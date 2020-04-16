Industry Nine's April Fool's Joke Becomes Reality

Apr 16, 2020
by Industry Nine  


PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine

On April Fool’s we released a video featuring our all-new Frequency Adjust Ratchet Technology Hydra hubs, offering rider adjustable volume - which naturally goes all the way up to 11.

The response to the gag video was far more than we had anticipated. We received a massive amount of requests to make the novelty endcap “knob” be a reality, even if it doesn’t really do anything aside from look rock and roll. Well, to take thing’s up to 11, we decided to do exactly that - we’re making these “Hydra FART volume adjust endcap” knobs a limited time offering. Even better, we’re donating $25 per endcap sold to a local fund setup to benefit musicians and performing artists through the Independent Arts & Music Asheville (IamAVL) musician relief fund.



Here’s how it works - Today, April 16th, through next Friday, April 24th, you can order Frequency Adjusting Ratchet Technology volume knob endcaps. These will fit Hydra and Torch rear hubs with 12x axles only, excluding 12x135 or 12x150. These FARTechnology volumizer end caps will be shipping the following week once orders have been compiled. You want one for your buddy too? Sweet - get two! You may order as many as you’d like. Once the ordering window has closed on Friday, April 25th, at 12:00am Eastern, there will not be any more orders taken. We will only make as many as are pre-ordered!




3 Comments

  • 2 0
 The numbers all go to 11.
  • 1 0
 put one on, get on the gas
  • 1 0
 "This VOLUME KNOB does not function as a volume knob in any fashion."

