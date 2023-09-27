Grow Cycling Foundation's Inglewood Pumptrack is Officially Open

Words

Even the push bike groms were enjoying the Woodlands track.

It was all smiles from Eliot with the support of the Inglewood community and the cycling community.

Eliot and Sebastian wait for an opportunity to get a full lap on the main World Championship track.

The pumptrack is much larger than I had expected. The area that the community carved out for this project is impressive.

Eliot was busy hosting the event, but he did get a few opportunities to enjoy all the hard work.

Eliot was giving out Thousand helmets to kids that didn't have protection. It was cool to see how stoked so many kids were to wear a helmet.

Grow Cycling Foundation was founded by Eliot and his mother.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and Eliot Jackson make it official. Big scissors for a big day

Local legend and BMX champion Anthony Freeman was on hand for the ceremony to highlight the impact cycling has had on his life and career.

The Grow Cycling Foundation is a family accomplishment.

Modest and thankful sums up what Eliot had to say to the community.

Mayor Butts shares what impact facilities like this bring to the community as well as the surrounding cities. As a resident for most of his life, he knows that the community will only grow stronger and give more members an opportunity to thrive.

The Inglewood Parks and Recreation knows how to roll in style.

Get ready, the groms came to ride and show off their skills.

Adidas and Five Ten were on site with plenty of footwear. Fox Factory and Trail Trust were also there to support both riders and the places they love to ride. Canyon not only had bikes on display, but they also had tools and supplies for everyone.

Red Bull was blasting music and keeping the vibe rolling all afternoon.

The Inglewood Pumptrack has an app. Check out more details at www.inglewoodpumptrack.org

This weekend was the official opening of the Inglewood Pumptrack that is located in Edward Vincent Jr. Park. The park is 55 acres and has been a central hub for the community and surrounding cities with playgrounds, picnic areas, a pool, as well as a place to go for sports facilities. Now, they can add one more to the list of athletic facility offerings. The pumptrack area is located between the skatepark and tennis courts. There are actually two tracks, the smaller Woodlands track, and the World Championship track.This whole project was thanks to the work of Grow Cycling and its founder, Eliot Jackson. As a former World Cup DH racer, he wanted to bring the value of cycling to the community. The idea and vision were set into motion in 2020, and even with all of the restrictions and hurdles, it is impressive to see it complete. The city of Inglewood its Parks and Recreation are all about community and building a better quality of life for its residents. The amount of support was impressive, and it's no wonder so much was accomplished in such a short amount of time.