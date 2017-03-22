INDUSTRY INSIDER

Inside Pinion

Mar 22, 2017
by Matt Wragg  

Denkendorf Germany January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
INSIDE

PINION

WORDS AND PHOTOGRAPHY // MATT WRAGG



The gearbox. The white whale of mountain bike drivetrains. On paper they make a lot of sense, centralising weight, eliminating the chain influence from the suspension and removing the fragile derailleur from its exposed position. The problem has always been the execution. There have been multiple attempts to get one right over the years, but out in the real world they have always been too heavy, create too much drag or are simply too complicated. The fact is that the modern derailleur is a finely-tuned precision implement and to convince the masses to step away from them needs a gearbox that is better than they are.

Back in 2011 a German journalist showed up on my doorstep with a bike equipped with a gearbox crafted by ex-automotive engineers. That was the Pinion P1.18. It looked wild and in the car park it felt like it might just work. A year later I flew to Northern Germany to try riding one. It was pretty good, but still had some quirks and a lot of weight. In the intervening years they may not have set the mountain bike world alight, but for serious bike-trekking enthusiasts, Pinion are the market leaders - if what you need is ultimate reliability, they are the name to turn to.

Last year they launched their re-worked C1.12 gearbox to the world, which is lighter, a little less bulky, but still as bombproof. Pinion themselves would admit that they are not quite at the point where their drivetrains are going to takeover the mountain bike market, but while their progress is slow and steady, they certainly show all the promise of being the people who will finally crack the gearbox problem...

We visited their headquarters, just down the road from Mercedes Benz and Porsche, near Stuttgart, Germany to take a look behind their doors.




Christoph Lerman and XXX the founders of Pinion.
Christoph Lerman and Michael Schmitz, the founders of Pinion.

The heart of Pinion s gearbox. Fearsome is the only word for the engineering that goes into one of these and a it is instantly clear where the extra weight in the system comes from - these things are built to last. Pinion expect a lifttime of over 100 000km for one of these gearboxes with no maintenance aside from the occasional cable change and a little lubrication.
The heart of Pinion's gearbox. Fearsome is the only word for the engineering that goes into one of these, and a it is instantly clear where the extra weight in the system comes from - these things are built to deal with a huge amount of torque - up to 250Nm, which is equivalent to a small car. They are also built to withstand these forces for a long, long time. Pinion expect a lifetime of over 100,000km for one of these gearboxes, with no maintenance aside from the occasional cable change and a little lubrication.

The upper array of sprockets in the gearbox is the critical part of the system and once you start digging into how it all works it is clear how impressive a feat of engineering it is. This group is made up of two spearate groups - the three sprockets to the left are the equivalent of triple chainrings so there is a small medium and large. The second group of six is equivalent of a 6-speed cassette - so between these two groups they combine to offer the18 gears in this gearbox.
The upper array of sprockets in the gearbox is the critical part of the system and once you start digging into how it all works, it is clear how impressive a feat of engineering it is. This group is made up of two separate groups - the three sprockets to the left are the equivalent of triple chainrings, so there is a small, medium and large. The second group of six is equivalent of a 6-speed cassette - so between these two groups they combine to offer the18 gears in this gearbox.

The axle has two separate parts to allow the two groups of sprockets to move independently.
The axle has two separate parts to allow the two groups of sprockets to move independently.

This two piece axle allows the groups of sprockets to move independently.
This two piece axle allows the groups of sprockets to move independently.

Beneath those sprockets lies this adjustable cam - this is the part the shifter actuates to change your gear and it took a solid half hour of squinting and stupid questions to even start to understand how it works. The shifter moves the cam through 18 unique positions sequentially each of which locks one sprocket from each of the two groups to create a gearing combination. This takes you through from the smallest gear up to the largest engaging different sequences of sprockets to create a very smooth progression through the 18 gears.
Beneath those sprockets lies this adjustable cam - this is the part the shifter actuates to change your gear and it took a solid half hour of squinting and stupid questions to even start to understand how it works. The shifter moves the cam through 18 unique positions, sequentially, each of which locks one sprocket from each of the two groups to create a gearing combination. This takes you through from the smallest gear up to the largest, engaging different sequences of sprockets to create a very smooth progression through the 18 gears.

