RACING

Injury Update: Tahnee Seagrave to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Jun 4, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Following an unfortunate crash at Fort William this past weekend, Tahnee was forced to sit out the race with an injured shoulder. After consultation with doctors she has stated she will now be out for some time, as she will undergo surgery this week for a grade 3 AC tear and ligament damage.

Seagrave states that she doesn't know when she'll be back on the track but she is of course making every effort to be in top form when that time comes. She also adds a note of humor stating that she won't be offended if you take her out of your Fantasy DH league. We've reached out to Tahnee for further details and will update this post when we have them.

All of us at Pinkbike wish Tahnee a smooth operation and recovery.

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram

INJURY UPDATE! Right then guys... I hate the fact that I’m having to type this, but I truly believe that I will come out the other side fitter, stronger, but most of all with a raging FIRE 🔥 My shoulder is a Grade 3 AC tear and all the ligaments holding my collarbone are badly damaged. At this point surgery is the most reliable and safest option for getting me back on the bike and gives me a better chance at less complications in the future. The downside to this is it isn’t the quickest... in surgery they will have to drill a hole through my collarbone, which needs the same time to heal as if I had broken it. I’m having the operation on Thursday, so we are dealing with it as quick as we can ☺️ I can’t say when I will be back as at the moment as I simply do not know, but I can guarantee that when I am, I will be 100%! That I will make sure of! So... if I were you I would take me out of your fantasy league, I won’t be offended 😂😂😂 I can’t thank @redbulluk & @harrisandross enough for taking care of me. And of course @jwsportsmassage & @point1athletic for staying by my side. We now have a plan and are ready to keep ticking boxes. 💪🏻👑 📸: @the_hills_are_alive

A post shared by Tahnée Seagrave (@tahneeseagrave) on



Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
128191 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
100550 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97330 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
91198 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
64973 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
56744 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
52419 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47716 views

21 Comments

  • + 24
 come back and beat rachel
  • - 7
flag usedbikestuff (19 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 How about, "let's grow women's cycling so that an entire season isn't decided by who crashes?"
  • + 5
 I also did a grade 3 separation nearly 10 years ago now, elected not to go for the surgery and was back at work in a physically strenuous job within 2-3 weeks, pretty hard to compare to a pro athlete, but for others that suffer this common injury, don't always go straight to surgery, it's not always necessary. Pretty much zero side effects for me since. Either way, heal up quick Tahnee, I was enjoying the competition in the women's racing lately,
  • + 1
 Based on her description, sounds like they're doing repairs to the ligaments. I've had a grade III as well, but didn't have ligament damage.
  • + 6
 Good luck. Hope the surgery and recovery go well.
  • + 1
 I had a shoulder separation and nasty collar bone break. I had mine operated on to install artificial ligaments, plate and screws. I was out 6 months... Funny enough, the artificial ligament is holding in place my second break of the distal end of my collar bone.
  • + 1
 Hmm!? I have grade 3's in both my shoulders and never had surgery, they work just fine, took'em about 6 weeks before they were solid again. All the Surgeon's told me AC surgery is cosmetic but I am old school. Hope it turns out pretty....
  • + 3
 Serious question; do sponsors provide health insurance?
  • + 1
 i would also like to know this
  • + 4
 They give them money and the athlete goes and buys it, I'm assuming. But she's from England, so unlike America, stuffs covered by the National Health Service.
  • + 4
 No silly American most countries provide health insurance.
  • + 1
 Athletes typically aren’t employed, but rather considered self employed independent contractors. So they would buy insurance themselves. This also wouldn’t qualify as a workers comp injury for the same reason.
  • + 1
 I think it depends on the sponsor. I would imagine each athlete has their own contracts with sponsors that provide various levels of benefits and pay. Being a Redbull Athlete (which is sort of considered the gold standard of action sports sponsorship), I would imagine Tahnee will be taken care of but who knows for sure.
  • + 1
 Could be wrong, but I think red bull athletes have access to redbull treatment and doctors. If you watch "on track" with Curtis Keene on redbull.tv you get a look at that when he messes up his collar bone.
  • + 1
 Best of luck, shoulders are no fun (had a SLAPII tear fixed) - get mad, stay mad and kick it's ass until you can ride again.
  • + 1
 Sending positive vibes from Colorado
  • + 1
 Get well soon! It just ain’t the same without you.
  • + 2
 Nooooo. Heal fast
  • + 1
 Gutted for ya. All the best for surgery and recovery!
  • + 1
 damn thats some serious insider info, good job
  • - 1
 I remember a time before mentions and hashtags. I miss those days.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030343
Mobile Version of Website