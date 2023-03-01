Industry Nine Releases New iRiX Headsets

Industry Nine has added headsets to their lineup of colorful anodized components. Dubbed iRiX, the name is a mashup of Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow, and the Roman numeral IX. As for the odd capitalization, I don't know the reasoning behind that. At least they didn't take all the vowels away.



The bearing cups, top covers, and top caps of the new iRiX headsets are machined and anodized in Asheville, North Carolina, and there are a total of 11 colors to choose from, along with options to fit a wide variety of frame designs.



The headsets use Enduro's 440c stainless steel cartridge bearings, which were designed with long-life and corrosion resistance in mind, and there's an additional rubber seal around the top cover and lower split crown race for additional protection against the elements.





iRiX Headset Details



• Cups, top covers and top caps machined in USA from 7075 aluminum

• Split crown race, replaceable dual lip crown race seal

• 440C stainless steel bearings

• 11 color options

• Lifetime warranty

• Prices start at $165 USD

• More info:

