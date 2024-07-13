Inside Propain Bikes - From a Chairlift Dream to an International Brand

Propain Out, Sixpack In

This front served as the main entrance with a parking lot where customers could pick up their bikes. Containers were quickly added on outside, as they've outgrown their first building already.

There used to be a small pump track next to the Sixpack building, but it is now covered in weeds due to a lack of time and unresolved insurance issues with random people showing up to ride. Additionally, as the new building is also becoming too small, Propain might need this space to expand their office once more. Nice place for an after-work drink …

One of the first rooms inside was a showroom, similar to the one in the main building, but on a much smaller scale. The managing directors were in the office on the left, with purchasing, management, and product management in the next room. Looking back, they are surprised how they managed to fit so many people into this space and still make it all work. Before moving to the new building, there were about 60 to 70 employees in total. Peeking out behind the wall is Stefan Grüny, Head of Marketing. At one point, Sixpack also ran wheel lacing machines to build their own wheels, but that part has been discontinued.

What used to be the assembly area is now used for packaging and assembling pedal bushings. Stems, stems, stems, ...

Where the main storage was previously used for Propain Bikes, most of the building is now storage for Sixpack components. The building also houses 80 to 90 demo bikes when they're not at events or festivals throughout the year. It also housed World Cup Race Team equipment, which, at least for the moment isn't part of the program. This area is still a work-in-progress.

Propain keeps growing

The new building, located next to Sixpack Racing's facility, was constructed in 2021 on the grounds of former tennis courts.

If so ordered, you can personally pick up your bike directly in the showroom at Propain's headquarters.

Through the PROPAIN.GET.SET.UP option, the bike will be set up according to your rider weight and preferences on the spot. Adjacent to the showroom is a small cafeteria for employees, offering coffee and snacks. In another building, healthy lunches are provided for the staff.

Although Propain would love to showcase the full history of their bikes on their wall, unfortunately, not all first models were kept.

Propain's first frame, the Rage, marks the beginning of their journey. Another important model in their history, the Tyee.

Plenty of fast and skilled riders at Propain over the years.

Carson Storch's bike from the showroom, supposedly still carrying some 2022 Utah dirt, now a part of Rampage history.

Plenty of awards are displayed, with many still missing and room for many more in the future.

Assembly

In pre-assembly, workers use a Mobile Data Entry Device to follow a pick-list and select components from a small in-building warehouse, which carries about a month's worth of stock. These components are then placed on an assembly dolly to fulfill customer orders. Propain is known for offering multiple custom component choices, resulting in considerable model variation. The in-building warehouse is continually restocked from the main warehouse next door, another recent expansion of Propain's facilities.

Tires are mounted to the wheels, and tubeless setups are installed if ordered. In frame prep, right next to it, frames are unpacked, checked for paint damage, and undergo final bearing and axle tolerance checks. Frames with irregularities are designated as B-stock and typically used for athletes' bikes, demos, or similar projects to avoid waste. Frames are also customized to the customer's specifications, with selected decals and frame badges applied.

The star nut is pressed into the steer tube, and the crown race is pressed onto the fork.

The fully prepped assembly dolly can move on to the assembly process department together with the frame from there. Anything missing?

By the end of 2023, Propain was able to build 44 to 60 bikes per day in their headquarters in Germany. E-bikes take about twice as long to assemble due to the additional complexity of motors and cables. Their current record stands at 262 bikes in a week and 1,220 bikes in a month. On average, Propain delivers about 1,200 bikes per month, totaling around 15,000 bikes per year in Europe. From Germany, Propain supplies all of Europe. From their location in Vancouver, Washington, in the USA, Propain supplies all of North America. In the States, they currently produce around 50 bikes per week, so the plan for this year is to deliver approximately 2,000 bikes there.

Currently, there are twelve assembly stations, with plans to double up in the near future. There's still a ways to go to hit the daily average.

Ready for shipping. Bikes that are sent out by carrier, which are most of them, are partially disassembled and boxed up.

Steering the ship

CEOs Robert Krauss (right) and David Assfalg (left) surrounded by plenty of bike adventures along the way. Celebrating their 40th birthday not too long ago, their employees handed them this collage.

David, Robert's and Andrei's office. In the back the so-called Swiss pine temple. You get the idea why. Propain frames everywhere ...

David Assfalg

We can do that on our own. — David Assfalg, CEO, randomly mentioned when talking about their first building, but synonymous for Propain Bicycle's story

Marketing & Communications. This is where customer support is grouped. So, whenever you have questions about your order, service, or guarantee, you'll most likely talk to someone from this room. That is, during business hours.

Engineering & Design

The various walls with sketches and drawings of upcoming bikes in the engineering department was, unfortunately, but understandably, off-limits for photos.

The graphic design department is grouped with the engineering department, handling about 50% of the bike and corporate design work, alongside extensive contributions to the marketing department. Additionally, the product manager for the clothing line is situated on this level.

SRAM developed their Powertrain under the project name 'Apollo'. When Propain became one of the first partners to equip the system, they named their Ekano Carbon project the E-Pollo XIII, complete with a badge. SRAM liked the logo so much they put it on some t-shirts and jackets.

Testing facility

Here, Propain's new gravel bike underwent rigorous testing before production.

One of the longest running tests is the pedal fatigue test, which runs on a frame. The head tube fatigue test involves pulling and pushing the fork. While a brake fatigue test is not an ISO requirement, Propain conducts it to thoroughly test tensions on post or bottom mounts. The actuator can be repositioned to test other areas, such as the seat tube. The machines are used not only for ISO certification but also for validating new design ideas.

