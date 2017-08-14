Whistler RAW - Reece (Addison) Wallace and the Industry Nine Grade300 Wheels

Wider bead seat:
For improved tubeless performance and resistance to burping air.Narrower bead channel:
For easier tubeless inflation.
We gave the Grade300 a complete face lift. We stretched the rim to a 30mm inner width while adding material to the bead wall for increased durability. All while not adding any extra weight. This new rim, combined with our System spoke and Torch hub chassis makes for one incredibly strong wheelset weighing in at 1880g for 27.5" and 2,000g for 29" this wheelset is stout enough for park laps but still light enough for race day. Rounding out the new look are our new and improved rim graphics. A major departure from our graphics of old.
Grade300 wheelsets come built with Grade spokes, which are thicker than our normal trail spokes for added stiffness and durability. All wheelsets are available in any of our 11 anodized colors, and in any pattern you can think of using our AnoLab page
.
For more information about Grade300 wheels visit Industry Nine
.
