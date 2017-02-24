Inside Orange Bikes

There are few brands that are as iconic and rich in heritage as Orange, their single pivot frames still sharing the same silhouette as they did when they first headed down that design path in the nineties. Their aluminium monocoque fabrication is pretty unique within the cycle industry and is a technique they have been developing and honing over a long period of time. Pulling out the flat sheets of aluminium from the racks it’s hard to imagine the final product destined to be ripping down the trails…
Based over three sites a stone's throw apart in West Yorkshire, Orange has always stayed true to themselves, their philosophy, and is far from the image of ‘a bloke in his shed’ that has been thrown around before. I’ll admit to being naive to the amount of time, effort, and sheer skill these guys put into their bikes, but seeing the production first-hand makes it clear in my mind of not only what makes an Orange an Orange, but why they have and will continue down their individualistic road.
Last year was a transitional phase for the company with original founders Lester Noble and Steve Wade stepping aside and Ashley Ball taking the reins; a man no stranger to the company having been in charge of Bairstow Sheet Metal, the company that fabricates Orange’s iconic frames. Now with both companies ‘unified’ and under the same guidance of Ashley, it has opened up a fresh and exciting chapter for Orange to push forward into the future.
Orange is spread across three sites all local to one another around Halifax, North Yorkshire.
The Orange frames start life as a flat sheet of aluminium, ready to be cut, shaped and welded.
The designs are entered into a computer program which sends data to the laser cutting and punching machines.
The aluminium monocoque design is almost like a giant Airfix kit with such a wide range of components coming together.
The front edge of that iconic and unmistakable Orange swingarm.
Each section of frame is shaped (a process Orange are understandably reluctant to share) before heading to the welders.
Orange machine their own shockmounts...
...and dropouts at their engineering works.
Orange have over the years developed and honed their processes meaning they now work to tiny tolerances.
The frames are pretty low volume, with two welders producing around 20 bikes per week.
Frames racked up and ready to be put into the jig.
Making sure the angles add up before being carted down the road to the paint shop.
This is the final stage for the frames in this factory, they are then taken a short drive away to the paint and assembly line.
The mode of transport for the day was pretty apt. Iconic bikes, iconic cars.
10 minutes from factory to the main base where the office, painting, and assembly are located.
The first full suspension Orange; the X628. The name coming from the fact it could swap between 6 and 8" of travel.
Orange are well known for experimenting with their 'Strange' prototypes, even giving gearboxes a shot.
After welding the frames need to be cleaned up before painting.
This gives the best possible surface for a hard wearing powder coat finish.
From Kermit Green to Minion Yellow, there's plenty of bright colourways to choose from.
After being given a base coat, the frames will then be baked in the oven before being repeated again with the final colour.
The bikes are then built up to order with a wide range of finishing kits.
A Four ready to be let loose on the trails!
156 Comments
Lovely.
Look nice though
I wonder how many frames they get back through warranty claims?
Sorry bro; we stole it.
Best bikes by far ... shhh stage 6 inbound
The design / look follows through the range and they have obviously got to the stage where they can produce a strong, light, stiff frame using that style of production, are they 100% as refined as they could be with other methods of production, possibly not - But does that really matter? Would 5% lighter or stronger really make enough of a difference to can their whole niche?
I for one would be mortified if orange went to boring hydroformed tubes and I think a lot of their customer base would be too.
They have a totally different riding quality to anything else you can buy, if you like that then they're great. The fact that Orange are in business, making money and still producing well-reviewed bikes that you see regularly on the trails says everything you need to know about how well they are doing.
I would love to demo the new stuff as mine was before the recent slack and low era.
love the ones i have but i cant say im digging the looks on the latest models, leave the curvy tubing to hydroforming madness like the nukeproofs. Give me something that looks like a girder.
Oh and bring back the patriot (66/07-09 era which had the shock shuttles) that was a bike you could setup however you wanted
I think they have reached the point where the distinctive look is the hallmark of orange - Love it or hate it they ride well and will hopefully continue to be a strong business - Who is left commercially producing bikes now in their own country since Intense have packed it in? - Nicolai, anyone else?
Plus UK tax costs, land costs, material costs. Probably 95% of all bikes that are made come from Giants factory in Taiwan, why do we need to question and hate on other companies that dare to build a bike in the UK? Yea you can buy a YT for less, and I am sure you will be happy as you sit there in the car park at the trail centre looking at a sea of other people on YTs. Obviously there is a market out there for people, otherwise they wouldn’t still be going.
Also some good rumors on frame reliability on show here, I have cracked 6 Tai made frames over the years, is this not like the pot calling the kettle black?!
I dont feel the price of orange frames is unjustified at all. You set the price for your own products and should never have to justify it.
Id also be willing to bet that on an average weekend at a UK trailcentre you see more boutique brands now than you do the "big brands", disregarding the entry level stuff of course.
For the record I aint mad keen on Orange bikes as something I would ride, Single Pivot aint for me. But I respect them as a UK company trying to make their way, mass producing lots of high end bikes. Excluding HTs I cant think of another UK company that mass produces full sus bikes here in the UK, DMR have only just joined the party designing full sus for example and the bikes arent UK built. Whereas Orange throw out thousands of these. Whilst they aint for me I have a massive amount of respect for them for doing that,
I dont think they are deliberately over charging for the sake of it, its probably what it costs
Post a Comment