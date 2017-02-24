INDUSTRY INSIDER

Inside Orange Bikes

Feb 24, 2017
by Ross Bell  


There are few brands that are as iconic and rich in heritage as Orange, their single pivot frames still sharing the same silhouette as they did when they first headed down that design path in the nineties. Their aluminium monocoque fabrication is pretty unique within the cycle industry and is a technique they have been developing and honing over a long period of time. Pulling out the flat sheets of aluminium from the racks it’s hard to imagine the final product destined to be ripping down the trails…

Based over three sites a stone's throw apart in West Yorkshire, Orange has always stayed true to themselves, their philosophy, and is far from the image of ‘a bloke in his shed’ that has been thrown around before. I’ll admit to being naive to the amount of time, effort, and sheer skill these guys put into their bikes, but seeing the production first-hand makes it clear in my mind of not only what makes an Orange an Orange, but why they have and will continue down their individualistic road.

Last year was a transitional phase for the company with original founders Lester Noble and Steve Wade stepping aside and Ashley Ball taking the reins; a man no stranger to the company having been in charge of Bairstow Sheet Metal, the company that fabricates Orange’s iconic frames. Now with both companies ‘unified’ and under the same guidance of Ashley, it has opened up a fresh and exciting chapter for Orange to push forward into the future.

Orange Bikes
Orange is spread across three sites all local to one another around Halifax, North Yorkshire.

Orange Bikes
The Orange frames start life as a flat sheet of aluminium, ready to be cut, shaped and welded.
Orange Bikes
The designs are entered into a computer program which sends data to the laser cutting and punching machines.

Orange Bikes
The aluminium monocoque design is almost like a giant Airfix kit with such a wide range of components coming together.
Orange Bikes
The front edge of that iconic and unmistakable Orange swingarm.

Orange Bikes
Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes
Each section of frame is shaped (a process Orange are understandably reluctant to share) before heading to the welders.

Orange Bikes
Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes
Orange machine their own shockmounts...
Orange Bikes
...and dropouts at their engineering works.

Orange Bikes
Orange have over the years developed and honed their processes meaning they now work to tiny tolerances.

Orange Bikes
The frames are pretty low volume, with two welders producing around 20 bikes per week.

Orange Bikes
Frames racked up and ready to be put into the jig.
Orange Bikes
Making sure the angles add up before being carted down the road to the paint shop.

Orange Bikes
This is the final stage for the frames in this factory, they are then taken a short drive away to the paint and assembly line.

Orange Bikes
The mode of transport for the day was pretty apt. Iconic bikes, iconic cars.
Orange Bikes
10 minutes from factory to the main base where the office, painting, and assembly are located.

Orange Bikes
The first full suspension Orange; the X628. The name coming from the fact it could swap between 6 and 8" of travel.
Orange Bikes
Orange are well known for experimenting with their 'Strange' prototypes, even giving gearboxes a shot.

Orange Bikes
Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes
After welding the frames need to be cleaned up before painting.
Orange Bikes
This gives the best possible surface for a hard wearing powder coat finish.

Orange Bikes
Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes
From Kermit Green to Minion Yellow, there's plenty of bright colourways to choose from.

Orange Bikes
After being given a base coat, the frames will then be baked in the oven before being repeated again with the final colour.

Orange Bikes
The bikes are then built up to order with a wide range of finishing kits.

Orange Bikes
Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes
A Four ready to be let loose on the trails!

MENTIONS: @orangebikes / @rossbellphoto


  • + 103
 is nobody going to mention the boobies on the wall, or is that down to me as usual?
  • + 19
 Almost missed them! Cheers to you!
  • + 10
 @Muckal: I like boobies
  • + 3
 I was trying to read the dry erase board.... and then looked left ????
  • + 4
 There's more than one pair too.
  • + 5
 It seems like they cleaned up the place since Guy Martin took a factory tour in 2012.
  • + 9
 That's why they welds look funny. The welder has one eye on the boobies!
  • - 5
flag zonoskar (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Never mind the boobies, what about that target? I find that more disturbing...
  • + 9
 I CANNOT believe I just did that much scrolling and searching for that. Cheers to you and creepy on me!
  • + 6
 as a tig welder... you need to look at some boobs to keep your day going
  • + 1
 Good catch! I totally missed them
  • + 8
  immediately scrolled up like my life depended on it >
  • + 1
 "Pink"bike.
  • + 61
 One may argue that suspension is too simple, price to high etc. but they deserve a huge respect for actually producing those bikes in-house with a well established and controlled process. My Canadian bike welded in Asia has 1.5mm misalignment in link and shock attachment points on front triangle Wink
  • + 46
 what rocky mountain do you own
  • + 6
 @hardyk: or is it norco?
  • + 3
 @hardyk: haha f*ck haha still laughing
  • + 4
 @hardyk: My rock mountain was designed so that if you put the Ride 9 in the slackest position, you can't access the shock valve to adjust the pressure.

