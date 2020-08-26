Ines Thoma to Miss EWS Zermatt Due to Thyroid Issues

"Be strong because things will get better. It might be stormy now but it will not rain forever.”



Even though individual issues don’t seem to matter in the bigger picture, it kinda breaks my heart that I will not race the @world_enduro in Zermatt this weekend. We found out on a blood test last Friday, that the thyroid issues I have had in 2015 came back and I decided together with the doctors and my coach today that the race will not happen for me. After training constantly for all these months, even with the lockdown, and feeling really strong in all races I did so far, a super hard decision. But everybody who knows me better also knows, that I would 100% be at the start line if I could.



Good luck to all my friends racing!! And good luck to my @canyon_cllctv team members @dim_tordo and @jackmoir_ — Ines Thoma