Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park

Jun 19, 2017 at 10:45
Jun 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

The B.C Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Whistler Blackcomb when a rider sued after being critically injured while riding the park in 2009, The Provence reports.

Blake Jamieson had signed the Whistler Bike Park waiver that all riders are required to sign before being allowed to ride the world-famous facilities but claimed that Whistler Blackcomb "failed to warn him of the risks involved" and was seeking compensation as a result.

Jamieson is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and had been a volunteer Bike Park Patroller for three years prior to the devastating accident that resulted in him now being in a wheelchair.

Loic Bruni on the rock drop on A-Line.

Loic Bruni, during the Crankworx Whistler Air DH, drops off the drop that caused the injury.


The accident took place on Whistler's world-famous A-Line rock drop—a feature that has a ride around and a number of options for dropping straight off it. It's claimed that Jamieson was attempting to pre-hop the drop—a move that takes considerable committment—but unfortunately, he caught his rear wheel on the end of the rock, causing the accident.

Despite being a volunteer patroller in the park prior to the accident, Jamieson claims that he "had no idea that a spinal-cord injury was possible and specifically that going over the handlebars was a common mechanism of injury”.

In her ruling, Justice Neena Sharma found that the Whistler Bike Park's warnings of risk were reasonable and that someone who signed the resort’s release would understand they were waiving their right to sue.

” … The Release is comprehensive, clear, and blunt. I do not see how any adult with basic reading skills could reasonably believe he or she retained the right to sue Whistler if they were injured using the park, even if Whistler was negligent,” Sharma wrote.

New rock drop launch pad.

The A-Line rock drop in question.


Jamieson's lead counsel, Scott Stanley, said the releases remove the legal incentive for companies to protect customers.

“Essentially anyone who has signed a waiver for any activity in B.C. should operate on the assumptions that they have no legal recourse against the provider even if their conduct is egregious,” he said in a written statement.

However, Robert Kennedy, counsel for the resort, noted that releases are unenforceable for minors, which he claims acts as “a huge incentive” to keep the premises safe. Kennedy said the case underscored why a release defense is important.

“If anyone had full knowledge and understanding of the risk of the sport it was the plaintiff in this case. And yet his theory of liability is: ‘Oh, I didn’t know I could get seriously hurt.’"

This is a big deal for anyone who recreates throughout B.C. drumming home that you are responsible for your actions, and that knowing the rights you're waiving is important to consider.
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
94074 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
80335 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
74187 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
65680 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
45390 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
43323 views
Talking Telemetry and Downhill Bike Setup with Giant's Dave Garland
41083 views
Team Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2017
36041 views






36 Comments

  • + 47
 "I do not see how any adult with basic reading skills could reasonably believe he or she retained the right to sue Whistler" lol
  • + 3
 Best quote i've read in a while haha
  • + 1
 mtn biking has its inherent risks............if you can't accept those risks then stay on the couch. Even though I feel bad for this guy he's a tool for thinking he could sue.
  • + 19
 I feel bad that he got hurt, however, if anybody knew the risks it was him. How many injured riders does a park patroller come across in the course of a season?
  • + 9
 Right? How can you be a bike park patroller for three years, and claim to not know that crashing a bike can lead to serious injury?

I'm glad they upheld this though, because this makes this case law. No more arguments.
  • + 14
 Canada has their shit together. SO sorry the dude got hurt but that seems ridiculous and the judge is dead on.
If it was in California he would have won or the resort would have had to suspend mtb because of the expenses to defend the suit....Oh wait didn't that happen at Snow Summit a while back? #f*ckambulancechasinglawyersnotdentists.
  • + 3
 Do you have an article or anything about the snow summit case?
  • + 4
 A few years ago here in San Diego, some guy brought his kids to a pump track/skills park that was under construction and not open to the public - and clearly marked as such with signs and fences. One of the kids got hurt and he sued - first the city and then the rider organization I believe. The park still isn't open.

