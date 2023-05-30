Industry Nine Expands S-Series Wheel Range

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
Industry Nine is expanding the range of S-Series wheelsets with the introduction of four new configurations targeted at trail and enduro applications. The introduction of the new S-Series Classic wheelsets adds color and conventional j-bend spokes, providing riders an option for an i9 first - a mountain bike wheelset with colored hubs and standard steel spokes. Riders looking to outfit their trail steeds can reach for the Hydra Trail S Classic or the Hydra Trail S Classic Carbon, while the more aggressive crowd will find the Hydra Enduro S Classic and Hydra Enduro S Classic Carbon up to task. S-Series Classic wheelsets will ship with a revised rear axle for increased durability.
Trail S Classic - Trail S Classic Alloy Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 27mm
• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
• Weights: 29” - 1705g | 27.5” - 1590g
• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine
Everything you need, nothing you don’t. Built around our benchmark Hydra Classic hubs using easy to service conventional j-bend spokes, a tubeless-ready rim that makes set-up a breeze, the Trail S Classic takes your ride to the next level.
Trail S Classic Carbon - Trail S Classic Carbon Specs
• Sizes: 29”
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 28mm
• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
• Weight: 1650g
• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine
The standard, elevated. What do you get when you cross a light, responsive, trail-optimized carbon rim with Hydra Classic flanged hubs? The answer is the Trail S Classic Carbon - ready for long days on the trail, backed by a lifetime warranty.
Enduro S Classic - Enduro S Classic Alloy Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 30.5mm
• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”
• Weights: 29” - 1870g | 27.5” - 1770g
• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine
Ultra-fast propulsion comes courtesy of the Hydra Classic hubs and our mountain-leveling Enduro S alloy rims offer confidence and capability. Together they create the perfect wheelset for charging technical trails with classy looks as an added bonus.
Enduro S Classic Carbon - Enduro S Classic Carbon Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 31mm
• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”
• Weight: 29” - 1830g | 27.5” - 1690g
• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine
Engagement, Serviceability, Ride Quality. The holy grail of performance characteristics can be yours by way of our Enduro S Classic Carbon. Hydra Classic hubs laced with conventional spokes enable riders to rest easy when it’s time for travel or service, and our 31mm inner width carbon rim carries a lifetime warranty.
