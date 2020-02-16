Video: Innes Graham and Lukas Schafer Tour La Poma and Pure Riding Park

As winter begins to fade and we look to summer, a trip to La Poma bike park near Barcelona, with a sojourn to the amazing Pure Riding bike park in Girona, was just the ticket to fire up the love of bikes.
For part one of this year-long series, we met German trail king Lukas Scahfer
and his dog Foxy in the balmy warmth go a Spanish winter, and as Innes Graham
showed us in a cool mini-documentary released earlier this week
, his sabbatical to BMX for three years hasn't slowed him up one bit.
La Poma, so wonderfully crafted by the team on the ground at Prima de Mar, is a 20 minute train ride from Barcelona, followed by a short pedal up hill. It's been seen in countless edits, but its beauty is something to behold.
Skateparks, old school swimming pool bowls, a foam pit, dual track, skills section and 3 sets of killer trails provide the theatre for bike actors to show their flair on a daily basis. Dress rehearsals are welcomed and props given to anyone who enjoys two wheels.
Beautiful.
La Poma is a testament to perseverance, passion and dedication to the cause. The team there have worked tirelessly to provide a place like no other - where everyone is welcome - and with the blessing of the local council.
As for the riders, they know how to make the most it.
Pure Riding Bikepark is one helluva place. 4 amazing trails, a fast uplift and unbelievably passionate owners. Europe's best winter riding spot?
Innes Graham riding his 140mm bike to the absolute limit. His time away from World Cup downhill and into BMX might mean he's no longer a top 20 WC rider, but on his showing here you'd never guess.
Only 90 minutes from Barcelona, Pure Riding is a winter-only destination located just outside of Girona, but very much worth visiting, as shown in the video above. Jordi Garcia Rodriguez & Laura Valls Bosch have created an amazing winter riding destination through sheer hard graft and a passion for mountain biking.
Photo Credit: Innes Graham
Thanks to Radon
, La Poma
and Pure Riding
for going above and beyond to help us produce this first part of a year-long project.
1 Comment
Post a Comment