To receive the ASTM rating, Propain performs all tests in-house without needing to send frames to outside facilities. They usually test far beyond the rating requirements. All results are archived and must be available as proof that the frames survived the testing procedures. If an incident occurs, Propain must prove that the frame was tested to the standards. During fatigue tests, frames may develop small cracks, while impact tests can cause complete failures. If a crack forms, they continue testing to see if the frame fails completely. Learning from the frame's behavior—whether a crack enlarges or remains the same—is valuable. Ideally, the testing machines are turned off after a certain number of cycles because the frames do not fail.

Propain is always innovating. Currently, they are developing a new stiffer upper link for the Rage to test with team riders. This early-stage process will determine whether the link will be completely changed, available aftermarket, or included in an update.

One test bench is specifically designed for components like handlebars or stems. Ultibreaker.

Where to put all the stuff?

Propain was fortunate to take over a warehouse right next to their new office, a former tennis hall, previously also home to a children's entertainment center and later a Tacx warehouse.

Built in a former quarry, this space has 3,000 square meters of storage beneath the ground for frames and components.

A part of this warehouse is also occupied by customer service repairs, with several workstations.

Roundup

History lesson: During a 2006 bike trip to Whistler, Robert Krauss and Markus Zander came up with the idea of building their own bikes. In 2008, that idea became a reality with the launch of Propain Bikes. Leveraging his engineering background and experience working on helicopters, Robert designed the first downhill frame, the Rage. Initially, these bikes were sold in very limited numbers to friends from a basement.Almost simultaneously, in 2007, David Assfalg – who owned a bike shop at the time – and Markus Zander founded Sixpack Racing components. For a brief period, Propain operated out of David's bike shop. Markus eventually stepped down of Propain to focus entirely on Sixpack Racing. David became the CEO of Propain alongside Robert, officially forming Propain Bicycles GmbH in 2012.Initially, Sixpack was the larger company, supporting Propain's growth. However, Propain quickly built a strong reputation through word of mouth and transitioned to direct distribution in 2012. This shift propelled Propain's growth at a remarkable pace.As for the current headquarters that Propain operates out of, the required size to house the company has grown at a staggering rate. From the basement to a garage, then to David's bike shop in Tettnang, Propain soon moved to a former car dealership in Ravensburg. When David sought to rent an even larger facility in Ravensburg, frustrating negotiations with the landlord led him to reconsider renting altogether. During a road ride, he noticed a sign advertising building plots in Vogt, near Ravensburg. A quick 20-minunte drive from the office you find some rolling hills with plenty of short but fun technical singletrack riding.This inspired them to embark on the journey to build their own office building in 2016, initially thinking it would be a fun project. Operating on a tight budget, they had to make creative decisions, such as constructing a building without heating. After pooling together every last cent to complete the facility, they simply couldn't afford the additional costs for heating installation. Despite this, electric radiators helped them get through the winters. The company's significant growth led to the construction of a much larger facility next door in 2021, marking another milestone in Propain's history.The first of Propain's buildings was built in 2016 and was quickly outgrown. It now houses all of Sixpack Racing components. Only about two years ago, Propain's marketing department, design office and engineering were situated in this building as well as containers outside, having already outgrown their first building.Five years ago, the Propain team consisted of 15 people. Today, there are over 200 employees, having grown substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase in demand. With everyone working at full capacity, that transitional period was quite stressful at times.Merlin, the 19-year-old son of one of the owners, David Assfalg, has recently taken the lead at Sixpack Racing. Even before graduating from high school, his determination and efforts enabled him to climb the corporate ladder quickly.[PI=24477301]XXX[/PI]Even though Robert Krauss was one of the people who came up with the idea for the company, he was only able to commit full-time to Propain once the building in Vogt was finished, having only accepted a very small salary from Propain to make it work until then and still working at his day-job fiddling with helicopters. Today, as one of the CEOs he's responsible for everything technical. To this day, he's doing some of the frame designs himself.Similarly, for the first two years, mostly being responsible for sales and distribution, David didn't get paid anything at all from Propain and made a living through the bike shop. His duties as CEO is to focus on sales, marketing and human resources.Emu Mendler ended up being employee number one, taking care of customer service and assembly. Since January 2023, a third managing director, or better said CIO, Andrei Rantsevich was added to the board, taking care of the operative side of things.Propain has the benefit of having built a complete set of test benches over the years. Constructed mostly by students, these benches allow for in-house testing and certifications. This setup also enables students to complete their theses, knowing that the machines they build will have real-world applications. The benches are constantly upgraded with new electronics as they become available.Propain has developed some self-devised tests where they accept frame cracks but not failures. For instance, if a rider crashes into a tree and breaks a frame in half, that failure is not covered by warranty. To test this, they have a special bench where weights are dropped on the mounted frame. It's a rigorous test, revealing where frames typically fail.For a bike like the Rage, the rear wheel drop test must withstand a height of 25 cm for a category 5 rating. However, to ensure safety for riders at events like Rampage, they sometimes test up to 40 cm. Although it might not seem like much, a 90 kg weight dropped on the frame without a shock (replaced by a steel dummy) and without a wheel transfers the impact directly to the rear axle.Propain continues to focus on internationalization and aims to grow globally, but not at any cost. The year 2024 will be used as a year of consolidation and market observation to make sensible investments for the future. Therefore, Propain is concentrating on internal processes and structures, solidifying the foundation to be well-prepared for the future.