Injury Update: Tahnee Seagrave to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Following an unfortunate crash at Fort William this past weekend, Tahnee was forced to sit out the race with an injured shoulder. After consultation with doctors she has stated she will now be out for some time, as she will undergo surgery this week for a grade 3 AC tear and ligament damage.Seagrave states that she doesn't know when she'll be back on the track but she is of course making every effort to be in top form when that time comes. She also adds a note of humor stating that she won't be offended if you take her out of your Fantasy DH league. We've reached out to Tahnee for further details and will update this post when we have them.All of us at Pinkbike wish Tahnee a smooth operation and recovery.