Inside (Outside) The Tape: Rampage 2019

Oct 24, 2019
Want to know what your favorite riders are up to at Red Bull Rampage 2019? Well, we talked to them to get the inside scoop on their lines and what their plans are.

12 Comments

  • 7 0
 you forgot "bike", "wheel", "suspension", "dirt", "jump", "jumps", "slopestyle", "gnarly", "saddle", "bars", "poopedpants", "utah", "desert", and a few others in your tags, just fyi
  • 4 0
 also forgot the tag "too smooth its like slopestyle" for the gapers on pinkbike.
  • 4 0
 Honestly i think its great that there is a healthy mix of smoother jumps/drops and straight gnar. Seems like the riders are a choosing a slightly safer route to progressing the sport.

And lets be honest most of it looks insanely big on the video so you know its scary in real life.

Send it for Jordie guys!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, my friend did a 5'×5' gap on video a few years back, and you couldn't even see it, it looked like he hit a bump. So you know those are huge!!!
  • 4 0
 Brendon’s line is so freaking sketch. His canyon gap takeoff and landing look non-existent.
  • 2 0
 Yeah one of the most interesting lines for sure. You know he'll trick that gap.
  • 2 0
 Dude this is soooo freaking wild and cool. Question; how do riders claim which route? First come first serve? Lottery?
  • 1 0
 First come, first serve and teaming up has become very popular in the past few years due to limited build time, builders allowed, tools, etc.
  • 1 0
 diggin all the Rampage previews and hype, but where's all the bike previews???
  • 1 0
 Brett Tippie was everywhere! That's a hard working guy!
  • 1 0
 Awesome video!!! Nice work Logan!
  • 1 0
 TLD D4 is here