This should be a test for engineering aptitude. If you can look at this and quickly understand how you would create something like this to drive the cam through those 18 precise combinations sign up for your engineering degree now. For the rest of us it is looks deceivingly simple but to get your head round how you can create all those combinations is mind-bending stuff. Talking to owner Christoph Lerman he could see this in his head and it makes instant sense to him.
This should be a test for engineering aptitude. If you can look at this and quickly understand how you would create something like this to drive the cam through those 18 precise combinations, sign up for your engineering degree now. For the rest of us, it is looks deceivingly simple, but to get your head round how you can create all those combinations is mind-bending stuff. Talking to owner, Christoph Lerman, he could see this in his head and it makes instant sense to him.

Each position of the cam pushes forward a different combination of these pawls to lock the desired sprockets in place.
Each position of the cam pushes forward a different combination of these pawls to lock the desired sprockets in place.

One of the challenges of a gearbox is the amount of torque that goes through it - with a standard chainring that torque is dispersed over a relatively large area that can be relatively inexpensively replaced. In a gearbox the sprockets are far smaller and replacing them is no small job. With a five year warranty and an expected lifespan of well over 100 000km you end up with this kind of burly sprocket.
One of the challenges of a gearbox is the amount of torque that goes through it - with a standard chainring that torque is dispersed over a relatively large area that can be relatively inexpensively replaced. In a gearbox the sprockets are far smaller and replacing them is no small job. With a five year warranty and an expected lifespan of well over 100,000km, you end up with this kind of burly sprocket.

You can use a simple torx key to cycle the cam through its movements to get a better idea of how it moves.
You can use a simple torx key to cycle the cam through its movements to get a better idea of how it moves.

The inside of the shifter assembly - this is the part of the gearbox that needs the most maintenance the cables need changing ever so often.
The inside of the shifter assembly - this is the part of the gearbox that needs the most maintenance, the cables need changing ever so often.

Once you have your internal mechanism you need a box to keep it in. This is the original 3D-printed casing.
Once you have your internal mechanism, you need a box to keep it in. This is the original, 3D-printed casing.

They did run through a few iterations before they were happy that the design was both as strong and minimal as it possibly coukd be.
They did run through a few iterations before they were happy that the design was both as strong and minimal as it possibly could be.

The evolution of the new C1.12 casing.
The evolution of the new C1.12 casing.

A look inside at the casting shows how much attention has been paid to every detail.
A look inside at the casting shows how much attention has been paid to every detail.

That said they have to - the moulds for casting the magnesium casing cost around the half million Euros mark. It is an eye-watering investment for a company the size of Pinion to make but it also makes a very clear statement about they want to do things - they come from the engineering tradition that spawned Porsche and Mercedes and the idea of doing something by half does not exist in that world.
That said, they have to - the moulds for casting the magnesium casing cost around the half million Euros mark. It is an eye-watering investment for a company the size of Pinion to make, but it also makes a very clear statement about they want to do things - they come from the engineering tradition that spawned Porsche and Mercedes and the idea of doing something by half does not exist in that world.

Inside Pinion

Inside Pinion
Inside Pinion

Inside Pinion

Once you have a gearbox you need to find a way to fit it onto a bicycle. This too took many iterations to perfect - trying to reduce the weight maintain stiffness and strength in the frame and make life as easy as possible for frame builders.
Once you have a gearbox you need to find a way to fit it onto a bicycle. This too took many iterations to perfect - trying to reduce the weight, maintain stiffness and strength in the frame and make life as easy as possible for frame builders.

