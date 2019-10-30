Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero

Commencal is based in the principality of Andorra, nestled away in the Pyrenees a stone's throw from the World Cup track.

The ground floor of the office is a showroom where riders can get a close up look at all of their products.

Advertisements for the Supernormal, the first Commencal bike back in 2000.

Anne-Caroline Chausson and Commencal joined forces once again in 2017 after plenty of racing success in the past.

The Athertons are another name synonymous with the Commencal name and history.

The Commencal Vallnord DH team has been at the forefront of WC racing in recent years with riders like Pierron, Nicole, and Daprela.

"In 98 the company [Sunn] was big, there were 200 people with a lot of success in competition, but I was no longer alone in the company. Some shareholders entered in the company and they pushed me out... So it was hard during the first days. My lawyer told me this is impossible to accept, we'll try to find money and we will re-buy it from the others. Then after one night, I came back to see him, I said if you are able to find some money I'd prefer to start from zero. I didn't want to give money to those guys. The money he found was in Andorra, the condition was that I was the major holder and impossible to touch. So I was 60% of the company and I still remain 60% of the company." — Max Commencal

A new bike starts as sketches on the table of designer Thomas Moret, after they have already decided on the goal of the new bike, whether that be something like better suspension kinematics or better geometry.

Thomas said it can take anywhere between 6 months and over a year from the first sketches to having the first sample in their hands.

Things can then be taken to the computer where the design really starts to take shape.

A test rig that makes sure the frames coming in from Taiwan are to the correct geometry and specification.

3D printing can be done in-house which gives the engineers and designers an early opportunity to have the product in their hands, giving them a better understanding of the aesthetics and functionality while also helping them to spot any potential problems sooner.

The hard years were in 2010 / 2011 when it was very difficult to sell to the dealers and they paid you 90 days after. Since we went online we are free, we can do what we want. We have no more filters between the end consumer and us. The end consumer can have an engineer on the phone, all the people on the phone... All is much much easier. It has been a good idea for us. I don't think it's a good idea for all the brands because I still think that 80% of people prefer to buy a bike in a store. — Max Commencal

An idler pulley has long been integrated into Commencal's Supreme DH bike design.

This was the first mule that the engineers experimented with the idler on.

A prototype linkage for a Meta. It's pretty common for their riders to be seen trying different linkages on the race circuit.

This raw frame is an early iteration of the current Meta.

Another reason why Commencal like working with aluminum over carbon is the ability to quickly change and tweak frames.

The team in Andorra consists of around 60 employees but there are close to 80 total across the world with Commencal now working in America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

They also offer a pretty extensive range of kids' bikes too.

The designers and engineers work hand-in-hand, step-by-step through all the various stages of the new frame, from the kinematics and geometry right down to the smaller details like cable routing and frame protection.

In these shots are computer details on the new Meta Power.

The Commencal design and engineering team from left to right: Nicolas Menard, Arthur Quet, Jerome Huet, and Thomas Moret.

When deciding on colours close attention is paid to make sure the various designs will suit the components they will be specced with, whether that be SRAM or Fox etc.

The colourway that the Commencal enduro and downhill team used in the 2019 season, it's now a colourway available on the 2020 bikes.

A variety of old colour samples. The grey and orange tube in the hand of product manager Matthieu Beaube is the design used on the Supreme 29 in 2018.

Various old and experimental frames and rear triangles racked up and laying dormant.

I don't like being expensive to be expensive. I don't like looks for nothing. I like the sport. The way we have chosen to sell direct is the best way to have the best price. After that I like to travel, I like to sell bikes everywhere. I am proud to be present in America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia. I like the competition. I like to work with top riders to help them. I think it's the real DNA of the brand. Travel. Sport. Work" — Max Commencal

A prototype Supreme with various shock mounting positions as well as a reach adjust headset.

Just because the riders didn't race it doesn't mean they didn't try it... A Supreme in mullet mode.

The engineers will try various components themselves before deciding on the specification the production bikes will have.

The workshop handles everything from warranty requests to new bike builds and everything in between.

