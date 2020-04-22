Industry Nine Updates 2021 Alloy Wheels

Apr 22, 2020
by Industry Nine  

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

Expanding the 2021 lineup from downcountry to enduro, new Industry Nine alloy wheelsets are available now. The latest product offering includes a refresh of our Enduro 305 and an update to the ever-popular Ultralite rim. The evolved wheelset lineup keeps pace with trends in the industry with a focus on ride quality, reduced rate of pinch flats and optimal fitment for the latest tire offerings.

Our most popular wheelset is now reinvented to improve your ride experience while protecting you from pinch flats. The third generation Enduro 305 is engineered with a shallower rim profile designed to enhance radial compliance and traction allowing the rider to minimize trail chatter while holding any line, on any trail. Offered with a 30.5mm inner rim width, the EN305's are ideal for tires ranging from 2.3"-2.6."

2021 EN305
2021 EN305

The latest EN305 wheelset is built with a 45% wider bead wall that reduces the chance of pinch flats and impact damage. Built for maximum strength by way of a 32 hole spoke chassis, the EN305 offers increased stiffness for superior tracking through rough terrain. If your dream wheelset can keep pace for all day sufferfests while eager to push the limits for that bucket list trip to Whistler - the latest generation EN305 is the option for you.

EN305 Rim Profile

A wheelset built to break the tape on the XC course that can keep the enduro crowd in sight? You can have it all with the latest UL250 Mountain Wheelset. Adapting to today’s XC bike tire preferences, the Ultralite wheels are revamped with a wider 25mm inner rim width capable of seating tires ranging from 2.1”-2.4” with ease.

2021 UL250 Mountain
2021 UL250 Mountain

In line with similar rim updates to the EN305, the UL250 utilizes a shallower rim profile and thicker bead wall to reduce arm pump and lower the risk of pinch flats that can ruin an otherwise great ride. The UL250 is constructed with a 2:1 lacing pattern by way of 24 straight pull spokes offering the rider a more forgiving ride quality with increased compliance - ideal for lighter riders and cross-country epics.


Both the Ultralite 250 and Enduro 305 are engineered with i9’s proprietary straight pull aluminum spoke Hydra hub and spoke chassis. The Hydra hubs are constructed with 690 points of engagement offering an unparalleled ride experience to clean the most technical climbs, accelerate at a split second notice and enjoy near instantaneous pedal feedback. The UL250 wheels start at $1,325, whereas the EN305 is available starting at $1,355. For more information visit www.industrynine.com.



16 Comments

  • 8 1
 "thicker bead wall to reduce arm pump"

Nice. The regular bead walls on my current rims have been killing my hands lately!
  • 2 1
 The thicker bead wall reduces pinch flats by dispersing any force between the rim and the tire sidewall over a larger area, the shallower rim profile reduces arm pump because a shallower profile means a more compliant rim circumference.
  • 2 0
 Arm pump: both the source and symptom of beading off.
  • 1 0
 haha@kinematix:
  • 4 0
 Crap they changed their rim graphics again.
  • 2 0
 Yeah.. theyre giving those wheels at least 4 more horse power with different graphics.
  • 2 0
 @chillrider199: That is stonks power, even to an E-MTB!
  • 3 0
 Missing important info like rim weights...
  • 2 0
 The UL250's tip the scales at 1450g for the 27.5" wheelset and 1520g for the 29" offering. The EN305's weigh in at 1780g for the 27.5" option and 1850g for the 29" wheels.
  • 3 2
 i didnt see the percentage of reduced noise which translates to a higher percentage of sane dentists
  • 2 0
 Lookin' sweet!
  • 4 4
 What’s the cheapest, high quality wheel build that would be as good as these wheels?
  • 3 1
 Stan's Hoops with Hope Pro 4 hubs
  • 3 1
 The Industry Nine 305s.
  • 1 0
 I really like how they’ve marketing’d the marketing on the marketing.
  • 1 0
 Are the Backcountry plus sized wheels seeing any updates?

