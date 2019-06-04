Injury Update: Tahnee Seagrave to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
INJURY UPDATE! Right then guys... I hate the fact that I’m having to type this, but I truly believe that I will come out the other side fitter, stronger, but most of all with a raging FIRE 🔥 My shoulder is a Grade 3 AC tear and all the ligaments holding my collarbone are badly damaged. At this point surgery is the most reliable and safest option for getting me back on the bike and gives me a better chance at less complications in the future. The downside to this is it isn’t the quickest... in surgery they will have to drill a hole through my collarbone, which needs the same time to heal as if I had broken it. I’m having the operation on Thursday, so we are dealing with it as quick as we can ☺️ I can’t say when I will be back as at the moment as I simply do not know, but I can guarantee that when I am, I will be 100%! That I will make sure of! So... if I were you I would take me out of your fantasy league, I won’t be offended 😂😂😂 I can’t thank @redbulluk & @harrisandross enough for taking care of me. And of course @jwsportsmassage & @point1athletic for staying by my side. We now have a plan and are ready to keep ticking boxes. 💪🏻👑 📸: @the_hills_are_alive