If you today you have a good price on the internet in one country then you can't have a higher price in another one. Worldwide we must be roughly at the same price. If you sell directly in Europe, not one distributor that wants to have his own margin will want to work with you in the US or Canada. So you have no choice but to go by yourself. And it's what we did. At the beginning, it was a little bit scary but in the end, it works. We are thinking about how to be present in Asia, not so simple... It's not so simple... For the moment we want to stay strong in the seven places we are, it will be the strategy for the next one or two years. — Max Commencal

Thibaut Daprela's race bike getting a once over in the workshop in the run-up to the 2019 Andorra World Cup. Various linkages used by the Commencal Vallnord team.

Lunch time laps in the Vallnord bike park for some...

... while others hit up the Commencal Spot down the road.

The Commencal Spot is a bar and restaurant directly opposite the finish of the World Cup track.

If you follow an accounting logic, then for sure. Don't make downhill bikes. The cost for the engineering, the moulding, for the tooling, for the communication that you have to do. For the quantities you will sell, it's not interesting to make. It's much more interesting to make enduro bikes. But I do not consider the business like that, for me, the business is a total thing. But for us, at the moment everything is growing. All the categories are growing. — Max Commencal

It'd be rude not to have a few laps on the pump track!

If you watched the World Cup you'll have seen how dry and dusty the conditions were in Andorra this summer. A bit of water on the pump track was essential.

Pierrick Lannes showing us how it's done.

Pierrick ripping turns on the Absolut.

The man behind it all. Max Commencal watched his company hit 20 years old this year.

In 1998 Max Commencal was left with two choices: buy back his own company that he was pushed out of, or wipe the slate clean and start afresh. “I preferred to start from zero. I didn't want to give money to those guys...” he explains having turned his back on ten years of work at Sunn, leaving him to stare at a blank canvas. He added the first brush strokes in the form of Andorran investment, which led Max away from the south of France and into the principality tucked away in the Pyrenees.Commencal remains in Andorra some 20 years later with Max still at the helm of the office, which is within earshot of the World Cup track, although it's not likely you'll find any of the close to 60 employees there come race day. Racing is an integral part of day-to-day life at Commencal with them enjoying World Cup success with racing royalty like Anne-Caro, the Athertons, and of course the current crop of Commencal Vallnord racers who are a near-permanent fixture on the WC podium.The company has gained some real momentum in recent years with Max quick to point the finger at the decision to sell direct online and cut out working with dealers in 2013: “The bike shops were more interested in the bigger brands than us...they were always asking for more and more... always asking for the cheapest bikes. So I said 'stop' I will go online and sell my bikes online” he explains before adding, “Now we have no more filters between the end consumer and us.” They've subsequently expanded into America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in quick succession, going it alone without any in-country distributors. Selling direct, of course, helps to keep the prices lower which is another way in which Commencal has got such a strong foothold in the market at the moment.Look through the line-up and there is a distinct absence of carbon in the Commencal portfolio. They did offer the likes of the Skin, Super 4, and Meta in carbon for a few years, but after visiting the manufacturer in China, Max decided to put a stop to it all. “I was so disappointed to see the bad, bad conditions for the workers... young people with the carbon dust, with only a poor paper mask. The owner was saying 'No, it is like this'... I wasn't comfortable with that.” That was the end to carbon at Commencal, but it wasn't just the humanitarian side that leaves the company as aluminum advocates. As Max explains, a carbon mold is expensive and leaves little room to tweak and change the design, something which Commencal are constantly playing with, especially with their race team.Life at Commencal is a family affair; it's not only Max's name above the door and on all the bikes with two of his children firmly involved in the company. It's a tightly knit bunch in the office and out of it too, their race teams seem to share the same family-like structure too, coincidentally or not... the enduro team run by the Ravanel's and the downhill team by the Ruffin's. There's plenty of faces from the office in Andorra popping up at the races across the World too, not least Max: “I like to sell bikes everywhere. I am proud to be present in America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia. I like the competition. I like to work with top riders to help them. I think it's the real DNA of the brand. Travel. Sport. Work.” They recently celebrated their twentieth anniversary and look to be in a very strong position for the next twenty. As I ask what the future holds he replies through a smile, "I'm not so young now! Honestly, I don't know... What is clear is that I enjoy what I'm doing a lot, two of my children work with me. I have a super nice team actually. I really like to work with them, to travel with them. When I come here I don't feel like I'm going to work, it's a pleasure."