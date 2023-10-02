Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again

Quite possibly the happiest photo ever taken of me. I'll explain that more below.

Words: Alicia Leggett

I made friends with a dog at the Hangtime after-party. That was cool. Photo: Paul Kalifatidi

My town commuter and a backpack with my paragliding and packrafting gear. All ready to go.

After the rafting stage, before packing up. My paraglider was inside a zippered storage compartment in the raft body, the rest of my flying gear was in that plastic bag, and everything else was in a few drybags.

Some river float zen.

The gear all out on display. Town bike not pictured.

Tent and glider where I landed.

Getting to look at the world from right there - that almost makes it worth it to land that deep.

Smiling with my objective.

Morning light on my way up.

The sun came out again after the snow.

Looking up ahead from close to something like a final ridge.

I really like terrain like this.

Most of it was so much more mind-bowing than I could possibly show in any of these photos.

It's hard not to fall in love with a scene like this.

The clouds came in around the summit as I was on my way back down, but below them was some warm, euphoric, evening light.

Sometimes looking ahead doesn't suck. Photo evidence that I've been getting out on the bike.