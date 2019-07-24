Injury Update: Aaron Gwin Out Until DH World Champs

Jul 24, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

After a rough start to the season, it looks as if Aaron Gwin is going to be out for a little while longer, focusing on rehab and ensuring everything is good to go for World Champs according to an Instagram post today. We've reached out Aaron and will update this post if there's anything else to add.

bigquotesHey friends, little bit of an update. Shoulder rehab is goin well, makin progress everyday and workin hard to come back strong. My right shoulder is starting to feel decent but unfortunately the left one is taking longer than I’d hoped. I’m able to do easy riding but can’t pull up on the bars hard or handle any type of bigger impact.

I was really hoping to make National Champs this week and the following 2 World Cups but I’m still a ways out. I’ve been racing injured most of the year and I’m going to be patient with this one and wait till I’m back to full speed. So as of now, I’ve shifted my focus to World Champs. That’ll give me the time I need to fully heal and then a few weeks of riding to get back up to speed. I’ve never won that race and I’m really looking forward to being strong there. It’s been a tough season so far, probably more mentally than anything. I’m really missing ridin at 100% and it’s rough to be watching these races from home.

I’ve been taking advantage of the time away though the best that I can and I’m happy with the progress there. I’ve been focused on rebuilding the strength in my lower body/ankle since the ankle injury a few months ago and that’s going well. Upper body will come next. I’ve had some great meetings with my crew at @intensecycles on bike setup and we’ve got a few new projects releasing in the near future which has us excited.

I’ve finally had some time to finish my house and I’m hoping to get through final inspection in the next week. The amount of paperwork and fee’s to handle all that has been real. Lol Hoping to move in middle of next month, been pretty much living out of a suitcase in by buddies guest bedroom for almost a year now haha. Other than all that and some extra guitar time, I’m just really enjoying this time with my friends back home. The support crew here has been epic and that’s keeping things fun when I’m off the bike. Anyways, long post but was waiting till I knew what was going on and when I’d be coming back. Thanks to all you guys for the support and messages. Really looking forward to coming back and hoping to finish this year strong!Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Racing and Events Intense Aaron Gwin


31 Comments

  • + 17
 No chain = no problem, no tire = no problem, no shoulder = no problem
  • + 11
 Uhh , actually , his shoulder seems to be a real problem
  • + 4
 Ain't got no chain Ain't got no tire Ain't got no gold medal to make you smile Don't worry, be happy
  • + 16
 Put Dungey on the bike!
  • + 9
 That's okay Aaron, take your time Smile
Can you please now kindly show us pictures of your (likely) ballin' ass new house and, most importantly, garage? My vision board is ready
  • + 3
 He needs to have an “Welcome To My Crib” episode or do something like that while he’s off the bike lol how cool would that be!!
  • + 8
 Better to come back strong than risk another injury - heal up!
  • + 4
 Glad we got an update on his mansion, sponsors are pumped to know that news.
  • + 3
 I get that you are from ol' laid back California Aaron...But could you throw some g's on the end of your word bud...That drive me crazy...hahahahahaha
  • + 4
 you missed a S, should say drives not drive.
  • + 2
 @laurencedube let’s hope not, the World Cup needs all its top riders, Gwinny is certainly right up there, only a matter of time till he has the M29 on the top step of the podium ????????
  • + 3
 We all saw what went down at St Anne last time you raced it, You got this Aaron!
  • + 2
 Good idea man! Be patient and don't try and race injured! It'll all work out! Cheers.
  • + 3
 He’ll make a badass comeback next season! Watch!
  • + 1
 Looking back over his shoulder, things have gwin going downhill for quite a while....
  • + 2
 Not enough prayers it seems
  • + 2
 IS IT THE END OF THE GWINNER ???!!!!
  • + 0
 Mhhhhh sucks to think and say but I think his speed will never be the same
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



