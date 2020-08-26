Ines Thoma to Miss EWS Zermatt Due to Thyroid Issues

Aug 26, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Ines Thoma's name was on the EWS Zermatt start list, but today she announced that she will not be competing after a blood test revealed that thyroid issues she suffered from in 2015 have returned. Thoma finished seventh overall in the Enduro World Series last year racing for Canyon Factory.


bigquotes"Be strong because things will get better. It might be stormy now but it will not rain forever.”

Even though individual issues don’t seem to matter in the bigger picture, it kinda breaks my heart that I will not race the @world_enduro in Zermatt this weekend. We found out on a blood test last Friday, that the thyroid issues I have had in 2015 came back and I decided together with the doctors and my coach today that the race will not happen for me. After training constantly for all these months, even with the lockdown, and feeling really strong in all races I did so far, a super hard decision. But everybody who knows me better also knows, that I would 100% be at the start line if I could.

Good luck to all my friends racing!! And good luck to my @canyon_cllctv team members @dim_tordo and @jackmoir_Ines Thoma


We've reached out to Thoma to learn more.


Ines Thoma just a ew seconds off the podium in 4th
Ines Thoma finished 4th in 2019 at EWS Zermatt.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Ines Thoma Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
73253 views
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
56693 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
56065 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
50380 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
41925 views
Video: Spur vs Ranger vs Scalpel vs SB115 vs Epic EVO - Field Test Round Table
38548 views
Video: 'This is Home' with Jackson Goldstone in Squamish, BC
37231 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
34782 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Go suck an egg, 2020.
  • 1 0
 "egg"
  • 2 0
 So who is racing in this season?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008650
Mobile Version of Website