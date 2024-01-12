Injury Update from Gee Atherton

After the crash at Rampage last year, I was pretty beat up. First priority was to get home, find out what the damage was, and see how we could fix it.



As usual, this is never as straightforward as you first hope, but with a good team of people, we started the pretty slow process of piecing me back together.



As you can see from the pictures, it turned out to be a bit of a drag, but now things are rattling along nicely.



Physio is going well and I’m counting down the days until i can return to action. As always, thanks to the amazing team and everyone that is supporting me. — Gee Atherton