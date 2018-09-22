INDUSTRY INSIDER

Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away

Sep 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ingrid Doerr, founder of the early freeride brand Roach Clothing, has passed away.

bigquotesShe was a good, caring person that always left you smiling.Brett Tippie



Her clothing was legendary and helped popularize what became the freeride style. Before Roach, mountain bike clothing was mostly lycra—no baggies, not much armour, nothing durable. She also loomed large in the Vancouver bike courier scene, with innovative bags and technical clothing.

Many of us have fond memories of Ingrid, and our condolences go out to Ingrid's friends and family. We'll be digging around our garages to wear some Roach kit this weekend.

Must Read This Week
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
55618 views
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
51165 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
47958 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
46314 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
45013 views
Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c
43369 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
41258 views
The Cutaway Special - Interbike 2018
39581 views

14 Comments

  • + 18
 I was extremely sorry to hear this last night. All the Roach gear I purchased back in the day is still going strong though there's a bit of a funk to the leg armor...

Ingrid's clothing is definitely a product from another time in the mountain bike world...when things were built to last rather than having to buy a new one every season. Just like the stickers said: You can't kill a Roach!
  • + 7
 She is a pioneer in mtb history. Period.

I have fond memories of rocking Roach gear when I got into mtb. Here are some early pics of me rocking the gear.
Eating it off a drop. Roach chin pads. www.pinkbike.com/photo/110
Thank goodness for Roach arm pads. www.pinkbike.com/photo/603
Roach Shorts. www.pinkbike.com/photo/10198

And this is when I try to look cool pre Roach. NOT. www.pinkbike.com/photo/3313

Also Ingrid printed all the early pinkbike tshirts for years.
  • + 8
 May she Rest In Peace knowing that she was a influencer of a generation of mountain biking.
  • + 6
 I still rock the good ol’Roach vest today. Tippie even commented on it last weekend during the Stevie Smith memorial race. I’ll be thinking of Ingrid this weekend when I get out for a shred, Roach vest and all!
  • + 3
 I remember rocking Roach armour and baggies with a long sleeve raceface jersey and 661 helmet back in the days of hucktails and the Norco VPS. We hyped ourselves up by watching VHS copies of North Shore Extreme and New World Disorder.

That gear survived (and helped me survive) countless drops, skinnies, stair gaps to flat and sketchy trails on the bikes of yesteryear. In hindsight, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident and bad-ass as I was when kitted up in that early freeride gear.

Thank you Ingrid, for your contributions to mountain bike culture, and for the good memories.
  • + 2
 Sad to hear that. Ingrid was incredibly nice. We used to see her at the races and I think she was making the roach gear on the road as well at that point. Her and the other to Dekerf girls were great racers and great people. I remember having a laugh with them when they helped us push our old vw bus around the rossland campground to jump start it, at NorAm championships. It took multiple tries and a couple laps but we got it going. Shared more laughs about it at penticton Nats the flllowing week, after a tune up. Appreciated seeing Ingrid and the team along the road. RIP
  • + 6
 A pioneer and passionate member of the community from day one. RIP Ingrid.
  • + 1
 A great lady, condolences to the family. She will be missed. Fond memories from her workshop at the south side of the Cambie St bridge. A gracious and kind soul.
  • + 2
 Roach is legendary! I did not know much about the owner Ingrid but she made some solid shorts! Legends never die
  • + 1
 Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. I still use a few pairs of the shorts / pants that I can still squeeze my fat ass into. Legendary person and product. RIP.
  • + 3
 Respect, where respect is due..great pic of her!
  • + 1
 I remember eyeing up sone Roach kit but skipped to the Dainese FR pads. It did look very durable mind.
  • + 2
 Sorry for the loss thoughts go out to the family
  • + 1
 The most long lasting gear I have ever owned. RIP Ingrid.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027508
Mobile Version of Website