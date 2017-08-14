PRESS RELEASES

Whistler RAW - Reece (Addison) Wallace and the Industry Nine Grade300 Wheels

Aug 14, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

bigquotesIndustry Nine launched their Grade downhill wheels a short while ago and earned a strong following, but the lessons learned in the development process inspired them to delve further into the gravity realm. Their second-generation Grade300 wheel is based around a new, 30-millimeter internal-width aluminum rim and it arrives at the petulant moment, while downhill and enduro enthusiasts are questioning the value of malleable, aluminum over carbon fiber rims. More specifically, their failure modes.

Carbon promises greater strength and lighter weight, but it breaks when it reaches failure; while malleable aluminum's reduced strength and shorter lifespan are offset by the possibility that a ruined wheel may stay in one piece long enough to save a race run. Industry Nine's hand-built wheels, with their anodized colors, trademark aluminum spokes, direct-mount hub design, and their rapid-engagement freehub, narrows the price gap between carbon and aluminum wheels, and at the same time, approaches the strength to weight advantage of carbon. The following press release outlines the finer aspects of Industry Nine's new wheelset.RC




Wheels less than ten

Press Release: Industry Nine Grade300 Wheels

The all new Grade300 downhill wheelset is ready for anything the mountain can dish out. Our engineers worked extensively with our team riders to figure out how to make the already great Grade even better. We think they nailed it.

Tech Highlights:

Improved strength and dent resistance: Tapered bead wall and down wall construction puts additional material in the impact zone and buttresses the bead wall to resist deformation under impacts.

Significantly improved strength to weight ratio: FEA optimized profile offers a much higher yield threshold at essentially the same weight as the original Grade.

Optimized Inner rim-width: Slightly wider inner-width for improved sidewall support under hard cornering. However, the 30mm IW retains compatibility with most common DH tires on the market.
Wheels less than ten

Wider bead seat: For improved tubeless performance and resistance to burping air.

Narrower bead channel: For easier tubeless inflation.

We gave the Grade300 a complete face lift. We stretched the rim to a 30mm inner width while adding material to the bead wall for increased durability. All while not adding any extra weight. This new rim, combined with our System spoke and Torch hub chassis makes for one incredibly strong wheelset weighing in at 1880g for 27.5" and 2,000g for 29" this wheelset is stout enough for park laps but still light enough for race day. Rounding out the new look are our new and improved rim graphics. A major departure from our graphics of old.

Grade300 wheelsets come built with Grade spokes, which are thicker than our normal trail spokes for added stiffness and durability. All wheelsets are available in any of our 11 anodized colors, and in any pattern you can think of using our AnoLab page.

Wheels less than ten


For more information about Grade300 wheels visit Industry Nine.
Video by: Matt Butterworth


MENTIONS: @IndustryNineOfficial


