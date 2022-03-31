close
Industry Nine Expands 1/1 Carbon Collection

Mar 31, 2022
by Industry Nine  

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Simple. Speed. That pair of attributes are the guiding principles of Industry Nine’s latest wheel offering, the 1/1 Ultralite Carbon. Simplicity comes by way of our remarkably dependable 1/1 hubs, and the no-frills, unassuming approach shared by all 1/1 series wheels. The speed is courtesy of our Ultralite 250 carbon rim, laced with 24 conventional Sapim Sprint butted spokes. The end result is a sub-1500g, lifetime warranty-backed wheelset ready to start attacking big climbs and recording long miles. Rounding out the 1/1 Carbon Mountain series, the wheels are available to riders for $1,600 MSRP.

Purpose built to be at home on the start grid at World Cups, the all new 1/1 UL Carbon is a wheelset designed to turn everyday into Race Day, while playing fair with a privateer’s budget. The nimble 350g carbon rim hints at XC mountain bike ambitions, and offers confident handling and fatigue-combating compliance you’ll be thankful for as you’re racing daylight.

[PI=22306366t][/PI]


The 1/1 UL Carbon is available in two nearly identical packages - one focused on drop bar riding and the other built for modern XC mountain bikes. What’s the difference? Simply the hub spacing. Same carbon rims, same Sapim Sprint spokes, same 1/1 hubs providing positive engagement every four degrees.

The mountain bike specific, 24-hole, 1/1 hubset offered in Center Lock is an all-new Industry Nine offering intended for XC and marathon-oriented builds. The hubs will also be offered as a standalone hub option. To make set-up as easy as zipping on a plate or pinning a number, all i9 wheels come with tape and valves installed.

Visit industrynine.com or your local i9 dealer for more info.



5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Pic looks like Hangover maybe?? If they'll warranty those after riding that trail, not bad!!
  • 2 0
 why the 24 spoke wheels tho ?!!
  • 2 0
 Less metal: Better margins. duh.
  • 2 0
 when you're riding EXCLUSIVELY cross country trails at low to moderate speeds, it's somewhat safe to reduce the amount of spokes in a wheel system. 24 is way too low for my liking but carbon is really strong in the CORRECT directions so i can understand their reasoning behind the low spoke count. i'll stick with 32h wheels for now but i've ridden 28h wheels on some seriously gnarly trails and bike parks with relatively little issue.
  • 1 0
 Its meant for XC

