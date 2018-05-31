Injury Update From Greg Minnaar

Our man on the ground at Fort William, Ross Bell, caught up with Greg Minnaar and found out how he got injured, and what his plans are for the rest of the season.

How did you crash?

We came to test the new V10s and my pedal hit a rock. Funny enough, it was one of the final runs of the day. I won’t say the last run, but pretty much was. And clipped my pedal on the rock and then rode the bars and just went down head and arms first. Arms and then head. And kind of flipped over. Yeah, I got a radial head fracture and so far I think I’ll be out for at least the next two World Cups. This weekend and Leogang. But 4-6 weeks I think total. It would be nice to be back for Val di Sole.

What are your plans now? Are you heading home?

I’ve got some therapy and treatment already started. I’ll be at Leogang. I’m hoping to ride, or at least get back training the week after. I’ll be in France then. No time to go home. I have to recover and start training again.

Will you switch focus and start looking towards World Champs?

World Champs is always a focus every year. It’s one race. I think the focus now is to try and get healed as quickly as I can and try and get some bike time before Val di Sole. I think that’s the real race. Because it’s going to be a bit of a tough race arriving at Val di Sole for the first time on a downhill bike. But I think we’ll be all right. I probably won’t be at good strength, but you know I’ll be riding every day.

How does getting an injury mid-season affect your momentum?

You train so hard, and that's what the hardest thing about it is. You’ve put so much effort into getting here, and then it’s just a silly thing that ended up happening. It does affect your momentum. It also kind of puts you in a kind of relaxed mode now mid-season which I guess is pretty good. It gives you time to focus and regroup and get back for the second half of the season. It’s hard to just put all that focus onto World Champs. I think that would put way too much pressure on it, so I’ll put it into the second half of the season.

Will you watch the race this weekend?

Yeah, I’ll be up on the track for sure. I mean I love Fort William. It’s a great event. Just one of my favourites in term of events. You know, World Cup racing is good fun from the sidelines. I’ve only got to watch one World Cup before. That was in Leogang watching Ratboy have a great race there and Stevie Smith take the overall. I was sidelined, I had a knee injury, but it was awesome to watch. So I’m sure this weekend’s going to be pretty cool.