How do these cases even make it to court? Shouldn't admitting to trespassing while filing your lawsuit be grounds enough for immediate dismissal?
  • + 1
 The big issue is that the US needs tort reform. It's often cheaper to settle outside of court, even if you know you're in the right.
  • + 1
 While this incident clearly was the rider's fault, the statement about being protected from negligence is a bit scary. I don't think a waiver should protect resorts against negligence such as an improperly maintained lift or improperly marked or maintained trails. I expect equipment to be safe and I expect open trails to be reasonably maintained (no downed trees, wooden structures structurally sound, etc).
  • + 9
 I honestly cannot believe someone could try this. I CAN see the parents of the injured attempting something like this, if in fact the injured was not able to speak for himself. We ride bikes. we know the risks. If you go down on a feature that's above your riding level that's on you. Even if you go down on something that is well within your skill range, that is still your fault. Shit happens and accidents suck, and I feel bad the dude is wheelchair bound, but give me a break. As a patroller of whistler I'm sure he's seen injury after injury. I've been there once and seen serious injury. To claim you didn't know an OTB crash could be a mechanism of spinal injury is the dumbest thing, your head gets rocketed towards the ground...
  • + 6
 First, I'll say I don't know the background on this, but will chime in and say that if this happened in the US, the rider would likely have had no choice in the lawsuit in that his health insurance company would sue the resort to recover their costs, but that it would still appear as though the rider was the one suing.

I have had friends who ended up suing their best friends technically, (suing the driver of the boat in a water skiing accident) because the insurance company always wants someone to pay, rather than to pay our a portion of their profits.
  • + 6
 This is an extremely sad story but honestly how could be outcome be any different?

Did the push to sue come from others parties? I'm guessing so.
  • + 4
 Too bad were too litigious in the U.S.A. to allow this kind of ruling to happen. Pretty much any waiver can be gotten around with a good lawyer here. I do like how the judge called him out for being so stupid with him having been both a patroller and having signed the waiver.
  • + 6
 Feel sorry for the dude but this should never have made it to court
  • + 1
 "t's claimed that Jamieson was attempting to pre-hop the drop—a move that takes considerable committment—but unfortunately, he caught his rear wheel on the end of the rock, causing the accident. "

I feel for the guy, but he did a really risky move and screwed up, that was his choice (I ride A-line all the time and won't do that). I am glad to see a judge with common sense in this case.
  • + 1
 @TheSpangler Why would a rider pre-hop a feature like that? Does it give you a better line once at the bottom, before the left hand turn? Or just cause it looks/feels cool? I've ridden that drop several times, and go just fast enough but no faster, and usually get that front O-ring marker rather high up the fork tube.
  • + 1
 @twozerosix: because it lets you carry a lot more speed.
  • + 1
 I assume that they will be appealing? Just a reminder to readers, liability cases like this are provincial, at least for the first two levels of court. That is why you have a result like this and you have a result like the one in Ontario and Blue a few years ago.
  • + 1
 I've been off the bike 6 months in the last year due to breaking my left and right scaphoid at two different times u but would never think of sueing an instructor/bike park/ trail builder even if something this bad happened. Obviously I don't know his current circumstances but this just seems like a bit of a dick move.
  • + 2
 In Whistler now every 10 meters you have a sign about injuries and risks, for me Whistler is one of the safest bikepark in the world. Everything is well design but you have to be careful about bears hahaha.
  • + 4
 Time to start carrying scalding hot coffee between my legs when I ride. Maybe I can get rich that way!!
  • + 3
 I should imagine ethics and common sense goes out of the window after such an injury.
  • + 2
 It's a terrible injury but considering the danger of the sport a "typical" complication.

If you play chess it is less likely to happen.
  • + 1
 The guy knew the risks no doubt. He just needed/wanted someone to pay the bills. f*ck the system where slimey lawyers profit off this shit.
  • + 2
 Shit happens, just deal with it, but not point fingers to others for your mistakes. Ride safe.
  • + 1
 Only thing surprising about this is it took 8 years. Wow the court system moves slowly. Very tragic event but not the bike parks fault.
  • + 2
 Vail is still gonna dump a load of dirt into this drop now
  • + 1
 Part of me want thinks that he got suckered into the suit by a sneezy lawyer. Either that or he is as dumb as he sounds.
  • + 2
 What a joker
  • + 1
 Must have been a serious case.
  • + 1
 they are making money, he's f****d, worth a try
wouldn't you ?
  • + 1
 Ironically someone DID sue WB over the squirrel catcher on a line #c*nt
  • + 2
 "The Provence".....
  • + 1
 GTFOH with your bullshit lawsuit, sorry you got hurt but??
  • + 1
 Him really!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039673
Mobile Version of Website