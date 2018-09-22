Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

Very sad news to hear Ingrid Doerr, the founder of Roach clothing and armour has passed away. She sponsored people like me, @wadevsimmons @richieschley @johnwsmoke @corylecoach and many, many others in the mid 90’s and onwards. She made very tough, cool MTB clothes resistant to the rigors of riding and helped usher in the baggy style in MTB. She was always smiling and a pleasure to run into and we will miss her. RIP Ingrid.