Industry Nine Introduces SOLiX M Hubs & Wheelsets

Apr 17, 2024
by Industry Nine  
PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Joining the recently introduced SOLiX G and SOLiX SL wheel families, SOLiX M brings quick engagement, low weight, and reduced drag to their lightest and fastest mountain bike wheels. Conceived to deliver XC and Trail riders their highest-performance wheelsets to date, the SOLiX M family represents their flagship Ultralight and Trail 24-hole wheelsets.

SOLiX is a groundbreaking hub drive system, developed from their extensive off-road experience and optimized for mechanical efficiency, competitive weight, and increased durability. It represents a significant leap forward from their previous XC and Trail wheelset offerings.

At the heart of SOLiX lies a continuously-phased five-pawl freehub seamlessly integrating with a 121-tooth drive ring, offering 605 points of contact translating to an ultra-fine 0.59° engagement. Crafted from A2 tool steel using precision wire EDM cutting, the pawls and drive rings are engineered for maximum durability. To minimize resistance and freewheeling noise, they've reduced pawl rotation, decreased pawl spring pressure, optimized drive ring diameter, and changed the contact seal layout.

Building on their previous designs, SOLiX offers lighter weight and lower friction, paired with enhanced sealing. All SOLiX wheelsets and hubsets feature high-load bearings protected by replaceable full-contact radial lip seals to keep the elements at bay. Additionally, SOLiX uses the same bearing sizes on the drive and non-drive side, evenly distributing the load placed on the hub shells. They have also refined the bearing preload method to ensure maximum life and minimal service.


Wheels in the SOLiX M Collection:

SOLiX M UL300
30mm internal width
Carbon
1385g
$2395/set | €2160

SOLiX M UL250a
25mm internal width
Alloy
1425g
$1405/set | €1265

SOLiX M TR285
28.5mm internal width
Alloy, Hollow Bead Wall
1535g
$1405/set | €1265

SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO
30mm F/ 29mm R internal width
Carbon, DUO Concept
1470g
$2395/set | €2160


MOUNTAIN SOLiX Classic Hubs:

Specs

24 or 28 Drilling | 15x110 F, 15x110 TC F, 12x148 R | Center Lock | Front: 120g, Rear: 227g (XD) |
Freehub Body: Sram XD, Shimano HG or Shimano MS

The SOLiX M UL300

MSRP: $2395/set | €2160


The SOLiX M UL300, already recognized as a winner, is designed for optimal speed and efficiency, whether on the XC race course or in any scenario requiring a premier UL-series mountain bike wheelset. The UL300 rim belongs to a premium carbon collection, representing the top-tier, exclusive line of carbon rims. Each rim is handmade in Canada and is accompanied by a lifetime warranty. Designed with a lay-up schedule prioritizing ride quality and weight reduction, the 30mm rim inner width accommodates tires up to 2.5”, while the hookless design reduces the effects of impacts on both the rim and helps prevent pinch flats.

On the trail, the SOLiX M UL300 comes alive through the SOLiX drive system, offering the lowest drag and the most XC-optimized hub and spoke system chassis to date. Riders can confidently take the holeshot and navigate technical sections with composure, thanks to the .59° engagement. The drive system also boasts effective sealing, ensuring confidence when encountering water crossings. Integrated direct-thread hubshell and straight-pull aluminum spoke chassis contribute to maintaining bike stability and control through rock gardens.

The SOLiX M UL300 proves its worth for riders aiming for the podium. Those seeking even more brake-free riding will find the down-country focused SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO appealing, while those prioritizing race travel budget over gear investment can opt for the value-packed SOLiX M UL250 alloy.


SOLiX M UL250
MSRP: $1405/set | €1265

The SOLiX M UL250 stands out as a top-performing aluminum XC wheelset, leaving competitors behind both on and off the racecourse. With superior weight, engagement, and ride quality, the SOLiX M UL250 sets a high standard. Weighing in at an appealing 1425g, it excels on climbs with its lightweight construction, while its tubeless-ready 25mm inner width rim eagerly tackles descents with confidence.

The depth of performance-driven features in SOLiX's hubset is unmatched on the startline. With 605 points of engagement, riders can attack terrain with precision, supported by a new full bearing and freehub seal configuration that ensures minimal maintenance even in muddy conditions.

