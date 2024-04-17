Industry Nine Introduces SOLiX M Hubs & Wheelsets

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Wheels in the SOLiX M Collection:



SOLiX M UL300

30mm internal width

Carbon

1385g

$2395/set | €2160



SOLiX M UL250a

25mm internal width

Alloy

1425g

$1405/set | €1265



SOLiX M TR285

28.5mm internal width

Alloy, Hollow Bead Wall

1535g

$1405/set | €1265



SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO

30mm F/ 29mm R internal width

Carbon, DUO Concept

1470g

$2395/set | €2160

MOUNTAIN SOLiX Classic Hubs:

Specs



24 or 28 Drilling | 15x110 F, 15x110 TC F, 12x148 R | Center Lock | Front: 120g, Rear: 227g (XD) |

Freehub Body: Sram XD, Shimano HG or Shimano MS

The SOLiX M UL300



MSRP: $2395/set | €2160

SOLiX M UL250

MSRP: $1405/set | €1265

SOLiX M TR285

MSRP: $1405/set | €1265

SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO

MSRP: $2395/set | €2160

Joining the recently introduced SOLiX G and SOLiX SL wheel families, SOLiX M brings quick engagement, low weight, and reduced drag to their lightest and fastest mountain bike wheels. Conceived to deliver XC and Trail riders their highest-performance wheelsets to date, the SOLiX M family represents their flagship Ultralight and Trail 24-hole wheelsets.SOLiX is a groundbreaking hub drive system, developed from their extensive off-road experience and optimized for mechanical efficiency, competitive weight, and increased durability. It represents a significant leap forward from their previous XC and Trail wheelset offerings.At the heart of SOLiX lies a continuously-phased five-pawl freehub seamlessly integrating with a 121-tooth drive ring, offering 605 points of contact translating to an ultra-fine 0.59° engagement. Crafted from A2 tool steel using precision wire EDM cutting, the pawls and drive rings are engineered for maximum durability. To minimize resistance and freewheeling noise, they've reduced pawl rotation, decreased pawl spring pressure, optimized drive ring diameter, and changed the contact seal layout.Building on their previous designs, SOLiX offers lighter weight and lower friction, paired with enhanced sealing. All SOLiX wheelsets and hubsets feature high-load bearings protected by replaceable full-contact radial lip seals to keep the elements at bay. Additionally, SOLiX uses the same bearing sizes on the drive and non-drive side, evenly distributing the load placed on the hub shells. They have also refined the bearing preload method to ensure maximum life and minimal service.The SOLiX M UL300, already recognized as a winner, is designed for optimal speed and efficiency, whether on the XC race course or in any scenario requiring a premier UL-series mountain bike wheelset. The UL300 rim belongs to a premium carbon collection, representing the top-tier, exclusive line of carbon rims. Each rim is handmade in Canada and is accompanied by a lifetime warranty. Designed with a lay-up schedule prioritizing ride quality and weight reduction, the 30mm rim inner width accommodates tires up to 2.5”, while the hookless design reduces the effects of impacts on both the rim and helps prevent pinch flats.On the trail, the SOLiX M UL300 comes alive through the SOLiX drive system, offering the lowest drag and the most XC-optimized hub and spoke system chassis to date. Riders can confidently take the holeshot and navigate technical sections with composure, thanks to the .59° engagement. The drive system also boasts effective sealing, ensuring confidence when encountering water crossings. Integrated direct-thread hubshell and straight-pull aluminum spoke chassis contribute to maintaining bike stability and control through rock gardens.The SOLiX M UL300 proves its worth for riders aiming for the podium. Those seeking even more brake-free riding will find the down-country focused SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO appealing, while those prioritizing race travel budget over gear investment can opt for the value-packed SOLiX M UL250 alloy.The SOLiX M UL250 stands out as a top-performing aluminum XC wheelset, leaving competitors behind both on and off the racecourse. With superior weight, engagement, and ride quality, the SOLiX M UL250 sets a high standard. Weighing in at an appealing 1425g, it excels on climbs with its lightweight construction, while its tubeless-ready 25mm inner width rim eagerly tackles descents with confidence.The depth of performance-driven features in SOLiX's hubset is unmatched on the startline. With 605 points of engagement, riders can attack terrain with precision, supported by a new full bearing and freehub seal configuration that ensures minimal maintenance even in muddy conditions.Navigating rough sections is a breeze with the SOLiX M hub and spoke chassis, offering unmatched precision compared to steel-spoked alternatives. The direct-thread hubshell combined with 24 straight-pull, one-piece machined aluminum spokes provides a stable foundation for predictable performance, even on challenging lines.For riders seeking elite-level performance without breaking the bank, the SOLiX M UL250 is a reliable choice to cross the finish line first. Those interested in comparing XC race wheelsets can explore the SOLiX M UL300 carbon option, while riders whose XC bikes venture into aggressive trail terrain can consider the innovative SOLiX M TR285 with its hollow bead wall rim design.The SOLiX M TR285 introduces the most advanced alloy Trail rim, combined with the revolutionary SOLiX M hub and spoke system chassis, making it a wheelset ready to tackle long rides, challenging climbs, thrilling descents, and unpredictable weather conditions. With a hollow bead wall rim extrusion designed to withstand impacts and protect tires from pinch flats, the TR285 rim is geared for enduring climbs and tackling backcountry trails with confidence, supporting tires up to 2.5”.Balancing pedaling efficiency with downhill performance, the SOLiX M system chassis incorporates the .59° SOLiX drive mechanism, ensuring immediate pedal response and control. Featuring i9’s trademark direct-thread hubshell and straight-pull, one-piece machined aluminum spokes, the ride experience is remarkably responsive for a wheelset with only 24 spokes.For riders aiming for top positions on both climbs and descents, the SOLiX M TR300/290 is worth considering. Alternatively, those who prioritize XC riding with occasional racing can rely on the versatile SOLiX M UL250, which excels in various terrains.The SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO emerges as the premier light trail wheelset, also known as "downcountry," under the Industry Nine banner. From the SOLiX M system chassis to the DUO series premium carbon rims, every component within this wheelset stands as a testament to top-of-the-line craftsmanship, engineered to offer a ride experience that transforms any bike into an adept climbing machine or a nimble rocket on steep descents, depending on the terrain. The DUO carbon series features front and rear specific rims tailored to address the distinct demands encountered by each wheel.The TR300 front rim boasts a 30mm internal width, hookless design, and is handcrafted with a lay-up schedule prioritizing compliance and reduced weight for enhanced system performance and ride quality. Conversely, the TR290 rear rim, recognizing the varied challenges faced by rear wheels, features a hookless design, 29mm internal width, thicker bead walls, and a lay-up tailored to mitigate pinch flats, handle larger impacts, and inspire confidence on rugged terrain. As with all carbon wheelsets from Industry Nine, a lifetime warranty for the original owner ensures protection for your investment.At the core of the TR300/290 DUO lies the all-new SOLiX M system chassis, boasting 605 points of engagement in a compact off-road package. The SOLiX drive mechanism ensures control across diverse terrain, from challenging ascents to technical descents, thanks to its seamless integration of hub and spoke. This configuration, featuring direct-thread hubshells and one-piece, straight-pull machined aluminum spokes, not only allows riders to select from a custom color palette but also delivers a responsive ride quality and an unparalleled stiffness-to-weight ratio.From trailhead to summit and back, the SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO is the ultimate companion. Riders seeking the pinnacle of XC race performance will find solace in the SOLiX M UL300, while those desiring a blend of outstanding features and affordability can turn to the alloy counterpart, the SOLiX M TR285, equipped with an aluminum rim.