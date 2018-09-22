Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Very sad news to hear Ingrid Doerr, the founder of Roach clothing and armour has passed away. She sponsored people like me, @wadevsimmons @richieschley @johnwsmoke @corylecoach and many, many others in the mid 90’s and onwards. She made very tough, cool MTB clothes resistant to the rigors of riding and helped usher in the baggy style in MTB. She was always smiling and a pleasure to run into and we will miss her. RIP Ingrid.
Was there anyone riding in BC in the 90s that didn't rock Roach gear? The bike world lost a true original today. Before Ingrid, we were rolling eurostyle Lycra and white t-shirts. She literally have us the clothes off her back and created the punk\moto look that came to define freeride, especially the North Shore flavour we all came to represent. I'll have to get into the photo archives when I get home, but here's a gem from the late 90s, from an early heli mission to Brittania. Thanks for all the great times, Ingrid. You were really one of a kind.
Ingrid's clothing is definitely a product from another time in the mountain bike world...when things were built to last rather than having to buy a new one every season. Just like the stickers said: You can't kill a Roach!
I have fond memories of rocking Roach gear when I got into mtb. Here are some early pics of me rocking the gear.
Eating it off a drop. Roach chin pads. www.pinkbike.com/photo/110
Thank goodness for Roach arm pads. www.pinkbike.com/photo/603
Roach Shorts. www.pinkbike.com/photo/10198
And this is when I try to look cool pre Roach. NOT. www.pinkbike.com/photo/3313
Also Ingrid printed all the early pinkbike tshirts for years.
That gear survived (and helped me survive) countless drops, skinnies, stair gaps to flat and sketchy trails on the bikes of yesteryear. In hindsight, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident and bad-ass as I was when kitted up in that early freeride gear.
Thank you Ingrid, for your contributions to mountain bike culture, and for the good memories.
