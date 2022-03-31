Industry Nine Expands 1/1 Carbon Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
Simple. Speed. That pair of attributes are the guiding principles of Industry Nine’s latest wheel offering, the 1/1 Ultralite Carbon. Simplicity comes by way of our remarkably dependable 1/1 hubs, and the no-frills, unassuming approach shared by all 1/1 series wheels. The speed is courtesy of our Ultralite 250 carbon rim, laced with 24 conventional Sapim Sprint butted spokes. The end result is a sub-1500g, lifetime warranty-backed wheelset ready to start attacking big climbs and recording long miles. Rounding out the 1/1 Carbon Mountain series, the wheels are available to riders for $1,600 MSRP.
Purpose built to be at home on the start grid at World Cups, the all new 1/1 UL Carbon is a wheelset designed to turn everyday into Race Day, while playing fair with a privateer’s budget. The nimble 350g carbon rim hints at XC mountain bike ambitions, and offers confident handling and fatigue-combating compliance you’ll be thankful for as you’re racing daylight.
The 1/1 UL Carbon is available in two nearly identical packages - one focused on drop bar riding and the other built for modern XC mountain bikes. What’s the difference? Simply the hub spacing. Same carbon rims, same Sapim Sprint spokes, same 1/1 hubs providing positive engagement every four degrees.
The mountain bike specific, 24-hole, 1/1 hubset offered in Center Lock is an all-new Industry Nine offering intended for XC and marathon-oriented builds. The hubs will also be offered as a standalone hub option. To make set-up as easy as zipping on a plate or pinning a number, all i9 wheels come with tape and valves installed.
