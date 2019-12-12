Ines Thoma Confirms a 2 year Contract Extension with Canyon

Dec 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Full gas for Ines Thoma all day long as she reeled in Melanie Pugin to take 3rd.

Ines Thoma has today confirmed she will be racing on Canyon's Factory Enduro team for another 2 years. Thoma is now entering her 8th year with the team having first signed with them in 2013 at the inception of the Enduro World Series.

bigquotesSuper stoked and thankful to resign my contract with Canyon Factory Racing for 2 more years. Starting with the team in 2013 it will be my 8th and 9th year in the team. Incredible. It’s crazy how life goes and what happened in the last 10 years in mine. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me to fulfill my dreams!Ines Thoma

Thoma struggled in the first half of the 2019 season but rediscovered her consistency towards the end of the year with three 4th place finishes and a 5th to finish 5th in the overall rankings. She'll be looking to continue in this form and add to her podium tally as she heads in 2020.

Thoma's teammates, Florian Nicolai and Dimitri Tordo, are yet to confirm their plans for 2020.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Canyon Ines Thoma Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
104914 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
80371 views
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
67927 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
58282 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
44641 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
43543 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
41065 views
Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill
36669 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Well deserved. You got this Ines! Smile
  • 1 0
 Great news Ines! Looking forward to this next season.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012010
Mobile Version of Website