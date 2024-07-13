Inside Propain Bikes - From a Chairlift Dream to an International Brand

History lesson: During a 2006 bike trip to Whistler, Robert Krauss and Markus Zander came up with the idea of building their own bikes. In 2008, that idea became a reality with the launch of Propain Bikes. Leveraging his engineering background and experience working on helicopters, Robert designed the first downhill frame, the Rage. Initially, these bikes were sold in very limited numbers to friends from a basement.
Almost simultaneously, in 2007, David Assfalg – who owned a bike shop at the time – and Markus Zander founded Sixpack Racing components. For a brief period, Propain operated out of David's bike shop. Markus eventually stepped down of Propain to focus entirely on Sixpack Racing. David became the CEO of Propain alongside Robert, officially forming Propain Bicycles GmbH in 2012.
Initially, Sixpack was the larger company, supporting Propain's growth. However, Propain quickly built a strong reputation through word of mouth and transitioned to direct distribution in 2012. This shift propelled Propain's growth at a remarkable pace.
As for the current headquarters that Propain operates out of, the required size to house the company has grown at a staggering rate. From the basement to a garage, then to David's bike shop in Tettnang, Propain soon moved to a former car dealership in Ravensburg. When David sought to rent an even larger facility in Ravensburg, frustrating negotiations with the landlord led him to reconsider renting altogether. During a road ride, he noticed a sign advertising building plots in Vogt, near Ravensburg. A quick 20-minunte drive from the office you find some rolling hills with plenty of short but fun technical singletrack riding.
This inspired them to embark on the journey to build their own office building in 2016, initially thinking it would be a fun project. Operating on a tight budget, they had to make creative decisions, such as constructing a building without heating. After pooling together every last cent to complete the facility, they simply couldn't afford the additional costs for heating installation. Despite this, electric radiators helped them get through the winters. The company's significant growth led to the construction of a much larger facility next door in 2021, marking another milestone in Propain's history.Propain Out, Sixpack In
The first of Propain's buildings was built in 2016 and was quickly outgrown. It now houses all of Sixpack Racing components. Only about two years ago, Propain's marketing department, design office and engineering were situated in this building as well as containers outside, having already outgrown their first building.
Five years ago, the Propain team consisted of 15 people. Today, there are over 200 employees, having grown substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase in demand. With everyone working at full capacity, that transitional period was quite stressful at times.
Merlin, the 19-year-old son of one of the owners, David Assfalg, has recently taken the lead at Sixpack Racing. Even before graduating from high school, his determination and efforts enabled him to climb the corporate ladder quickly.Propain keeps growing
[PI=24477301]
XXX[/PI]Assembly Steering the ship
Even though Robert Krauss was one of the people who came up with the idea for the company, he was only able to commit full-time to Propain once the building in Vogt was finished, having only accepted a very small salary from Propain to make it work until then and still working at his day-job fiddling with helicopters. Today, as one of the CEOs he's responsible for everything technical. To this day, he's doing some of the frame designs himself.
Similarly, for the first two years, mostly being responsible for sales and distribution, David didn't get paid anything at all from Propain and made a living through the bike shop. His duties as CEO is to focus on sales, marketing and human resources.
Emu Mendler ended up being employee number one, taking care of customer service and assembly. Since January 2023, a third managing director, or better said CIO, Andrei Rantsevich was added to the board, taking care of the operative side of things.
Engineering & Design Testing facility
|We can do that on our own.—David Assfalg, CEO, randomly mentioned when talking about their first building, but synonymous for Propain Bicycle's story
Propain has the benefit of having built a complete set of test benches over the years. Constructed mostly by students, these benches allow for in-house testing and certifications. This setup also enables students to complete their theses, knowing that the machines they build will have real-world applications. The benches are constantly upgraded with new electronics as they become available.
Propain has developed some self-devised tests where they accept frame cracks but not failures. For instance, if a rider crashes into a tree and breaks a frame in half, that failure is not covered by warranty. To test this, they have a special bench where weights are dropped on the mounted frame. It's a rigorous test, revealing where frames typically fail.
For a bike like the Rage, the rear wheel drop test must withstand a height of 25 cm for a category 5 rating. However, to ensure safety for riders at events like Rampage, they sometimes test up to 40 cm. Although it might not seem like much, a 90 kg weight dropped on the frame without a shock (replaced by a steel dummy) and without a wheel transfers the impact directly to the rear axle.Where to put all the stuff? Roundup
Propain continues to focus on internationalization and aims to grow globally, but not at any cost. The year 2024 will be used as a year of consolidation and market observation to make sensible investments for the future. Therefore, Propain is concentrating on internal processes and structures, solidifying the foundation to be well-prepared for the future.