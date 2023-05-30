Industry Nine Expands S-Series Wheel Range

May 30, 2023
by Industry Nine  
J-bend spokes meet Hydra Classic hubs for an i9 first - a factory built option mating the two.

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Industry Nine is expanding the range of S-Series wheelsets with the introduction of four new configurations targeted at trail and enduro applications. The introduction of the new S-Series Classic wheelsets adds color and conventional j-bend spokes, providing riders an option for an i9 first - a mountain bike wheelset with colored hubs and standard steel spokes. Riders looking to outfit their trail steeds can reach for the Hydra Trail S Classic or the Hydra Trail S Classic Carbon, while the more aggressive crowd will find the Hydra Enduro S Classic and Hydra Enduro S Classic Carbon up to task. S-Series Classic wheelsets will ship with a revised rear axle for increased durability.

Trail S Classic Alloy Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 27mm
• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
• Weights: 29” - 1705g | 27.5” - 1590g
• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine

Trail S Classic - Everything you need, nothing you don’t. Built around our benchmark Hydra Classic hubs using easy to service conventional j-bend spokes, a tubeless-ready rim that makes set-up a breeze, the Trail S Classic takes your ride to the next level.

Trail S Classic Carbon Specs
• Sizes: 29”
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 28mm
• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”
• Weight: 1650g
• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine

Trail S Classic Carbon - The standard, elevated. What do you get when you cross a light, responsive, trail-optimized carbon rim with Hydra Classic flanged hubs? The answer is the Trail S Classic Carbon - ready for long days on the trail, backed by a lifetime warranty.



Enduro S Classic Alloy Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 30.5mm
• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”
• Weights: 29” - 1870g | 27.5” - 1770g
• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine

Enduro S Classic - Ultra-fast propulsion comes courtesy of the Hydra Classic hubs and our mountain-leveling Enduro S alloy rims offer confidence and capability. Together they create the perfect wheelset for charging technical trails with classy looks as an added bonus.

Enduro S Classic Carbon Specs
• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX
• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock
• Rim Inner Width: 31mm
• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”
• Weight: 29” - 1830g | 27.5” - 1690g
• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors
• Contact: Industry Nine

Enduro S Classic Carbon - Engagement, Serviceability, Ride Quality. The holy grail of performance characteristics can be yours by way of our Enduro S Classic Carbon. Hydra Classic hubs laced with conventional spokes enable riders to rest easy when it’s time for travel or service, and our 31mm inner width carbon rim carries a lifetime warranty.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Industry Nine


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?
123742 views
Manitou Announces All New Mattoc Fork
38112 views
Tech Briefing: May 2023
34903 views
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
34314 views
Must Watch: 'The Pilot' - A Full-Length Documentary on Amaury Pierron's Dramatic 2022 Season
33967 views
Pinkbike Poll: Clipless vs Flat - What's Your Pedal Preference?
32844 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
31396 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
30820 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Hydra's are so loud I can practically hear them reading this.
  • 2 0
 Grease them with Dumonde Tech hub grease, they won’t make a sound.
  • 2 1
 The prices aren't terrible, but I'd still rather go with some we are one's or some DT Swiss'.
  • 1 1
 The price point and weight on the alloy wheels leave little to be desired. Not sure if I’d feel the need to drop $800 more to save ~50 grams.
  • 1 0
 The S alloy wheels with bling seems like the ticket





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029595
Mobile Version of Website