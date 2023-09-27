Grow Cycling Foundation's Inglewood Pumptrack is Officially Open

Words
: Troy Templin
This weekend was the official opening of the Inglewood Pumptrack that is located in Edward Vincent Jr. Park. The park is 55 acres and has been a central hub for the community and surrounding cities with playgrounds, picnic areas, a pool, as well as a place to go for sports facilities. Now, they can add one more to the list of athletic facility offerings. The pumptrack area is located between the skatepark and tennis courts. There are actually two tracks, the smaller Woodlands track, and the World Championship track.
This whole project was thanks to the work of Grow Cycling and its founder, Eliot Jackson. As a former World Cup DH racer, he wanted to bring the value of cycling to the community. The idea and vision were set into motion in 2020, and even with all of the restrictions and hurdles, it is impressive to see it complete. The city of Inglewood its Parks and Recreation are all about community and building a better quality of life for its residents. The amount of support was impressive, and it's no wonder so much was accomplished in such a short amount of time.