Lovely.
  • + 1
 @bikekrieg: so useful
  • + 29
 I must admit i do enjoy these industry insider articles on PB! ???? Especially of local Yorkshire lads!
  • + 21
 I find myself more and more drawn to these frames. Having worked as a fine craftsman all my life I can totally relate to how these things are made. So many people say single pivots suck, and these frames are stupid because they're single pivot and aluminum so therefore they should be cheap. I say that they have the suspension progression that's completely linear. So any ramp up is determined by your shock and how you tune it. They only have 2 bearings that sit up high out of the way of trail slop. Not 8 bearings and bushings to deal with. Die formed hand welded sheet metal tubing? Can you say indestructible???!!! Yeah I want one bad.
  • - 4
flag IllestT (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Mostly agree, apart from the "indestructible" bit as unfortunately, they're anything but and Orange have always been fairly bad at warranty-wriggling.
Look nice though
  • + 7
 @IllestT: if your bike is in warranty then orange will always look after you. My 5 developed a crack in the swingarm and they took whole bike back gave me and brand new swing arm and complete re-spray in any of their colours I wanted. No questions asked. Tbh the bike had been put through waaaay beyond what it was designed for by me! Lyric 160 cane creek db air,slacked out to 65 degrees and ragged as my dh bike for 2 years prior to said crack appearing. Like I said no questions asked just sent back. 2 weeks later I had a new frame in sterling silver. Amazing bike. Soooo fast and stupidly strong for its weight. Love it. The company stand by their product and their customers.
  • + 21
 I've never been a big orange fan, but I can respect what they are doing. In a lot of ways they remind me of Hope. Simple, robust and hand built quality.
I wonder how many frames they get back through warranty claims?
  • - 1
 ^This summarizes my feelings. I dearly want to like Orange since I dig high durability aluminum frames (which are a rarity these days). I'm just not that interested in the single pivot design.
  • + 13
 Isnt that meant to be WEST yorkshire Wink .. orange have always made nice bikes
  • + 13
 GEARBOX?! Develop this further Orange
  • + 12
 I have 2, love them!
  • + 6
 Although I do not personally care for their style, this little insider has definitely made me a bigger fan of Orange. I dig the grassroots small-time fabshop vibe. Reminds me of past jobs I've held and how much fun shops like that can be to work in.
  • + 9
 Halifax is in West Yorkshire not North Yorkshire!! Trust me I was born there....
  • + 15
 The details of my life are quite inconsequential... very well, where do I begin? My father was a relentlessly self-improving boulangerie owner from Belgium with low grade narcolepsy and a penchant for buggery. My mother was a fifteen year old French prostitute named Chloe with webbed feet. My father would womanize, he would drink. He would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark. Sometimes he would accuse chestnuts of being lazy. The sort of general malaise that only the genius possess and the insane lament. My childhood was typical. Summers in Rangoon, luge lessons. In the spring we'd make meat helmets. When I was insolent I was placed in a burlap bag and beaten with reeds- pretty standard really. At the age of twelve I received my first scribe. At the age of fourteen a Zoroastrian named Vilma ritualistically shaved my testicles. There really is nothing like a shorn scrotum... it's breathtaking- I highly suggest you try it.
  • + 1
 @bigtim: Excuse me, Doctor, what's your favorite brand of bike?
  • + 2
 Halifax is in Nova Scotia. Trust me, I was born there.

Sorry bro; we stole it.
  • + 1
 @bigtim: wow
  • + 4
 Now on my 5th Orange, it's not just the bikes that are bomb proof but the service you receive if you have a problem, either with the bike or the components. That price of mind is worth a lot, also as has been pointed out each frame is hand made and although the welds might not be the prettiest I've not heard of one fail! I will also say that I have a devinci carbon trail bike as well, so not exclusively an orange advocate.
  • + 6
 Excellent article on an awesome company... Gotta love the titty posters & rifle targets on the wall too, bet you don't get that at Giant & Spackerized. Proper job! Wink
  • + 8
 Clear coat painted only frame would be sick!
  • + 2
 My friend has his in black onodize beautiful and saved some weight
  • - 16
flag fercho25 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 wouldnt that be like polishing the proverbial turd?
  • + 9
 @fercho25: I bet you've polished a few turds in your time...
  • - 6
flag fercho25 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Downhill-DeeBag: I am a coprophilic and will ask you to respect my desires please.
  • + 3
 I still swear by this but my Oranges are the only bikes ive had that haven't had me through the front door (over bars) The most confidence inspiring bikes ive ever owned, tried that fancy multilink stuff too lardy darr for me ,simple pivot and wack it wi yammer when it needs changing .

