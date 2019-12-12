Ines Thoma Confirms a 2 year Contract Extension with Canyon

Super stoked and thankful to resign my contract with Canyon Factory Racing for 2 more years. Starting with the team in 2013 it will be my 8th and 9th year in the team. Incredible. It’s crazy how life goes and what happened in the last 10 years in mine. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me to fulfill my dreams! — Ines Thoma

Ines Thoma has today confirmed she will be racing on Canyon's Factory Enduro team for another 2 years. Thoma is now entering her 8th year with the team having first signed with them in 2013 at the inception of the Enduro World Series.Thoma struggled in the first half of the 2019 season but rediscovered her consistency towards the end of the year with three 4th place finishes and a 5th to finish 5th in the overall rankings. She'll be looking to continue in this form and add to her podium tally as she heads in 2020.Thoma's teammates, Florian Nicolai and Dimitri Tordo, are yet to confirm their plans for 2020.