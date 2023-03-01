Industry Nine Releases New iRiX Headsets

Mar 1, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Industry Nine has added headsets to their lineup of colorful anodized components. Dubbed iRiX, the name is a mashup of Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow, and the Roman numeral IX. As for the odd capitalization, I don't know the reasoning behind that. At least they didn't take all the vowels away.

The bearing cups, top covers, and top caps of the new iRiX headsets are machined and anodized in Asheville, North Carolina, and there are a total of 11 colors to choose from, along with options to fit a wide variety of frame designs.

The headsets use Enduro's 440c stainless steel cartridge bearings, which were designed with long-life and corrosion resistance in mind, and there's an additional rubber seal around the top cover and lower split crown race for additional protection against the elements.

iRiX Headset Details

• Cups, top covers and top caps machined in USA from 7075 aluminum
• Split crown race, replaceable dual lip crown race seal
• 440C stainless steel bearings
• 11 color options
• Lifetime warranty
• Prices start at $165 USD
• More info: www.industrynine.com
Riders can mix and match the colors of each part of the headset, making it possible to create all sorts of glorious (or garish) combinations. The headset comes with a lifetime warranty, and prices start at $165 USD.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Headsets Industry Nine


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter
84369 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
78293 views
What Type of Mountain Bike Should You Buy in 2023?
62280 views
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
51353 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike
47267 views
Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp
45063 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
44846 views
First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed
39231 views

47 Comments

  • 44 0
 Will it void my warranty if i drill it for cable routing ?
  • 15 0
 So you're the guy who likes headset cable routing. "Hey every cyclist ever, LET'S GET HIM!"
  • 6 1
 the fact that they are jumping in to the headset market from scratch, and STILL not willing to support headset routing, should, along with every other respected company that doesn't, give anybody buying a bike that has headset routing serious pause.
  • 12 0
 @Rexuis-Twin: I would rather shove all my cables up my arse than down my headset .
  • 17 0
 @rideronthestorm1: If you shove them up your arse they'll come out your headset, it's the same thing really.
  • 2 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: fully guided routing.
  • 19 1
 Do these make as much noise as their hubs? If not, not interested!
  • 10 1
 At that price, Id still be going Chris King if given the choice.
  • 2 0
 Is there any good reason to spend $$$ on a headset outside of colour options? The FSA or Cane Creek that came stock on my bike 3 years ago is still perfect and I haven't touched it.

Or is that like asking whether you should get a BMW even though your 1999 Corolla is the most reliable car ever made?
  • 1 4
 Yes. I go through cane creeks at least once or twice per season.
  • 3 0
 Couple reasons. Slightly lighter, better QC, tighter tolerances. But it mostly boils down to who you want to support. Both I9 and Cane Creek are USA brands. Both brands have some issues and have their own niche. Cane Creek headsets are a workhorse of a unit and will last forever with proper maintenance. And its rad they worked with Neko on custom stuff for his bike. I9 does similar things with their riders. They're just a smaller operation. I've never dealt with CC customer service but I9 has some of the best customer service I've ever experienced in any industry.

TL;DR better colors sums it up
  • 1 0
 @Jvisscher: so maybe time to try something different, then?
  • 1 0
 @Jvisscher: Just a bearing replacement though right? No reason to change everything out.
  • 3 1
 @BMXJJ327: Wolf tooth are USA made, same type of sealing, identical enduro bearings and around 30% cheaper, the only thing the I9 has is it’s 7075 material and polished finish.

The price for this headset is absolutely ridiculous.
  • 3 0
 I keep swapping out stock headsets for Works Components ones. It's not the colours, sealing, or country of manufacture, it's the -2° off the head angle.
  • 1 0
 My bike has had the same headset for 6 years it has never been touched and it has never had any issues. My prior bike came with a Chris King that lasted 10+ years. In my 30+ years of riding I have suffered 1 headset issue. Unless you screw up installing your fork or leave your bike on the beach for a year I think whatever headset you have will be OK for a long time.
  • 1 0
 @Velocipedestrian: was coming here to say thats why you would spend $$$ on a headset. Even though they're actually pretty cheap for what they are.
  • 1 0
 @Rigidjunkie: I used to go through headsets in the late 90s, which is how I ended up using Chris King headsets and never had to worry about them again. My GG has a non-king headset, but it has held up so far. The only time in the past 20+ years I've used a non-King headset on a bike that would take a King headset was when one came with a Cane Creek 40, and it lasted about a year.
  • 3 1
 Lol so they can't make hubs that don't explode so they took it to next level with a headset?
Good luck with that, King is king.

I'm sure they'll have all the swanky ano colors that fade in 6 months though
  • 1 0
 Several i9 hubs, XC, Trail, DH, dry weather, wet weather etc. Only issue with one and it didn't 'explode'. Several others with similar good results. Maybe the rider? And yes, Kings are bomb proof..
  • 3 0
 Split crown race? No thanks!
  • 1 0
 Genuine question, why not? I split the ones I have that aren’t and hate non split types.
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: They let a ton of dirt in. Very evident when you've used both in similar conditions.
  • 2 0
 About twice the price of Wolf Tooth Premium headsets with the exact same enduro bearings? Cool.
  • 2 0
 How does this compare with the self proclaimed standard Chris King?
  • 5 0
 Close to CK price without CK bearings. Don't think so.
  • 1 0
 If they aren't going to make the bearings to as high a standard as CK then how are they comparable at all?
  • 3 0
 @kokofosho: If the lifetime warranty includes the bearings, I'm not sure that it matters.
  • 1 0
 They are enduro bearings - same as Wolf Tooth and Hope use.
  • 2 1
 Absolutely insane price for $25 worth of bearings and $6 of material and seals.
  • 1 0
 How much SHOULD it cost?
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: They are entitled to charge wherever they like for it, there is no ‘should’ - that doesn’t make the price insane for what is essentially two bearings made by enduro and a handful of nicely finished 7075 parts made on a 2 axis lathe and a few seals.

Look at Hope and Wolf Tooth for comparative products at around a third cheaper.
  • 1 0
 You're new here, huh?
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: huh?
  • 1 0
 Let us know once you purcahse the high-quality CNC machines, CAD program, Anodizing set up and dyes, laser etching machine, designed it, test it, source bearings, package, set up a website, actualy build and market several colors/optoins and all in North American..lets see if yours cost the same
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: I'm just joking that material cost of bike stuff is way out of whack with the pricing.
  • 7 6
 No weight or POE listed - hard pass
  • 7 6
 Love I9. But is it really handmade if a machine made it?
  • 2 0
 Hands made the machine
  • 3 1
 found the non-machinist
  • 1 0
 @BMXJJ327: Hands assembled the machine maybe, that’s about it.
  • 1 0
 You're the guy at the restaurant that points at the "Homemade" sign and asks if any of the cooks lives here.
  • 1 0
 Where does it say hand made?
  • 2 1
 MMM That rasta set..
  • 1 0
 Are you a Haile Selassie disciple?
  • 1 0
 Ah so you’re the guy buying that Spank stem, figured there must be somebody somewhere it was for
  • 1 0
 Who pays 165 for this?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.032013
Mobile Version of Website