Denkendorf Germany January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg

Inside Pinion
Inside Pinion

Inside Pinion

All the design for the Pinion gearbox is done here in house and their plans for the future are more than interesting. In the near future they are looking closely at the cranks hinting that a carbon crank may appear and they believe it can shave as much as 400g from the system. Ask them about the future and they are confident that if you demand say a little less than 100 000km from your drivetrain it is entirely possible to get the weight on a par with a standard drivetrain...
All the design for the Pinion gearbox is done here in house and their plans for the future are more than interesting. In the near future they are looking closely at the cranks, hinting that switching to other material could save a lot of weight. Ask them about the future and they are confident that it is entirely possible to get the weight on a par with a standard drivetrain...

XXX and Christoph are very involved in the production keeping their hands-on with the gearboxes they produce.
Michael and Christoph are very involved in the product development, keeping their hands-on with the gearboxes they produce.

The pins for the cam are punched in one at a time.
The pins for the cam are punched in, one at a time.

You can t really tell here but the silver crown at the top of the assembly is spring-loaded to help keep the cam in place.
You can't really tell here, but the silver crown at the top of the assembly is spring-loaded to help keep the cam in place.

Ready.
Ready.

It is then placed into the main body of the cam.
It is then placed into the main body of the cam.

Inside Pinion
Inside Pinion

The sprockets are mounted one at a time onto the axles.
The sprockets are mounted, one at a time onto the axles.

The shifting mechnism runs on a bearing situated within the gearbox.
The shifting mechanism runs on a bearing situated within the gearbox.

The box is pressed together.
The bearings that the axles run on are pressed into the body.

Pinion make 10 000 gearboxes a year right now.
Many gearboxes, ready to ship.

Inside Pinion

Inside Pinion
Inside Pinion

Denkendorf Germany January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg

Every single gearbox is run through a control procedure. This tests the basics of the gearbox will it pedal Will it shift What is very intriguing about this process is that the shifting is tested by a belt while the gearbox is under load. Out on the trail you cannot shift under load. When asked about this Pinion explained that it is a question of torque the gearbox itself will shift under load but using a cable shifter you cannot generate enough torque to do it. However if you were to have an electronic shifter with a servo motor of some kind then it might be possible...
Every single gearbox is run through a control procedure. This tests the basics of the gearbox, will it pedal? Will it shift? What is very intriguing about this process is that the shifting is tested by a belt while the gearbox is under load. Out on the trail you cannot shift under load. When asked about this Pinion explained that it is a question of torque, the gearbox itself will shift under load, but using a cable shifter you cannot generate enough torque to do it. However, if you were to have an electronic shifter with a servo motor of some kind, then it might be possible...

Finally the gearboxes are treated in a pressure oven to make sure they are completely sealed.
Finally the gearboxes are treated in a pressure oven to make sure they are completely sealed.

Inside Pinion
Inside Pinion

Once the checks are complete each gearbox is marked with a warranty sticker.
Once the checks are complete, each gearbox is marked with a warranty sticker.

Inside Pinion
Denkendorf Germany January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg

XXX is the Pinion service department. If you are selling 10 000 units a year and have one man doing your warranty and repair it s fair to say that your products are pretty reliable.
Nico is the Pinion service department. If you are selling as many gearboxes as Pinion are and have one man doing your warranty and repair, it's fair to say that your products are pretty reliable.

The repaired gearboxes are mounted to this test mules for checking before being sent back to customers.
The repaired gearboxes are mounted to this test mules for checking before being sent back to customers.

There s no denying that bikes built around Pinion s gearbox are nice and clean.
There's no denying that bikes built around Pinion's gearbox are nice and clean.
And one local builder XXX has even mounted one to an XC race hardtail.
And one local builder, Quantor, has even mounted one to an XC race hardtail.


Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
81517 views
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
79434 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
50768 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
49788 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
46306 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
41853 views
Opinion: The Table
38442 views
Sound of Speed: Luca Shaw - Video
38244 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Rad

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038510
Mobile Version of Website