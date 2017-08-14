Whistler RAW - Reece (Addison) Wallace and the Industry Nine Grade300 Wheels

Industry Nine launched their Grade downhill wheels a short while ago and earned a strong following, but the lessons learned in the development process inspired them to delve further into the gravity realm. Their second-generation Grade300 wheel is based around a new, 30-millimeter internal-width aluminum rim and it arrives at the petulant moment, while downhill and enduro enthusiasts are questioning the value of malleable, aluminum over carbon fiber rims. More specifically, their failure modes.



Carbon promises greater strength and lighter weight, but it breaks when it reaches failure; while malleable aluminum's reduced strength and shorter lifespan are offset by the possibility that a ruined wheel may stay in one piece long enough to save a race run. Industry Nine's hand-built wheels, with their anodized colors, trademark aluminum spokes, direct-mount hub design, and their rapid-engagement freehub, narrows the price gap between carbon and aluminum wheels, and at the same time, approaches the strength to weight advantage of carbon. The following press release outlines the finer aspects of Industry Nine's new wheelset. — RC