RACING

Ines Thoma Out Of EWS Whistler

Aug 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ines Thoma posted a pic to her Instagram where she's wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed in Whistler after having a rather horrible crash suffering from a broken her C5, L1 and nose. Luckily Ines said that she is due to make a full recovery and will be back riding again soon.

bigquotesSometimes you win. Sometimes you loose. Unfortunately my Whistler flow took a sharp turn today. Long story briefly told: had a decent face plant on a training ride and broke C5, L1 and my nose ????????. But I’m so lucky, got amazing help from all the rescue crew, super friendly medical stuff in the hospital and Max was there dealing calm and great with the situation. No surgery needed, just small cracks. So I have to sit still for a couple of weeks and will be back on the bike soon.Ines Thoma

We all wish you a speedy recovery, Ines!

Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
58513 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
56438 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
50025 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
47546 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
45443 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
43085 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
35657 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
33998 views

5 Comments

  • + 3
 That's how fast something like this happens, luckily no permanent consequences for her. Hope you get well soon! Always remember how fast a crash can happen that might change your whole life, and cherish every day you're healthy!
  • + 1
 That is a bit crap but it also reminds me all the time of these 'enduro' tracks everyone rides with open face helmets and barely any other protection. It is so easy to think nothing that bad can happen on a 'trail' rather than own a DH track.. Luckily for her it is 'just small cracks' - which on a spine probably means a year off the bike and a lifetime of back pain. I briefly met Ines in Madeira a few years ago! Wishing her all the best healing vibes!
  • + 1
 So true. I just went for a "mellow" trail ride the other day. Open face, minimal pads and BAM! 5 days in hospital.

Hope she heals up soon.
  • + 3
 Lot of healing vibes!!!! Get back soon but take your time for full recovery!
  • + 2
 Major bummer! Get well soon!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022523
Mobile Version of Website