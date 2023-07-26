Industry Nine Releases New Premium Carbon Wheelsets

Jul 26, 2023
by Industry Nine  
Press Release: Industry Nine

Industry Nine continues to affirm our commitment to offering riders the best cycling components on the planet with the introduction of the latest generation of our Premium Carbon mountain bike wheelsets. Spanning the range from agile XC race wheels to power-taming E-Bike options, our newest collection of wheels represent the highest performing Industry Nine wheelsets to date. Continuing our partnership with We Are One Composites of Kamloops BC, our new array of wheels place emphasis on pinch flat reduction, impact resistance and ride quality improvements. Our most popular Trail and Enduro wheels feature the “DUO” concept, a design philosophy that assigns front and rear specific rims to optimize contact patch, ride quality, and rim strength. As expected, all Premium Carbon wheels come with a comprehensive Lifetime Warranty.


photo
Ultralite 300
Size: 29”
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: 30mm F+R
Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
Weight: 1470g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00
Learn More: UL300

photo
photo

photo
Trail 300/290 | 24h DUO
Size: 29”
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: DUO 30mm F, 29mm R
Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
Weight: 1550g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00
Learn More: TR300/290 24h

photo
Trail 300/290 | 32h DUO
Size: 29”
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: DUO 30mm F, 29mm R
Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
Weight: 1640g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00
Learn More: TR300/290 32h

photo
photo

photo
Enduro 325/310 | 24h DUO
Size: 29”
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: DUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R
Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”
Weight: 1650g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00
Learn More: EN325/310 24h

photo
Enduro 325/310 | 32h DUO
Sizes: 29”, MX
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: DUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R
Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”
Weight: 29" - 1740g, MX - 1670g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00
Learn More: EN325/310 32h

photo
Enduro 310
Size: 27.5"
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: 31mm F+R
Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”
Weight: 1620g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00
Learn More: EN310

photo
Enduro 350 | E-Bike
Sizes: 29”, MX, 27.5"
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: 35mm F+R, E-Bike Ready
Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”
Weight: 29" - 1870g, MX - 1785, 27.5" - 1700g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00
Learn More: EN350

photo
photo

photo
photo


photo
Grade 310
Sizes: 29”, MX, 27.5"
Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h
FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE
Rim Inner Width: 31mm F+R, E-Bike Ready
Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”
Weight: 29" - 1910g, MX - 1855, 27.5" - 1760g
Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings
MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00
Learn More: GR310

photo
photo

photo

Photos by Icon Media Asheville
Video by Bclip Productions
Special Thanks to our Riders, Crew, Ride Rock Creek + Ride Kanuga

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Industry Nine


Author Info:
IndustryNineOfficial avatar

Member since Jun 11, 2015
40 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
51619 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
46431 views
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
44065 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
44015 views
Review: Devinci Chainsaw - Primed for the Bike Park
35238 views
25 Race Bikes from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
33922 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
31139 views
Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike
30024 views

18 Comments
  • 13 2
 "Complete system wheel warranty coverage against defects on your carbon wheelset for as long as you own them." - Fail. If I'm going to spend $2k+ on a wheelset I want a warranty on more than just "defects". How do you expect to compete with a Reserve, Enve, Roval, RaceFace, Crank bro, We are one carbon wheels, that offer "if you break a wheel, we’ll send you a new one to keep you going." type warranty on their wheels. My decision process for buying a carbon wheel would be. 1- Warranty 2- how quickly can you actually get me a warranty if it does break, 3- performance, cause carbon wheels usually feel like carbon wheels. 4-price 5- where it's made
  • 1 0
 I9 just needs to revise how they're advertising their warranty. It's actually essentially the same as the other carbon wheel brands you mentioned. The full description on their site includes this little blurb: "If you are riding the wheels within the scope of their designated use, we have you covered. If you hit a tree at 30mph or come up short on a double while riding your road bike at the bike park and break a wheel - we have a great crash replacement program."
I've been riding the I9 Enduro 315's for several years now and have encountered a sheared axle and a cracked rim, both while riding, and in both cases they gave me a warranty replacement very quickly.
  • 9 0
 Finally some I9 wheels that are properly expensive!
  • 7 0
 Dumb question why get these over a set of We Are Ones? I guess fun colors?
  • 9 0
 Thicc spokes
  • 4 0
 Oh sorry couldn’t see you past my stock WTB i30’s. I was distracted- and so were you. Don’t even look at these babies, or get turned on when you hear the engagement coming from the 370 hubs, ya you’d love to rub your 3 pawls all on my wheels wouldn’t ya, sicko..
  • 1 0
 How have your i30's been? I've got the same set of wheels. Front one has been awesome but the rear one has been strange. The rim began cracking where the spokes enter the rim, like little cracks radiating out from the spoke hole, I've never seen something like that before. One of them even lost a little chunk of metal yet the spoke is still under tension. To WTB's credit they offered a good discount on a new rim since they're out of warranty. Now I'm trying to figure out what to replace it with for the cheapest price. Seen a few sellers with new i30s but I'd hate to have the same problem. For now I'm trying not to smash the wheel too hard or case things lol.
  • 8 4
 Direct thread is garbage. That is all.
  • 3 0
 Junk. Had an issue with a rear hub that was clearly a warranty issue. I9 would not pay.
  • 3 0
 The “starting at” price is equivalent to $3100 CAD. GTFO with that garbage.
  • 2 0
 I'll stick with my Canadian-made, WR1 Union wheels with lifetime warranty. And almost half the price, no question..
  • 2 0
 Why would anybody pay this for carbon wheels still with all the great offerings at much lower price?
  • 1 0
 Color, hype, direct pull thick spokes. Besides the look, on which owner will be stroking no any other
  • 2 0
 Intended use - Dentists to put on their SB130's
  • 1 0
 Im not exactly clear on what’s new about these
  • 1 0
 Anodized spokes are cool, but no thankyou.
  • 1 0
 That was a lot of specs
  • 1 0
 Nobl wheels





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.027926
Mobile Version of Website