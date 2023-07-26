Industry Nine Releases New Premium Carbon Wheelsets

Press Release: Industry Nine

Ultralite 300

• Size: 29”

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: 30mm F+R

• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”

• Weight: 1470g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

• Learn More: UL300

29”Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h.52° Engagement, 690 POE30mm F+R2.2” - 2.5”1470gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

Trail 300/290 | 24h DUO

• Size: 29”

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: DUO 30mm F, 29mm R

• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”

• Weight: 1550g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

• Learn More: TR300/290 24h

29”Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h.52° Engagement, 690 POEDUO 30mm F, 29mm R2.2” - 2.5”1550gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

Trail 300/290 | 32h DUO

• Size: 29”

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: DUO 30mm F, 29mm R

• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”

• Weight: 1640g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

• Learn More: TR300/290 32h

29”Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h.52° Engagement, 690 POEDUO 30mm F, 29mm R2.2” - 2.5”1640gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

Enduro 325/310 | 24h DUO

• Size: 29”

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: DUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”

• Weight: 1650g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

• Learn More: EN325/310 24h

29”Hydra Hub + Spoke System 24h.52° Engagement, 690 POEDUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R2.3” - 2.6”1650gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2350.00, €2515.00

Enduro 325/310 | 32h DUO

• Sizes: 29”, MX

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: DUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”

• Weight: 29" - 1740g, MX - 1670g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

• Learn More: EN325/310 32h

29”, MXHydra Hub + Spoke System 32h.52° Engagement, 690 POEDUO 32.5mm F, 31mm R2.3” - 2.6”29" - 1740g, MX - 1670gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

Enduro 310

• Size: 27.5"

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: 31mm F+R

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”

• Weight: 1620g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

• Learn More: EN310

27.5"Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h.52° Engagement, 690 POE31mm F+R2.3” - 2.6”1620gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

Enduro 350 | E-Bike

• Sizes: 29”, MX, 27.5"

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: 35mm F+R, E-Bike Ready

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”

• Weight: 29" - 1870g, MX - 1785, 27.5" - 1700g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

• Learn More: EN350

29”, MX, 27.5"Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h.52° Engagement, 690 POE35mm F+R, E-Bike Ready2.3” - 2.8”29" - 1870g, MX - 1785, 27.5" - 1700gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

Grade 310

• Sizes: 29”, MX, 27.5"

• Chassis: Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h

• FH Mech: .52° Engagement, 690 POE

• Rim Inner Width: 31mm F+R, E-Bike Ready

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.6”

• Weight: 29" - 1910g, MX - 1855, 27.5" - 1760g

• Custom Options: Hubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic Bearings

• MSRP: Starting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

• Learn More: GR310

29”, MX, 27.5"Hydra Hub + Spoke System 32h.52° Engagement, 690 POE31mm F+R, E-Bike Ready2.3” - 2.6”29" - 1910g, MX - 1855, 27.5" - 1760gHubs, Spokes, Valves: 11 Colors. Enduro XD-15 Ceramic BearingsStarting at: $2380.00, €2550.00

Industry Nine continues to affirm our commitment to offering riders the best cycling components on the planet with the introduction of the latest generation of our Premium Carbon mountain bike wheelsets. Spanning the range from agile XC race wheels to power-taming E-Bike options, our newest collection of wheels represent the highest performing Industry Nine wheelsets to date. Continuing our partnership with We Are One Composites of Kamloops BC, our new array of wheels place emphasis on pinch flat reduction, impact resistance and ride quality improvements. Our most popular Trail and Enduro wheels feature the “DUO” concept, a design philosophy that assigns front and rear specific rims to optimize contact patch, ride quality, and rim strength. As expected, all Premium Carbon wheels come with a comprehensive Lifetime Warranty.