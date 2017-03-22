Inside Pinion

Every single gearbox is run through a control procedure. This tests the basics of the gearbox, will it pedal? Will it shift? What is very intriguing about this process is that the shifting is tested by a belt while the gearbox is under load. Out on the trail you cannot shift under load. When asked about this Pinion explained that it is a question of torque, the gearbox itself will shift under load, but using a cable shifter you cannot generate enough torque to do it. However, if you were to have an electronic shifter with a servo motor of some kind, then it might be possible...