Navigating rough sections is a breeze with the SOLiX M hub and spoke chassis, offering unmatched precision compared to steel-spoked alternatives. The direct-thread hubshell combined with 24 straight-pull, one-piece machined aluminum spokes provides a stable foundation for predictable performance, even on challenging lines.

For riders seeking elite-level performance without breaking the bank, the SOLiX M UL250 is a reliable choice to cross the finish line first. Those interested in comparing XC race wheelsets can explore the SOLiX M UL300 carbon option, while riders whose XC bikes venture into aggressive trail terrain can consider the innovative SOLiX M TR285 with its hollow bead wall rim design.


SOLiX M TR285
MSRP: $1405/set | €1265

The SOLiX M TR285 introduces the most advanced alloy Trail rim, combined with the revolutionary SOLiX M hub and spoke system chassis, making it a wheelset ready to tackle long rides, challenging climbs, thrilling descents, and unpredictable weather conditions. With a hollow bead wall rim extrusion designed to withstand impacts and protect tires from pinch flats, the TR285 rim is geared for enduring climbs and tackling backcountry trails with confidence, supporting tires up to 2.5”.

Balancing pedaling efficiency with downhill performance, the SOLiX M system chassis incorporates the .59° SOLiX drive mechanism, ensuring immediate pedal response and control. Featuring i9’s trademark direct-thread hubshell and straight-pull, one-piece machined aluminum spokes, the ride experience is remarkably responsive for a wheelset with only 24 spokes.

For riders aiming for top positions on both climbs and descents, the SOLiX M TR300/290 is worth considering. Alternatively, those who prioritize XC riding with occasional racing can rely on the versatile SOLiX M UL250, which excels in various terrains.


SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO
MSRP: $2395/set | €2160

The SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO emerges as the premier light trail wheelset, also known as "downcountry," under the Industry Nine banner. From the SOLiX M system chassis to the DUO series premium carbon rims, every component within this wheelset stands as a testament to top-of-the-line craftsmanship, engineered to offer a ride experience that transforms any bike into an adept climbing machine or a nimble rocket on steep descents, depending on the terrain. The DUO carbon series features front and rear specific rims tailored to address the distinct demands encountered by each wheel.

The TR300 front rim boasts a 30mm internal width, hookless design, and is handcrafted with a lay-up schedule prioritizing compliance and reduced weight for enhanced system performance and ride quality. Conversely, the TR290 rear rim, recognizing the varied challenges faced by rear wheels, features a hookless design, 29mm internal width, thicker bead walls, and a lay-up tailored to mitigate pinch flats, handle larger impacts, and inspire confidence on rugged terrain. As with all carbon wheelsets from Industry Nine, a lifetime warranty for the original owner ensures protection for your investment.

At the core of the TR300/290 DUO lies the all-new SOLiX M system chassis, boasting 605 points of engagement in a compact off-road package. The SOLiX drive mechanism ensures control across diverse terrain, from challenging ascents to technical descents, thanks to its seamless integration of hub and spoke. This configuration, featuring direct-thread hubshells and one-piece, straight-pull machined aluminum spokes, not only allows riders to select from a custom color palette but also delivers a responsive ride quality and an unparalleled stiffness-to-weight ratio.

From trailhead to summit and back, the SOLiX M TR300/290 DUO is the ultimate companion. Riders seeking the pinnacle of XC race performance will find solace in the SOLiX M UL300, while those desiring a blend of outstanding features and affordability can turn to the alloy counterpart, the SOLiX M TR285, equipped with an aluminum rim.



Member since Jun 11, 2015

59 Comments
  • 60 1
 Crap thats’s expensive
  • 58 9
 When you have to resort to psychedelic colours to sell a product in a market saturated with excellent offerings at half the price. Your literally trying to re-invent the wheel and market it as a game changer.
  • 8 28
flag nicoenduro (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @darkstar66: bet you've never ridden one
  • 3 1
 @darkstar66: In this instance, less the wheel and more the hub.
  • 24 2
 TLDR: Expensive: yes; worth it? depends on what the customer is looking for. Summing up: it is good to have options.

