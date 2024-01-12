Injury Update from Gee Atherton

Gee Atherton was air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course on October 10, 2023 by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing.
He ended up with some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures. This is the first update Gee has shared since that crash three months ago. Despite the halo, Gee has been getting stuck into his rehab.
|After the crash at Rampage last year, I was pretty beat up. First priority was to get home, find out what the damage was, and see how we could fix it.
As usual, this is never as straightforward as you first hope, but with a good team of people, we started the pretty slow process of piecing me back together.
As you can see from the pictures, it turned out to be a bit of a drag, but now things are rattling along nicely.
Physio is going well and I’m counting down the days until i can return to action. As always, thanks to the amazing team and everyone that is supporting me.—Gee Atherton
This isn't the first injury Gee has had to recover from in recent years, with a huge crash
in 2021 that left him with multitude broken bones and other injuries.
Nevertheless, I wish this lad a prompt and full recovery.
Huzzah!!