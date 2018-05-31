RACING

Injury Update From Greg Minnaar

May 31, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Greg Minnaar


Our man on the ground at Fort William, Ross Bell, caught up with Greg Minnaar and found out how he got injured, and what his plans are for the rest of the season.


How did you crash?


We came to test the new V10s and my pedal hit a rock. Funny enough, it was one of the final runs of the day. I won’t say the last run, but pretty much was. And clipped my pedal on the rock and then rode the bars and just went down head and arms first. Arms and then head. And kind of flipped over. Yeah, I got a radial head fracture and so far I think I’ll be out for at least the next two World Cups. This weekend and Leogang. But 4-6 weeks I think total. It would be nice to be back for Val di Sole.


What are your plans now? Are you heading home?


I’ve got some therapy and treatment already started. I’ll be at Leogang. I’m hoping to ride, or at least get back training the week after. I’ll be in France then. No time to go home. I have to recover and start training again.


Will you switch focus and start looking towards World Champs?


World Champs is always a focus every year. It’s one race. I think the focus now is to try and get healed as quickly as I can and try and get some bike time before Val di Sole. I think that’s the real race. Because it’s going to be a bit of a tough race arriving at Val di Sole for the first time on a downhill bike. But I think we’ll be all right. I probably won’t be at good strength, but you know I’ll be riding every day.


How does getting an injury mid-season affect your momentum?


You train so hard, and that's what the hardest thing about it is. You’ve put so much effort into getting here, and then it’s just a silly thing that ended up happening. It does affect your momentum. It also kind of puts you in a kind of relaxed mode now mid-season which I guess is pretty good. It gives you time to focus and regroup and get back for the second half of the season. It’s hard to just put all that focus onto World Champs. I think that would put way too much pressure on it, so I’ll put it into the second half of the season.


Will you watch the race this weekend?


Yeah, I’ll be up on the track for sure. I mean I love Fort William. It’s a great event. Just one of my favourites in term of events. You know, World Cup racing is good fun from the sidelines. I’ve only got to watch one World Cup before. That was in Leogang watching Ratboy have a great race there and Stevie Smith take the overall. I was sidelined, I had a knee injury, but it was awesome to watch. So I’m sure this weekend’s going to be pretty cool.

25 Comments

  • + 42
 Racing for, what, 16 years and only been sidelined to watch one race that whole time? Machine.
  • + 0
 Right?! Same first thought I had!
  • + 5
 75 podiums in 16 years is mind blowing.
  • + 23
 Wait what? Radial HEAD fracture??

Edit: Ahh yes, "radial head" fracture in the arm, not radial "head" fracture in the head. Shoulda googled arm bones first. Welp, break time is over, time to go scrub up for another long day of open heart brain surgery.
  • + 2
 The tip or "head" of the radius bone where it meets the wrist.
  • + 1
 It's not a head injury, radial head is in your arm
  • + 2
 @wasea04: I believe it is the top of the radius where it meets the elbow
  • + 2
 @catfish9797: I think you're correct, as the the top of humerus is in the shoulder, the taxonomy seems to be top down. Thanks for correcting.
  • + 11
 Absolutely goated
  • + 8
 Here have an upgoat.
  • + 6
 Injuries SUCK
currently recovering from 4 flayed ribs, collapsed lung an a ACJ dislocation Frown
  • + 3
 holy damn, heal up man
  • + 1
 Heal soon dude Smile
  • + 1
 Bad one mate.... no consolation but if you ain't falling, you ain't pushing ! I fractured my sternum last October in an otb in a rock garden.. three months out ! your right, it sucks :-(
  • + 3
 @Steve-skidvd: "you ain't falling, you ain't pushing" - cannot agree with that. It's an awful oversimplification doing disservice to all people doing action sports, glorifying crashing and reckless behavior. Sometimes sht jut happens, it doesn't take a heroic jump at heroic speed to get fkd, more often than not, people get hurt in a stupid crash in a situation that could be easily avoided, it's just that at this time it wasn't. Also people of all level crash and get seriously hurt. I know an absolute Joey who I can tell you wasn't pushing at the moment when he fell and broke his femur. I also know folks who are ripping big time and don't crash. Sht just happens and let's not help it by sending more we can recieve. Knowing your limits, recognizing your mental state on a particular day, knowing when to push and when call it a day is a skill.
  • + 3
 Just for info - it's not near the wrist, the radial head is the most proximal bit of the radius near the elbow. Not usually a significant injury but obviously will put an athlete out for a bit. GWS dude
  • + 4
 Only 5-6 for the Goat to be back, tough break for us all. No pun intended.
  • + 1
 Sorry to hear he was injured but nice To know he’s human. What an athlete.
  • + 2
 Best would be to watch from the commentary box
  • + 1
 wow futur is now , we got arm fixing tape nowdays ?? get well soon sir ,it's a pleasure to see you race !!!!!
  • + 1
 "radial head fracture " - AKA a superman fracture - hopefully little to no soft tissue damage.
  • + 1
 For others who also got concerned Greg broke his noggin: it means he broke the head of the radius bone in his arm.
  • + 1
 Glad to read it's a RADIAL HEAD fracture, instead of RADICAL HEAD fracture. Scared the sh*t out of me.
  • + 3
 Heal up and stay Zef
  • + 1
 Get well, Greg!!!

Post a Comment