@darkstar66: I see your point but I’d buy I9 (again) just for its psychedelic colors, and looks. On top of that I never had problems with my wheelset (over 10 years and still going). So reliability is a big deal. To be honest the ultra fast engagement is a plus but not a dealbreaker (sometimes it is even bad (chainslap)). And as controversial as it can be you pay a premium for it not being made in China. It is good to have options. If I can afford I will buy I9 wheels again, if not I’m glad I have other options.
  • 1 12
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I've had i9 before bro laced to reserve rims. Your point being???
  • 4 1
 baffled by the picture that says 605 poe yet only one pawl is in engagment at any one time?? or am i not reading it right, if so it seems to be broadly like hitting water if you fall out of a boat, eventually a pawl will engage with something
  • 6 3
 @Compositepro: They didn't mention it here, but with the Hydra hubs and their ~605 POE, they explicitly mention that other pawls will engage eventually due to the whole system flexing. Which means the 0.59 degrees is a bit false: the freehub _will_ rotate more than 0.59 degrees under normal riding inputs. I would love to see a chart with the expected number of pawls engaged per input force.

It's kind of like removing roll-out from a 0-60 time. It makes the times look sooo much better, but it's removing a variable that always exists in real world conditions. And only those trying to be sneaky actually leave it out completely. A car review might mention the ET without roll-out in an attempt to normalize comparisons, but they'll always include the full time if they're being impartial.

Mentioning 0.59 degrees without mentioning that it's a minimum, and that it can and will rotate more than that in real world conditions, is similarly being sneaky
  • 4 1
 @justinfoil: Is it rotating further, or just temporarily distorting the hubshell into an oval until more pawls engage?
  • 4 1
 I was looking at the price trying to workout if it was high. Then I started to wonder if I’d been desensitized to the high price of bike parts.
  • 1 2
 @showmethemountains: Yes, probably both.
  • 2 1
 @nicoenduro: as someone who rides hydras, spending more for less POE is straight up idiotic
  • 26 6
 That engagement crap of I9 is really not inventive nor creative it is plainly speaking awful - to only engage one sided when pressure is applied kills axles and bearings! I am running two wheelsets on my DH and Enduro Bike with Hydra Hubs and Carbon Hoobs from I9 and WAO. Both Hydras are now on their 3rd axle… it puts too much force single side only and then cracks the axle, even the new designed axle cracks and at ca. 60 Euro per axle, this is a joke!
  • 7 1
 pinnermachineshop.com/en-us/products/forever-axle-for-industry-nine-hydra-rear-hub
  • 5 1
 i haven't cracked an axle, but that side bearing wears out so quick.
  • 6 1
 I haven't had axle or bearing issues, but my first hydra cracked a drive ring. Second one the drive ring started spinning in the hub shell. I9 has been good about warranty, but I don't want to use that warranty so often. Onyx has been rock solid for me for a year now, heavy and expensive but I love the silence, feel and reliability.
  • 3 6
 @EingBe: I go through Drive side bearings as well. A set a year. Oh and the god awful noise….
  • 5 1
 @Glenngineer: Thinking switching to Onyx when by bearing crap out again.
  • 5 4
 @somebody-else: a design so subpar that it creates a niche market for fixes, excellent! Good to see i9 growing the industry!
  • 3 1
 @somebody-else: I tried a steel axle as well! It bend in finale Ligure and the whole cassette startet wobbling… really annoying. Yes it didn’t break but cmon, this shouldn’t happen at all!
  • 3 0
 @BenGLasT: that’s crazy! I thought I was rough on hubs…
  • 1 0
 Wow! Just get some hope Hubs and pay your summer bike park pass with the saved money
  • 31 14
 Centerlock only? No, thanks.
  • 6 0
 The alloy options have me wondering... For one thing, who in their right mind would spend 1400 bucks on an alloy wheelset. And on the hand, how do you get an alloy wheel that light without skimping on the durability of the rims? I really fail to see how that is a viable option to a more "bread and butter" carbon wheelset with a good crash replacement policy.
  • 9 1
 Am I right that only one pawl is engaged to carry full load?
  • 8 0
 With teeth that fine I would expect enough play in the hubshell/bearings to engage the other ones under load. If not it's an exciting way to race XC.
  • 7 2
 And that’s why I break i9 hubs constantly. Most broken high end up I see come through the shop.
  • 7 0
 Calling 24 hole 1500g alum wheelset “aggressive trail” is bold… would love to see that put to test.
  • 4 0
 I’ve snapped a hydra axle and ruined an alloy hoop (cracks on the hoop where the nipples seat), i9 warrantied both without question and after the published warranty period expired. YMMV, but in my view they make cool products and stand by their work. Double bonus they’re in NC, I’m in NC and I prefer to spend my money move local vs afar.

