Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Inside (Outside) The Tape: Rampage 2019
Oct 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Want to know what your favorite riders are up to at Red Bull Rampage 2019? Well, we talked to them to get the inside scoop on their lines and what their plans are.
Filmed & Edited by
Logan Nelson
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Brandon Semenuk
Brendan Fairclough
Brett Rheeder
Brett Tippie
Cam Zink
Carson Storch
Kyle Strait
Thomas Genon
Tom Van Steenbergen
Red Bull Rampage
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
gumbytex
(1 hours ago)
you forgot "bike", "wheel", "suspension", "dirt", "jump", "jumps", "slopestyle", "gnarly", "saddle", "bars", "poopedpants", "utah", "desert", and a few others in your tags, just fyi
[Reply]
4
0
scott-townes
(31 mins ago)
also forgot the tag "too smooth its like slopestyle" for the gapers on pinkbike.
[Reply]
4
0
pheonix-up
(38 mins ago)
Honestly i think its great that there is a healthy mix of smoother jumps/drops and straight gnar. Seems like the riders are a choosing a slightly safer route to progressing the sport.
And lets be honest most of it looks insanely big on the video so you know its scary in real life.
Send it for Jordie guys!
[Reply]
1
0
Kramz
(5 mins ago)
Yeah, my friend did a 5'×5' gap on video a few years back, and you couldn't even see it, it looked like he hit a bump. So you know those are huge!!!
[Reply]
4
0
DHmental
(40 mins ago)
Brendon’s line is so freaking sketch. His canyon gap takeoff and landing look non-existent.
[Reply]
2
0
endlessblockades
(21 mins ago)
Yeah one of the most interesting lines for sure. You know he'll trick that gap.
[Reply]
2
0
Junk2016
(48 mins ago)
Dude this is soooo freaking wild and cool. Question; how do riders claim which route? First come first serve? Lottery?
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(30 mins ago)
First come, first serve and teaming up has become very popular in the past few years due to limited build time, builders allowed, tools, etc.
[Reply]
1
0
rsbowen
(26 mins ago)
diggin all the Rampage previews and hype, but where's all the bike previews???
[Reply]
1
0
n1ck
(2 mins ago)
Brett Tippie was everywhere! That's a hard working guy!
[Reply]
1
0
JeffWeed
Plus
(0 mins ago)
Awesome video!!! Nice work Logan!
[Reply]
1
0
juxtapozy
(1 hours ago)
TLD D4 is here
[Reply]