Best bikes by far ... shhh stage 6 inbound
  • + 3
 Nearly bought an X1 frame with my student loan in 1997. I didn't in the end. Interest i didn't it on cd's, Stella and Newcastle Brown Ale. I'm glad I didn't waste it. Not a single filing cabinet was harmed in the making of this comment.
  • + 7
 I spy boobies
  • + 2
 i have an 2008 Patriot, just dissasambleed it to make a repaint. Love the bike, with a modern shock (CCDBA) it is the best riding bike i owned, still up to the task regardles its age.
  • + 1
 Can a welder give me their insight on the welds? I don't really hear much about Orange bikes breaking so I assume the welds are strong. But I do see a lot of complaining about the welds. So are they just ugly in a welders perspective and if so what are they doing wrong?
  • + 3
 Nice raw photos of bikes and boobies. Good times lol! Surprised they didn't want the Calendar girls removed though. Good work Orange!
  • + 2
 We currently have a Clockwork 120 available to demo in the Las Vegas area. We will also have a Five and a Stage 5 come on line soon. for more information our email is info@thebikebondsman.com
  • + 1
 I'd love to support Orange, but right now they don't make a bike I'd want to buy. I just don't understand why they take a flat piece of sheet and manipulate the hell out of it to make it into tubes. They cant even change the wall thickness of the material to get it thicker where you need it and thinner where you don't (like on a butted tube), there are also a ton of welds, which means a more weight and weak points. Do yourselves a favor Orange and get some hydroforming kit, make the bike simpler with less fabricated parts and less welding and you'll pay less money in production, and have a stronger, lighter smoother bike.
  • - 4
flag jaame (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Great idea.
  • + 8
 you've got a point, but more weight and weak points? i for one have never seen a recent orange bike broken and despite popular belief they are actually relatively light frames too so is it needed? probably not
  • + 7
 When did welds become weak points? Material is added during a weld increasing volume at the weld compared to surrounding area. Weakness at the welds is due to any number of things: poor workmanship, improper preweld treatment or Post weld treatment...
  • + 11
 I'm pretty sure Orange don't need your advice on how they can be 'better'. Especially as all it amounts to is you saying "make a bike like everyone else does".
  • + 8
 haha you dont get it mate... most people that would buy an orange buy it because they want to own something interesting and unique. Plenty of cheap light bikes out there with zero character.
  • + 5
 Not sure that they need to be any lighter. My mate's xl Alpine 6 is 31lbs, I've seen their DH bikes built up around the 33lb mark. They might look heavy but you'd be pleasantly surprised if you sat on one.
  • + 8
 You are essentially asking Orange to close the door on their heritage, something which gives the bikes a distinctive look which is immediately noticable as an Orange bike - What other bike has a look so easily identifiable?

The design / look follows through the range and they have obviously got to the stage where they can produce a strong, light, stiff frame using that style of production, are they 100% as refined as they could be with other methods of production, possibly not - But does that really matter? Would 5% lighter or stronger really make enough of a difference to can their whole niche?

