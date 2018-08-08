Ines Thoma Out Of EWS Whistler

Sometimes you win. Sometimes you loose. Unfortunately my Whistler flow took a sharp turn today. Long story briefly told: had a decent face plant on a training ride and broke C5, L1 and my nose ????????. But I’m so lucky, got amazing help from all the rescue crew, super friendly medical stuff in the hospital and Max was there dealing calm and great with the situation. No surgery needed, just small cracks. So I have to sit still for a couple of weeks and will be back on the bike soon. — Ines Thoma