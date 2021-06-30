Factory Tour: Ibis' New Carbon Construction Facility in Pajaro, California

Will Ibis Succeed?



With the debut of their Pajaro factory, Ibis joins North America’s small, but growing group of composite bicycle and accessory manufacturers. Nobody, including the likes of Trek and Enve, is cranking out huge numbers, but the combined efforts of all players have assimilated enough momentum to prove without doubt that manufacturers here can compete with Asian-made products in the high-performance segment of the cycling business.



Hans says that Ibis has no plans to shift all of its manufacturing to the US. “Exie and the Pajaro facility are one leg of our three legged chair,” he explains. “We need our vendors in Asia to assure that we have the volume to serve our customers, but the pandemic has taught us that things can change fairly rapidly, so we will survive better if we don’t have all of our eggs in one basket.”





RIP Luis

Luis Valerio was a friend and employee of Preston Sanduski at Kestrel who signed on to start Ibis' Ripley project back in 2014. He was also instrumental in founding the Pajaro factory. Sadly, Luis lost his life to Covid 19 at home while the factory was closed during the peak of the pandemic. Ibis is still reeling from this unexpected tragedy.