I for one would be mortified if orange went to boring hydroformed tubes and I think a lot of their customer base would be too.
  • + 2
 Such a nice bike, looks like something you could buy as your last bike because it would never break. An orange bike with some orange hope hubs... That would be sick
  • + 2
 How do you get one in the states - I like the '4' please PLUS, I would pay more, just to NOT have another 'Me Too' bike on the trails.
  • + 3
 www.aventuron.com
  • + 1
 OMG @WAKIdesigns you need to see this.
  • + 3
 Circle cycles in PA 215-938-8646. Small bike shop owned by a great couple. She's a huge Orange fan. She's from Europe and has ridden them extensively. He's a local guy and a great bike mechanic trained by one of the best. Adam and Anniette
  • + 2
 @fattyheadshok: Very cool - I will check this out PLUS I'm not to far in Frederick Maryland
  • + 4
 Anyone can put cloth into a mould. It takes skill to weld a frame
  • - 1
 But first you have to produce a flawless mould.
  • + 6
 @IRISIBIS: the machine does that and the child puts the cloth in the mould
  • + 1
 I've been an avid orange fan, my last two bikes have been oranges and they don't come cheap. But I and quite a few people have noticed that as the prices are rising the quality is decreasing.
  • + 3
 I really enjoy seeing all of these factory tours, especially ones like this that show production and fabrication.
  • + 3
 I like the factory tours that are, you know of an actual factory. Design and marketing studios are le blah.
  • + 4
 Love my Alpine Smile
  • + 2
 P7. Indestructible and copied by do many.
  • + 1
 I love orange but look at the factory and infrastructure, they're pricing has gone a bit wild, hand made or not.
  • + 10
 Agree but i think their pricing as always been high. Talking on a personal level i think the build quality and components are good but i always go for the high end models and obviously pay the price. I raced at Hamsterley the other week and can honestly say i have never seen so many Oranges in the same place, loads of them, was like a rainbow on track with all the different colours.
  • + 9
 I have a 2011 5 Pro which cost me £3500 with a few (ok, lots..) upgrades, best bike I've ever owned. If you look at their pricing for the current model it's the same for a similar spec, barring Hope brakes. Considering inflation over those 6 years a £300 increase is nothing!

They have a totally different riding quality to anything else you can buy, if you like that then they're great. The fact that Orange are in business, making money and still producing well-reviewed bikes that you see regularly on the trails says everything you need to know about how well they are doing.
  • + 2
 @Gilly009: Was just a bit shocked to see the set up of the factory, a different world to Canyon and the like.
  • + 2
 @DaMilkyBarKid: I've had Oranges and agree they ride like know other bike Ive owned.
I would love to demo the new stuff as mine was before the recent slack and low era.
  • + 3
 @jimmythehat: Totally agree there mate.
  • + 2
 All bikes are hand made!
  • + 1
 @jaame: Except when by a machine.
  • + 1
 Price for going from 5/6 models to the current 13 and offering loads of customisation. Think they need to simplify the range, however having said that they are more reasonably priced than they used to be when compared to big name far east frames.

love the ones i have but i cant say im digging the looks on the latest models, leave the curvy tubing to hydroforming madness like the nukeproofs. Give me something that looks like a girder.

Oh and bring back the patriot (66/07-09 era which had the shock shuttles) that was a bike you could setup however you wanted
  • + 1
 Rear Triangle like a new "super enduro" frame from Polygon bikes, but with different material Smile
  • + 2
 If I ever end up owning an Orange, I want a British flag on it.
  • + 3
 I love Trump !
  • + 2
 Nice Background Photo in the Pic with the guy welding the Frame Wink
  • + 0
 I don't understand, where do they keep the 10 young chimpanzees that handle the welding?
  • + 1
 Love that orange color they use.
  • + 1
 Hey did you check out that tube bender? No me either!
  • - 1
 don't orange heat treat there frames then after all that stress from folding and welding! and before painting them, or is that why you see so many cracked swing arms?
  • - 1
 Only producing 20 frames per week is probably a reflection of the high price as they cannot compete with the volume of Canyon and the like.
  • - 10
flag fercho25 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 well if they made prettier bikes they probably would sell more and could hire more people.
  • + 6
 @fercho25: "Prettier bikes" ? You're supposed to ride them on the trails not in the bedroom you weirdo....
  • - 3
 @Downhill-DeeBag: bikes are a fashion accesory
  • + 3
 @fercho25: They aren't in Yorkshire, we like to ride our bikes not admire their beauty..
  • + 2
 That is part of the problem - 2 people doing 20 frames a week means the only step up is to hire one more person and make 30 frames a week. And if that 50 percent extra can't be sold at full price then everyone else will have to pay more to cover it.
  • + 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Most of the forks, shocks, gears etc are brought in and so Orange can buy the amount needed so I guess adding another welder wouldn't add that much onto the cost of the bikes. I guess for people just buying the bare frame it might matter more though.
  • - 1
 Wow another Orange bikes factory tour, wasn't there one a few months ago? Is Hope next?
  • + 0
 I know these bikes are amazing, but damn these welds are ugly AF
  • + 0
 looks like a carrera titan with posh stickers to me,
  • + 0
 Was the X628 really before the (normal tubed, URT) X1?
  • + 1
 My thoughts exatly- that wasn't their first full susser. The URT's were definitely first. The 628, I think, the first of the monocoque era.
  • + 1
 great article
  • + 0
 Wait, I didn't even see one filing cabinet
  • - 3
 why no carbon?
  • + 2
 You just can't fold carbon sheets ! ;-))
