of bearings (light rider, dry climate). Wheels have been trued only a handful of times. Let me clarify to say I weigh a buck 40 (63.5Kg) and ran them on a rigid SS for a decade and recently switched to a GX DH drivetrain because my knees suck. I live in the Mojave desert but learned the nuances of a rigid SS at bootleg canyon. I understand that larger riders in more humid climates can run into issues but I’ve either owned (legacy/hydra) or been around in a shop environment (torch) they’ve always been solid wheels aside from the normal and expected issues that come from mass production. Fantastic quality that truly lasts. If you tend to land sideways then these aren’t the wheels for you. Specifically talking about the system wheels, not the 1/1 nonsense or hubsets. The original proprietary crap lol. Pretty colors are cool but the way the alloy spokes transfer power is amazing. Also lube your freehub, makes all the difference for the efficiency freaks out there
  • 4 0
 @jsnfschr: Profile is highly underrated, IMO
  • 1 1
 @no-good-ideas:aa
  • 2 0
 @itsonlyaname616: expensive and hard to track down (up here in Canada), but if you have the means, I highly recommend them.
  • 1 4
 Some of us had bearings that fell apart in a month, then bought the appropriate i9 bearing presses to replace them, and now feel "locked in" to the i9 ecosystem due to all the proprietary tools we own.
  • 4 0
 @hugepop: they aren’t proprietary, they are standard bearing sizes.
  • 16 0
 I can't understand how they charge so much for a front hub when nothing special is going on with it, especially compared to a Hope that's miles cheaper, just as colourful, very reliable and adaptable with decent quality bearings.
  • 3 0
 Compare to Onyx. Quality comes as a set
  • 13 2
 I spent most of my summer on a backup DT wheel due to issues with my Hydras. Weird pings leading to a total disengagement. Warrantied the hub and had issues day one on new hub.
This was all supported by a reputable shop, not just a crazy person yelling at the clouds.
I’m probably riding a normal colored set of DT hubs in the future.
  • 15 0
 Brown
  • 4 3
 like that mark down the center of your undies????
  • 2 2
 @Mtbdialed: more like a brown explosion after a good kebab.
  • 23 10
 Did they fix the excessive drag and bearing wear issues at the same time?
  • 6 3
 You forgot the snapping axles too.
  • 13 0
 Tough crowd. I like it.
  • 11 1
 Same colour as some I9 bearings after a year.
  • 4 0
 I wander when will they realese a limited edition set of hubs that actually lasts for some seasons of riding.
  • 3 1
 Industry Eight wheels just weren't burly and colorful enough for me whereas Industry Ten wheels were far too expensive. Industry Nine's products are just right.
  • 2 0
 Too bad it's limited time only. We don't see this color on many bikes and deity is usually the only one marketing the "Copperhead" series. Bummer because it's a sick color.
  • 1 0
 Hey, that looks like my dmr beretta stem, same colour! Except it was probably a quarter of the price. And it does the same thing.
  • 3 0
 Rootbeer and Pumpkin Spice Bronze would make a nice mix
  • 3 1
 I mean, this was just an e-mail to their anodizer shop... right?
  • 1 0
 They anodise in-house so not even that.
  • 1 0
 This looks like the awesome Pro-circuit brown parts on the factory Kawi bikes.
  • 1 0
 Would these go well with my raw aluminum frame? If not then what color? White?
  • 1 0
 I got Deity bronze stem/pedals on matte black frame. Looks nice.
  • 1 0
 Rumor is they wanted a hub set to match Hold Fast Cycling's valves #shamelessplug
  • 2 0
 The kashima fan boys are losing it rn
  • 1 0
 don't be jealous Big Grin
  • 2 0
 @valrock: not jealous, just wish they came out with these earlier. www.vitalmtb.com/community/tannerval/kash-rules-everything-around-me-gt-force-29
This is my entirely kashima themed build lol
  • 1 2
 @TannerValhouli: bahahaha... every piece of "kashima" on it is different Big Grin
  • 1 1
 @valrock: wow what an astute observation! You must be so smart!
  • 1 2
 @TannerValhouli: that is what you mom said last night
  • 4 2
 These hubz r Hot Dog Water
  • 3 1
 hot dog water is pretty baller actually! hydrating, delicious, in abundance on NYC streets!!!!
  • 1 0
 @Mtbdialed:

Probiotic schnitzel nectar
  • 2 1
 Doesn't high engagement hubs make the suspension not work as well? Or was that a myth?
  • 3 0
 Yes, use ochain to retard engagement but retain the noise.
  • 3 2
 only if you have purchased a shitty bike that has lots of pedal kick....*cough*santacruzmegatower*cough*
  • 1 0
 This will match the restoration hardware and backyard patio furniture perfectly!
  • 3 1
 Rootbeer
  • 1 0
 why I9 wheels don't have a yellow colour? could be so nice!
  • 5 0
 They do. They call it gold.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: I have gold one but want nuke yellow)
If I'm not wrong - they had yellow before? (not a gold one)
  • 2 0
 looks like copper to me
  • 1 0
 seems like bronze is becoming the new oil slick
  • 2 4
 on a scale of, Dangerholm to absolute cock, how much of a f*cktard am I if i get every single piece from this, and then have a bike custom painted to match???


asking for a guy that for sure doesn't have my name....
  • 1 3
 Available to order here
Below threshold threads are hidden





