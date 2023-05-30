Industry Nine Expands S-Series Wheel Range

J-bend spokes meet Hydra Classic hubs for an i9 first - a factory built option mating the two.

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Trail S Classic Alloy Specs

• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX

• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock

• Rim Inner Width: 27mm

• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”

• Weights: 29” - 1705g | 27.5” - 1590g

• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors

• Contact:

Trail S Classic -

Trail S Classic Carbon Specs

• Sizes: 29”

• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock

• Rim Inner Width: 28mm

• Tire Width: 2.2” - 2.5”

• Weight: 1650g

• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors

• Contact:

Trail S Classic Carbon -

Enduro S Classic Alloy Specs

• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX

• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock

• Rim Inner Width: 30.5mm

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”

• Weights: 29” - 1870g | 27.5” - 1770g

• MSRP: $950 - All Black | $995 - Colors

• Contact:

Enduro S Classic -

Enduro S Classic Carbon Specs

• Sizes: 29” | 27.5” | MX

• Hubs: Boost or Super Boost | 6 Bolt or Center Lock

• Rim Inner Width: 31mm

• Tire Width: 2.3” - 2.8”

• Weight: 29” - 1830g | 27.5” - 1690g

• MSRP: $1795 - All Black | $1840 - Colors

• Contact:

Enduro S Classic Carbon -

Industry Nine is expanding the range of S-Series wheelsets with the introduction of four new configurations targeted at trail and enduro applications. The introduction of the new S-Series Classic wheelsets adds color and conventional j-bend spokes, providing riders an option for an i9 first - a mountain bike wheelset with colored hubs and standard steel spokes. Riders looking to outfit their trail steeds can reach for the Hydra Trail S Classic or the Hydra Trail S Classic Carbon, while the more aggressive crowd will find the Hydra Enduro S Classic and Hydra Enduro S Classic Carbon up to task. S-Series Classic wheelsets will ship with a revised rear axle for increased durability.Everything you need, nothing you don’t. Built around our benchmark Hydra Classic hubs using easy to service conventional j-bend spokes, a tubeless-ready rim that makes set-up a breeze, the Trail S Classic takes your ride to the next level.The standard, elevated. What do you get when you cross a light, responsive, trail-optimized carbon rim with Hydra Classic flanged hubs? The answer is the Trail S Classic Carbon - ready for long days on the trail, backed by a lifetime warranty.Ultra-fast propulsion comes courtesy of the Hydra Classic hubs and our mountain-leveling Enduro S alloy rims offer confidence and capability. Together they create the perfect wheelset for charging technical trails with classy looks as an added bonus.Engagement, Serviceability, Ride Quality. The holy grail of performance characteristics can be yours by way of our Enduro S Classic Carbon. Hydra Classic hubs laced with conventional spokes enable riders to rest easy when it’s time for travel or service, and our 31mm inner width carbon rim carries a lifetime warranty.