You get what you pay for. I don’t expect perfection from anyone but I will judge on how you resolve problems. i9 can have my money, I’m a happy customer, they make good products that are interesting and push engineering boundaries.

I’ve done more miles on junk than i have on nice kit. At this point, a nice wheelset is important to me, and again, Pat of what makes then nice is that the company takes pride in their work and stands by their product. Hydras were factory spec on my Evil and I’m more than happy with them. I’d buy again or keep em if included on my next whip, but I do also want to give onyx a whirl.

I’m more buy and hold than lease or flip, so it might be a while before onyx can make an appearance in my life but if you’re looking at i9, don’t let the haters steer you away.
  • 2 0
 Hey,
I am totally with you but the issue id that their distribution in Europe isn’t up to par to the US. I’ve waited more than 1.5 months for my warranty request and axle. Plus it’s a design flaw by nature for the axle issue. True customer service would be a revised design as this problem is known to many. Now they just released the same design with even lighter parts. Not sure I would call this excellent.

I get where you are coming from and happy that it works out for you! As for the coloring and visual design and sound - I totally agree, very good!
  • 4 1
 Great company, great people. I don't buy blingy wheels personally, but many do. We have three sets of their more reasonably priced 1/1 hubs in the fleet, and they are great.
  • 5 0
 A year and a half on set of Hydras and still working great.
  • 4 0
 Centerlock only?!? Nah. Love my other Hydras tho. Haters gonna hate. Plenty of other companies you can support.
  • 3 0
 I don't know, man.... My 2017 Hope PRO-4s are still perfect. I don't see myself being in the market for new hubs until maybe 2045.
  • 4 0
 4 or 5 years on my hydra hubs at 220# and no problems with axles, bearings, pawls, drive rings, etc.

Super lucky i guess.
  • 4 1
 you're not just lucky. Most of these people commenting on here just love to bitch and moan. They love to throw shade at a company with decent people working hard to make a good product in the usa. The overwhelming majority of people on these hubs have no issue.
  • 5 2
 Oh good, maybe with this revise preload system the bearings will last a full season!
  • 2 3
 Probably not, since it's probably like Hydra in that they're relying up flex in the system to allow multiple pawls to engage, meaning under any sort of normal riding force the whole thing becomes misaligned, and rotates more than 0.59 degrees anyways.
  • 2 0
 I have been a j-bend spoke advocate for years, but recently had cx-rays snapping at the bend a lot. I'm starting to come around to straight spokes...
  • 4 0
 bling-a-ling-ding
  • 6 5
 How the f*ck can you throw something on the market with only one pawl engaging at a time. These hubs are just marketing BS to "gEt MoRe EnGagEmENT PoInTs".
  • 1 2
 That's not quite how they work, the axle flexes such that 4 Paul's engage at a time. The only problem with this is the axle's get snapped from the flexion over fatigue.
  • 6 5
 I9, this isn't ground breaking. The only things that will be breaking are those axles and single engagement pawls. But its shiny and expensive I'll give you that.
  • 1 0
 If you used a vesper rear with an extralite front, youd only give up 80g but you'd get rid of that loud ratchet sound.
  • 7 6
 I'll stick with Chris King
  • 8 7
 You can polish a turd...
  • 1 0
 but you can shine a tin foil ball.....
  • 3 4
 I wonder how many races (XC, enduro, whatever) have been ended early by this terrible I9 design.
  • 3 3
 Great. Another I9 hub that shreds bearings and probably cracks axles.
  • 3 5
 I got my first Hydra with a fully build bike for bargain cost... I do not care what haters say... I love the Bzzzzzzzzzzz sound... it makes ladies wet Big Grin
  • 1 3
 Just wait until you have to replace the axle. Or the bearings. Or the drive ring.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: full season on it, it's now on 3 bikes I own, 0 issues... you are just jealous of the beee buzz sound you don't have Big Grin
  • 1 1
 I might be more excited about the "new" DT DEG hubs.
Confirmed. I am old.
  • 1 3
 Will the axle last longer than Hydra's? I've replaced it on all three sets I've used.
  • 1 3
 Dentists everywhere - rejoice!
  • 1 4
 More crap you don't need ! 2024 year of the money grab, products that aren't any better than the last years
  • 2 4
 I think the verdict is in. Overpriced Junk.
Below threshold threads are hidden







