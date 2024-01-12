Injury Update from Gee Atherton

Jan 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Gee Atherton was air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course on October 10, 2023 by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing.

He ended up with some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures. This is the first update Gee has shared since that crash three months ago. Despite the halo, Gee has been getting stuck into his rehab.


bigquotesAfter the crash at Rampage last year, I was pretty beat up. First priority was to get home, find out what the damage was, and see how we could fix it.

As usual, this is never as straightforward as you first hope, but with a good team of people, we started the pretty slow process of piecing me back together.

As you can see from the pictures, it turned out to be a bit of a drag, but now things are rattling along nicely.

Physio is going well and I’m counting down the days until i can return to action. As always, thanks to the amazing team and everyone that is supporting me.Gee Atherton


This isn't the first injury Gee has had to recover from in recent years, with a huge crash in 2021 that left him with multitude broken bones and other injuries.


Gee s drop at Rampage 2023. Photo Izzy Lidsky.
The 60+ feet vertical drop was especially difficult because there's very little distance out.
Photo Izzy Lidsky
Gee was quickly evacuated off the mountain and sent to hospital.

Gee Atherton s massive drop attempt at Rampage 2023. Photo Izzy Lidsky.
Photo: Izzy Lidsky.
Gee Atherton s massive drop attempt at Rampage 2023. Photo Alexa Christensen.
Photo: Alexa Christensen.


37 Comments
  • 84 24
 Dudes a grown ass man and can make his choices. But his homies gotta step in and take his bike away.
  • 8 16
flag KolaPanda (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 hypocritical much? dude has dedicated his whole life to riding, whole family rides, started a company for it. Crashes happen, he's capable of taking on whatever risk he chooses.
  • 16 10
 A true homie never takes a man’s wheels away…
  • 82 0
 I reckon he would've come out of that far worse if he had done it without the bike.
  • 17 0
 @KolaPanda: it's only hypocritical if @greenblur also nearly kills himself annually on his bike.
  • 4 0
 @KolaPanda: Why do folks seem to get offended at the sheer thought of Atherton chilling tf out. Perfectly reasonable to think so.
  • 1 1
 @st-alfie: This !
  • 32 0
 At least Atherton bikes have the ability to just print new bones
  • 7 0
 Let’s hope they can sooner than later! Titanium collar bones for all!
  • 24 1
 I hope he makes a full recovery, and I hope for his sake this is the last major mishap. He's no spring chicken, at 38 he's passed the "bounce" stage of his life and entered into "splat" territory. It would a terrible thing to have worse happen, especially with someone that has so much more to contribute to the sport.
  • 1 0
 Yeah most world cup racers retire and fade into the industry somehow. Gee is steady ramping it up and doing things that make a world cup run look very low risk in comparison.
  • 14 1
 I was hit by a drunk driver on my motorcycle. 21 days in a coma, 2 months in intensive care, 3 months in the hospital. Rods, cadaver bones, and wire holding my neck together. I hated that fricken halo... Took a year but I'm riding and rock climbing again. Anyone that posts here and says he "should sell his bikes and quit" is exactly the kind of person that would "quit". High praise and respect for this man. Not because he's a GOAT but because he isn't letting this stop him.
  • 5 1
 Sorry to hear this man. The difference here is that his pain is self chosen. Those likes and clicks can be just as addictive as the world cup podiums. You wonder if he would still be doing this without the camera, clicks and likes?
  • 7 3
 Seems like an article about how someone is doing would have pictures of how that person is doing now... not hidden inside a carousel. This man is a freak of nature with a work ethic second to none. He was on site with that halo during Rampage. I for one am amazed.
  • 1 0
 He was on site in that thing?? How did a picture of that not surface anywhere. Wild.
  • 1 0
 @Scootch: I dont think he was. There were pics of him back on site a day or two after the crash but he only had neck brace on. He likely had surgery once he got back to home.
  • 10 3
 Here comes 500 comments saying IT ISN’T WORTH THE RISK GEE! TAKE HIS BIKE AWAY!
  • 10 4
 Better than the ones calling his sheer luck "inspiration".
  • 2 0
 I think there's a big difference from some nannies crying "won't someone think of the children?", wanting to make a decision for him, and comments from people who genuinely care about his well-being saying "dude, you've got nothing left to prove, you don't have to do this". When I'm making my smaller-scale questionable decisions I really appreciate the support of the latter.
  • 3 0
 I had the exact same halo screwed into my skull when I fucked my neck aged 11. It was a tough time and I can remember it clearly as the pain of fixing them is something else. At age 11 it took me 6 months to bounce back. It will take him a while I think. Healing vibes
  • 6 0
 Geeze
  • 7 3
 Is the reward worth the risk?
  • 15 6
 Why dont we leave that decision up to him?
  • 1 0
 As the saying goes, nothing's for free. For Gee, it most certainly is.
  • 3 0
 Just rewatched my favorite documentary about Gee Atherton: the film Prometheus.
  • 1 0
 It is never a good sign when you start a sentence with: "As usual, this is never as straightforward...". Deja vu maybe?
Nevertheless, I wish this lad a prompt and full recovery.
  • 1 1
 I have had a few bad crashes recently and I'm pretty old guy. The angel on one shoulder says hang it up, you're too old. The devil on the other says you love this shit, and you keep bouncing back. It's a terrible decision to have to make to give up a sport I love not knowing if I will never have a bad crash again or will die riding. I hope Gee doesn't have a serious crash if he keeps competing, which it appears he will. I would also understand if he said he's given it his all, and he's going to focus on his bike company and less dangerous events. Everyone who says its up to him whether he quits or keeps going is right. He's that kind of man. So I'll just keep my fingers crossed that his luck holds out when he's back to riding and respect him just as much if he moves on to other pursuits.
  • 3 0
 Evil Knievel of mountain bikes
  • 2 0
 Evel not Evil
  • 1 0
 For the love of him I want him to chill, but for some chill wont satisfy and I understand if he wants to keep pushing, it's people like him who find the limits
  • 3 1
 Its good to see that he's getting better!
  • 1 0
 Glad he’s coming along, can’t wait to see him back at it (if he so chooses).
Huzzah!!
  • 3 2
 What a stud
  • 1 0
 True Grit!
  • 9 12
 Amazing the things humans will do for attention.
  • 6 0
 Kinda like you making this comment?
  • 1 0
 yeah how dare he pursue his passion?







